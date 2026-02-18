Coming soon for paid subs: Gavin Newsom’s book, Young Man in A Hurry, drops on Tuesday, February 24. I will get the Kindle version at midnight and plan to have it read and reviewed for you in time for you to laugh your ass off over breakfast. Book reviews (books by politicians or others who deserve it) are where I let my snark flag fly, as you can see in my review of Kamala Harris’s book here, Michelle Obama’s latest book here, or Karine Jean-Pierre’s book here.)

Bonus to brighten your day: Stephen Spencer is a music theory professor who has been taking the stories his 3 year old daughter babbles at him and setting them to music. They’re absolutely magical. Only two are on YouTube (about a dozen are on Instagram). You’ll love them and if you leave comments asking him to put the rest on YouTube he likely will. This is Regular Rabbit and this is Apple Man.

A Graduation Ceremony For My Artist Self

This post is a companion to my recent posts about how to use AI — specifically, LLMs — in ways that increase your skills and efficiency. More importantly, how to use AI in ways that do not diminish them.

In “The Golden Retriever of Software,” I explain the built-in limits of LLMs, with special focus on sycophancy and hallucinations. In “Training the Golden Retriever,” I gave specific strategies and prompts for making AI something that improves your abilities and helps you learn, along with the principles that should guide AI use if you want to make your human brain and output faster and more effective — not let it think for you.

One of the skills I have used AI to learn is color theory. I have just finished my first fully-colored-pencil drawing with zero input from AI. No suggestions on the palette, no tweaks or hints or improvements, etc. All my own judgment.

Here it is, the drawing which I am calling my “thesis” — as in the thing you prepare before you graduate.

This is the best work I’ve ever done in color. It was motivated in part by a sense of joy and optimism at impending freedom (I’m about to pay off my car, which will let me accelerate the student loan payoff. Praise Jesus, Mary, Joseph, all the saints, Buddha, Zeus, Allah, and anyone else who may be listening or lending a hand).

And it’s the first time I planned, chose, and adjusted the color palette entirely on my own, as well as the rest of it: zero AI input of any kind.

How I Used AI To Teach Myself To Get To This Point

I developed strong graphite drawing skills over several years, and stayed in graphite because, until quite recently, I was dirt poor. And pencils are cheap.

The gallery photos show roughly the level I got to on my own, through YouTube, books, and practice. I wrote a post about learning to draw on my own here.

Once I got a grown-up job and could afford decent color supplies, I grew interested in branching out. I did fine with “selective coloring,” the term for the technique of doing mostly graphite but choosing a color element for special emphasis. These often turn out well just on the sheer psychological power of those elements, as you can also see in the gallery.

gallery of graphite and selective color drawings

But beyond the world-changing insight that if just one thing is in color, it’s interesting and will pop…I knew nothing.

So I did the usual: YouTube and books. (I also took three in-person lessons with a local professional artist, which were great, but I couldn’t justify the cost with a mountain of student loan debt staring at me. Aside from those three hours, my artistic education has been completely self-directed.)

Then, mostly out of curiosity one day, I started working with AI.

At first, I had it give me extremely concrete guidance: specific colored-pencil brands, exact pencil names and numbers, and step-by-step instructions for building up color from a reference photo. (Literally, “use Polychromos 121 for the base layer….”).

I would upload the reference photo and say, “I want to use my polychromos for this one” or “for this one, the prismacolor,” or “I want to use the Derwent Drawing set I just got for these.”

Eventually, I uploaded the lists of pencil names and numbers for all the complete artist sets I own and told it to choose the best pencil for each shade, regardless of brand, doing my best to understand its choices and learn how color theory works from that.

This wasn’t magic. It was scaffolding. I was learning the vocabulary and the constraints of a system I didn’t yet understand. Things like temperature, hue, and value.

I had a color wheel I bought at Michael’s, and I’d sit and try to figure out why the reference photo worked — and why the LLM chose this or that pencil combination to match it.

Then I changed the task, and before asking for recommendations, I started guessing. I’d decide what pencils I thought would work, then compare my choices to the model’s suggestions. When they differed, I didn’t just swap mine out — I asked why.

What assumption was I making about value or temperature that had led me astray? The answer to that question was always enlightening and educational.

I also started asking for multiple color prescriptions for the same reference photo — two or three different versions, in two or three different sessions — and finding that while they were always nearly identical, they were never precisely identical.

So I spent time analyzing why each worked slightly differently. Which one leaned cooler. Which one preserved contrast better. Which one would fail under certain lighting.

That process didn’t replace learning color theory. It was learning color theory.

I’ll continue learning all my life, I hope, but for now, I am confident I have the basics.

So this drawing (of a northern Cardinal, the state bird of North Carolina) represents my current skill level and thus is what I’ve dubbed my “thesis”.

It is done with the finest materials I have: it’s Strathmore 500 level mixed media paper, which is the fanciest and highest quality they sell. This is what museum pieces are done on. The graphite underdrawing was sketched with a bosco wood pencil from Shegeki Miyamoto’s line of designer pencils (a birthday gift from the incomparably wonderful Dr RollerGator PhD). The colored pencils are Caran D’Ache Luminance, a high-end brand that is lightfast rated for centuries, meaning you could hang this drawing in direct sunlight and the pigment wouldn’t fade for many years. There’s a little bit of white gel pen to help with highlights; other than that, it’s all done with art supplies that are as good as dry media gets.

I used to save my Luminance pencils for special drawings on special occasions, but since the diagnosis of post-traumatic arthritis, well, every drawing feels special.

If you would like to own this drawing, email me at vtwriterartist at gmail dot com with your bid. I’ll sell it to the highest bidder in a week or so. Bids should reflect that shipping will be $35, since I can’t mail it in a tube — museum grade mixed media paper is thick — and will insure it for double the winning bid (so if anything goes wrong in shipping, I can refund you and still make some student loan progress).

My Thesis Statement

Most people are either lazy or hysterical in their use of AI.

They hand it the steering wheel and then complain about the direction. Or they declare it the end of civilization and refuse to touch it at all.

The same people who are utopian about its promise are often apocalyptic about its threat.

Both reactions are forms of intellectual passivity. And both are stupid.

The tool didn’t change human nature. It exposed it.

If you use AI to avoid thinking, you will become worse at thinking. If you use it to sharpen your thinking, you will get sharper.

This isn’t magic. It’s something closer to leverage.

The middle path is harder. It requires ego management.

It requires curiosity. It requires resisting both the dopamine hit of instant answers and the self-righteousness of refusal. It requires you to stay in charge.

This drawing is my small, stubborn proof of concept.

The AI didn’t choose the palette. It didn’t tell me what red to use, what shadows to cool, what values to push. It helped me learn the system — and then I stepped away and used my own judgment.

That’s the whole point of the golden retriever metaphor.

You train the dog so that when you unclasp the leash, it doesn’t bolt into traffic.

It hunts.

And if I ever start letting it fetch my thesis for me, you have permission to take my pencils away.