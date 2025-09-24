Special Announcement: Paywall Removed

A month ago, I went on a trauma-recovery retreat that was transformative. I wrote about the trip there and back, but not the retreat itself, here.

Many things have changed, all for the better — though not always easier. Some I’ll write about eventually.

This morning I want to try to describe one particular change. You may have experienced it; if not, perhaps I can make it interesting.

I’ve had a serious sleep disorder since early childhood, largely the product of an abusive upbringing. Becoming unconscious felt dangerous — because it was. Nightmares were loud and punished with more nightmare fuel, so the problem became self-perpetuating.

As an adult, sleep was completely unpredictable. Going to bed I never knew whether I’d sleep two hours and then bolt awake, full of adrenaline; wake every ten to twenty minutes until dawn; or not sleep at all.

Nightmares and night terrors were more common than not. As I’ve matured, the night terrors have gotten rarer. In 2024, I woke up under my desk with my car keys in my hand only three times, which was the best year by far, but my roster of recurring nightmares continued to recur.

Only when I was depressed — often dangerously so — would I sleep deeply or for long stretches, which was its own perverse form of self-torture.

The retreat changed all that.

Since the retreat, I’ve been sleeping better than I ever have — not just a little better, but by an order of magnitude I had never thought possible.

Twice I’ve woken up startled, but without remembering any dreams, and I don’t even count those as nightmares.

Most nights I fall asleep quickly, stay asleep almost all the way through, and when I wake once or twice, I drift back without a fight.

What’s difficult to convey is not the mechanics of this change, but the way it has rearranged the entire texture of being alive.

For most of my life, existence unfolded as a single, unbroken stretch of endurance.

The backdrop was always fatigue, always dread, punctuated by brief and unreliable respites.

Rest came like an accident — a malfunction of the system — and the cost of it was nearly always depression, which meant that even the deepest sleep carried its own very expensive price tag.

It was like living in a corridor with no doors, only the occasional trapdoor that dropped me into unconsciousness for a time — before throwing me back into the hallway.

That was what “life” meant: a continuous march of difficulties, sometimes slowed, never stopped, by unpredictable snatches of rest.

I did not realize until now how much that structure shaped me.

I had nothing even resembling a clue.

No wonder each problem felt endless; I had no internal sense that tomorrow might be any different from today.

“Tomorrow,” in fact, meant very little beyond a vague awareness that the calendar would change, really. There was no mental separation between days.

Now the pattern is altered at its foundation.

Each morning feels like a true boundary, the clean edge of something finished and something new beginning.

Sleep has become not a desperate hope but a reliable passage, and with it, each day becomes its own entity — not an extension of the last, but a fresh start.

The difference is almost disorienting.

It’s like suddenly discovering that time has chapters rather than just one long, vicious, relentless page.

The Buddha said, “Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.”

For the first time, that is not philosophy but a simple description of my reality.

For most of my life, sleep was like a random dog treat tossed by the universe according to rules it never explained. Sometimes I got one, most nights I didn’t. And when I did, it usually came laced with poison.

Now it isn’t a treat at all. It’s a right, something ordinary, something built into being alive.

What used to feel like a glitch in the system has become part of the system itself.

The change is so basic, it’s hard to overstate.

I feel like I’ve finally been promoted to human.

If you’ve read this far, thank you for bearing with me through what’s essentially navel-gazing. But I believe it’s not without purpose.

You may not share every detail of this experience — but perhaps you know someone who lives between wakefulness and rest, who treats sleep as a gamble rather than a certainty.

You probably do know someone like that: this is far more common than most people realize. An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have a sleep disorder, and one in three adults do not get enough uninterrupted sleep to protect their health. (Source.)

Sleep has massive health and social consequences, and sleep disorders are so common that I thought a peek into mine might be useful. Or at least, if not useful, maybe entertaining — like watching someone finally discover the “on” switch for a piece of equipment they’ve been swearing at for years.

