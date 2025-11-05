I’m asking strangers on the internet to help me locate pencils.

This is where we are now.

I’ve never done this before and hope never to again, but I’m shamelessly using my platform for a very specific personal quest.

Winter is coming: last winter was the worst depression of my adult life, and I’m preparing for winter intentionally this year — building the practices and tools that keep me steady when the light goes.

One of those tools is extremely specific, recently released, and apparently hiding from me.

I want the Derwent Drawing pencils in the new tin of 72.

I’ve checked every site I can think of — Amazon, CultPens, Jackson’s Art, Jerry’s Artarama, Blick, eBay, Etsy, Craigslist — the 72-tin is either missing, sold out, or back-ordered. For example, Amazon Global Store:

So my best shot is you: if you spot a physical set in a brick-and-mortar store, please grab it and I’ll reimburse you immediately.

What exactly to look for (because this is very easy to mix up):

The brand is Derwent and the line name is literally “Drawing.”

(Yes, all Derwent pencils can be used for drawing; no, I don’t want Procolour, Lightfast, Coloursoft, Chromaflow, Artists, Watercolour, or Inktense. The tin must say DRAWING under the Derwent logo—nothing else.)

It must be the 72 set. Not 6, 12, 24, or 36. The new 72-color tin is the one I’m after.

The tin art: a tiger facing left and a woman’s face facing right. If the cover doesn’t have those two images, it’s not the right one.

It will look EXACTLY like this:

There are no other versions with different cover art.

These are expensive. I will pay you back right away via Venmo. That said, please don’t front the purchase if a short glitch or delay in transfer would put you in a bind — shit happens, and international transactions especially can be weird for a day or two. I’ve noticed that they often show as “pending” for two or three days before they land for me, and I don’t want that situation to cause anyone a problem.

How to coordinate so we don’t mess this up:

Snap a quick photo of the tin before you buy and send it to me so I can confirm it’s the right set. (It’s not you; it’s the internet. I’ve just had too many “close but not quite” surprises.) This will also cover us if someone else is able to find it before you do. I’ll reply right away with a green light (or a “thank you anyway but someone else already found them”) and the repayment details. Keep the receipt so I can cover purchase, tax, and shipping.

I am online basically whenever I’m awake (roughly 6am–10pm US Eastern). I’ve set up an alert so that any email with the subject line “I have your pencils” to vtwriterartist at gmail dot com will break through whatever else I’m doing (except therapy). I’ll respond fast.

If you find them, you will be my hero of the season.

If you don’t, thank you for keeping an eye out while you’re already out living your life.

Either way, I appreciate you.

The comments are open for leads — especially if you’re an art wholesaler, work in an art shop, or have recently seen these in the wild. Also helpful: “Local Art Store (123-456-7890) has them, but I can’t front the money — they said they’d ship if you call.”