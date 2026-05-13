What follows is a 1,000-word essay on the value of being a beginner, written by a person who, when faced with actually being a beginner this week, behaved like a toddler being told it was bedtime.

I should disclose, while we’re here, that I am also the person who wrote a widely read review of Yesteryear, the current “it” novel, in which I explicitly — including with a bold header — blamed the book’s flaws on shitty research, and explicitly noted that many great novels have been written by outsiders to the subject matter.

And then, despite six and a half years on Substack, was legitimately surprised when a therapist read the review and responded with a lament that people demand writers only write from insider experience and fail to understand that writers observe and imagine too.

There’s a Note going around about how Substack is a wonderful place to be told that the thing you never said is wrong.

I know this. I know it bone-deep. I still got mad.

My therapist and I have worked through a long list of things over the years, and the list keeps getting shorter — but it also keeps surprising me with new entries. Toddler about being misread is on the list.

Toddler about being a beginner, I am realizing this week, also belongs on the list. The list, apparently, is not done with me yet.

Just so we’re all clear about the credentials in play.

There’s a Zen concept called shoshin, or Beginner’s Mind.

The idea is roughly this: the beginner sees a thing fresh, without preconceptions, without the accumulated knowledge that tells the expert what’s possible and what isn’t. The beginner is open. The expert is, in a particular way, closed. Suzuki put it: “In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities. In the expert’s mind there are few.”

Every spiritual tradition I’ve encountered says some version of this, and every one of them is right. Beginner’s Mind is one of the best places to be. It is also, if you have spent ten years becoming pretty good at something adjacent, a tremendous pain in the ass to access on purpose.

I taught myself to draw. It took about a decade. I am now, in graphite and colored pencil, what I would call solidly competent — good enough to take commissions, good enough that people occasionally assume I was born with this, good enough that I have written several thousand cranky words about how nobody is born with this and the talent myth is a gatekeeping mechanism in a Trojan horse of flattery. I stand by every word.

But here’s what nobody warns you about being competent at something: it ruins your Beginner’s Mind for adjacent things. Last week I picked up ink for one of the first real times, and within fifteen minutes I had to consciously stop myself from quitting. Not because I couldn’t do it. Because I could see I wasn’t doing it well.

Here is the hummingbird I drew this morning, in ink, in a thank-you card:

And here is a finished colored pencil commission — a lilac-breasted roller — for contrast:

I can see, without straining, what is wrong with the hummingbird. There is essentially one value across the whole bird — no light source, no shadow, no modeling. The chest is a flat blue scribble where, in colored pencil, I would be layering six or seven hues for iridescence. The branch is a stick. The white acrylic-pen highlights are doing far too much load-bearing work; in colored pencil, value gradations would handle most of that, and the white would be a final accent rather than the only reason you can tell there’s dimension here at all.

I put on a stamp and am sending it anyway.

The hummingbird required, and I am being precise about this, almost toddler-level defiance. I had to muster the part of me that crosses her arms and says no, I want to, I am going to, you can’t stop me, and then I had to use that part of me to override the trained eye that was telling me, accurately, that this is not my best work.

Part of why ink is so terrifying for me is that I am a person who corrects. A lot. Here is my eraser drawer:

That’s kneaded erasers, a vinyl block, an electric eraser with its little white shield (for erasing one mark without disturbing the others), pen-style erasers, a Tombow Mono Zero for the truly surgical work, and — yes — the Van Gogh “ear-raser,” because I have a sense of humor and also a deep love of Van Gogh and also nobody can stop me.

My normal process with graphite involves a great deal of negotiation with the paper. Lay something in, step back, erase, re-do, refine, soften an edge, recover a highlight. The eraser is not a tool of last resort. The eraser is half the drawing.

Ink does not permit this. Ink says: that’s the line you drew. Live with it. I don’t care that you have a drawer full of erasers and one of them is shaped like Van Gogh’s missing ear. Live. With. It.

Which is, I think, the actual gift of a new medium when you have competence in an adjacent one. It forces you back into Beginner’s Mind by removing your tools.

Your coping mechanisms.

Your habits.

Your “well, I’ll just fix that later” reflex.

The hummingbird is what happens when you take a person who has trained for ten years to correct her way to a finished image and hand her a medium that does not allow correction.

I have written before about the cost of creative risk — about an abstract portrait I made, sent to someone who mattered, and got a flat “Oh yeah, I got it, thanks” in return. Weeks later. When I couldn’t take it anymore, and asked.

It’s been over a year and I still can’t do abstract portraits.

The vault closed, and so far I haven’t found a way to pry it open again.

I stand by all of that. That kind of risk is real, and when you spend it on the wrong person, you pay.

But the ink hummingbird is a different kind of risk, and the strange thing is that for me, it is harder, not easier.

When I made the abstract portrait, I was reaching. The failure mode was: tried for transcendence — or, since we are being honest, would have settled for thirty seconds of considered attention from one specific person — and missed.

There is a certain dignity in the reach itself, even when the landing is humiliating.

When I drew the hummingbird, the failure mode was: sat down in a medium I am bad at, made an obviously beginner-level thing, signed it with my initials like a real artist, and put it in the mailbox.

There is no dignity in that. There is just the bare fact of having made something not very good and offered it anyway.

The reason I could is that the person receiving the thank-you card has been a generous supporter of my creative risks. They will get a kick out of receiving an early effort in a new medium. They will not be judgy; I am certain of this.

Here is the thing my readers — especially those of you who have been told you “have no talent” — may be misunderstanding about competence.

The myth is that once you get good at something, the fear goes away. That you cross some line and from then on, you make things and the things are good, and the only failure modes are the noble reaching kind.

This is not true.

What actually happens when you get good is that you become more aware of the gap between what you can do and what is possible. The hummingbird embarrasses me in a way that nothing I drew ten years ago embarrassed me, because ten years ago I didn’t know what I was looking at. Now I do. I can see the missing values. I can see the absent light source. I can see, exactly, what a person with another year of ink work would have done differently, because I can see what I would do differently.

The trained eye is part of the equipment.

So is the willingness to make something the trained eye does not approve of, and to sign it, and to send it anyway.

That’s the toddler-level defiance part. It is the part of me that says, no, I want to, I am going to, you can’t stop me, and you cannot have my Van Gogh ear-raser. It’s MINE and I don’t want to share, so there!!

It is not the dignified reach of the abstract portrait. It is something smaller and more stubborn and, I am starting to think, more important.

If you have a thing you have not started because you can already see how badly you would do it: that is not your trained eye protecting you. That is your trained eye trying to keep your hands clean.

Get the ink. Make the bad bird.

Sign it. Send it.

If you would like me to draw something for you, email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com. I especially enjoy birds and pet portraits but am open to just about anything. Portfolio of some past drawings here. Ko-fi here.