The meeting got canceled, my current project requires the kind of intense thinking I do best between 6am and noon, and it’s finally spring in Vermont.

So I laced up my Chuck Taylors and walked downtown, detouring twice to grin at the train tracks, which I can finally see — two iron lines pulling toward a single point on the horizon, the trick every beginning artist learns and every working artist still admires.

I went into the independent bookstore. I’ve been in there enough times to know exactly what I’m walking into. The staff picks section is reliably political, and always in the same direction. The owners’ politics are not subtle, and on more than one visit I’ve turned my hearing aids up — a deaf-girl superpower I use sparingly, and not always honorably — and listened to the staff at the counter mutter to each other, the low register of people who think they’re not being overheard, about right-wingers and transphobes.

By my own measure, I am neither. They would disagree.

I shop there anyway. I live here. I like supporting small businesses when I can, and I don’t think the cure for a polarized country is refusing to spend money at places run by people who’d disapprove of me if they knew me.

So I bought two books I’d been hearing about, paid, and went back out into the sunshine.

A few blocks later I stopped to check my phone — specifically to pull up the app that tracks the account where I keep my fun-money allowance — and saw I’d been charged $4.86 instead of $48.69. The clerk had mistyped. I’d just walked off with two books for less than the price of a coffee.

Going Back

I turned around.

Not because I’m a particularly good person. I am not.

If it had been Amazon, I would have grinned, considered it good luck, and kept walking. I've read the warehouse exposés. I know what Bezos is worth. The accounting department of a trillion-dollar company — a company that has wormed its way so deeply into the global economy that we are functionally suicidal to keep allowing it — is not going to lose sleep over my forty-three dollars, and neither would I.

But this wasn’t Amazon. This was a small business, where forty-three dollars missing from the till at the end of the day is a real problem for a real person.

Maybe the clerk who rang me up gets in trouble. Maybe the owner eats the loss. Maybe — and this was the one that got me moving — somebody with my particular brand of OCD spends an hour at close trying to figure out where the money went, recounting the drawer, pulling receipts, going slowly crazy over a discrepancy that isn’t anybody’s fault and can’t be solved from inside the store.

So I walked back.

The manager pulled up the transaction, saw the typo, and ran my card for the difference. Then she thanked me. Then she thanked me again. By the fifth thank-you she was telling me she couldn’t believe I’d come back, that not everyone would have, that she really, really appreciated it.

I smiled through the first four. On the fifth, I said: “Well, I’ve been the OCD person trying to reconcile the books when there’s a discrepancy. It’s no fun.”

What I Wanted to Say

I walked back out into the sunshine and I was sad in a way I didn’t see coming.

Not about the money. The money was fine. The money was the easiest part of the afternoon.

What I wanted, walking out of that store, was to have said something else. Something after the OCD line. Something that would have made her see me — not just as the woman who came back with the forty-three dollars, but as a neighbor.

As somebody who lives two miles away and shops here and would, in a different country, in a different decade, have been somebody she might have made small talk with about the weather and the books and whether the train was running yet.

I wanted to give her a shape for me that wasn’t the shape she’d assume if she knew how I voted.

And I stood on the sidewalk in front of her store, in the first real sun of the year, and I could not think of one single thing to say that would have done it.

Maybe it was me. I write because I suck at talking. Maybe someone more eloquent, someone better at socializing and small talk and human connection, could have done it.

I could not.

I tried. I’m still trying, two hours later, which is why I’m writing this down.

In the three minutes it took to sort this out, my mind was at warp nine. It went through everything I could think of — every figure, every movement, every principle, every public voice coded as belonging to my side of whatever this is.

And there was nothing I could have invoked that would have read, to her, as: I am not what you think I am. There was nothing I could have said that would have built even the smallest bridge across the counter.

President Trump would not have come back with the forty-three dollars. He has spent his entire career being exactly the kind of person who takes the money and grins, who has stiffed so many small businesses that getting paid by him is a thing you do through a lawyer, if you can afford one and have the years.

Elon Musk, who likes to present himself as the working man's billionaire, has left a long trail of lawsuits from vendors and contractors who say he simply did not pay them. The man whose name is on half the hats in this country and the man whose name is on the rockets are both, in their own ways, exactly the kind of person who keeps the forty-three dollars.

I cannot invoke either of them. Nor would I want to.

I went down the list. There is no one.

A Christian would have an answer here — God is watching, even when no one else is. A Buddhist would frame it as karma, the small private weight of a wrong made right. There are whole traditions built for exactly this kind of moment. I am closer to the second than the first, these days, and it didn’t even occur to me on the sidewalk.

That fact is its own quiet answer to a question I wasn’t asking.

There is no figure on offer to me in the public life of my supposed political home who I could have gestured at and said that’s the part of it I’m here for, the part that came back with the money, the part that thought about you at close. The vocabulary that would have meant I see you as a person who runs a business that matters is not, right now, a vocabulary that the people I’m nominally with are speaking.

The people who are speaking it are her people, and they would not have believed I meant it.

Which is strange, because I know women like her — and I suspect she is one — who would be the first to roll their eyes at a man getting praised for "babysitting" his own kids, who find it appalling how low the bar can be for basic decency. We know what the bar is supposed to be. And still, standing there, I could not make her see that I was clearing it for the same reasons she would.

This is the part I keep getting stuck on. It isn’t that I had nothing in common with her. I had everything in common with her. I walked into her store on a Wednesday afternoon because a meeting was canceled, because I do my best work in the mornings, because the sun was out and I wanted to be among books.

I came back with the money because I have sat with statements that wouldn't reconcile and felt my chest get tight when the numbers wouldn't come out straight. I know what her week looks like. I know what her April looked like. I know what it costs to keep a small bookstore open in a small Vermont city in a year when nobody is buying anything that isn’t on a screen.

What I don’t know — what I cannot figure out, standing there in my Chuck Taylors with the receipt in my pocket — is how to tell her any of that without first having to defend myself against a list of things I don’t actually believe.

And I hate that this is what it is. I hate that I’m standing on a sidewalk in the town I live in, doing the math on whether I can be a neighbor to my neighbor.

I hate that everything is like this. I hate that I’m part of how everything got like this, even though I didn’t do it on purpose and I don’t think most people did.

I hate that the woman behind the counter, who was so genuinely grateful that she thanked me five times, would probably not want me at her dinner table if she knew the whole shape of me.

And I hate, most of all, that I cannot be sure she’d be wrong to feel that way, because I cannot be sure I would want her at mine, and I do not know when that became true of either of us, or how, or what it would take to undo.

I wanted to say something. I wanted to give her something. I wanted her to know that the forty-three dollars came back because of something we share, not something that divides us.

I smiled, and I left, and I walked home in the sunshine, and I cried a little bit on my own front steps before I went inside.

Coming Summer 2026

My new project is a comic strip, launching in a couple of months. Check it out!