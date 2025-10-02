This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here. As I visit each one and write about it, the name will become a live link. I sometimes paywall these and sometimes don’t, depending on my mood. This one is free as are these: [a few free ones]. But in general, most of the series will be paywalled, so if you think you would enjoy reading more of these, here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.

I’ll let my favorite Vermont author, Chris Bohjalian — who I respect for many reasons, not the least of which is his restraint in not joining Substack to squeeze a few more dollars out of his already-massive audience — introduce you to St. Johnsbury.

This is a passage from his novel Midwives. The speaker is Tom, a secondary character: the 15-year-old boyfriend of Constance, the 14-year-old narrator. Tom has just shown up at Connie’s house in the Northeast Kingdom (that’s the far-northern, near-Canada section of Vermont) after helping his cousin move into a new apartment in St. Johnsbury.

“My cousin lives in a pit,” were his first words to me after we had walked into the kitchen. “That boy is as stubborn as a pig on ice, so there was no changing his mind. But, my God, has he moved into a dump.”

“What’s so bad about it?”

“Aside from the fact it’s got about two windows and they’re only as big as record albums, nothing. Except, maybe, it’s only two rooms and a bathroom, and the floor’s about rotted out in the bathroom. And I could only find one outlet in the whole darn place.”

As we walked through the kitchen to the den, he stopped before the refrigerator. “Can I get myself a soda?”

“Sure.”

“I just have no idea what that boy thinks he’s doing,” he went on as he reached inside the white Kelvinator for a Coke.

“Is the apartment in town, or outside it?”

“It’s in a house by the maple syrup company. The one that cans all the stuff from Quebec.”

“A nice house?”

“Hah! ’Bout as nice as a car accident. It’s dark and old and in need of either a good carpenter or a well-placed bolt of lightning.”

I, on the other hand, ended up in St. Johnsbury by accident.

My plan was to head for Crawford’s Notch in New Hampshire to get some foliage pictures. This was a noble quest: last winter was the worst depression of my adult life, and as this winter looms, I’ve developed a kind of overcompensation strategy.

If the abyss shows up again, I want to be ready.

So, among other preparatory strategies, having a bunch of foliage pictures at the ready to send off for professional printing and then get framed for display is surely worth two or three days of lifted mood.

I hope not to need it…but realistically, I might.

So yes, it felt crucial to go get some truly great foliage pictures.

Unfortunately, my sense of direction is so poor it needs mathematical definition.

\(\begin{array}{l} \text{Let } f(x) \text{ be my sense of direction.} \\[10pt] f(\text{`bedroom`}) \text{ is undefined.} \\[10pt] \lim_{x \to \text{`bedroom`}} f(x) = \text{`kitchen`}. \end{array} \)

In all seriousness…I really do use GPS to get to Josh’s house.

Which is nine minutes away.

So when Google Maps did its cheerful “re-routing” thing in the middle of a 37-mile straight shot on the interstate — just before a 30-minute stretch with no service — I didn’t argue.

I saw a sign for St. Johnsbury, remembered it had something I’d always wanted to see, and figured: why not?

And what I’d always wanted to see wasn’t just the town itself, but the gravitational pull St. Johnsbury has in the American imagination, if only on the level of the collective unconscious.

I’ve always been fascinated by the things that feel uniquely American — not just baseball and diners, but, in particular, I’ve long been fascinated by Mormonism and AA.

They are the only two purely American religions.

Both came from people stumbling around in the darkness, trying to impose order and meaning on lives spinning out of control.

And both, in their very different ways, have changed millions of lives.

When I was a kid, I had a neighbor named Tommy. He was one of the kindest people in my orbit at a time when I didn’t have a lot of kindness around me. Tommy was in AA. He was a kind old man, who paid me to do chores he didn’t really need done.

I needed the sense of self-worth that I got from earning my own money.

Mostly, I needed to not be at home.

Tommy facilitated that and, after awhile, took me to some open meetings — including one when he was the speaker.

The way he carried himself — steady, no-nonsense, present — stuck with me. It was one of my first impressions that something invisible but powerful could live inside a set of steps, a circle of chairs, a stubborn insistence on honesty.

And then there’s Mormonism, birthed from Joseph Smith’s visions — and yes, he spent part of his childhood here in Vermont.

Whatever you think of the theology, you can’t deny the audacity: a farm boy claiming divine authority, rewriting the sacred story in a distinctly American accent.

Both AA and Mormonism trace back to this state.

So do Robert Frost and Norman Rockwell, who didn’t create religions but arguably did something just as enduring: they shaped the American imagination. Frost with his stone walls and snowy woods. Rockwell with his illustrations of small-town virtue, complicated precisely because they still haunt us as ideals.

In other words, for a place as small and stubborn as Vermont, we’ve done a shocking amount to define what America thinks it is. St. Johnsbury is no exception.

On the surface it’s a mill town with a dump apartment immortalized by Bohjalian (a passage I chose because it did seem to fit a shockingly high percentage of the town, given Vermont’s usual charm).

But under the surface, it sits right in the current of American myth-making — part of the same river that carried Joseph Smith, Bill W., Dr. Bob, Frost, and Rockwell downstream into our collective consciousness.

And that’s why, when I saw the sign and pulled off the interstate, it felt less like an accident and more like a summons.

Dr. Bob’s boyhood home was closed (because it was Sunday) when I got there, but it didn’t matter.

I took pictures of the outside — the porch, the plaque, the signs pointing me toward history — and it was enough.

The place radiates meaning even without stepping inside. The clapboard house with its green trim and rocking chair isn’t just another New England front porch.

It’s the birthplace of one of the two men whose stubborn insistence on honesty and humility shaped a movement that—whatever you think of its mythical place in American life—has unquestionably helped many people.

The historical plaque was plain, almost shy, but that felt oddly right.

You don’t need grandeur to carry weight. You just need a front door, a sign that says “Entrance,” and the sense that something larger than the building itself has taken root there.

While I was standing in front, a nine-year-old girl scrambled up the tree beside the house, swinging from the branches with the joy of someone who hadn’t yet learned to be self-conscious.

I watched her and thought: this is America too. Recovery meetings and maple syrup, historic plaques and kids climbing trees — grit and playfulness pressed right up against each other.

It was enough. Maybe more than enough.

And then, of course, I got lost on the way back.

My sense of direction is an asymptote: forever closing in on the destination, but the idiot holding the map never actually gets there.