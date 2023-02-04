Holly’s Substack

Josh Slocum
Feb 4, 2023

1. Holly is not exaggerating. Her apt. is that clean and neat.

2. This time we'll make an exception. You may choose *one* wire hanger for your closet.

3. Everything manufactured today is absolute shit .Chinese shit. American shit. European shit.

It's all shit.

Every single *mechanical* appliance---remember, they are meant to do physical work in the material world by moving tangible matter in three dimensions---is behind a "electronic paywall."

This is a conscious choice. It's not rational from a consumer need perspective.

It's anti-rational. Not just irrational, anti-rational.

The last thing a woman wants in -22 degree weather is heater that *decides*, based on its circuit-chip-feels, to prohibit the fire from lighting.

Seriously. Look at what we're actually dealing with.

This is a Rinnai. Best on the market.

And they consciously chose these two things:

1. Make sure it will NOT operate if electricity goes out. Then, sell them in the Northeast where electricity goes out.

2. Make the appliance's core function---keeping humans alive with heat---dependent on whether the fucking FILTER feels comfy in its slot.

I'll stop because I'm getting angry and writing an essay. These choices can *kill* a person who needs heat in arctic weather.

But this shit isn't "normal" by any standards except those within the past few decades.

Anyone reading---I urge you to get *old entirely mechanical appliances that have no chips or electronics of any kind.* Dials, buttons, mechanical springs.

At the very least, get a heater that can be lit with a match (or find a smart handyman who will remove the "safety" features that prevent a heater from igniting unless it's tied to a live electric circuit).

HUMDEEDEE's avatar
HUMDEEDEE
Feb 4, 2023

Indeed, Josh is wise for his years. Being prepared for as many contingencies as one can imagine is a sign of common sense and maturity.

When I purchased the place in which I still live, it was a newly built townhouse. Being one of the show units, it featured a fully equipped kitchen, albeit with mid-range priced no frills appliances: GE brand refrigerator, electric stove, over-the-stove microwave and a dishwasher. The microwave perished first, after about 15 years. At 25 years the dishwasher had to be replaced. 2 years ago, or 40 years later, I replaced the refrigerator and stove, though both of them still worked. My 48 year old deep freeze was finally replaced in Oct. of 2022. As the delivery guy for the new one wheeled the old one out of my garage I was reluctant to see it go. Sure, it was a frost free freezer whose door gasket had hardened with age and no longer kept the freezer frost free, but the dang thing still kept food frozen. I couldn't find a replacement part for the gasket, unfortunately. A Whirlpool Washer and Dryer set, purchased in the early 80's stood the test of time until I had to replace the washer in 2021, but the dryer still works like a charm. I kept it because I figured I may need it when the new one craps out in another few years. I seriously doubt I will outlive any of the replacements.

Planned obsolescence is a crime. I would gladly pay more, quite a bit more, for a well-constructed, built to last appliance or furniture or car or anything! The toaster I received as a wedding gift in 1978 worked fine for 25 years. Since it went where all faithful appliances go in their afterlife, I've yet to find a toaster that works worth a darn.

I fully concede that I'm different than most people. I keep my stuff until it breaks or falls apart, but by the same token I will nearly always choose quality over the latest style. Sadly, that option is becoming almost non-existent. Quality isn't even a thing anymore.

Holly, you made me laugh a few times with your descriptions of your fusty and uber niggardly landlord. Reminds me of people who spend a $1.00 to save 10 cents using a coupon. SCA's advice is good - you may want to seriously consider avoiding another winter in your current accommodations.

