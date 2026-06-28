I have a long essay in progress, about American racial tensions and focusing on some of the Karmelo Anthony conspiracy theories that I am watching develop in real time.

They are many, but the best one is the existence of a crystal-clear video, so clear that you can count the raindrops, showing Karmelo Anthony being senselessly beaten by four (or six, depending on who’s telling it) boys, demonstrating the clear self-defense in the killing — video the Frisco Independent School District inexplicably let members of the public see but that never made it to the jury. As far as I can tell, the source of this is a convicted sex offender — who also now claims that Austin Metcalf died from drug use, not the stabbing.

The second best one is that, yes, Anthony had no choice but to kill Austin Metcalf because four boys were beating the shit out of him, but also Hunter Metcalf was jealous of his brother being their dad's favorite – despite his brother being a drug user who'd once worked their dad over badly enough to break his shoulder – and so Hunter killed him while framing Anthony.

Oh, and the white defense attorney tanked the case on purpose, denying himself a potentially career-making acquittal that would have been extremely easy to get if he just presented the facts, what with Anthony being innocent and all, purely to hurt black people.

Racism is just that big of a motivation: white people regularly contravene their own economic interests just for the sheer joy of knowing that there will be a sad black American somewhere.

Yes, there are people online who believe all of these things simultaneously.

My perspective on American racial issues is hardly unique, but in my judgment it’s rare. Not many white kids grow up in poor black neighborhoods and go on to become working professionals — in America, the data says your zip code is damn near your destiny — and vanishingly few of that small number end up with a platform this size.

(By the way, I should cross 10,000 subscribers soon — thank you!)

Things will be quiet here a while long, as I work on it. I think it'll be worth the wait.

New Original For Auction

The picture at the top of this post is of a colored pencil drawing I did. The reference photo is one I took myself on a walk.

The drawing is on a 16x20 piece of artboard. It was done with a hybrid approach — mostly Faber-Castell Polychromos, but also Caran D’ache Luminance with little touches of Prismacolor. The flower uses some Ohuhu acrylic paint pens, but the rest is all colored pencil. It took me a long time and I think it represents my new personal best, and to be honest I sort of don’t want to sell it.

But.

I'm on pace to clear my student loans next year, and I'd like to do it faster, so I'm auctioning this piece. When my loans are paid off, I will draw a new one.

I've even given it a name — something I almost never do, because titling my own work feels a little precious, like clearing my throat before stating the obvious. This one earned it.

It's called "Tempered Things."

If you would like to own it, email me your bid at vtwriterartist at gmail dot com. Payment is accepted via venmo or ko-fi, the website for one-time contributions.

I am almost fully caught up on my commission of pet portraits, so I’m open to accepting some new ones now.

My pet portraits are sometimes tinted charcoal, sometimes colored pencil, sometimes graphite with or without selective color (a single color element). I pick based on the animal — whichever medium I'm most confident will do it justice.

Email vtwriterartist at gmail and we’ll discuss your pet portrait! I really appreciate everyone who has bid on, won, or commissioned drawings from me — it feels good to be paying off my student debt through my own effort, which is not an achievement many people are realizing these days.

And yes, I'm aware that a mathematician hand-drawing pictures to retire a loan faster is, on a strict dollars-per-hour basis, one of the least efficient debt-payoff strategies known to science. I ran the numbers.

The numbers and I are no longer speaking.

I’m going to keep making art anyway.