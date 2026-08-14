Yes, This Is Another MathNerd Hypothesis

Besides book reviews and trying to sell commissioned drawings, the main thing I do here is notice patterns, give them names, and share them with you.

These are mental models, and I’m not claiming that they’re more than that.

This one is potentially radioactive, so I bounced it off the person I know with the greatest historical insight, who also has the level of psychological insight that you get from going to therapy school but not becoming a therapist. My comments are closed and Dan thought I was on to something, so, what the hell.

You’re getting it.

When I was in college, I was in a math study group for awhile. I took a couple of grad school classes as an undergrad, and the cohort had a few working professionals in addition to a few other undergrads taking the course for dual credit.

I was the only woman, and several of the guys eventually grew comfortable asking me questions they wouldn’t ask other women. The combination of my being a little weird and completely on my own in life made me approachable.

On one memorable occasion, a guy was telling me about a dilemma he faced with regard to dating. A girl he really liked had a “body count” of 7, meaning that she had had sex with 7 guys. His own body count, 15, was more than twice that. He knew it was irrational and unfair, but he was turned off by it. “I know her body count is under fifty percent of mine,” he said.

I laughed. “Yes, we are literally mathematicians.”

“I don’t want to slut-shame anyone, but I’m sorry, it bothers me. What does that say about me? If she’s promiscuous, then what the fuck am I?”

“I think it says you’re a normal guy and this is a situation where your brain has sent a memo but your gut hasn’t read it.”

“But it’s totally unfair, and I don’t want to be an asshole.”

“Then I think you find a way to break up with her that doesn’t cite this as the reason. She can’t unfuck anyone and you can’t change your gut reaction. Well, maybe a little, but not enough to get over this, probably.”

He nodded. Then he changed the subject.

Let’s call this the sexual double standard. It’s a thing, and we all know it’s a thing. Nearly every straight man I’ve known well enough to have this conversation with has had some version of this reaction to promiscuous women. I’ve only known one guy who I believe when he says he doesn’t, and perhaps three who would even claim not to have it.

There is some unusually robust science about this double standard. A 2020 meta-analysis by Joyce Endendijk, Anneloes van Baar, and Maja Deković combined 99 studies involving more than 123,000 people. The researchers found a small but reliable traditional sexual double standard: people evaluated frequent sexual behavior more positively in men than in women.

But here’s the fascinating part for my purposes: the double standard essentially disappeared when researchers simply asked people to report their beliefs on questionnaires. People’s stated principles were more egalitarian than the judgments they made when evaluating actual men and women.

In other words, my math friend was hardly an anomaly.

His conscious beliefs had a rational basis. But his gut hadn’t entirely caught up.

And I think we may be doing something very similar with another sexed double standard — one that is starting to have significant political consequences.

By way of getting into it, my politics on this are pretty simple. I’m extremely sympathetic to the critique of the “progressive stack,” i.e., the victim hierarchy. I know from personal experience — I am literally a disabled woman with a STEM degree — that some ways of helping people with real disadvantages aren’t help at all. I think many DEI practices overshot their legitimate purposes decades ago, in most cases, and now create unfairness of their own.

The response on the center-right and right has largely been to talk about the ways men, especially white men, are disadvantaged — and, in doing so, to enter the Oppression Olympics on the terms on which they were created.

Those disadvantages are real. From suicide rates to workplace deaths to sentencing disparities, there are serious and legitimate areas of American life where boys and men are at a disadvantage.

This is real, and I am not denying or in any way minimizing it.

This essay is not arguing that male victimization is imaginary. Quite the opposite. My hypothesis is that male victimization can be real while “victim” remains an extraordinarily ineffective identity for men to adopt.

Men adopting that identity and deploying the tactics of the victim hierarchy has about as much chance of helping them as a woman explaining that 7 is less than 15 has of erasing the sexual double standard.

Our Attractions Haven’t Caught Up

Many of the successes of feminism — using “feminism” here in the ancient equal-pay-for-equal-work, I-pay-taxes-and-am-subject-to-the-law-therefore-it-is-just-that-I-can-vote sense and no other — have caught up in positive ways.

One of my favorites is fatherhood. It has become far more culturally acceptable for men to be hands-on, emotionally engaged parents rather than distant breadwinners who occasionally emerge from behind the newspaper to dispense discipline. This is an unalloyed good for men, women, and children. Children need their fathers deeply and profoundly, and anything that promotes fatherhood is a good thing.

And men appear to be genuinely happier for these changes. A 2019 series of three studies involving more than 18,000 people found that fathers reported greater happiness, well-being, psychological need satisfaction, and daily positive experiences than men without children. Fathers were also happier while actively caring for and interacting with their children than during their other activities, which is really saying something. Another study, using the mathematically robust American Time Use Survey data, found that parents generally reported high levels of happiness and meaning while caring for their children, with fathers reporting especially high levels of happiness during childcare.

This is awesome. Men were given cultural permission to be more nurturing, affectionate, and involved with their children, and the evidence suggests that men themselves have benefited enormously from it. Growing equality didn’t merely redistribute childcare or benefit women; in this respect, loosening an old masculine norm opened up a major source of happiness and meaning for men.

And there’s a reason why it’s a TV trope to have a guy take a baby to the park to pick up chicks — it works!

But not every old sexed norm has yielded so gracefully.

We’ve become much more egalitarian about what we believe men and women deserve, and this has benefited men in important ways. But we haven’t necessarily become equally egalitarian about what we find admirable, attractive, competent, strong, etc.

We can believe — and we appear to do so — that men deserve compassion when they suffer and simultaneously retain the deeply sexed notion that a man should be able to withstand suffering.

Those propositions sit very awkwardly together, well beyond the “two things can be true at the same time” level we’re all accustomed to from social media discussions.

This is the equivalent of the liberal man from my old study group thinking:

“There is absolutely no rational reason her 7 should bother me when my number is 15.”

And yet, it bothered him.

Men Police Each Other

Men understand this, I think. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen a man discussing some complaint about how men are treated, regarded, mocked, etc., and other men will chime in with statements like these:

Dude, go worry about someone else. Every man I know is doing fine.

I’m not interested in joining your victim group. I’m an individual.

And when you’re done whining about it, it’ll be what it is so man up and face it.

These responses are all some version of, essentially, “Don’t be a pussy.”

The fascinating part about how men police each other on this level is that the men chiming in with responses like these are in no way denying the reality of male victimization. They are essentially saying: Yes, you were treated unfairly. But the way you’re responding to being treated unfairly is itself unmanly.

There’s quite a bit of research suggesting that men have absorbed exactly this message. A 2016 systematic review of 37 studies found that conformity to traditional masculine norms affected how men expressed symptoms of depression, whether they sought help, and how they managed their distress. Another study of 4,773 men found that conformity to dominant masculine norms was associated with greater self-stigma about seeking counseling, which in turn was associated with less favorable attitudes toward getting help.

And this isn’t just something men impose on themselves, though it is very much that. In an experiment in which participants evaluated someone expressing emotional intimacy, men gave the most negative evaluations to another man doing so. Follow-up interviews suggested that men understood emotional intimacy as carrying a risk of social rejection exactly and precisely because it signaled vulnerability.

None of these studies is about men complaining about sentencing disparities or workplace deaths, of course. But they establish the underlying norm fairly well: being harmed is one thing; responding to that harm in a way that signals helplessness, vulnerability, or a need for rescue is another thing entirely, and it’s a thing that men reject.

The guy saying man up may therefore — in fact, likely does, given these things are real — agree completely that something unfair happened. What he rejects is the proposed response to it.

The masculine rule, as far as I can tell anyway, isn’t necessarily: You can’t be a victim.

It’s closer to: You can be victimized. But then you’re supposed to do something about it.

Why Male Victim Politics Cannot Work

I think that the men policing each other understand — maybe consciously, maybe just intuitively — that male victim politics cannot work for men.

Why not? It’s fair, right? Men are being victimized in very real ways and those ways matter. The suffering they cause matters. It’s real and legitimate.

And the victim hierarchy has been the organizing force in our political discourse for decades now. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

Men didn’t write these rules — why am I saying they shouldn’t play by them?

It’s not going to work because it makes men less appealing to women.

Men are simply never going to voluntarily reduce their chances of getting laid.

Male victim politics give women the ick in a way that’s almost perfectly analogous to how men get the ick when a woman has a high (whatever high means to him) body count.

It’s not fair. It violates rational analysis. And yet the unfairness memo doesn’t get from the brain to the gut. The reaction is “ick.”

One reason, in my opinion, is that it’s feminine in a particular way. Every woman becomes aware around puberty, if not earlier, that she needs to be vigilant to protect herself against victimization. This is a fact of female life that does not go away. We’re the ones who get pregnant and get most of the diseases, and most men can beat the shit out of most women.

A man who signals victimhood is, however unintentionally, sending a message that is something like “Not only can I not be counted on to help you protect yourself from the very dangerous world out there, I can’t even protect myself. To be with me is to be on your own.”

That’s completely unfair, but I’ve acknowledged that. Just as a body count of 7 is much lower than a body count of 15, we’re talking about reactions here, not rational analysis.

Here it is important to be as nuanced as I can, because the obvious conclusion from everything I’ve said so far is that women simply don’t like vulnerable men.

I don’t think that’s true.

A man saying, “My father died and I’m devastated,” is vulnerable. A man saying, “I was sexually abused and it still affects me,” is both vulnerable and, quite literally, a victim. A man admitting that he’s scared, grieving, overwhelmed, or struggling is showing vulnerability.

None of these things necessarily makes a man unattractive. In fact, there’s evidence pointing in the opposite direction: a 2024 qualitative study of 92 heterosexual men found that emotionally expressive men described their emotionality as an asset and strength that made them more “relationship ready.”

So I don’t think vulnerability is quite the thing that sets off the ancient alarm bell.

I think it’s closer to powerlessness.

Consider two men making essentially the same political argument:

Men are getting screwed on X. It’s unfair. Here’s what we should change.

versus:

Men are getting screwed on X. Nobody cares about us. Women have it easier. If things were half this bad for women in this area it would be a national emergency!

The underlying grievance may be identical. The difference is agency.

The first man has identified an injustice and wants to do something about it. The second is asking for recognition, sympathy, and validation of his victim status. And I suspect those two presentations land very differently — not only with other men, as the research above suggests, but with women.

To be clear, that last part is my hypothesis, not a finding I can point to in the literature. Neither I nor the AI deep research assistants I consulted found research establishing that women are sexually repelled by male victims, and I don’t want to reverse-engineer evidence for a conclusion I already find plausible.

What the research does establish is that traditional expectations surrounding male self-reliance, emotional control, and vulnerability have survived enormous changes in our explicit beliefs about sex equality.

My hypothesis is essentially that one piece of that old machinery is still operating in heterosexual attraction: a woman can sincerely believe that a man has been treated unfairly, sincerely believe he deserves compassion, and still have some ancient part of her brain react badly when he presents himself as powerless.

Her brain analyzed it fairly and sent a nice memo, which never quite made it to her gut.

Exactly the way that men who’ve slept around a lot still get the ick with women who’ve done the same.

Victimized vs Victim Identity

None of this means men should shut up about the ways they’re treated unfairly. Someone will accuse me of saying this, and I’ll roll my eyes histrionically and complain, yet again, to Josh Slocum about the lack of reading comprehension in this world — even on Substack!

But I mean it. Sentencing disparities don’t become less unjust because complaining about them is unattractive. Boys struggling in school don’t need less attention because women aren’t turned on by hearing about it. Workplace deaths don’t become acceptable because stoicism is masculine-coded.

But there is an enormous difference between saying this happened to me and saying this is what I am.

Maybe (yes, I suspect) the men telling other men to stop whining — however crudely and sometimes cruelly — understand something important about that distinction. The old (well, since World War 2 anyway) masculine demand to endure everything silently has done tremendous damage.

But buried inside it may be something worth preserving: the baseline expectation of agency.

You were wronged. You deserved better. Now what are you going to do about it?

That formulation doesn’t require pretending the wrong never happened.

It doesn’t require suppressing grief, refusing help, or acting invulnerable. It simply refuses to make powerlessness the point.

And this isn’t a standard I apply only to men. I expect it of myself, however frequently I fail at it, and I think the politics of female victimhood have become absurd in many of the same ways.

Being victimized is sometimes unavoidable. Building an identity around victimization is not. At some point, all of us have to get up.

My point here isn’t that the victim-politics playbook is legitimate when women use it but somehow off-limits to men. I don’t think it’s a particularly good playbook for anyone. Not men, not women, not blacks, not gays, not deaf people, not people with an ACE score of 9, and not anyone else, either.

I am saying that I think it’s an especially bad one for men, one that cannot work for men — and the stubborn persistence of our sexed instincts may help explain why.

The ick isn’t a policy position. It didn’t come from rationality and it can’t be reasoned and evidenced and argued into changing.

It will go away roughly when an average straight man can find out a woman has slept around and truly, in his heart of hearts, be unfazed.

These two deeply sexed instincts will disappear together — which is to say not at all — because they come from the same, non-rational place.

Men — and we women who care about men’s issues — should stop arguing with it, get creative, and give it something else to react to.

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If you’d like a loved one drawn, email me at vtwriterartist at gmail dot com and we’ll work out the details. Portraits like this one, with the eyes in colored pencil and the rest in graphite, are my current artistic interest.