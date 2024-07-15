Make sure not to miss the smaller title above the larger one: “Trump Says He Was Shot in Ear”.

Twelve Hours of Doomscrolling

After the assassination attempt, I spent about twelve hours doomscrolling and reading/watching/listening to various responses from all over the political spectrum. The media responses were, to use the cliche, shocking but not surprising. I saw Wolf Blitzer imply that the assassination attempt was faked. He said something like, “We hear loud pops, then we see Trump put his hand to his ear, and then when he moves his hand we see something that appears to be blood.”

I didn’t get up from my desk for about twelve hours. I was strongly disassociated, just observing it all and trying to think about what was happening. Above all, I kept feeling gratitude that President Trump had the presence of mind to make sure everyone knew he was okay. That could only have been an instinctual response, coming in a moment of shock and trauma, and I am grateful for his instincts in that moment.

I thought about that. I clicked around finding responses to read, watch, and listen to.

And I took a lot of screenshots.

The Shooter’s Party Affiliation

There are many reports that the shooter was registered as a Republican. If true, it’s important to consider this in context. Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, which means that if you want some input into who the Republican candidate will be—for example, if you despise one of the Republican candidates so much that you would prefer for him to be dead, but before trying to kill him, you wanted to vote against him—your only option is to vote in the Republican primary. Here is the relevant Pennsylvania law—to vote in the PA primary for any party, you must be registered as a member of that party. States that run their primaries this way do so in order to ensure that only people who are serious (extremely serious; one might even say deadly serious) enough to go on the public record and register as full party members—will be able to have input into the party’s candidates.

a billboard from an Indiana campaign to take advantage of strategic voting in the primaries

To give an example of why someone might do this—pretend that it’s 2028. The Republicans are running several candidates, among which you have no strong feelings. You’d be fine with Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, or Tim Scott. Sure, you like some more than others but you have no strong feelings, good or bad, about one or the other of the candidates. The Democrats, on the other hand, are running AOC and Andy Beshear. You know that AOC is a socialist at best, possibly a full-out communist, and you remember how popular Sarah Palin was despite being rather vapid. You are worried that if she gets the nomination she might get a lot of “hey, let’s vote for the hot chick because I’d like to see her on the news a lot for the next four years” extra turnout. This is appalling, and you fear the consequences of having a possibly-communist POTUS. If you lived in a closed primary state, like Pennsylvania, it would make perfect sense to switch your registration to Democrat in order to vote against her in the primary.

There are also reports that the shooter donated to ActBlue, a left-wing PAC. If true, the combination of giving money to a left-wing PAC and demonstrating a literal willingness to kill before voting for the Republican candidate would combine to produce a preponderance of evidence that, at the very least, he is not an exemplar of Republican values.

Bear in mind that everyone crowing about the shooter being a registered Republican knows about crossover voting for strategic purposes. They’re just lying to you because it’s helpful to their narrative.

Two Essays You Should Read Today

After hearing Wolf Blitzer’s words and then seeing dozens of tweets asserting that the assassination attempt was staged, including some with hundreds of thousands of likes, I asked someone I know to write about the “false flag” charges. He has experience in stage makeup, special effects, and the like, and could explain exactly how it would be possible to differentiate a real attack from a fake one. He did that here. I encourage you all to read it, as it will arm you to discuss these things with any conspiracy hypothesists you know.

Dr. Roller Gator’s classic piece on Stochastic Terrorism has aged very well, and I encourage you all to read it, or read it again. It explains in great detail the thinking behind the leftist tactic wherein “your speech is violence but their violence is speech.”

Shocked But Not Surprised: the First Twelve Hours

I am working on a longer piece with my thoughts on the assassination attempt, which I expect to publish towards the end of this week. In the meantime, here are screenshots I collected during those twelve hours of doomscrolling. They provide a window into our media’s biases and the extent to which we do not have a working Fourth Estate. This is an amazing exhibition of naked contempt for a man who had just been shot, in the United States of America, because he is a candidate for high office. I added captions with my thoughts.

He was startled by loud noises. Startled.

Notice the “Sounded Like” Gunshots and the January 6 reference.

After he *falls*.

Because the Secret Service frequently initiates investigations over popping sounds.

Shooting. Not assassination attempt. Shooting. And read the paragraph — “appeared to have blood” and “loud pops”.

No words.

Because the Secret Service just have bad manners and interrupt people when they’re talking.

I wonder if the loud noises were planes. Or maybe a marching band practicing.

I would not be remotely surprised if some people who get all their news from the NYT still don’t know it was an assassination attempt.

Read the President’s words again.

I am not excusing what the shooter did in any way, shape, form, or fashion.

I’m quite happy that he’s dead.

But many things can be true at once, and it’s also true that after nine years of this kind of rhetoric—it started when Trump announced his 2015 run, when the shooter had just completed fourth or fifth grade—this 20-year-old, too young to buy a beer or rent a car, probably thought he was heroically saving the world from the next Hitler.

Because he grew up in America, listening to American leaders and media.

That’s where we are, y’all.