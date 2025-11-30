I sat down a couple of times this week to write about gratitude, but I never got anywhere with those attempts.

Why?

Partly because Thanksgiving brings up so many memories of Adam, my friend who died almost exactly a year ago. He was a prodigy-level pie baker, and I had what turned out to be my last long conversation with him over Thanksgiving weekend last year. Grief-gratitude is complicated, and often tinged with regret. Adam was a better friend than I deserved, and I never expressed my love and gratitude enough while he was here.

Partly because I’m hyperaware of how fucked up I still am. A Thanksgiving where the question “Is this violence escalating to the point where cops should be called?” never crosses anyone’s mind is still fairly novel to me, even after ten years in New England. I always worry about “leaking” — revealing more than I intend to about how frayed some parts of me still are.

And partly because I spent Thanksgiving with Josh again this year. It was marvelous in every way. Josh shows up in my essays because he’s a big part of my life, but I find myself growing more and more picky and reticent about how I write about him. Despite knowing all about parasocial dynamics, I still get prickly when people talk like they understand him — or worse, like watching his show gives them insight into his psychology. It makes me want to protect my time with him and keep it away from prying internet eyes.

A few days ago I posted this on Notes, when I restacked his apple-pie post:

I was kidding, but also not kidding.

What I meant was this: I am lucky. I do feel special. And part of me really does want to keep him to myself sometimes.

Not in an ownership way — in the you-are-one-of-the-very-few-people-who-feels-like-home way. There’s something about having a friend who knows your history, your wiring, your blind spots, your damage, your attempts at brilliance, your fractures, your jokes, your exact emotional dialect, and who doesn’t run — not from the truth, not from you, not from the work — that feels incredibly rare. Rare enough to guard.

The pie was a joke.

The sentiment wasn’t.

A good friend who feels like home is a scarce resource. And after the kind of childhood where “home” was something to survive rather than savor, the experience of safety — real safety — can feel almost contraband. You want to squirrel it away. You want to ration it, not because it’s fragile, but because it’s precious.

So yes. I was kidding.

And also: I get the best pie in the world because I get to sit in the living room with one of the best people in the world, and that makes me feel — for once — like something in my life is unambiguously good.

And I don’t always want to share that with the crowd.

Sometimes I just want to enjoy it quietly, greedily, like a dragon with a hoard.

Because some treasures are earned by surviving long enough to recognize them.

And some are simply gifts.

And speaking of gifts: I’m grateful Josh shares his cats with me, even if “shares” is too generous a verb for what actually happens. The picture up above is Shredder, his magnificent white tomcat, caught here in one of his trademark moods: looking like a Victorian child who has just inherited an estate and is already disappointed in the staff.

On Wednesday night he planted himself on my pillow beside Liam the teddy bear, radiating smug entitlement — right up until I reached over to pet him, at which point he hissed and bit my hand like I had violated the terms of a treaty.

I respect this about him. It’s good to be loved conditionally by at least one creature who makes no attempt to hide his contempt for my optimism.

Gratitude (But Not the Pretty Kind)

Gratitude is easy when it’s clean. When it comes neatly wrapped, when you can point to something good that happened and say, “Yes, I’m better for this.” Most gratitude essays assume that’s what we’re talking about: the Hallmark version, the Instagram version, the version that can be read aloud at a dinner table without making the cranberry sauce curdle.

But there’s another category of gratitude — the kind you earn by surviving something you’d undo in a heartbeat.

I wouldn’t trade my childhood for anything “character-building.” I’d trade it in a second. I fantasize about trading it. I would back a U-Haul up to the loading dock of the universe and hand it over without a tear.

But I also can’t deny that I walked away with skills most people don’t have: a preternatural ability to read a room in half a second; the reflex to map every escape route without thinking; the instinct to track mood shifts like seismic sensors; the ability to function under pressure that would break other people; and the kind of emotional x-ray vision you only get when you’ve needed it to stay alive.

These aren’t “silver linings.”

They’re weapons forged under duress — tools I’d never have chosen, but which I now rely on every day to navigate a world that doesn’t always announce its dangers.

And then there’s my deafness, which is the opposite kind of gratitude entirely. My deafness is something I wouldn’t trade. I occasionally resent the logistics — keeping an eye on whether my hearing aids need recharging, knowing I’ll have to spend something like $10,000 in the next year on a new pair to keep pace with the technical sophistication of my current ones. (For the record: Vermont Medicaid bought these for me back when I qualified, and I no longer do. So if you’re a paid subscriber, please know you are directly contributing to the continuation of my ability to hear your podcast recommendations. And I am truly grateful to you.)

But even with all that, I genuinely love my deafness. I love that I can have quiet and silence anytime I want — not metaphorical silence, but literal cessation.

The off-switch is extraordinary. I love the sharpened observational skills, the way my brain learned to read micro-gestures and environment cues out of necessity and then refused to relinquish the ability.

Deafness never stole anything essential from me. It expanded me. It gave me access to a different layer of reality, one most people never notice.

Childhood trauma gave me tools I use.

Deafness gave me a world I cherish.

The contradiction is that I am grateful for both — even though one was a wound and the other a gift.

One I survived; one I inhabit.

One I’d return instantly; one I guard fiercely.

Gratitude can hold all of that without collapsing. It turns out you can be thankful for what shaped you without ever claiming it should have happened, and you can love a limitation that doesn’t feel like one.

It’s messy gratitude. But it’s real.

Because gratitude isn’t innocence.

It’s the willingness to honor what is good, even when you know exactly how much it cost you.