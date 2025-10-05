About a quarter of the way through The Board, I hit a paragraph that made me put the book down.

Lydia taught the real history of the United States. She taught her fourth graders about how the founders of this nation never lived up to the ideals they wrote about, how they enslaved people. She taught about gender roles and stereotypes, racism and LGBTQ+ rights, all in age-appropriate, creative ways. She used picture books, art, and music. I learned so much from her.” He shook his head. I imagined how incredible this must have been for her students, and how hard it was to be this way in a school like Barnes.

That was the moment I realized I wasn’t just reading a novel — I was watching my own interpretive reflexes in action.

The narrator’s empathy is genuine, but the phrasing is so steeped in the language of activist virtue — “real history,” “gender roles,” “LGBTQ+ rights” — that it flicked every alarm I’ve been trained, by both life experience and five years of writing on Substack, to notice.

I could almost hear a tweet forming under her breath.

And yet, Farber’s writing is too good, too clean, for this to be the simple cartoon I’m used to mocking. The story is genuinely compelling and deeply enjoyable.

It left me in unfamiliar territory: admiring the craft while bracing against the current running beneath it.

Normally, I have a rule: I only write positive reviews, unless a book is so drenched in Woke nonsense that mockery becomes a moral duty. I have read many books I’ve declined to review, because the author clearly tried — because I respect the courage it takes to put work into the world, even when the result falls short.

The Board is that rare exception that scrambles the rule — a genuinely well-told story built inside a worldview I find deeply flawed.

I’m breaking my own rule not out of outrage but out of curiosity. To see whether I can write a review that does justice to a smart, fast, emotionally engaging thriller even as it preaches a worldview I reject. I don’t particularly enjoy writing, beyond the Vermont 251 essays and book reviews, so a book review challenge was a cheering prospect.

What followed was a kind of double vision: part literary analysis, part experiment in perception — and, by the end, a meta-meta reckoning with how ideology, when written well, can sound like sincerity itself.

The central puzzle is simple to state and maddening to solve: Is this narrator a caricature, a mirror, or mimicry so perfect you can’t tell the difference?

I’ve seen all three before. My World Wokists Want reviews — here and here — were exercises in spotting and mocking caricature: the kind of writing so drenched in ideology that the characters collapse into slogans. Those books weren’t literature; they were sermons with dialogue tags.

The Board is nothing like that. Farber’s characters have blood pressure. They doubt, they blunder, they parent. The ideological current is unmistakable, but it moves through people who feel real, not avatars marching across a morality play.

I read the first half of the book in hard copy and listened to the second half on a long car ride, and by the end I could hardly wait to get home and google the author. She was either Woke AF or one of the most brilliant writers I’ve ever read. The mimicry was so pitch-perfect she had to be one or the other: a genius capable of inhabiting the mind of a victim-minded ideologue with absolute precision, or a writer using a thinly veiled version of herself as narrator. I couldn’t tell which — and that’s what made it meta-fascinating. The story itself was fascinating, then the mystery was meta-fascinating. The possibility of writing the review and doing the book justice is meta-meta-fascinating.

In the books I reviewed in The World Wokists Want, parts 1 and 2, there was no spectrum at all. Every impulse, every thought, every relationship was flattened into ideology.

Those books were case studies in what happens when belief replaces psychology: over-explicit moral lessons, cartoonish behaviors, and the absolute absence of self-awareness. Each character existed to model virtue or oppression. When someone got their feelings hurt, the next page offered a miniature sermon about systemic forces.

No one ever just felt humiliated or uncertain; they were too busy “navigating their trauma through intentional communication.”

That’s what caricature looks like — over-explanation masquerading as depth, a moral diagram posing as fiction.

The Board never tips into that. Farber’s narrator, Liv, is believably human, not a walking think piece.

Before I go into this aspect of it, I should discuss the book itself.

Small Town Secrets with Big Moral Undercurrents

Liv has recently divorced her husband — a well-meaning but overgrown child who never worked much and was a terrible match for her ambition. Liv has finished law school and needs only to study for and pass the bar.

The ex-husband’s flaws are not dwelt on overmuch, but he’s described in enough detail to recognize the type. He’s the sort of American man who just wants to play video games and smoke weed, and having a woman who earns enough to pay the bills, and whose intolerance for chaos and disorder means she’ll always keep the house clean and put decent meals on the table, solves almost all of his problems.

There are a lot of men like this. I’ve dated more than one of them. They can be fun for a few dates. But the trick is not to share living space, make babies, or sign legally binding contracts with them, Liv. They don’t grow up.

I’ve dwelt on the husband because I understand why a smart, hard-working woman would divorce this schmuck. But she really shouldn’t have.

Piper, her 8-year-old daughter, loves her dad. And while he’s a bit incompetent at the adult tasks of parenting — he’s unreliable at getting her laundry done or making her decent meals, leaving all that work up to Liv — he loves Piper. He’s not abusive. He’s a drug user, but it doesn’t rise to the level of making him dangerous. He’s a loving presence in her life, and given his inability to earn more than part-time, minimum-wage, he’s never going to leave.

Liv never once considers that she’s deprived her child of a father. And yet, she is more committed to parenting than anything else, genuinely loves her child, and is more focused on figuring out how to be a good mom than on any other concern.

That says a lot about her worldview — how easily “doing the right thing” becomes a substitute for reflection. Liv’s feminism has the moral fervor of religion: unquestioned premises, tidy villains, and a conviction that sincerity equals truth.

When I was reflecting on this, I realized something unsettling: Liv isn’t just a product of her fictional small town — she’s a product of discourse. She’s what happens when leftist cultural vocabulary seeps into daily life so deeply that it replaces introspection. She’s Way Too Online, even when she’s offline.

And that, terrifyingly, is what makes her so believable.

Liv and Piper move to New Hampshire. Liv has recently inherited a house, and the plan is to use that blessing — a paid-off home that keeps expenses low — to finish studying for the bar and open her own practice.

She enrolls Piper in the local elementary school, which turns out to be a bad fit for a sensitive kid — really, for almost any kid. The principal is a militaristic hardass who seems to neither like nor understand children. There are also financial irregularities so blatant and yet so studiously ignored that Liv and her new friends begin to doubt their own sanity.

As she procrastinates studying for the bar by digging into the situation, she learns that a beloved teacher was pushed out the previous year — and that a state auditor who’d been looking into the district’s books has gone missing.

The beloved teacher, a lesbian (but closeted, because that’s apparently still a thing in New England in Liv’s worldview, ha), was run off for bringing Woke propaganda material into her classroom — though Liv and her friends, of course, interpret it very differently.

And here’s where Farber’s portrayal of this worldview becomes quietly brilliant (intentionally or not). The principal is ill-suited to working with young children, even menacing at times. But what convinces Liv of his capacity for true evil isn’t his behavior toward students or staff — it’s his intolerance toward a teacher she perceives as virtuous.

That’s the moral axis of Liv’s world: cruelty is defined not by action or harm, but by opposition to the ideology of goodness itself.

The Socialization Spectrum — Lens and Limits

For example: when she flinches from confrontation or regrets staying quiet, she frames it in terms of socialization — the way girls are trained to be agreeable. That’s the character’s knee-jerk explanation, and it’s what her internal monologue is about, every time.

And she’s not wrong. Socialization is a thing. It shapes most of us, and for someone like me, who grew up in a deeply religious milieu, it can take years to learn that saying nothing feels safer than being right.

But there’s a spectrum. A deeply religious upbringing will offer more socialization than a secular one, and even the most intense socialization in the 2020s is less intense than normal life was in the 1820s.

As adult women, the question becomes: how much responsibility do we take for unlearning it?

That’s the tension that makes this narrator interesting.

For another example: here’s a snippet from a scene where her 8-year-old daughter, Piper, has refused to come inside after recess. The girl has a good reason; something happened with a classmate that any reasonable kid—and Piper is more sensitive than most kids—would be upset by, and the teacher handles it badly. She doesn’t even reprimand the perpetrator, and escalates her error in several ways, including getting the terrifying drill-sergeant principal, who’s already made it very clear he hates the narrator and her daughter, involved to try to handle it.

So there’s a legitimate tension here. A truly difficult parenting situation. A kid can’t be allowed to expect the world to cater to her feelings, or allowed to flagrantly ignore adults.

But a kid also cannot be expected to navigate a seriously upsetting situation without adult support and then march right back into a situation of being forced to interact, without protection, with the perpetrator.

The school handles it by calling Liv and telling her to come take the girl home. This snippet picks up with Liv going out into the woods on the school grounds to get her child.

Piper felt so much. All the emotions of the world were big in Piper’s body. She was a stunning, elegant butterfly, flitting around in the pollution of daily life.

I wondered how she would get on in the world. How she would deal with the endless parade of bad news. With losing the people you love. With heartbreak. Would the world harden her? “How about we go home?”

“Principal Stewart said I was in trouble.”

I grimaced. I could still see the outline of Bob standing there with Ms. Mitchell. They made an uncomfortable pair. I wondered again how she could work with him.

Trouble. Weren’t women always in trouble? Trouble for being too much, too little. For saying too much, too little. For weighing too much, too little.

“It’s okay, Piper.” I laid down next to her, right there on the soil and leaf bed. Screw it. Tucked in so that my side touched Piper’s back. I looked up, could see the trunks of trees heading straight up toward the blue sky, the reaching branches. It was beautiful. This was an angle I hadn’t ever seen before. The world, so expansive and gorgeous.

“He said if I didn’t come now, I’d be suspended.” Her mouth struggled with forming the word, so it came out sus-end-ed.

“That’s okay, Piper. Really.”

“Mama, he tried to pull me out of here. But I was tucked in too far. He couldn’t get a good grip on me.” He had touched my baby. Blood pounded in my ears. I was going to kill him.

“I don’t like him, Mom. He scares me.”

Piper is correct to be scared of the principal, and at this point in the story the mother knows that her daughter has unusually sharp intuition. Teaching kids to ignore their intuition, especially regarding adults, is a very bad idea, so it’s good that she doesn’t do that.

But notice here that the mother does not focus on the actual situation. She doesn’t concentrate on how to help Piper process a legitimate trauma that happened at school while still communicating that even when the adults in charge are wrong, they’re still adults and still in charge.

This is tricky and quite difficult. That’s the real parenting challenge. It may even need to involve a big plan — perhaps discussing times when the adults in charge may be putting her in danger so she can recognize them and practicing, “I need to call my mother right now,” politely but firmly.

Instead of solving the immediate parenting problem, her internal monologue is this: Trouble. Weren’t women always in trouble? Trouble for being too much, too little. For saying too much, too little. For weighing too much, too little.

And again, yes. These are things. I’ve sought independent feedback in work meetings and had one man from the meeting say “Well, since you asked, I thought you came across as kind of pushy and bitchy” and another say, “I wish you were a little more forceful; you’re so good at explaining math and making the case for your recommendations, but your timidity undercuts you.”

About the same meeting.

It is a fact that there is a cultural dynamic — not as big of one as it used to be, but it still exists — where it’s a lot harder for women to come across as neither weak and fawning nor pushy and bitchy.

I am not denying that this is a thing. It is.

But it’s first of all not as insurmountable as Liv makes it out to be. Ninety percent of handling it is not caring what anyone thinks without a good reason (care what the boss thinks and care what the customer thinks; nobody else).

And it’s fully the responsibility of every woman to learn to handle it herself.

Instead of teaching her daughter agency, she retreats into rumination about body image.

In the middle of a very difficult parenting situation where her child desperately needed her in the moment.

As these two examples show, Liv attributes nearly everything to external conditioning, societal forces, and the like, which is a victim framing that’s downright annoying — yet Farber’s writing never collapses her into parody. It’s an incredibly well-paced, interesting, and compelling thriller.

The result is unnervingly plausible.

The narrator is a likable, well-intentioned, hard-working, interesting woman who sees the bars of the cage — but still insists someone else built them.

Genius-Level Mimicry or Sermon in Disguise

By the time I hit the second half of the book, I’d switched to the audiobook — perfect for a long solo drive through Vermont. Or so I thought. In practice, I kept having to reverse it every few minutes, realizing I’d missed entire passages because my mind had drifted into a debate with itself:

This author is either Woke and writing a thinly veiled version of herself or she’s a goddamn genius.

That thought looped through my head at least a dozen times between Montpelier and Brandon, the topic of a forthcoming Vermont 251 essay. Each time, I’d catch myself staring at the road and hit the “30 seconds back” button a few more times, trying to listen more carefully, trying to catch the tell — the wink, the tone shift, the sentence that would reveal whether the narrator’s worldview was being endorsed or dissected.

It never came.

That’s the uncanny brilliance of The Board: you can’t tell whether it’s mimicry or belief. Farber writes with such fluency in the cadences of progressive moral language that the boundary between portrayal and participation disappears.

If it’s mimicry, it’s masterful — the literary equivalent of perfect pitch. If it’s sincerity, it’s still masterful, just in a different key: ideology rendered with enough texture and humanity to pass for realism.

And the longer I listened, the more unnerving it became. I realized I wasn’t evaluating the book anymore — I was evaluating myself. My reactions, my resistances, the tiny alarms going off in my head at familiar turns of phrase.

The book had stopped being a story and started functioning as a psychological Rorschach: a test of whether I could still recognize good writing even when it came wrapped in a worldview I distrust.

When I finally got home, I googled her.

Sure enough — longtime New England schoolteacher. Works for the University of Vermont teaching future teachers. Woke. I actually laughed out loud.

After hours of mentally arguing both sides of the genius-versus-sincerity debate, it turned out to be the simplest possible answer: she’s just writing what she knows.

And she does it beautifully.

Because the truth is, The Board isn’t just an ideological artifact. It’s a legitimately excellent thriller — tight, propulsive, emotionally engaging, and built on a series of moral and practical dilemmas that feel lived, not contrived. I genuinely enjoyed it.

It’s valuable on two levels: as a well-told, enjoyable, entertaining story, and as a psychological map of how an ordinary, well-meaning leftist sees the world.

Liv isn’t some zealot. She’s not the kind of person who’d assassinate an influencer — or post a TikTok celebrating it. Or celebrate it at all. At most, she’d quietly (and privately) express horror at the loss of a father to two kids, paired with relief that someone she saw as dangerous was gone.

Which, if we’re being honest, is roughly how I and most center-right people I know would react if, say, Jeffrey Marsh died. Not a single public word. Zero celebration. But in private, relief that a toxic presence had lost its platform.

Accepting Liv on those terms — as that kind of leftist, the liberal everywoman of our moment — The Board becomes something rare: a brilliant exploration of that mindset and a gorgeous walk through the world as she sees it.

And the main lesson, for me, is the quiet terror of living in a world with no agency — a world where everything that happens to you can be traced to someone else’s power, prejudice, or privilege.

That’s what made the reading experience so strange, so meta-meta: the dawning realization that a book this steeped in victim framing could still be so vivid, so humane, and so good.

Because ideology aside, The Board works. It’s alive. It’s art.