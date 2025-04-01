This link has gotten enough exposure that I’m leaving it up, but after multiple reader requests, I created a non-paywall version here:

I graduated college five years ago, and in that time, the thing I’ve come to understand most deeply — more than any subject I studied, more than anything I thought I already knew — is men.

Not just dating or relationships, though that’s part of it.

I mean men as friends, colleagues, mentors, brothers, classmates, strangers on the street. I’ve been surprised, over and over again, by how many good, decent, thoughtful men I’ve come to know. Some have challenged me, others have supported me, and a few have made me laugh exactly when I needed it most. And a few have called me out when I was being unfair or otherwise wrong — and they were right to do so. I didn’t expect that. In college, I was taught to expect something very different.

So in this essay, I’m going to talk about that: the gap between what I was told and what I’ve actually lived. About the worldview my feminist professors — including the ones who were men themselves — passed down to me as truth.

And about all the ways they were wrong.

About all the ways they lied, whether they understood that they were lying, or not.

What I Mean By ‘Feminist’

The word ‘feminist’ is one of those words that demands definition, instantly. Ours is a culture full of such words. Take “Christian,” for example — what does it actually mean? You’d damn well better ask if Christianity is the topic, because otherwise you’re in a situation where some people are talking about Pete Buttigieg and his husband, other people are talking about the members of the Westboro Baptist Church (the funeral-protesting, “God Hates Fags” nutjobs), and still others mean both, or neither.

Here’s what I mean.

I believe that every American citizen deserves the right to vote, to receive equal pay for equal work, and protection from housing and job discrimination — all the basic, sensible stuff — regardless of any immutable characteristic: race, sex, age, disability, national origin, sexual orientation, etc. I also believe people should be protected from discrimination based on characteristics that, while not immutable, are essential to human dignity and flourishing — things like religion, gender identity, marital status, and maybe others, depending on context.

But when I say I believe in equality, I don’t mean forced sameness. I don’t mean quotas or social engineering or rewriting the rules every time someone doesn’t like the outcome. I mean fairness. I mean the right to show up, to compete for jobs, scholarships, awards, leadership roles — whatever — and to be judged on my qualifications. On what I can actually do.

If the entire world worked this way, it would mean more men than women would pass the physical tests to become firefighters — and more women than men would pass the educational and psychological screening to become early childhood educators or pediatric nurses. It also means many more men than women would even try to become firefighters, and more women than men would try to enter those other fields. And that’s not a problem. That’s just reality.

Men and women are different — in some areas, very different — and that’s fine. That’s not oppression. It’s not injustice. It’s difference — and it’s okay.

That’s what it looks like when people are free.

Freedom means choices. It means people are allowed to move toward what they’re drawn to — whether that’s based on talent, temperament, or pure curiosity — without being shoved into some ideological mold.

It means the right to try, the right to fail, and the right to succeed, even if the outcome looks uneven on paper. Because real equality isn’t about outcomes. It’s about opportunity.

Now, my time online tells me that some of you think this makes me a feminist — and a hardcore one at that. Others are convinced I’m not a feminist at all.

Some of you think the very act of saying I am entitled to vote, live alone, make my own money, and control my own career places me squarely in feminist territory — although I must note, not one of the “Repeal the 19th” crusaders has ever, even once, suggested giving me back the confiscatory taxes I pay if they’re going to strip me of the vote.

Others can’t imagine why I’d even bother clarifying. To them, I’m clearly not a feminist. Feminists are man-hating ideologues who think all sex is rape, and who regard a law saying “no abortions after a pregnant woman’s water breaks” as proof of systemic misogynistic oppression.

The standard of “feminism” changes over time, of course. Once, it just meant “women should be recognized as fully human and fully functioning moral agents in and of themselves, not the property of fathers or husbands.” That’s a definition that still applies in Afghanistan, though it no longer applies in the West — at least, not to any reasonable person.

Over time, that definition changed. My grandmother had to quit a job when she was a young woman, because the boss was demanding sex she didn’t want to have — and there was no recourse. My grandmother had parents with money to turn to, whereas a coworker — a widowed woman with a young child — did not, and ended up submitting to the boss’s demands, a situation that later led to alcoholism as she tried to deal with the emotional fallout.

Believing that the boss’s actions were immoral, and being glad when such actions were made illegal, was a feminist stance in her youth. Nowadays, it’s only the most egregiously deranged type of dysfunctional person who would disagree — of course that was immoral, and of course it should be illegal.

This is part of how we ended up here: with “feminist” used to describe beliefs that were radical in 1920 but are now basic assumptions — unless you’re operating at a fundamentalist-Muslim level of misogyny.

Which is how two people who fundamentally agree on the way the world should look with regard to women’s rights can believe they’re enemies: one of them is proud to don the “feminist” label while the other bluntly says he hates feminists.

Neither is lying, and neither is wrong.

This is just the muddied state of our language, and of our ideas.

So let me be precise. When I say my feminist professors lied to me, I’m using their definition — not mine.

They taught what’s often called intersectional feminism: the idea that all social systems are built to serve white, heterosexual, “cisgender” men — and that every woman, especially if she belongs to other “marginalized” groups, is caught in a web of overlapping oppressions. This was not just a theory presented for discussion; it was a worldview imposed as truth.

In STEM courses especially, we were told that the reason there weren’t more women in physics or computer science was because of discrimination — not because men and women, on average, have different interests. The fact that more women gravitate toward psychology, nursing, or education? That was never considered relevant. The only acceptable explanation for any sex imbalance in a technical field was patriarchy.

If you even suggested biology or personality might play a role — that disparate outcomes did not necessarily indicate discrimination was at play — there was only one explanation for your backwards beliefs.

Or, in my case, that some evil man had caused me to have internalized misogyny.

So let me—oh my God, I almost said “let me be clear” and had to stop myself before I took the day off work to, I don’t know, go for a long walk, stare at the ceiling, and try to forget that I almost sounded like a certain lunatic who ran for President last year. (I don’t drink much, but I imagine this is the moment where normal people would reach for whiskey.)

Let me put it this way instead.

I insist on my right to everything I’ve outlined here: to compete, to choose my own path, to keep the money I earn, to speak freely, and to live the kind of life I want — not the one some activist, politician, or anonymous dude on the internet thinks I should live.

And yes, that includes abortion rights. I believe in unrestricted access during the first trimester, and after that, I think the voters in each state should decide — though I personally support broader access for minors, and in cases of rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormalities. Reasonable people can disagree on the margins, but I’m not here to argue edge cases. I’m here to assert that women, like men, are moral agents capable of making difficult decisions.

Now, whatever you think that makes me — feminist, anti-feminist, independent, confused — is entirely immaterial.

By the standards of my old professors, I am absolutely, unapologetically anti-feminist. Not because I hate women or think they/we belong in the kitchen, but because I reject their worldview. Because I’m not Woke.

Their version of feminism wasn't about equality or freedom. It was about ideology — about sorting the world into rigid categories of oppressor and oppressed, and demanding total allegiance to that moral framework.

It taught young women, especially those of us in male-dominated fields, to see ourselves as victims first and individuals second. To believe that if we struggled, it wasn’t because we lacked interest or needed to improve — it was because someone, somewhere, was keeping us down.

It was a soft, insidious kind of helplessness dressed up as empowerment. And I bought into it for a while.

A lot of us did.

And because I am anti-feminist by their definition, when I say my feminist professors lied to me — that’s what I mean.

What they taught me to believe that I did, for a time, but no longer do.

Why So Many Are Ripe For Brainwashing

I’m nobody’s idea of a genius, but I’m a reasonably bright girl. I can code and do calculus. I taught myself to draw and write pretty well, and I’m both good with kids and a good teacher. If skills are measured on a 1 to 10 scale, I can feel good about having an unusually high volume of 7’s and 8’s.

In other words, I’m not stupid. I’m deeply damaged. Emotionally, I was basically a five-year-old war veteran — dead-eyed, thousand-yard stare, chain-smoking Goldfish crackers, and muttering “you weren’t there, man” under my breath at story time.

In some ways I was, and remain, naive; in others, the five-year-old me is still crouched in a metaphorical trench, clutching a Capri Sun like it’s a grenade pin and waiting for the next emotional mortar to hit. But again — not stupid.

So how did I fall for it? And why?

There’s a paradigm playing out in the Middle East that, strange as it sounds, helps explain this.

Since October 7, 2023, anyone who spends time online has seen an explosion of what can only be called Jew hatred. I’ve seen Hitler get recast as misunderstood, the Holocaust called into question. I’ve had friends get doxxed and harassed for simply being faithful Christians and following the commands of Scripture to love, support, and bless Jews.

This has surprised many, including me, who wrongly assumed that anti-semitism was one of those problems that had largely faded. It turns out that it was always lurking under the surface and just waiting for an excuse to resurface — and it has.

The paradigm we’ve all seen come to life — a psychopathic hatred that was just lurking under the surface — is exactly and precisely what feminism teaches young women is the default state of men.

And enough women have experience with the worst of men to make this feel plausible. According to statistics from a 2000 report, 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 20 boys are victims of childhood sexual abuse. That number comes from law enforcement reports — meaning it severely underrepresents reality, but that selfsame underreporting is why we’ll never know the real figures. I’ve read studies that put the number as high as 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 6 boys. This doesn’t even count rape as an adult, which is another experience that’s far too common.

The majority of childhood sexual abuse is never reported, mostly because the victim fears not being believed — typically because the perpetrator is someone who looks normal, sane, and good to the rest of the world.

So a paradigm like intersectional feminism, which posits that all men are like that — that all men are just waiting for any opportunity they can get away with to hurt a woman — makes a kind of intuitive sense to many young women, based on life experience.

This is semi-reasonable. If you’ve been victimized by a man who does a good job of looking, to the rest of the world, like he isn’t a monster, then a paradigm that tells you that other men are like him — monsters in waiting — can feel disturbingly plausible.

No, it isn’t fair. Yes, it’s terrible statistics — extrapolating a sample size of one to half the human race. But it’s not crazy. It’s not delusional.

It boils down “That thing you personally know to be true? Is much more widely true.” Not something that feels like much of a stretch.

This isn’t meant to downplay the rise of victimhood culture, Wokeness, and the other contributing factors — not at all. I’ve written about those things so much that I doubt there’s much left for me to say. It is simply one of those “more than one thing can be true at once” situations — and it helps explain why so many young women are so vulnerable to this particular kind of indoctrination.

Of course, rejecting the ideology I was taught doesn’t mean I flipped a switch and instantly saw the light. This ideology was part of every non-mathematics course I took, from American literature to astronomy, where we dissected the “colonialist and patriarchal naming schema of the stars,” as if Orion personally owed me child support.

It’s been a slow process, driven mostly by real-world experiences — especially with men.

Not the nightmare caricatures I was warned about, but actual human beings. I started to notice a pattern: over and over, the same behaviors I’d been trained to interpret as misogynist were just... normal. Not hostile. Not sexist. Just human. Sometimes even helpful. And when I looked closer, I realized something else: the way men treated me wasn’t all that different from how they treated each other.

That was one of the first cracks in the narrative. And I’ve had a lot of those since.

Misogyny, or Just Tuesday?

Here are two real stories. One from my first semester taking a mandatory diversity course in college (one of three, of course), and one from my job, just last week.