I am never going to have children of my own.

This is a well-grounded and responsible decision. Parenting should only be taken on by people who are emotionally, psychologically, and cognitively prepared to do a good job at it.

That’s not me.

My knowing this about myself — and having the decency to avoid creating a child to give myself purpose, meaning, or someone evolutionarily programmed to love me — is one of the very few things about myself of which I am justifiably and unambiguously proud.

And yet, I think about life in parenting terms more than you might expect.

I may adopt out of foster care someday. If I do, it will be a teenager. Young children should go to married parents who can provide both a mother and a father.

In my moral framework, it is only acceptable for a single adult to adopt an older child, i.e. one for whom a two-parent placement is unlikely. In that case, adoption into a single-parent household is a stability upgrade, far better than remaining in foster care, and therefore a genuine moral good.

My having stumbled — accidentally, unplanned, and with no particular ambition — into a small public platform has been an interesting life experience, and one from which I’ve learned a great deal.

Not about influence, but about distortion. About projection.

About how people form beliefs about others based on vanishingly little information.

So I often (surprisingly often) think about what I’d want a teenage adoptee to understand about the world they’re inheriting.

Here’s one of the most important things I’d try to teach them.

One of the hardest things to internalize about the internet — even if you understand it intellectually — is just how wildly different people’s online experiences are.

We all extrapolate from our own experiences. That’s a deeply human mistake. I make it too, and I am literally a statistician who understands self-selection bias, sampling error, and non-representative data.

Knowing the name of a cognitive error doesn’t exempt you from it.

It just gives you better language for apologizing afterward.

Here’s the grounding reality most of us never fully absorb:

Most Americans are on social media, but very few are actually producing what everyone else sees.

As of the mid-2020s, roughly 73 percent of Americans — about 250 million people — use social media in some form. That includes scrolling, liking, reading, watching, and occasionally sharing.

But only a much smaller subset actively creates original content that enters public circulation. Estimates vary by platform and definition, but surveys consistently find that far fewer than one in nine Americans regularly produce original, public-facing content — posts, threads, videos, essays, or commentary that strangers encounter.

That asymmetry isn’t evenly distributed. Online content production follows what mathematicians call a power-law distribution.

In plain English: a small number of users produce most of the content, while the vast majority produce little or none.

This isn’t a metaphor. It’s measurable. Across platforms, researchers find the same pattern over and over again: a tiny fraction of users generate a disproportionate share of posts, replies, and visibility.

Most people are consumers, not participants.

They’re present, but they’re quiet.

Which means that what feels like “the internet” — the opinions, tones, conflicts, and personalities you encounter — is not a crowd speaking.

It’s a minuscule, highly active minority performing in front of a very large audience.

That alone would be disorienting enough. But it gets stranger.

Here’s a concrete example.

My friend Josh and I live in the same zip code and — politically speaking — occupy roughly the same space online: center-right and just plain right, skeptical of purity tests or ideological tribalism. On paper, there’s no obvious reason our social media feeds should look radically different. But in practice? They do.

And that difference illustrates something essential about how social media actually works.

When Shiloh Hendrix became infamous for calling a five-year-old a racial slur, our timelines diverged in a mathematically inverse way. Josh saw hundreds of death threats and denunciations directed at her. Endless pile-ons that stretched for days.

I saw none of it.

Not a little. Not a muted version. None. The only evidence I ever encountered was a screenshot of one such threat, reposted by multiple people.

Same platform. Same zip code. Same broad political ecosystem.

Entirely different realities.

Why?

Because algorithms do not show you “what’s happening.” They show you what will keep you engaged.

Modern engagement algorithms, rooted in natural language processing (NLP) and behavioral optimization, infer your probable reactions based on patterns in your past engagements — what you clicked on, lingered on, liked, replied to, or scrolled past. They then select what to show you based on what is predicted to maximize your continued attention.

Content that provokes strong engagement signals — like anger or outrage — is mathematically easier to model and monetize than content that provokes mild interest or quiet curiosity. That doesn’t mean the system is sentient or acting with intent. It means it’s doing exactly what it was trained to do: find and amplify patterns that correlate with longer session times and more interaction.

In technical terms, features like sentiment intensity, emotional valence, and engagement history feed into models that prioritize some signals over others; these models are optimized to maximize a utility function that’s largely attention and time on site.

I do understand how this works. Unlike most users, I have the technical chops to read the research, explore model architectures, and think about loss functions and signal weighting without needing metaphors to make sense of it. Yet even I can catch myself extrapolating out from my own experience in a way that assumes my online experience is real and not an algorithmic hijacking of my attention.

What that means in practice is not that my experience is objectively better or worse than Josh’s. It’s that the algorithm personalized our realities differently because it detected different engagement patterns in our usage histories.

Josh tends to engage more with content that makes him angry — arguing with it, dissecting it, pushing back — whereas I engage more broadly and more often with things I find interesting or sustaining, though I’m absolutely not immune to anger-driven engagement myself.

But that personalized reality is only half the story.

In November 2025, Twitter deployed a new transparency feature that displays the country of origin for user accounts as part of an “About This Account” section of profiles. Almost immediately, users discovered that a number of high-engagement political accounts — many presenting themselves as patriotic American voices — were actually operated from outside the United States. Some were based in Eastern Europe, Africa, South Asia, or Southeast Asia. Others were routed through opaque networks designed to appear domestic.

The point here is not conspiracy or panic. It’s epistemic clarity.

Visibility is not identity and engagement is not authenticity.

And what looks like a neighbor is often just an avatar.

So when people talk about “what Americans online think,” or “what the culture is doing,” they’re usually talking about a very small slice of production and visibility, amplified by optimization systems, sometimes not even originating from the population they believe they’re observing.

Two people can live side by side, think similarly, and still inhabit completely different moral universes online.

Once you understand that, a lot of what currently feels like mass insanity stops looking like collective psychosis — and starts looking like a systems problem.

Seeing the system clearly is only the first step. The harder part is understanding what it does to people inside it; and especially to the people who accidentally become focal points within those distorted realities.

Because once experience fragments this sharply, relationships do too.

What looks like shared context often isn’t.

What feels like familiarity often isn’t mutual.

And what reads as personal connection is frequently just proximity created by an algorithm.

This is where parasocial relationships enter the picture — not as a pathology or a moral failing, but as a predictable outcome of a system that trains us to mistake visibility for intimacy.

When millions of people are fed radically different slices of reality, and a few individuals become recurring figures within those slices, the human brain does what it has always done: it fills in the gaps with narrative, intention, and imagined closeness.

Understanding that is essential if you — and here I mean “you” as a stand-in for the teenager I imagine someday trying to make sense of this world — want to see what the internet feels like from my side of the screen: not as an “influencer,” but as a person moving through a space that quietly rewires how people relate to one another, often without anyone noticing it’s happening.

Once you grasp that — that the internet fragments experience, personalizes reality, and quietly encourages people to mistake exposure for relationship — the next part becomes easier to understand, even if it’s harder to believe.

Because this isn’t an abstract problem. It doesn’t live in white papers or platform policy debates.

It shows up in small, surreal moments — emails that make no sense, reactions that don’t match anything you actually did, assumptions so far removed from your intent that they feel almost hallucinatory.

These moments are funny in retrospect, sometimes alarming in the moment, and always revealing. Not because the people involved are uniquely irrational, but because the system trains perfectly normal human minds to draw perfectly unreasonable conclusions.

If I’m trying to help you see the world through my eyes — not to elicit sympathy, and certainly not to claim importance — this is where that understanding has to become concrete.

The only way to make sense of what this environment does to human relationships is to look at what it produces when theory collides with lived reality.

So I’m going to tell you a few stories.

Not to shock you, and not to complain, but to make visible the kinds of distortions that become ordinary once you’re standing inside them — and that remain completely invisible if you’re not.

I want to be clear about one thing, because it matters: I am not an innocent bystander in all of this.

I chose to write publicly. I chose to publish personal work. None of this was intended to produce the situations I’m describing, but intention doesn’t erase causality. I put myself in a position where strangers could read my words, form impressions, and project meaning onto them — and I accept responsibility for that choice.

This is not a complaint about consequences I didn’t earn. It’s an attempt to describe what those consequences actually look like once you’re inside them — including the ones no one warns you about.

One more clarification, because this too matters: I don’t go back and reread these exchanges.

I’m not keeping dossiers. I’m not replaying them for accuracy.

My therapist already yells at me enough about rumination, and I’m trying to be a good patient.

What you’re getting here is memory — the impressions that stuck, the shape they left, not a forensic reconstruction.

So if you happen to recognize yourself in one of these stories and feel misunderstood, I promise that’s not personal either.

Please don’t take this personally, too.

Here’s a picture of my bedroom, with focus on my bed.

That bed was the first thing I ever bought with my first paycheck from my first real, grown-up job.

Not a lamp. Not a set of dishes. Not something “sensible” and temporary. A bed. A solid one. The kind you don’t apologize for owning.

Up until that point, my furniture history had been a series of compromises: hand-me-downs, thrift-store finds, mattresses that sagged in ways that mirrored my nervous system.

When I finally had a paycheck that was mine — steady, predictable, earned — I did something radical. I commissioned a bed from a local carpenter.

It has drawers underneath, which means I don’t need a dresser. It has a built-in bookcase headboard, which means the books I actually live with — the ones I’m reading, re-reading, or reaching for when my brain is loud — are right there, at arm’s length. It is made of real wood. It does not wobble. It does not apologize for existing.

This bed was not a lifestyle aesthetic choice. It was an infrastructure decision.

It said: I am not planning to disappear. I am planning to sleep here for a long time.

When I first wrote about it online — years ago now, back when my naïveté was still alive and well — I thought I was telling a simple story about stability. About the quiet dignity of buying something built to last. About how good it feels to invest in your own physical safety and comfort.

A man replied to that post.

His contribution was to inform me that the bookcase headboard was a bad idea, because if I were “having fun after a date,” I might bump my head during sex.

He phrased it helpfully. As advice. As though this were a hazard I had simply failed to consider, like forgetting to salt pasta water.

I stared at the comment for a long time.

To be clear, this was not a post about sex. It was not a post about dating. It was not a post about inviting men into my bedroom — metaphorically or otherwise.

It was a post about furniture. About drawers. About books.

About the deeply unsexy thrill of not needing a dresser.

And yet this stranger’s mind went straight there.

What made it worse wasn’t just the creepiness — though, yes, it was creepy. It was the cognitive aftermath. The way the comment lodged itself in my head and refused to leave.

I had two bad PTSD days over it.

Not because I was offended, exactly, but because my brain got stuck on a practical impossibility: what, precisely, did he think I was supposed to do with this information?

Was I meant to disassemble the bed? Sell it? Apologize to the carpenter? Get rid of the books? Replace a piece of furniture that represented the first stable ground I’d ever built for myself — because a man I’d never meet had imagined hypothetical sex occurring on it and found the geometry wanting?

What outcome was this comment supposed to produce?

This is the part that people who’ve never been on the receiving end of this kind of interaction don’t see. From the outside, it looks like a single stupid remark.

From the inside, it becomes an intrusive systems problem. Your nervous system starts trying to solve for a situation that does not, and should not, require solving.

My bed had gone from being a symbol of safety to being reframed — instantly, involuntarily — as a stage for someone else’s imagination. A stranger had inserted himself into my sex life, not physically, but cognitively, and my brain did what traumatized brains do: it treated that intrusion as real.

The irony, of course, is visible if you look at the picture.

This is not a bed that invites acrobatics. It is a bed designed for reading, sleeping, and waking up without panic. It is a bed that says “books before bullshit.”

If anything, the most likely head injury scenario involves reaching too enthusiastically for a paperback at 2 a.m.

But the point isn’t whether his concern was realistic. The point is that it never needed to exist.

That comment taught me something early, and painfully: once you put anything online — even something as banal and domestic as a bed — people will project entire narratives onto it.

They will insert themselves into spaces they were never invited into.

And they will do so with complete confidence that this is normal, helpful, or benign.

This is what I mean when I say the internet quietly rewires how people relate to one another.

I was talking about furniture. He was talking about sex.

And somehow, I was the one left holding the cognitive cleanup.

That wasn’t the last time something like this happened. It was just the first time I realized how strange — and how asymmetric — the experience could be.

And it’s why I want you to see this world clearly, before it has a chance to confuse you.

Because the bed is fine.

The system is not.

If the bed story taught me how easily strangers insert themselves into your private space, the next one taught me something darker: the internet does not forget injuries that never actually happened — and it gives people tools to nurse them indefinitely.

This is the story that almost made me stop writing altogether.

Years ago, long after I’d left Twitter and long after January 6, 2021, had receded into its grim historical category, a man paid eight dollars to subscribe to my Substack for a month.

Not to read it.

To get access to the comments, so he could demand an apology.

He signed up under his real first and last name. He used an email address that made it trivial to identify his employer. There was no burner account, no irony, no plausible deniability.

This was not trolling. This was a man showing up, in daylight, convinced he was owed something.

What he wanted was for me to return to Twitter and publicly apologize — to him and to others — for things he claimed I had said on January 6, 2021.

I don’t remember saying what he accused me of saying. I don’t even remember being particularly vocal that day. What I do remember is doomscrolling with a kind of exhausted, sinking disgust — watching a movement that had managed, improbably, to accomplish a few genuinely good things detonate itself in real time because a bunch of idiots decided to cosplay a demented version of Capture the Flag.

They didn’t storm the Capitol because they were brilliant revolutionaries.

They stormed it because they seemed to sincerely believe that whoever physically possessed Nancy Pelosi’s podium would somehow have to sign off on the Electoral College certification, like democracy was governed by playground rules.

I remember thinking: Well. That’s that. Morons.

What I do not remember is saying whatever it was this man claimed had wounded him so deeply.

But he remembered.

Or rather, he remembered his version of it — curated, preserved, replayed, and metabolized into something durable enough to survive for years.

Long enough that, years later, he was still angry.

Long enough that he was still entitled.

Long enough that he was willing to spend actual money to demand redress.

Eight dollars is not a lot of money. That’s not the point.

The point is that he paid for access not to content, but to me. To my attention. To my compliance. To force a reckoning he felt had been delayed far too long.

Standing there, reading that message, I felt something cold and very familiar click into place.

This wasn’t about politics.

It wasn’t even about January 6.

It was about an ego injury that had never healed.

And the horror of it wasn’t that he disliked me. It was the realization that I had lived rent-free in the mind of a more powerful adult — a man with a career, a public identity, and institutional backing — since I was a nerdy, deaf college kid on Twitter.

I had assumed that being hated by people bigger than you was something you aged out of. Something that ended when you got old enough that your parents had to stop hitting you because you had the magic birthday that made you human in the eyes of the law. Something that ended when you left school, when the bullies dispersed, when adulthood began and everyone supposedly had better things to do.

This man…did not have better things to do.

He had stewed. He had remembered. He had waited.

And then, years later, he showed up with a credit card and a demand.

I remember staring at the screen and thinking: Oh.

So it doesn’t end.

That was the moment the ground shifted for me. Not because I was afraid of him — I wasn’t — but because I finally understood the scope of the system I was standing inside.

A system where grievances never decay, context never expires, and the smallest perceived slight can be preserved indefinitely by people who believe they are owed satisfaction.

The fact that he chose Substack — a platform built for writing — as the venue for this demand made it almost funny in a bleak way.

Like storming into a library to demand a public apology for a thought crime you’re no longer sure actually occurred.

It was almost funny.

Almost.

What stopped me cold was realizing how asymmetrical the situation was. I had forgotten him completely. He had not forgotten me at all. I had moved on with my life. He had spent years rehearsing grievances with a version of me that still existed — vividly — in his head.

And in that moment, the internet stopped feeling like a place where ideas circulate.

It started feeling like a place where people store grudges.

That story didn’t make me angry.

It made me tired.

And it made me wonder, very seriously, whether it was worth continuing to write at all — not because I had said something wrong, but because I had finally seen how long the consequences of being visible could last, even when you were young, obscure, and doing your best to be thoughtful.

That was the day I understood that online hatred isn’t always loud or impulsive.

Sometimes it’s patient.

I should pause here and say explicitly: these are not isolated incidents.

I could tell dozens more stories like this — and worse — without exaggerating. The schizophrenic men who became convinced that God wanted me to marry them, or to join them and their wives as a divinely ordained third. The men who read about my pedophile-blighted childhood and decided it was their calling to show me that sex “doesn’t have to be all rape and abuse.” The people who ask me — a woman who has never been married and never been a parent — for marriage advice and parenting guidance, with total sincerity.

The legitimate stalkers. The emails that require police reports. The men old enough to know better who have notifications set so precisely that they like my posts on Notes or Substack before I can even click over to the tab myself, as if proximity itself were a form of intimacy they could claim.

None of this is rare. None of it is dramatic in the way people imagine drama.

It’s just…persistent.

But I’m limiting myself to three stories here, because the point isn’t to overwhelm you or to catalogue actual or perceived harm.

It’s to help you understand the shape of the experience — how ordinary it can feel from the outside, and how quietly destabilizing it can be from within.

The third story is about suicide, and it’s the one that unsettled me the most — not because it was malicious, but because it revealed how thoroughly the internet collapses normal human rules once someone stops seeing you as a person and starts seeing you as a role.

Years ago, I wrote an essay about resisting suicidal urges. I republish it every year in September, for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and also when a high-profile suicide makes the news.

It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever published. At the end of it, I offered to send a copy of a non-religious book about suicide — Stay — to anyone who wanted one. No sermon. No branding. Just a book that had helped other people survive nights they weren’t sure they would get through.

Someone took me up on the offer.

She was in another country, and when I got her address and tried to order the book for her, Amazon gave me some logistical trouble — international shipping, regional availability, the usual bureaucratic friction.

So I did the obvious thing: I bought her an Amazon gift card large enough to order the book herself, with some room to spare, and sent it along with a note explaining what it was for.

She panicked.

She told me she couldn’t accept it — not because she didn’t want the book, but because she did not morally approve of Amazon. She informed me that she would donate the gift card to a charity instead.

I remember sitting there, staring at the screen, feeling a strange mixture of confusion, guilt, and something colder underneath.

To be clear: I understand that suicidal minds aren’t always rational. I understand that fear, rigidity, and moral absolutism can intensify under stress.

I am not angry at her, and I am not mocking her.

But I was deeply unsettled.

Because what had happened wasn’t really about Amazon.

In her mind, I wasn’t just a human who had offered a book that might help her survive. I was a symbol. A moral actor.

A figure whose help had to arrive in the correct, performatively ethical form — or it didn’t count.

If I couldn’t deliver the book in a way that aligned with her moral framework, then the offer itself became suspect. I would find a way to get her the book through a business she approved of, or she would not accept it at all.

The usual human rules around gifts — gratitude, flexibility, shared problem-solving — didn’t apply.

Those rules are for people. I was an internet avatar, and avatars are held to different standards.

What haunted me afterward wasn’t her refusal.

It was the spiral it triggered in me.

I wondered what I could have done differently. I wondered whether I had failed her. I wondered whether offering help at all had been a mistake.

I wondered how many invisible conditions people attach to kindness when it comes from someone they don’t actually know.

And underneath all of that was a quieter realization: once someone relates to you parasocially, your humanity becomes optional. At best.

Your intentions matter less than your symbolism, and your effort matters less than your optics.

And your limitations are treated not as human constraints, but as moral shortcomings.

That’s what stayed with me.

Not outrage. Not resentment.

Just a growing awareness of how strange it is to live in a world where offering help can turn into a test you didn’t know you were taking — and where failing it doesn’t mean you did something wrong, only that you were never seen as a person in the first place.

That’s the part I want you to understand.

Not because it’s exceptional.

But because, once you see it, you start to recognize how much of the internet runs on exactly this kind of quiet misrecognition — and how careful you have to be, on either side of the screen, not to let it replace real human judgment.

If all of this sounds overwhelming, that’s because it is.

But not because people are uniquely bad or broken.

It’s overwhelming because the internet collapses distance without creating understanding.

It throws people with radically different experiences, expectations, and emotional states into the same space and then strips away most of the cues that normally help us interpret one another charitably.

Everyone is reacting to a different slice of reality, carrying a different story about who the other person is, and filling in the rest with imagination.

In that environment, mistakes aren’t just likely. They’re inevitable.

People read too much into things. They take things personally that were never personal. They assign intention where there was none, malice where there was confusion, obligation where there was only generosity.

And sometimes they build entire emotional architectures on top of someone who never knew they were being cast in that role at all.

I’m not telling you this so you’ll become cynical, guarded, or cold.

I’m telling you this so you’ll become lighter.

So you’ll pause before assuming the internet is a reliable map of what people think, want, or mean.

So you’ll hesitate before taking a reaction too seriously — especially one that feels outsized, confusing, or disconnected from anything you actually did.

So you’ll remember that most of what happens online is happening inside systems designed to amplify feeling, not judgment, and proximity, not understanding.

The internet is very good at making everything feel urgent, moral, and permanent.

Almost none of it actually is.

Most of the time, it’s just people — lonely, earnest, angry, confused, well-meaning, sometimes unwell — bumping into one another in a space that gives them too much access and not enough context.

So take it less seriously than it asks you to.

Hold your ideas lightly. Hold other people lightly.

Protect your real relationships, your real body, your real time, and your real peace.

Don’t let an algorithm convince you that every misunderstanding is a crisis, or that every reaction deserves your nervous system.

And if you ever find yourself on either side of one of these stories — projecting, being projected onto, misreading, or being misread — try to remember this:

Most of what feels like drama online is really just misaligned reality.

The system is loud.

Human beings are fragile.

And almost all of us are doing the best we can with incomplete information.

That’s not an excuse. But it is an explanation.

And once you understand that, it becomes much easier to step back, breathe, and remember where real life actually happens: in person, with the flesh and blood bodies of the people who actually matter to you.

Where the guardrails of care still exist and the inherent toxicity of the internet isn’t a given — and it happens far more often when you forget that the internet is not where relationships are made.

It’s where they are most easily mistaken.