Snow, Commutes, and Public Glee

Every day during winter, someone posts a completely ordinary complaint online.

Something like: I had to get up two hours early to shovel snow, my forty-minute commute took eighty minutes because of the weather, and then I sat in an office all day on Zoom calls I could have just as easily done from home.

Nothing radical. Not a manifesto. Just a person noticing that a lot of friction was expended to produce…the exact same outcome.

And then the comments arrive.

This is not disagreement. Not “here’s why offices matter.”

It’s not even mild snark, and it seems more intense than normal internet edgelord shitposting.

What shows up instead is a kind of gleeful hostility — people piling on to call the poster lazy, entitled, unserious, weak. People celebrating the commute. Celebrating the snow. Celebrating the wasted hours.

Celebrating the suffering itself.

There’s often a tone of triumph to it. As if the three hours of pointless misery were not a cost but a victory — for morality, for fairness, for them personally.

As if the suffering is the point.

The level of glee is almost masturbatory.

It’s not enough that the person showed up. They had to pay. They had to freeze, shovel, crawl through traffic, and prove — through extreme inconvenience — that they deserved to exist in the working world at all.

What’s striking isn’t that people disagree about remote work. We live in a world where ordinary things get called racist and the existence of women or black people gets called Woke.

Vicious, snarling disagreement is so ubiquitous now that one would think evolution was trending us towards hatred instead of sex as a means of reproduction.

What’s so striking is the emotional intensity of the reaction. The delight and joy taken in someone else’s unnecessary hardship.

The way autonomy, when witnessed in others, seems to trigger entirely disproportionate levels of rage.

That’s about morality. It’s not about policy.

The Easy Explanation (Which Is Not Enough)

The obvious explanation for this reaction is jealousy.

Some people want to work from home and can’t. Some people imagine (or, perhaps know for sure, whether they can admit it or not) that if they were at home, they’d slack off, spiral, or fall apart — and they project that image outward.

Some people resent any flexibility they themselves were denied.

All of that is real. And none of it fully explains what’s going on.

Jealousy doesn’t usually produce this much delight in punishment. It usually takes something much more personal — an ex’s affair partner having some kind of tragedy; a family-values politician or influencer being caught in a kink club or having an affair.

Projection doesn’t usually require quite this much moral language.

What’s happening in these comment sections isn’t just resentment — it’s judgment, and intensely moralistic judgment.

It’s a demand that work include visible suffering, not merely effort or results.

There’s a deeper anxiety underneath the pile-on, and I think I see what it is. I think it’s this: fear of exposing yet another naked emperor — but this time one that everyone has participated in maintaining.

If work can be done anywhere, then a lot of the rituals we’ve built around work — the commute, the office, the performative busyness, the synchronized misery — were never strictly necessary.

They weren’t about productivity. They were about proof.

For a long time, showing up was evidence.

Enduring inconvenience was evidence.

Being seen was evidence.

And once you start removing those rituals, once you let people do the same work without the theater, you don’t just change logistics.

You threaten a moral economy.

Because if the work still gets done — quietly, competently, from a kitchen table — then what exactly were all those hours in traffic for?

That’s a much scarier question than whether someone else gets to stay home in sweatpants.

Remote Work Is Rarely Neutral

One of the strangest things about the remote-work discourse is how often it assumes a middle ground that, in practice, barely exists.

Remote work is not usually “fine.” It is rarely a mild lifestyle tweak that people adapt to with a shrug. For most people, it is either the very best or the very worst way they have ever worked.

It clarifies things brutally.

For some people, working from home removes friction that was never doing any useful work in the first place. It strips away performative busyness, commute-induced exhaustion, and the constant low-grade cognitive tax of being observed.

What’s left is focus, ownership, and a direct relationship with the work itself.

For others, remote work is isolating, dysregulating, demotivating, or quietly miserable. The structure they relied on vanishes. Social cues dry up. Accountability becomes abstract. The days blur.

Productivity collapses or becomes performative in a different, much lonelier way.

What’s important here is not which group is larger.

It’s that the difference between the two groups is not subtle.

This is why the conversation gets so heated. People aren’t arguing over a preference, like standing desks versus sitting.

They’re arguing from fundamentally different lived experiences, often on multiple axes (coworkers, managers, themselves) — and assuming, incorrectly, that everyone else’s interior world works like theirs.

Our institutions are very bad at handling this kind of variation.

We like rules that apply uniformly, because uniform rules feel fair. They’re legible. They’re defensible.

Crucially, in an America where lawyers are the fastest — and perhaps the only really reliable — way to change anything, they’re easier to explain to lawyers. Also to HR departments and shareholders.

But uniformity has a cost: it treats radical differences in how people function as if they were merely differences in attitude.

Remote work exposes that cost.

Because once you admit that the same arrangement can be transformative for one person and destructive for another, you run into an uncomfortable conclusion: optimal work design may require discrimination — no, not in the moralized sense of exclusion or bias, but in the literal sense of making distinctions. A holdover from the days when “discriminating” was a complimentary adjective to apply to an individual. It meant they had good judgment and taste.

That’s a hard thing for modern organizations to say out loud.

It sounds dangerous. It sounds unfair. It sounds, not to put too fine a point on it, dangerously unfair.

It sounds like favoritism. And so instead, we pretend that remote work is either universally good or universally corrosive, and argue endlessly about which fiction we prefer.

But the reality is simpler and more uncomfortable: remote work doesn’t create inequality so much as it reveals it — differences in self-regulation, in home environments, in motivation, in how closely identity is tied to visible effort.

And once you see that, it becomes harder to pretend that forcing everyone into the same mold is a moral achievement rather than an administrative convenience.

Who Thrives (And Why I’m One of Them)

I am very clearly one of the people for whom remote work is the best possible arrangement. Not because I’m especially virtuous, disciplined, or optimized — but because of how my mind works, how my job is structured, and what I actually owe the work itself.

Some of you are expecting me to cite my PTSD issues. And yes, that matters. I’ve answered work phone texts normally while crying on bad days. I’ve gone and meditated for 10-20 minutes dozens, perhaps hundreds, of times to reset myself. I have full cognition available for my job because I expend almost none of my cognitive energy managing my disorder. At home, my environment is under my control.

But honestly? It’s beside the point. If a pill were invented that could heal my nervous system and mind entirely. I’d still be an ideal remote worker. Here’s why.

The first reason is obsessive cognition. When I have an idea, it doesn’t politely wait until business hours. It doesn’t care whether it’s Sunday. It doesn’t stand down just because I’ve switched tasks.

Last weekend, I had a work idea that mattered. I texted my boss to get a small piece of clarity I needed to execute it, and he replied — correctly — with a subtler version of HOLLY, IT’S SUNDAY, WHY ARE YOU WORKING.

But that’s not how my brain works. If I had been trying to draw, my head would have been with the idea. If I had been trying to read a novel, my head would have been with the idea. The idea was already there, taking up space.

So why not just be with the idea?

The second reason is ownership. I don’t just complete tasks; I am responsible for outcomes. My work is not a fungible stream of activity that disappears into a queue. It has consequences. It gets used. It reflects back on me. That kind of responsibility changes how autonomy functions.

Remote work doesn’t make me drift. It makes me care more, because there’s no ritual or performance buffer between me and the thing itself.

Third, I actually like my job — not just my work. I like the people. I like the mission. I like the problem space. I like my boss and I adore the person I work most closely with.

The only thing I truly despise is reconciling the corporate credit card statement, because it is stupid and pointless. I am literally spending precious hours of my one and only life (that I will never get back!) producing receipts that document charges the company already has the details for, since it’s their goddamn card, to…what? To verify that I am not secretly buying Star Trek memorabilia or art supplies from the cloud company I am paying for storage?

And if I were running such a scam, would the receipt really list the evidence?

</rant over>

But disliking one absurd administrative task does not negate genuine engagement. It just means I am a human being working inside an organization with some bureaucratic structures. A trade-off that comes with the territory.

I love everything else, and that makes a big difference for being a productive remote worker.

Fourth, I have control over my home environment. I live alone. I have quiet. I have bandwidth — literal and cognitive. If I had teenagers gaming on the same network, or a chaotic household, or no private space, this would be a very different essay.

Remote work is not morally superior to office work; it is logistically sensitive.

Fifth, and most crucially, my leadership is not obsessed with surveillance. My direct lead can tolerate autonomy quirks in exchange for results. He does not confuse visibility with productivity. He does not need constant proof of busyness to feel secure.

That tradeoff matters more than almost anything else.

Remote work doesn’t function in environments where autonomy is treated as a character flaw. It functions where trust is an operational input.

Taken together, these conditions don’t make me exceptional. They make me well matched to this mode of working.

And that distinction — between virtue and fit — is exactly what the broader conversation keeps refusing to make.

A Week In the Life

Because my direct lead trusts me to manage my own rhythms — and because he understands that productivity is not evenly distributed across days — my weeks sometimes look odd on paper.

This week is a good example. I worked a long day on Monday, finishing up the thing I’d started thinking about and working on over the weekend. On Tuesday, I knocked off before lunch and went to Vermont Teddy Bear with Josh Slocum; we toured the factory and had a genuinely great time. On Wednesday, I was having trouble focusing, so I went and meditated for a mental reboot several times and probably worked about five solid hours total. Thursday, I worked closer to twelve — not because I had to, but because I was on a real roll and wanted to finish something while it was alive.

Now it’s Friday. I’ll spend a couple of hours receiving and integrating feedback from my closest colleague and my boss on the thing I finished late Thursday. I’m also waiting on a colleague to send me some information I need. Once that arrives, I’ll have about three hours of coding to do to derive an important statistic from federal data.

If I get the information early today, I’ll do it today. If I get it late, I’ll probably do it on Saturday or Sunday — not because it’s expected, demanded, or monitored, but because I care. I am genuinely curious what the mathematical result will be and what it will reveal about the truth.

It matters to me, and if I spent the weekend trying to do other things when the information was sitting in my email I’d be distracted by my curiosity anyway.

If I have a good idea — an energizing idea — later today, I’ll probably start it.

If I don’t, I won’t do much. I spent a lot of cognitive energy on Thursday, and I need to reboot a bit.

Add it all up and it comes out to a little over forty hours — actually on the low side for a salaried job. But they were my best hours. My most focused hours. The hours where my IQ, creativity, and passion were most available. The hours where the work was real and moved forward.

That’s what autonomy buys when it’s paired with trust: not less work, but better work, done when it can actually be done well.

Who It’s Worst For (And Why That’s Not a Moral Failing)

Remote work is also very clearly the worst possible arrangement for some people — and saying that is not an insult.

For people whose homes are chaotic, crowded, noisy, or simply not under their control, working from home can be cognitively brutal. If your bandwidth is being eaten by teenagers gaming, a partner on competing calls, or the ambient stress of constant interruption, no amount of motivational rhetoric is going to conjure focus out of thin air.

It’s also terrible for people who rely on extrinsic structure — deadlines that are visible, colleagues who are physically present, rhythms imposed from the outside.

That doesn’t make them lazy. It makes them responsive to context.

In fact, many of the most reliable, diligent workers I know fall squarely into this category. Put them in an office with clear expectations and social reinforcement, and they’re excellent. Remove that scaffolding, and the work doesn’t disappear — it just loses traction.

And yes, this includes me, selectively. (It includes everyone, selectively.)

If my job were, oh, reconciling corporate credit card statements all day, ha ha, and I were working from home, I would be a disaster.

I freely admit it. I would suck at that.

I would suddenly need to clean the baseboards. I would alphabetize my books.

I would discover a deep and previously unexplored interest in literally anything else.

That doesn’t make me immoral. It makes me honest about which kinds of tasks require external pressure to get done.

Remote work punishes people who need visible structure the same way office work punishes people who need cognitive quiet. Neither group is defective.

They’re just optimized for different environments.

Treating one of those needs as a character flaw is not insight. It’s just cruelty dressed up as virtue.

Thursday at 4:40 PM

On Thursday afternoon, around 4:40, I was on a roll.

Not the frantic, brittle kind of productivity that comes from panic or deadlines, but the good kind. The very best kind.

The kind where the pieces are lining up, the thinking is clear, and the work is pulling you forward instead of you having to push it.

In an office, this is the moment when a quiet calculation would have had to start up in my brain.

Do I stay and finish this — alone in a huge, dark building — and then figure out how to meet a DoorDash guy at a locked door?

Do I pack up now, break the thread, drive home, and hope I can get back into the same mental state later?

It’s a false choice, but it’s a deeply familiar one.

This time, there was no calculation. I didn’t have to decide between momentum and practicality, or between solitude and disruption.

I didn’t have to convert clarity into a logistical problem.

I just…kept working.

And I found myself shivering with gratitude. Literally shivering, standing at the microwave, reflecting on how lucky I am.

Not because I was working late. Not because I was being especially productive. But because I didn’t have to interrupt myself to satisfy a ritual that had nothing to do with the work in front of me — work I was enjoying, work that is going to be impactful, and work that I got to feel really good about.

Remote work, at its best, isn’t about pajamas or flexibility or “work–life balance” as a slogan. It’s about continuity.

It’s about letting thought finish its own sentence.

That’s what people who thrive in this mode are defending — not convenience, not status, not laziness, but the ability to stay with a line of thinking until it resolves.

When people take pleasure in watching that continuity be broken — when they cheer for the snow, the traffic, the forced presence — they aren’t defending productivity.

They’re defending the idea that work must hurt, or at least visibly cost something, in order to count.

And once you’ve experienced a moment like that Thursday afternoon, once you’ve felt the relief of not having to choose between momentum and obedience, it becomes very hard to unsee how much of the suffering was optional all along.

