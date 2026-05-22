Two days ago, I posted a review of Sue Klebold’s book, A Mother’s Reckoning, about her son Dylan, one of the Columbine shooters. I paywalled it with a goal for new paid subscribers, and a promise to un-paywall-it if it hit.

The review is long, detailed, and terrifying — because Sue Klebold parented almost exactly like you probably do, and because I (someone highly disinclined towards giving parents the benefit of the doubt on questions of abuse) believe her that Dylan was not abused.

I genuinely didn’t know if it would hit. It did. Thank you!

As promised, the paywall is now down — you can read it here if you missed it, and share it freely.

Next week, paid subscribers will get my full analysis of the DNC’s 2024 election autopsy, which dropped today. It’s a document worth reading carefully, and I’m going to take my time with it.

That’ll take me awhile, as it’s nearly 200 pages long and I have other priorities at the moment, but I will do my best, as a data scientist, to make my analysis of the DNC 2024 Autopsy worth your time and money.

Wishing you a good Memorial Day weekend — and a pause, somewhere in it, for the people we're meant to remember.

I try never to forget that for all its difficulties, my life has been far better than the vast majority of lives on this planet — particularly of women — and I have that good fortune because of the patriots who died to secure it.