I’ve scheduled this to post early on Christmas Eve, in the hope that at least some of you will read it before night falls — and maybe listen to “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” before going to bed.

Writing about a song is always a risk. It asks for a kind of seriousness that can easily curdle into sentimentality, and I’m not immune to rolling my eyes when someone who otherwise pretends to be rigorous suddenly leans on lyrics as proof of something.

That risk is part of why I didn’t know what would happen when I published my essay on O Holy Night.

That piece was unusually hard for me to write, and even harder to publish. It asked me to step out from behind analysis and irony and admit, plainly, that a song still has the power to undo me.

I half-expected polite silence.

Instead, I was met with generosity — thoughtful notes, quiet recognition, people telling me that it landed because it dared to be sincere. I want to say thank you for that. You met that essay with care, and it mattered more than you probably realize.

This one comes from the same place, but it’s reaching toward something slightly different.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel doesn’t strike like O Holy Night.

It doesn’t break open the sky or announce arrival. It waits. It endures.

It sits in the long, unresolved space between promise and fulfillment — and for reasons I’ll try to articulate, that makes it the only other Christmas song that comes anywhere near the same emotional gravity for me.

What follows is not a sequel, exactly, but a companion — written for different reasons, with a different kind of courage required.

I’m posting it on Christmas Eve as a small gift to you: a reflection on longing, waiting, and the strange, stubborn hope that survives even when revelation doesn’t arrive on schedule.

Thank you for walking with me into sincerity once already.

Here’s another step.

There are many versions of this song, of course — it’s ancient. But the one that I think nails it is the Sugarland version.

The opening phrase that matters here is “ransom captive Israel.”

That word ransom does an extraordinary amount of work before the song has even settled into its melody. A ransom is not rescue by strength.

It is not escape by cleverness.

It is not victory.

A ransom assumes captivity that cannot be undone from the inside.

Someone must come from elsewhere, and the cost will not be negligible.

What strikes me most is that the line does not sound panicked — even though the situation it names absolutely is. The desperation is real, but it isn’t flailing. It’s steady. Clear-eyed.

Almost restrained.

This is where the Sugarland version gets something exactly right.

Their rendition is pensive without tipping into despair. The tempo doesn’t rush. The vocals don’t plead.

Nothing is exaggerated to make sure you understand how bad things are.

Instead, the song names the condition calmly and lets it stand: captivity exists, and we are not pretending otherwise.

That restraint matters. It’s what keeps the song from sounding desperate even as it acknowledges a desperate need.

There’s no sense of bargaining or hysteria here — just the quiet recognition that rescue will not come from within the system that created the captivity in the first place.

In that way, O Come, O Come Emmanuel feels morally adult. It doesn’t confuse urgency with panic. It doesn’t mistake volume for faith. It simply says: this situation requires intervention, and we are willing to wait for it without lying to ourselves about where we are.

That posture — naming captivity without theatrics and need without collapse — is the emotional ground the rest of the song stands on. And it’s why this opening phrase doesn’t depress me, even though it should. It steadies me instead.

It acknowledges the depth of the problem without surrendering dignity.

Which, for a song about waiting, is everything.

If “ransom captive Israel” names the objective condition, “mourns in lonely exile” names what that condition feels like from the inside.

Captivity can still imagine home.

Exile cannot.

Exile means distance has become permanent enough to shape identity.

It’s not just that something has been taken from you; it’s that you are now living elsewhere, in a place that doesn’t quite fit, carrying the knowledge of what no longer feels reachable.

And loneliness isn’t incidental here — it’s essential. Exile isolates by definition.

You can be surrounded by people and still be cut off from belonging.

What I find remarkable is that the song does not rage against this state.

It mourns it.

Mourning is slow. Mourning is dignified. Mourning acknowledges loss without demanding that it be immediately repaired.

There’s no accusation in the word, no tantrum, no refusal to accept reality — just grief held long enough to be named honestly.

This is another place where the Sugarland version understands the assignment.

Their delivery doesn’t dramatize the loneliness. There’s no swelling anguish, no vocal strain trying to sell the pain.

Instead, the song sounds like someone who has lived with exile long enough to stop shouting about it.

The sadness is present, but it’s settled — not numb, not resigned, just deeply known.

That’s what keeps the song from becoming depressive.

Depression collapses inward.

This doesn’t.

It recognizes loneliness without being consumed by it. The exile is real, but it hasn’t erased the capacity to hope — or even to speak.

The voice that names the exile is still standing. Still asking. Still oriented outward.

And that matters, because a song about waiting can easily slide into despair if it confuses duration with defeat.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel never does that. It refuses both denial and collapse. It allows grief without letting grief take the microphone entirely.

In that sense, this line feels almost like a spiritual discipline: the willingness to say this is where we are without rushing to transcend it or pretending it doesn’t hurt.

The song doesn’t try to end exile by force of optimism.

It just refuses to lie about the loneliness.

Which is why the waiting that follows doesn’t feel empty.

It feels inhabited.

After captivity is named and exile is mourned, the song does something unexpectedly precise: it asks that the path to misery be closed: “Make safe the way that leads to Thee, and close the path to misery.”

That phrasing matters. It doesn’t ask for misery to be punished, or justified, or explained. It asks for it to be cut off — rendered impassable.

As if suffering were not merely a personal failing or an inevitable feature of existence, but a road that has been built, maintained, and too often treated as unavoidable.

This is a subtle but radical moral claim.

The song isn’t asking for endurance alone. It isn’t sanctifying suffering. It’s saying: whatever has made this road so well-worn should no longer be allowed to function. The architecture itself needs to change.

What I find striking is how unspectacular the request is. There’s no thunder in it.

No cosmic battle imagery. No promise of domination or reversal of power. Just a plea for the closure of something destructive — like asking for a dangerous bridge to be dismantled so people stop falling.

Again, this is where the version I’ve been listening to earns its keep.

Nothing in the performance treats this request as melodrama. The song doesn’t surge or posture or demand attention for its own righteousness.

It sounds more like someone who has seen enough to know that misery isn’t dramatic — it’s repetitive.

Predictable. Boring in its cruelty.

And therefore something that should be ended, not romanticized.

That’s what keeps the song from slipping into desperation.

Desperation demands immediate relief at any cost.

This asks for something more durable.

It asks for a world in which suffering is no longer the default route people are forced to take just to survive. A world where misery isn’t treated as character-building or inevitable, but as a failure of care that needs to be addressed at the level of design.

There’s a maturity in that request I don’t hear often in religious music. It doesn’t confuse pain with virtue. It doesn’t confuse patience with passivity. It recognizes that waiting can coexist with the clear-eyed demand that something be made different.

The song still waits.

But now it waits with intention.

And that prepares the ground for the final turn — away from misery as a system and toward peace as a form of rule. That’s where the song makes its most audacious request of all.

The final request gathers everything that came before and gives it a center: “our sad divisions cease, and be Thyself our King of peace.”

What matters here is not just the longing for peace, but the diagnosis of the problem.

Division is named as the wound. Not weakness. Not impurity.

Not even insufficient faith.

Division — the splintering of people from one another, the fracture lines we live inside and learn to navigate as normal.

And the solution offered is not enforcement.

It doesn’t ask for unity to be imposed or dissent to be crushed.

It doesn’t imagine peace as something achieved through dominance or fear.

Instead, it asks for replacement: be thyself our king.

Let something better occupy the center, and the divisions will lose their hold.

This is power imagined in a radically different register.

Peace here is not the absence of conflict enforced by force. It’s the presence of rightful authority — authority that doesn’t need to wound in order to rule. Authority that steadies rather than intimidates. Authority that makes room for people to belong without being identical.

That vision could easily sound sentimental.

It doesn’t — and again, the version I’ve been listening to is part of why.

Nothing about the performance strains toward triumph. There’s no victorious swell, no false brightness trying to convince you that peace is easy or imminent. The tone remains contemplative, grounded, patient. Peace is named as a hope worth orienting toward, not a slogan to be shouted into existence.

Which is why the song never collapses into despair, even as it admits how badly peace is needed.

It recognizes the depth of the fracture without panicking about it. It trusts that peace, if it comes, will come not because we finally get our act together, but because something truer takes the throne.

That’s where this song parts company with O Holy Night.

O Holy Night is revelation — the moment worth is announced and the sky breaks open.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel is vigilance — the decision to keep watch when the night does not immediately end.

One is a thrill of hope.

The other is the discipline of hope.

And maybe that’s why I keep coming back to this carol, especially in this particular rendering.

It understands that waiting does not have to feel frantic to be real. That longing can be steady without being weak. That naming what is broken doesn’t require surrendering dignity.

It acknowledges desperate need without becoming desperate.

It waits — but it waits upright.

That, for me, is its quiet power.

Merry Christmas, Y’all.