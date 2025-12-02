Adam David Burgoyne died on December 6, 2024.

I had this scheduled to run on the anniversary, but I’m posting it early because the week has been even heavier than I expected, and I won’t have the bandwidth to write anything else for a while.

The immediate aftermath of his death was unreal in the way only trauma can be —like the world had been knocked off its axis by one impossible fact.

Then the news stories started, making the whole thing even more grotesque. Adam died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm. The Canadian ER ruled out an immediate heart attack, didn’t find one, and left him in the waiting room for hours.

He eventually got tired of waiting, went home, and died there.

I wrote The Border Only Love Can Cross in the days after. I’m glad people read it. I’m glad that when anyone from his past googles him — because honestly, how could anyone forget him — they’ll find something that tries to do him justice.

But that post also triggered a wave of reporters contacting me, which was fucked up on a level I still can’t quite articulate. My friend

— who loved Adam too, and who has the ability to sound like an actual adult on camera — took those bullets so I wouldn’t have to. He did interviews while I could barely breathe.

In the year since Adam died, two parts of the story have carved deeper grooves into me than they did in the initial shock.

The First Weight: The Question People Keep Asking

A lot of people assumed the COVID vaccines caused Adam’s death. Some said it outright. Some just “asked questions.”

Some wanted the answer to be yes because that would fit their politics. Others wanted the answer to be no because that would fit theirs.

I don’t know.

We’ll never know.

I do know: Adam had four shots. Not because he was some public-health zealot, but because his previous boyfriend — not A.J., the man he was engaged to when he died, but the relationship before — was an airline pilot. Adam loved the free flights, and staying “fully vaccinated” was part of the deal.

Is it possible the mRNA platform harmed his heart — his fast, strong, athletic heart, the heart of a man who ran and biked and was in better shape than half the straight dudes who brag about their bench press?

Yes. It is possible.

Is it likely?

I don’t know. And I hate not knowing. I hate that the universe didn’t leave fingerprints. I hate that the part of me that chose math for the illusion of certainty has to live with an answer shaped like fog.

And yes, part of me wishes I could be certain that the vaccines had killed him. Not because I want it to be true, but because then I could be angry at someone.

I could have an enemy. A purpose. Something to hit. Someone to hate.

But the truth is the truth: I don’t know.

And that hollow, unsatisfying answer has become part of the grief.

The Second Weight: The Cruelty That Came After

There’s another part of the story that should have destroyed me, but didn’t. It didn’t even phase me — not at first. I was too shocked, too dissociated, too dizzy to feel it fully.

But after Charlie Kirk’s death — after watching gleeful monsters online mock a dead man — those memories hit me like a punch to the sternum.

Adam was a fierce supporter of Israel. He believed, as I do, that the moral line is not blurry. There is exactly one country in the Middle East where women and gay people have rights. When a death cult — they literally say “We love death more than you love life” — invades it, that country gets to defend itself. Full stop.

And Adam believed, as do I, that no, “genocide” does not mean “losing the war you started.” (It doesn’t even mean that if you have a great PR machine full of useful idiots.)

People who hated Adam’s stance found his tweets after he died and took it out on his family — his grieving parents and relatives; none of whom, as far as I know, shared his politics. They vandalized his online memorials so viciously that they had to be taken down. Adam’s parents were deprived of the one thing they should have been able to count on: seeing the stories and photos from the people who loved him.

Imagine your healthy thirty-nine-year-old son drops dead for no reason, and you find out your political allies think the righteous response is to erase his memories because he had the audacity to disagree with them while alive.

So no — I wasn’t surprised by the leftist celebration of Charlie Kirk’s death. I’d already watched cruelty dance on Adam’s grave.

It didn’t make my grief harder. Just sharper. More serrated.

The left had already told me who they are, and I already believed them. But the reminder was no less painful for already having known.

And it has made the normal grief cycle, which for me at least is always a bit sharper as anniversaries approach, land more heavily.

Winter, and the Shape of Real Friendship

Now it’s winter again — the season that always tries to drag me under. And it’s this time of year when Adam’s absence hits like a body blow.

Adam had a winter ritual with me. He’d “happen” to need math help exactly when the days got short and my depression got long.

He’d randomly ping me with a difficult Codewars problem in January, always something where mathematical insight was required to come up with an elegant solution. Nothing like an algorithmic emergency to jolt me out of staring into the abyss.

He pretended it was for him, but it was for me. His way of keeping me tethered. His way of saying Come here. Think about primes instead of your pain, about the twin primes conjecture instead of sleeping.

He would send photos of ridiculous Canadian snowbanks — snow piles so massive they looked like the Great Wall of Quebec. I think he got a genuine kick out of imagining me judging them.

He sent thoughtful Christmas gifts every year. The last one was a book on math and art: the perfect Venn diagram of my passions. Even in the whirlwind of his own family gatherings, nieces and nephews climbing on him, the whole chaos of holiday joy, he would step away to text me. Just to check in. Just to say hi.

Adam was a better friend than I deserved. And winter was when that truth was impossible to ignore.

Winter is here again. And it’s almost the second Christmas without him.

Thanksgiving, and the Objects That Remember

And before Christmas comes Thanksgiving — the soft warning shot of winter. The cold. The early dark. The way the holidays demand a headcount and never quite know what to do with the missing.

Josh and I made hot chocolate before settling in to watch Little House on the Prairie — the rich, ridiculous, overpriced gourmet kind, the sort that tries to be a hug in liquid form. I brought my milk frother and managed not to spill any getting it from the saucepan into the mugs.

I only had to order two mugs this year. One with an H, one with a J. Bright red letters wearing Santa hats, trees dusted with snow, whipped cream melting down the sides. They looked cheerful, domestic, almost cartoonishly festive.

And standing there holding mine, I felt the absence like a draft.

Adam was the only other friend I ever loved and trusted enough to invite into my home — the real home, the private one, not the public façade where people get the pleasant version of me. If he were alive, there would have been a third mug on the table. A red A wearing its own stupid little Santa hat. I would have ordered it without thinking.

It’s such a small thing: a mug that never needed to be bought. But grief is made of small things. That’s the part no one warns you about.

Josh wrapped his hands around his mug the same way Adam used to. No symbolism intended. No performative poignancy. Just two gay men with cold hands trying to warm them. But it hit me anyway — the way certain gestures echo.

Earlier, Josh made pie.

Josh pulled out the engraved rolling pin — the one that says “made with love by Adam.” I bought it to give Adam last Christmas, and it sat on my shelf for nine months because Adam died before I could mail it. He never saw it.

But he would have laughed when he opened it — that bright cascade of amusement he had when something was both sentimental and slightly absurd. He would have promised he’d use it for every pie he ever made again.

But life didn’t give him “ever again.”

When I finally unclenched my hand around it, I gave the rolling pin to Josh — because he loved Adam too, and because Adam would have wanted it to be used, not entombed.

Josh dusted it with flour and rolled it across the dough. The words pressed themselves in like a benediction:



made with love by Adam

made with love by Adam

made with love by Adam

Over and over, like a chorus. A prayer said by a kitchen tool.

A message from the year that didn’t get to happen.

The dough wasn’t perfect — it tore in places, puckered in others. Adam’s pies were architectural; Josh’s are humbler. Less beautiful, maybe. But just as delicious, and somehow more tender because of that.

I stood there watching the imprint repeat across the pastry, and it felt like being punched and cradled at the same time.

We remembered him, and it hurt like hell.

And it was good.

And it was devastating.

And it was ordinary.

That’s the strange shape of grief when there’s love in it.

You bake an apple pie with a dead man’s name pressed into the crust, and the kitchen fills with warmth anyway.

You drink hot chocolate from a mug that should have come in a set of three, and somehow the sweetness doesn’t turn bitter.

I didn’t need to order him a mug this year. But the truth is: he was here.

Not metaphorically. Not spiritually. But in the only way that counts — in the imprint he left on the people who loved him, on the objects he never got to touch, on the rituals he built into our lives without ever knowing he’d done it.

Josh and I ate the pie. We drank the hot chocolate. We remembered him.

And winter went on doing what winter does: taking things and giving back their echoes.

The Part That Still Burns

Grief isn’t a feeling. It’s an ecosystem.

A whole emotional weather system: anger, love, clarity, confusion, longing, fury, gratitude, numbness, disbelief.

It’s the love that can’t go anywhere anymore.

A year later, I don’t have answers. I don’t have closure. I don’t have justice or certainty or peace.

What I have is the shape he left behind:

his humor,

his stubborn loyalty,

his ridiculous Canadian snowdrift photos,

his sharp intelligence,

his warmth,

his steady masculine protectiveness,

and the strange, quiet ways he loved people.

Adam lived like a lantern — steady, warm, unobtrusive, bright enough to navigate by. He illuminated the people he cared about. You didn’t have to ask; he just showed up with light.

I try to carry that lantern now.

I carry it into winter.

And I’ll carry it through every winter to come.

I miss him every day.

And I am still, impossibly, so grateful I got to have him at all.