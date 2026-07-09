The Netflix remake of Little House on the Prairie dropped this morning, and I watched the first episode over my morning workout and the second one over breakfast.

So this is a hard and fast response, done reflexively and with about ten minutes of reflection. Which, to be fair to me, is about nine minutes more than the average culture war hot take.

First up: a brief (for me, ha ha) acknowledgement of my biases.

Not falling into a reflexive, knee-jerk condemnation of everything as “Woke” is important to me. That’s why I watch things in full, instead of just edited clips on social media. I also don’t consider — as many on the right do, whether they’re willing to admit it or not — something Woke just because there’s a black character, a strong woman character, a disabled character, etc. I am, in my judgment, significantly more nuanced and careful than most commentators right of center.

I was a kid in a really bad home who escaped into books and who wanted a loving father more than everything else on earth put together, so you can probably imagine how much the Little House series meant to me. I read them all over and over again. I also own all nine seasons of the original TV show via Amazon Prime, purchased painstakingly on nine consecutive paydays when I got a grown-up job. And I have used audible credits on all the audiobooks, though my favorites (Farmer Boy, The Long Winter, Little Town on the Prairie, and These Happy Golden Years) are the ones I listen to most.

So I am, shall we say, protective of the books and what they represent. To put it mildly.

You should calibrate what I have to say accordingly.

The Production Itself

The show is well-produced and Netflix obviously put money into props and sets. But they don’t quite feel realistic to me. They feel like 21st century actors in costumes and using props on a set.

This could be an artifact of my skepticism and protectiveness around this series, and of all my reactions it’s the one most likely to change.

What They Changed: Characters

The actors all do well with the changes made to their characters. This is not a criticism of the actors.

Mary, in the books, is a performative goody-two-shoes. I don’t say that because the books want us to identify with Laura. I say that because it’s true, and Mary herself admits it in the later books. Laura confesses that sometimes she wanted to slap Mary, and Mary says that she was vain and proud and deserved to be slapped.

In the Netflix show, so far anyway, Mary is not a performative goody-goody. She’s boy-crazy in a modern-coded way (she literally passes her crush a note through Mr. Edwards, which would be shockingly forward for the era) and profoundly jealous of Laura, to the point of explicitly saying she “sucks up all Pa’s attention.”

In the Netflix show, Ma is pregnant with Carrie and Mary is delighted, while Laura is ambivalent-to-upset. Mary sneers that if they have a brother, Laura won’t be the favorite anymore.

None of this is bad as television goes, and it’s certainly a realistic sibling dynamic.

It’s perfectly plausible television. It’s just…not Little House.

Laura, in the earliest books, is wide-eyed and full of wonder. The books teach lessons in a fairly subtle way, as kid’s books go. Laura and Mary are obedient to their parents, and we learn what terrible thing was avoided because of their obedience.

Laura in the Netflix show (at least so far) is far more complicated and intense than Laura in the books. Her smiles seem to be hiding something, and only her worshipful adoration of Pa seems fully authentic.

It's hard to tell whether this is a writing decision or simply modern acting. Contemporary child actors are encouraged to play every emotion on the page, whereas book Laura's emotions are often implied rather than performed.

What They Changed: Events

The biggest change isn't actually race or gender. It's that every character now thinks and communicates like a twenty-first century American. Once I noticed that, almost every other change made sense.

There is an obviously biracial store clerk. I have absolutely no memory of that person existing, and I suspect Laura would have mentioned her. This is a woman who gave us three pages on how Pa built a door without a single nail. A biracial shopkeeper on the Kansas frontier would have rated at least a paragraph.

Dr. Tann, a black doctor, comes to their rescue. Repeatedly. Which, black medical workers (including Dr. Tan) do get them through a serious illness in the books, but they’re minor characters and not recurring heroes.

The relationship with Indians is totally modern-coded. Pa learns from Mr. Edwards that they’re on Osage land and has a major ethical quandary about it.

Ma’s racism against Indians, which is obvious and unapologetic in the books, is absent. Her insistence that Laura not try to make friends with a young Indian girl “to avoid trouble” is perfectly sensible and reasonable, but in the show is meant to hint at racism, which is laughable.

Speaking of Mr. Edwards, he’s now an alcoholic with PTSD from the war. I don’t object to this on principle — war leaves very real scars and as long as it’s done well I approve of not whitewashing this — but given everything else they change, it comes across more as Doing Representation of PTSD Issues than a natural part of the story.

When they lose Jack crossing the river, Pa in the show has almost zero of the guilt of Pa in the books. In the books, Pa is devastated. In the show, Laura carries the emotional weight of the loss all on her own, which makes the reunion when Jack finds his way back much less powerful than it should be.

Caroline and the girls do intense physical labor, which is just flatly ridiculous. Caroline is pregnant. And in the books, this is explicitly something that does not happen. In The Long Winter, Laura helps Pa load hay and this is a major departure that requires Ma’s permission, which she only gives grudgingly. “Ma and her girls were Americans; above doing men’s work.”

Laura shoves Mary, which is a wild departure from the books. In the books, Laura slaps Mary once and Pa whips her with a strap. It is the kind of sibling dynamic that’s fairly normal in 2026 but would have been wholly intolerable to parents of the era, especially between girls.

Characters are emotionally literate in 2026 terms, which is wildly inappropriate and odd. “You made him feel like he had a future. Like he mattered to someone” is a comment made by a woman (not his wife) to Pa about another male character. Just…no.

Mr. Edwards is an alcoholic, and Pa has a 2026 enlightened vision of addiction, blaming it on trauma without using the word (“He lost his family…the war chewed him up and spit him out…you can’t just snap your fingers and make it go away.”) Pa is approximately one episode away from recommending a support group and a gratitude journal.

Laura address Mr. Edwards with anger in a way that would be considered impudent, rude, and worthy of a whipping (or at the very least, a serious scolding and a warning to mind her manners in the future) in the era. In the show, it’s played for pathos and considered brave.

Ma stands up to Pa directly and forcefully, in a way that is appropriate for a 2026 marriage between equals and just fucking ridiculous for the era this story is allegedly set in. In all the books, Ma refuses to allow Pa to do something once, and once only that I can remember (it’s been a few years for the non-favorite books). In The Long Winter, she insists that Pa not go looking for the rumored wheat outside of town. Pa is shocked by her vehemence and quickly agrees. “All right, Caroline. As long as you feel that way about it, I won’t.”

In the books, Pa is the leader of their family and home, but he wisely and appropriately welcomes Ma’s input and counsel. She goes along with even his dumber ideas because she trusts him, and in the books he nearly always comes through for the family. Her issuing a “veto” was a wild departure from the norm, which is what makes that scene so powerful in the books and really emphasizes the stakes (the family, along with all the other families in town, was starving to death). So having them be equal partners who have intense arguments is just…weird.

Surprise (Not a Spoiler)

The actress who plays Nellie Oleson in the original TV show, Alison Arngrim, has a cameo in the second episode that’s so good it makes a lot of the problems worth sitting through. Fifty years of professional villainy and she still walks off with the scene. The woman titled her memoir Confessions of a Prairie Bitch; she has earned it.

Having Said All This

What surprised me is that almost none of the changes strike me as malicious.

I don't think the writers hate Laura Ingalls Wilder or wanted to tear down the books. I think they sincerely believe they're making the story more emotionally accessible to modern audiences.

My complaint isn't that they're attacking the source material. It's that, in making everyone think and behave like people from 2026, they've unintentionally replaced one of the most distinctive things about it.

It’s not bad. If I wasn’t intimately familiar with the source material I would probably like it 50% more.

If you’re not intimately familiar with the source material, you may like it a lot better than I do.

Overall, I give it a C. So far.

I’d probably give it a B- if I hadn’t read the books eleventy-seven times.