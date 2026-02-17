I have not read a single review of Lionel Shriver’s new novel, A Better Life, which I spent most of today’s President’s Day holiday reading. I am deliberately keeping it that way, at least until I’ve gone on the record.

Because I can already predict what they’ll say.

If you scroll the Amazon reviews for We Need to Talk About Kevin — and you absolutely should not if you haven’t read it yet — you’ll see a perfect split. Half the readers believe they’ve read a story about an innocent little boy driven to atrocity by a cold, withholding mother who refused to love him properly.

The other half believe they’ve read a story about a woman who may not have been June Cleaver but was well within the bounds of what therapists call “good enough,” and who simply lost the genetic lottery when she gave birth to a psychopath.

Same book. Same text. Two entirely different moral universes.

I expect A Better Life will fracture readers in exactly the same way.

Half will read a polemical satire — a right-coded author taking aim at migration policy, social-justice activism, and the culture war, sketching an arguably over-the-top cautionary tale about naïveté and open borders tearing a family apart.

The other half will read something much more unsettling: a work of creepily plausible fiction that takes one of our era’s most recognizable archetypes and renders her in painfully human detail. An affluent, liberal white woman who stitched her identity together with moral certainty after her turn towards Woke bullshit ended her marriage. A son who sees clearly but cannot act. A household that erodes because boundaries dissolve, one rationalization at a time, long enough to let real villains storm the gates and take up residence.

I am in the latter camp.

To an almost embarrassing degree.

I loved this book — not because it confirms my politics (it does, but not neatly), and not because it flatters my priors (it doesn’t do that either), but because it feels agonizingly real.

The choices feel real. The self-justifications feel real. The virtue signaling feels real. The inability to take in new information and make adjustments feels real.

The slow creep of discomfort that everyone agrees not to name feels horrifyingly, terrifyingly, creepily real.

I am having to exercise visible self-control not to text the person I most enjoy having long dialectics with, Josh Slocum, and beg him to read it immediately so we can start dissecting it.

That is usually a good sign.

Brief Summary (Yes, Spoiler-Free)

So what is A Better Life actually about?

The premise is simple. A proposal floated in several cities — including New York — suggested paying citizens to house migrants in their private homes. Shriver asked the obvious novelist’s question: What if that had actually been implemented? (It was reportedly considered in several jurisdictions, including Massachusetts.)

Gloria Bonaventura is a divorced, upper-middle-class Brooklyn progressive in her sixties who signs up for a city program paying homeowners to house asylum seekers. She opens her home to Martine, a young Honduran woman whose intelligence, gratitude, and competence quickly win both her trust and that of her adult daughters, both of whom share her politics, if less stridently — and unsettle her adult son Nico, who still lives at home and through whose eyes we see much of the novel.

Nico is a NEET (an acronym that stands for Not in Education, Employment, or Training, a category that includes about four million young American adults). He lives at home, five years post college graduation, rent-free but otherwise not being a burden to his mother. He covers his own expenses from a small inheritance. He showers, exercises, and shows no outward signs of dysfunction. He worries his mother for his lack of direction and ambition, but even more for his consumption of…right-wing podcasts.

Really sick, extremist far-right stuff like Dave Rubin and Douglas Murray and Jordan Peterson.

At first, the arrangement looks like a manageable inconvenience in service of higher ideals. Martine helps around the house. She is polite. She is perceptive. She seems, in many ways, exactly the kind of person one would want to help. Quite quickly, it’s no longer much of an inconvenience. It’s more like having a domestically helpful friend come to stay, as Martine bonds with both Gloria and Nico’s two elder sisters.

But over time, the boundaries of the household shift. Visitors arrive — male Honduran visitors, some with prison tattoos. Assumptions change.

As the emotional geometry of the home subtly rearranges itself, Gloria interprets each new development as further proof of her moral clarity.

Nico, home nearly all the time as a NEET, interprets the same events as warning signs.

Where the novel is deeply engrossing is how well it keeps you guessing.

Because neither of them is wholly crazy. Neither of them is wholly wrong.

Gloria is a principled moron; Nico is clear-eyed but very difficult to take seriously. He’s not just a NEET, he’s perfectly content to be an NPC in both his own life and his own family. There are some exquisitely written arguments where Nico is passionately arguing in the service of the taxpayers, only to be asked how much in taxes he’s paying.

“Well, my mom pays a lot” is not how a young man lands a rhetorical punch in that moment.

Shriver never turns the novel into a cartoon. Martine is not written as a mustache-twirling villain. Nico is not written as a frothing reactionary. Gloria is not written as stupid.

They are all painfully plausible.

Gloria, in particular, is drawn with hints — not diagnoses — of a personality structured around causes. Her devotion to social justice feels less like policy preference and more like identity architecture. It stitched her together after her marriage ended. To revise it would be to destabilize herself. In other words, she’s an incredibly plausible representation of much of today’s Left.

The plausibility is what makes the book so unsettling.

The question is not simply “Who is right?”

It is something way, way more uncomfortable: what happens when your self-conception matters more to you than recalibrating in the face of new information?

What happens when suspicion is impotent, and virtue (and more importantly, the signaling of virtue) is inflexible?

The novel answers that question slowly.

And without blinking.

Satire and Story

Most novels that traffic in cultural controversy fall into one of two categories.

They are either brilliant satires that succeed as point-making vehicles but, as stories, collapse under the weight of their own cleverness. These sorts turn out funny, biting, and emotionally hollow.

Or they are compelling stories that are so engrossing as stories that the satire becomes barely visible.

Shriver has already proven she can do the latter. In Mania, which I reviewed here, she produced what I still consider a pitch-perfect satire of trans insanity — so pitch-perfect, in fact, that most reviewers seemed to miss it entirely. (If any reviewer besides myself caught on, I didn’t see that review; though there must have been at least a few.)

Which — the brilliance of the story is, I suspect, is why they didn’t pounce on it the way they would have if they’d been sharp enough to see the blade. It worked so well as a story that it slid under the cultural metal detectors.

A Better Life does something rarer.

It works as both. So many moments are perfectly rendered aspects of the story that are also dead-on representations of what the United States has done to itself with a porous border.

When the first Honduran man quietly moves into Gloria’s house without her permission, the novel does not present this as a dramatic turning point with lightning and thunder. It presents it as… awkward.

A small boundary crossed.

An uncomfortable conversation deferred.

A moment when a woman who prides herself on compassion decides that drawing a line would feel too much like cruelty.

And that’s the sheer fucking genius of it.

Because that moment is not about immigration policy. It’s about the psychological cost of being the kind of person who sees herself as good.

Gloria cannot set the boundary without threatening her own self-conception.

So she absorbs it.

And then she absorbs the next thing.

And then the next.

That dynamic is not fictional. It is everywhere.

We see it when institutions create systems that are explicitly gamed and then act shocked when people game them. We see it when one in four Harvard students suddenly qualifies for “disability” accommodations in ways that stretch the original intent of those systems. We see it when TikToks circulate every November explaining how to maximize charitable paperwork to ensure a pile of free Christmas gifts.

Nobody wants actually disabled people denied accommodations. (Says the deaf girl who had peer notes for all four years.)

Nobody wants poor children waking up to nothing under the tree.

But there is a point — and this novel stares directly at it — where empathy becomes suicidal.

Alonso says it plainly in the book: the United States is weak. It creates systems that are easily gamed and then congratulates itself for generosity. He does not sound cartoonishly villainous when he says it. He sounds…honest. And pragmatic.

That is what makes the novel unsettling.

The men who enter Gloria’s house are not horror-movie monsters. They are rational actors in a structure that invites exploitation. The system is porous because the people who designed it are more invested in feeling compassionate than in designing something resilient.

Shriver’s question is not “Should we be compassionate?”

Her question is: What happens when compassion detaches from prudence?

What happens when the refusal to draw a line becomes a form of self-harm?

In Gloria’s house, the answer is slow, incremental destabilization.

In the broader culture, the answer looks disturbingly familiar.

On Men, Women, and Virtue

Shriver does something else in A Better Life that I would be remiss not to praise, as it’s something very few contemporary novelists are willing to risk: she leans directly into sex stereotypes.

Not lazily. Not cartoonishly. But unapologetically.

Nico is a man — if, in many respects, a failed one.

He sees clearly. He is perceptive. But he lacks initiative. He is openly selfish. He does not want his comfort disturbed.

He is unashamed about this. He likes his life as it is.

The novel does not judge him savagely for that. Nor does it exonerate him. It simply presents it, with explanations but not excuses, and leaves it up to the reader how harshly to judge him for it.

Gloria and her adult daughters, by contrast, are united from the beginning in their enthusiasm for the program. Their posture is not selfish. It is self-consciously unselfish. They are eager to be compassionate.

They are eager to be the kind of women who take risks “for the marginalized.”

They are eager to affirm — to themselves and to one another — what good people they are.

That eagerness is where the rot begins.

Because Nico’s selfishness is at least honest.

The women’s altruism is not entirely about the migrants. It is about identity. It is about moral self-confirmation. It is about guilt over, as one character says, having been lucky enough to be born in the US and not a shithole.

It is about being the kind of women who do this.

And that distinction really, really matters for this story.

Nico resists the arrangement partly because he sees potential disaster — and partly because he does not want to lose his space.

He admits both motives. He does not perform purity.

Gloria and her daughters, on the other hand, eagerly and theatrically perform virtue.

And performance, in this novel, proves more dangerous than laziness. Even if the laziness is harder to countenance, and a lot harder to tolerate.

Shriver complicates this further through Nico’s father. The man is courageous and risk-taking, but without becoming a caricature of masculine strength. He wants Nico to grow up, to act, to take initiative — which has contributed to their distance.

But he is portrayed as weak in subtler ways. His new wife runs his life, and not merely in the cute, sitcom version of heterosexual marriage that’s funny because it’s true — like the annual married-straight-man Christmas ritual of being pleased to receive thanks, as the wife-chosen-purchased-and-wrapped gifts are opened, for what a good job “he” did choosing gifts for family and friends — but in a quieter, sadder sense.

Among other examples, thanks to his stepmother, Nico does not feel welcome in his father’s new home, meeting the man for dinner once or twice a month, away from both his mother and his stepmother, a situation both women prefer.

The novel’s world is one in which male passivity and female moral performance coexist — and both are costly.

And yet.

When the climax arrives, the only people positioned to intervene are men willing to be men.

Not men performing gentleness. Not men performing ideological alignment. Men willing to confront, to risk, to use force if necessary.

Shriver does not romanticize this. She simply refuses to pretend it is not true.

For all the contemporary insistence that traditional masculinity is obsolete, A Better Life quietly suggests something more uncomfortable: that a society which trains its men to apologize for their instincts while training its women to mistake moral exhibitionism for strength may find itself structurally unprotected.

Nico’s failure is not that he is male.

It is that he will not act.

Gloria’s failure is not that she is female.

It is that she will not, can not recalibrate — she lacks any way to be comfortable in her skin when that skin is not performing social justice.

The novel does not preach this.

It stages it.

And then it lets the consequences unfold.

It’s brilliant, and you should read it.

Immediately.