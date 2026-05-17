Mrs. Washington lived five or six blocks over, on the far edge of the territory I was brave enough to roam as a kid, which in those years meant most of the neighborhood. Her grandchildren lived with her — a boy and a girl, close to my age, both quiet in the way kids get when the adults in their lives have already used up the household’s allotment of noise.

Their mother was an addict. Their father was serving in the US Army, stationed in Germany, sending money home and writing his mother long letters Mrs. Washington read aloud on the porch on Sunday afternoons.

She was raising them because someone had to, and because she was the kind of woman who, when something had to be done, looked up at the ceiling, asked the Lord Jesus for the strength to do it, and then did it.

She was Baptist, or African Methodist Episcopal, or some variation I never got straight — the kind of churchgoing where the King James was the only Bible that counted and the cadence of it lived in her ordinary speech. Child, the Lord knows I have tried. Mercy, Lord Jesus, give me patience this day. She said yea and nay and meant them. She wore stockings to the grocery store. When I started working at Kroger’s during the summer before my sophomore year of high school, she came through my line once a week, set her items on the belt in the order she wanted them bagged, and called me baby in a voice that meant she believed I was being raised right but was reserving final judgment.

I think about her a lot.

Specifically, I imagine sometimes what she would have done if her grandson had come home from school one afternoon, sat her down at the kitchen table, and said: Grandmama, I’ve been very unhappy for a long time, and with the help of my counselor at school I’ve come to understand that the reason my life doesn’t fit me is that on the inside, I’m really a girl. I’d like to start transitioning so my outside can match my inside.

I know exactly what she would have done.

She would have listened all the way through. She would not have interrupted.

When he was finished, she would have nodded once, slowly, and looked at the ceiling. Lord Jesus. Then she would have looked back at him, and she would have agreed.

Completely. Without reservation.

Well, baby, I’m sorry. I have been failing you. I have been raising you up as a boy this whole time, and here you are telling me you’re a young lady, and I haven’t taught you one single thing you need to know. She would have stood up from the table. We have got a lot of work to do, and we had better start right now, because I am behind.

She would have walked him into his sister’s room. She would have had him in one of his sister’s dresses inside of two minutes, for Mrs. Washington did not dawdle when there was work to be done.

Then she would have walked him into the kitchen and shown him the sink, which had the dinner dishes in it, and also the lunch dishes, and possibly some dishes from breakfast that had been soaking. A young lady keeps a clean kitchen, baby. We will start here. And when those were done she would have opened the cabinets and taken down every clean dish in the house and put those in the sink too, because a young lady’s training could not depend on the accident of how many dishes happened to be dirty on a given afternoon.

And when those were done, she would have put on her good shoes and walked him next door, to Mrs. Cantrell’s house, and rung the bell, and explained that her grandbaby was learning to be a proper young lady and required practice, and would Mrs. Cantrell be so kind as to let him do her dishes too.

He would have decided, in no more than one hour, that he was a boy after all.

It would not have been cruelty. It would not even have been disagreement, exactly. Mrs. Washington would not have refused her grandson’s claim. She would have honored it — more completely than a counselor’s office ever could, more completely than her grandson was prepared for, more completely than the discourse around such claims today permits anyone to honor them.

What she would have refused was a separate thing. She would have refused the premise that an announcement made in a counselor’s office should bypass the ordinary process by which children find out what they actually want — which has always been, and remains, the process of trying it and seeing what happens.

Mrs. Washington belonged to a tradition that knew the difference between a claim and a settled fact, and knew that the road from one to the other was paved with experience, not with affirmation. You take a child’s claim seriously by giving it a body. You let the claim meet the world. Then you see what survives the contact.

This is not a method she invented and it is not, particularly, a black church method, although black church grandmothers have been unusually good at it. It is what every good grandmother in every culture has done with every large childhood announcement for as long as there have been children making them. Grandmama, I want to be a veterinarian. Wonderful, baby, the dog needs a bath, and after that we’ll trim his nails. Grandmama, I want to be an astronaut. Then you had better eat your vegetables and learn your math, because they don’t send weak children to the moon. Grandmama, I’m running away to join the circus. All right, here is a sandwich for the road; come home when you’re hungry.

The form is always the same: agreement, followed by the work the claim implies, followed by whatever the child decides on the far side of the work. The grandmother does not lecture. She does not refuse. She does not sit the child down for a difficult conversation about whether they really mean it. She takes them at their word, and she lets the word do its job, which is to lead the child into a reality the word has summoned.

Most of the time, the reality teaches the child something the grandmother could not have taught them by argument. Sometimes — and this is the part the modern reader tends to miss — the reality confirms the claim, and the child becomes a veterinarian, and the grandmother lives long enough to be proud of it.

The method is not biased toward any particular outcome. It is biased toward letting the child — the person who will have to carry the weight of the decision, if it sticks — find out.

What has happened in the last fifteen years or so is that one particular kind of childhood claim has been quietly exempted from this process. A child who announces she wants to be a veterinarian is still expected to demonstrate, over years, that she means it. A child who announces an identity claim of a certain kind is now expected to be believed on the spot, supported on the spot, and protected from any process that might test the claim against reality. The grandmother who would have responded to I want to be a veterinarian with a dog and a bath is now expected, when faced with a different sentence built out of the same grammar, to skip the dog, skip the bath, and proceed directly to a set of interventions whose results will, in many cases, be permanent.

Mrs. Washington would have found this very strange. Not because she was opposed to her grandson living as a girl, if that turned out to be what would make him happy. She would have been opposed to nothing that was actually true about her grandbaby. What she would have been opposed to is the idea that you could find out what was true about a child without giving the child a chance to find out for themselves.

She would have considered that, frankly, a failure of love.

The Same Move, Run Backwards

There is an episode of Abbott Elementary — the ABC mockumentary about a chronically underfunded Philadelphia public school, now in its fifth season — in which a group of seventh-graders runs a quiet, sustained, and devastating con on their history teacher.

The teacher is Jacob Hill. Jacob is white, earnest, well-meaning, and visibly exhausted by the effort of being all three at once. He is the kind of young teacher who has read the books, attended the trainings, and absorbed the contemporary doctrine that any accusation of racial insensitivity, however small, requires immediate acknowledgment, apology, and self-correction.

He believes this doctrine because he is a good person and because his entire professional formation has taught him that this is what a good person believes. He has never had reason to test the doctrine against a roomful of twelve-year-olds who have noticed how it works.

The twelve-year-olds have noticed how it works.

The con is simple. The children inform Jacob, with the gravity of small lawyers, that he is on track to break a record for committing microaggressions.

They produce evidence. They keep score. They convey, with the precise tone of children who have grown up watching adults fold under exactly this kind of pressure, that he is failing them in a manner that is unique, statistically remarkable, and deeply hurtful.

And Jacob folds. Of course he folds. His training has prepared him for nothing else. He cannot say, “Nice try. Do your worksheet.”

He cannot apply, to their claim, the test that Mrs. Washington would have applied inside of ten seconds. He cannot say: all right, name the microaggression specifically, and then do your worksheet. He cannot let the claim meet reality, because his entire posture toward race depends on the premise that claims about race are self-authenticating — that the act of naming a harm is in and of itself proof the harm occurred, and any further inquiry is itself a further harm. The children have correctly identified that this is the rule he is playing by, and they are playing him exactly the way you would expect bright children to play an adult who has agreed in advance to lose.

What makes the scene work — what makes it funny, and what makes it land as more than a joke — is that the show is on the children’s side. Not against Jacob, exactly.

Jacob is a sympathetic character; the show loves him; the show is gentle with him even at his most ridiculous. But the children in that scene are not victims of his insensitivity. They are not fragile, they are not wounded, and they are not in need of his protection from his own clumsy words. They are operators. They are smart. They have read their adult and they are working him.

The show treats them as full people with full agency, which is the respect Jacob believes he is offering them but is in fact withholding, because the posture of maximum deference has the side effect of denying the children any inner life more complicated than the wounds he is so carefully not inflicting.

This is the same move Mrs. Washington made, run from the opposite direction. Mrs. Washington took her grandson’s claim more seriously than the counselor’s office did, and in doing so, gave him room to find out what he actually wanted. The Abbott writers’ room takes the children’s claim more seriously than Jacob does, and in doing so, gives them room to be the actual people they are — which, in this case, includes the room to be twelve-year-olds running a con. A child who is fully a person is a child who can also, sometimes, be a small operator with an angle. Mrs. Washington knew this about children. Abbott knows this about children. Jacob, for all his training, does not.

The deepest joke of the scene is not on Jacob. The deepest joke is on the doctrine that produced Jacob — the doctrine that mistakes the refusal to test a claim for the act of honoring it. Jacob believes he is honoring the children’s experience. He is, in fact, refusing to engage with them as people whose experience might include the ordinary human capacity for mischief, manipulation, and the strategic deployment of vocabulary they have learned will get results. The children know this about themselves. The show knows it about them.

Only Jacob doesn’t, because his training has told him that noticing it would itself be a kind of harm.

It is, I think, the sharpest piece of cultural commentary on contemporary American childhood that I’ve seen anyone put on television in a very long time.

And it is mostly being received as a sitcom bit.

The Older, Wiser Thing

What Mrs. Washington and the Abbott writers’ room have in common is not a politics. It is a posture toward children. Both of them think that a child’s claim — about herself, about her teacher, about the world — deserves to be honored by being put into contact with the world the claim describes.

Mrs. Washington would honor her grandson’s claim by handing him a dress and a sink full of dishes. The Abbott writers’ room honors the children’s claim by trusting the audience to see that the claim is a con and to laugh accordingly.

Neither one of them lectures. Neither one of them argues. Neither one of them refuses. And neither one of them confuses the act of believing a child with the act of suspending the child’s relationship to consequence.

This posture used to be common. It was, until quite recently, what most adults of most demographics in most parts of the country thought adulthood toward children largely consisted of.

You took the child seriously. You did not pretend, as a way of taking the child seriously, that the world the child would have to live in was different from the world that actually existed. You let the child meet the world, with you standing close enough to catch them if the meeting went badly, and far enough back that the meeting was actually theirs.

The replacement of this posture has been gradual, uneven, and largely unannounced. Nobody held a press conference. The new posture installed itself in counselors’ offices and teacher training programs and pediatric guidelines and parenting books, and most people who absorbed it absorbed it without ever quite noticing that something else had been there before.

The new posture is not without its virtues. It came from somewhere real, in response to something real — the recognition that adults have often been dismissive, cruel, or worse to children making claims about themselves, and that a great deal of childhood suffering has gone unattended because the adults around it could not be bothered to attend to it. That recognition is correct.

The response to it has, in many cases, overcorrected so severely that the recognition is no longer recognizable inside the response.

What the new posture has lost, and what Mrs. Washington still had, is the understanding that honoring a child’s claim and testing a child’s claim are not opposites. They are the same act. A claim that cannot survive contact with reality is a claim that was going to fail the child eventually anyway; the question is only whether the child is allowed to find out at age twelve, when the cost of finding out is an afternoon of dishes, or at age twenty-five, after the cost of finding out has compounded into something a lifetime is not long enough to undo.

Mrs. Washington’s method was not cruel. The cruel thing — the genuinely, actually cruel thing — is to leave the testing for later, when the child is no longer a child, and the dishes are no longer a metaphor.

The discourse that codes a Mrs. Washington as backward, or as a relic of an unsophisticated past, has the relationship exactly inverted. She is not behind the conversation. She is ahead of it.

She has already worked out what the conversation has not yet been willing to admit — that love and reality are not in tension, that taking a child seriously and testing what the child says are the same thing, and that the adult who refuses to do the testing is not protecting the child but withholding from her the only education that has ever actually worked.

My therapist said to me once that all education, without exception, was really people teaching themselves or, more precisely, people deciding to let themselves learn. He was right.

The Abbott writers’ room is making the same case, in the same direction, with a different set of tools. The children running the microaggression con are not in need of protection from Jacob’s clumsiness. They are in need of an adult who is willing to be an adult — who will believe them about the claim and then, having believed them, ask them to defend it.

Jacob cannot do this. Mrs. Washington could have done it half-asleep. The distance between Jacob and Mrs. Washington is not a distance of sophistication. It is a distance of willingness.

Jacob is more credentialed. Mrs. Washington is braver.

The Drive Home

I watched the microaggression episode in a diner near Brattleboro, Vermont, on their guest WiFi yesterday. (A Vermont 251 essay will come when I have time to unpack the two-hour side quest that happened on the way home.)

I had pizza, which made me feel bad because they only take cash tips and I never carry cash. Then I felt stupid for feeling bad, so the show was a welcome distraction from my OCD self-conscious hypervigilance. (Also, I was full of cortisol from the side quest.)

I thought about the episode for the entire drive back to Montpelier.

What I thought, specifically and repeatedly, was: someone in that writers’ room is wicked brave.

I did not know who had created the show. I had picked it up on a friend’s recommendation and had been working through it episode by episode in the gaps of my life for a few weeks.

I knew the cast. I did not know the showrunner. And as I drove north on Route 35, through the small mill towns and the long pastures and the places where the road bends along the river, I thought about all the things that show was doing that no show on network television had any business getting away with.

The Jacob scene, obviously. But also Ava Coleman, the principal, who got her job through blackmail and treats it as a personal sinecure.

The show’s funniest and most interesting character is a black woman who openly, gleefully, and unapologetically lives off taxpayer money despite being unqualified and undeserving, facts unchanged by the occasional glimpse of competence or the possibility of a proverbial “heart of gold.”

Who runs side hustles out of her office. Who leaves well before the final bell. Who sold the kids’ construction-paper art on Etsy. Who dresses above her pay grade and tells you about it. Who has a romantic life she is loud about, in school, where her staff has to hear her be loud about it. Who is openly, gleefully contemptuous of the institution that signs her checks, and who performs incompetence as a kind of strategic armor.

Every one of those was a writers’-room choice. Every one of them could have ended a less brave show. And the cumulative effect of them — the stack — is a character who occupies, with full commitment and no apology, a piece of cultural territory that television has spent years explicitly avoiding.

Someone in that writers’ room had decided to write her anyway. Someone had decided that the comic energy of the character was worth more than the safety of not writing her. Someone was brave.

I got home around seven. I had a cortisol-crash headache.

After eating enough to keep some Tylenol down, I went to my desk and starting scrolling, in the way that you sometimes finally look up the thing you have been meaning to look up, I searched the show on my laptop, and I learned that the creator and showrunner and lead actress was a woman named Quinta Brunson. Black woman. Philadelphia. Had written for A Black Lady Sketch Show before this. Had created Abbott herself, written the pilot, sold it, and runs the room.

Something in my reading of the show shifted.

Not the show. My reading of it. The scenes I had been watching for weeks did not change a single frame between the moment before I knew who Quinta Brunson was and the moment after.

What changed was the word brave. The word did not dissolve, exactly. Brunson is brave — running a network sitcom and starring in it and writing it is a brave thing to do, and writing Ava Coleman in particular is a brave thing for any showrunner of any background.

But the kind of brave shifted. I saw it as brave in the same way I see anybody as brave who says something true that most of the people around them have agreed not to say. Network television has spent years writing around certain kinds of characters because the cost of writing them was too high, and someone in that writers’ room had decided to write one anyway, on a network sitcom, in prime time, and to make her the funniest character on the show. That was the bravery I had been admiring on Route 35. It was the bravery of someone breaking ranks.

What I learned, scrolling at my desk, was that the person who had broken ranks had a different relationship to those ranks than I had imagined. Brunson was not breaking ranks. She was writing from inside her own community about her own community, and the cultural permission structure that would have made writing Ava a high-risk move for someone outside that community simply did not apply to her in the same way.

The bravery did not vanish — there are plenty of black writers who would not write Ava either, for reasons of internal community politics that I am not equipped to adjudicate — but the axis of the bravery rotated. It went from the bravery of saying something the dominant culture has agreed not to say, to the bravery of saying something one’s own community might prefer one not say. Both are brave. They are not the same kind of brave.

And Ava herself, in the same moment, did become more complicated to me, and this is the part I cannot fully explain. The pieces of her that had read as a writers’-room daring to write a stereotype began to read instead as a writer drawing on something specific — on people she knew, on dynamics she had grown up watching, on a relationship to the character that was not bravery against an external taboo but observation from inside an actual world.

Ava did not become less of a stereotype. She became a stereotype rendered by someone who had, by virtue of her own immutable characteristics, a culturally-approved right to render her, which is a different thing from a stereotype rendered by someone reaching across a distance for material. I do not know if that distinction is real or if I am performing it on myself to justify the recalibration.

That is part of what I cannot resolve.

The risk profile of writing Ava is genuinely different for Brunson than it would be for a hypothetical white showrunner writing the same character. The social cost is different. The available defenses are different. The criticism that lands is different.

This is a tricky thing to try to say correctly, and I may end up hitting “publish” on this one before I’m sure I’ve done it justice.

I am not saying that Brunson’s identity made the scenes good. The scenes are good because they are written well, observed sharply, and acted by people who understand exactly what they are doing.

They would be good scenes if a Martian had written them.

I am also not saying that a white showrunner should have been able to write those scenes and would have been wrongly criticized for them. I do not know that. The hypothetical white showrunner does not exist, and I am suspicious of arguments built around imagined victims of imagined criticism. It is simply too easy to assume that the world is predictable. This is why I watch things before I decide they’re trash, and it’s why, despite my grave misgivings, I will watch the Harry Potter with a black Snape and will publicly admit it if my guess was wrong.

What I am saying is much smaller and much harder to dismiss. I recalibrated.

I, a person who believes that art should be evaluable on its own terms — that a scene’s meaning lives in the scene, that the blind audience test is the right test, that the identity of the artist should be a matter of biography rather than criticism — I recalibrated my reading of the show the moment I learned a fact about the artist that was external to the work.

The text did not change. My reading did. And the change happened fast, and it happened without my permission, and I noticed it happening, which is how I know it happened.

This is the data point. Not the theory. The data point is that even a viewer who explicitly endorses the principle of evaluating art independent of the artist cannot, in practice, do so. The principle is real and worth defending, but it describes an aspiration, not a behavior.

The reality is that we recalibrate. All of us. Constantly. The honest question is not whether we recalibrate but whether the recalibrations we perform are defensible.

And here I open onto something that I cannot resolve in one section.

One reading of my recalibration is that I failed. I let extra-textual information rewrite my evaluation of a text that had not changed, which is exactly the kind of error the blind-audience principle exists to prevent.

Another reading is that I got smarter. I incorporated information about the speech act being performed — who is saying this, to whom, from what position — and updated my reading to reflect the fuller context of what the scene actually is.

Satire is not just content. It is content plus a speaker. The same words mean different things from different mouths, and pretending they don’t is its own kind of dishonesty. I tend to believe satire is fine from anyone towards anyone, as long as you do the work to get the details right.

Both readings have force. I genuinely do not know which one is right, and I am suspicious of anyone who thinks the question is easy.

The Mrs. Washington move, applied here, would be to refuse to settle the question by argument and instead let it meet reality. Let the question survive contact with the actual experience of evaluating actual art. See what holds up. See what doesn’t.

What I am sure of is that the stack of choices Brunson made with Ava is the place this question gets sharpest. Ava is the test case. She is a character built almost entirely out of pieces that, in another writer’s hands, would read as straightforwardly stereotypical — and that, in Brunson’s hands, read as something more complicated, more loving, and more interesting. And specifically, that reading became much more intense the moment I realized those hands were black. Why?

What is the writer doing that the stereotype reading misses? What is the audience doing? What am I doing, when I laugh?

And what would change, exactly, if the writer were someone else?

These are good questions. They are not questions I can answer in the space I have left.

The Next Essay

There is a longer essay underneath this one that I have not yet written.

It is about stereotypes — specifically, about what happens to a stereotype when a writer commits to it fully, with love, with specificity, and with the kind of observed detail that turns a type into a person without ever quite leaving the type behind. Ava Coleman is one example. She is the example that prompted this essay. But she is not the only example, and she is not, for me, the most interesting one.

My favorite character on Abbott Elementary is Barbara Howard.

Barbara is a stereotype too. She is the dignified black church lady, the veteran teacher in the sensible shoes, the woman who looks at the ceiling and says Lord Jesus when something requires divine intervention, which in her line of work is often. She speaks in cadences I recognize. She holds her face the way Mrs. Washington held hers. She is, in nearly every observable respect, the same woman I knew at the Kroger checkout when I was fifteen years old, transplanted from the South to North Philadelphia and aged into a kindergarten classroom.

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays her, and the writers write her, with a respect that does not flatten her. Barbara has vanity. Barbara has jealousy. Barbara has small pettinesses that she would not want her congregation to see. The archetype is the surface; the woman underneath is allowed to be a person. That combination — the recognizable type rendered with full interiority — is the move I want to write about. Because it is the same move Brunson is making with Ava, run in the opposite direction. Ava is the negative stereotype rendered with love. Barbara is the positive stereotype rendered with honesty. Both of them are doing the same work, which is the work of taking a type seriously enough to put a person inside it.

And then there is Melissa Schemmenti, the South Philly Italian, whose stereotype reads as positive or negative depending entirely on the viewer, and who is the test case for what happens when the audience cannot agree on whether the type itself is a compliment or an insult.

That is the essay I would like to write next. About all three of them. About what stereotypes are for — both in ordinary life and in art — when a writer is operating inside her own community and writing with the freedom that comes from not having to defend her right to write at all.

About why the same character lands differently depending on whose hand is on the pen, and whether that difference is something to mourn or something to make peace with.

About what it means that I am most moved, of all the characters on Abbott, by the one who reminds me most of a woman I knew when I was a teenager in Mississippi, and what that recognition does to the question of whether art is evaluable on its own terms.

It is a harder essay than this one. I am not sure I can pull it off.

I would like to know there is appetite for it before I commit the time.

If this essay finds its readers — if it is shared, or if a few people upgrade — I will write the next one.

If not, I will write something else, and Mrs. Howard will keep her dignity, and Mrs. Washington will keep hers, and I will keep mine.

Mrs. Washington at Kroger

I want to tell you one more thing about Mrs. Washington, and then I am going to stop.

She came through my line one afternoon in late summer, the week before I went back to school for my junior year. She had her usual things on the belt, in her usual order. A whole chicken. Greens. A bag of yellow onions. A can of evaporated milk. A box of cornstarch. The Sunday paper, which she still bought even though by then most people had stopped.

She paid in cash, which she counted out exactly, and she watched me bag her groceries with the attention of a woman who had opinions about which items went with which. When I was done she looked at me — really looked, the way she sometimes did — and she said, Baby, you are going to be all right. The Lord has His hands on you.

That was all.

She did not explain what she meant. She did not say what she had seen in me, or what she had decided, or why she had decided to tell me about it that day instead of any of the other days. She picked up her bags and she walked out into the parking lot, in her stockings, in the heat, and she got into her car and she drove home to the grandchildren who were waiting for her.

I have thought about that more times than I can possibly count, or remember. I have dreamed about it more than a few times, too.

I do not know what she saw. I have wondered, off and on, for years. I think it might have been something in my eyes. My life as a child was brutally awful in ways I did not yet have words for, and I had spent fifteen years learning to keep that hidden from teachers, from neighbors, from anyone who might decide to do something about it that would make things worse. Mrs. Washington had been raising two grandchildren whose own life had taught them the same lesson.

She would have known the look. She would have known it the way a person knows a language she once spoke.

Or maybe it was simpler than that. Maybe it was that I had bagged her groceries carefully every week for a year, in the order she liked them, with the cold things together and the bread on top, and I had done it more carefully for her than for anyone else, and she had noticed. Maybe she had decided that a kid who paid attention to where the bread went was a kid who was going to be all right, and she had told me so, because she was the kind of woman who, when she had decided something, said it.

I do not know which it was. I suspect it was both.

But I do not think it was a lie.

I think she saw a strange kid working a checkout line, a kid she had decided was being raised right but was reserving final judgment on, and she had finished her judgment, and she wanted me to know.

She is the reason I know what it looks like to honor a child by taking the child seriously. She is the reason I recognized the move when I saw the Abbott writers’ room making it. She is the reason I noticed that Jacob Hill was failing in the opposite direction.

She would have hated this essay, by the way. She would have read it and looked at the ceiling and said Mercy, Lord Jesus, this child can go on.

And she would have meant it affectionately, and she would have meant it as a correction, both at the same time, the way she meant most things.

I am going on anyway.

I think she would have understood.

I think she would have understood that the only way to honor what she taught me, without ever knowing she was teaching it, is to put it into contact with the world she has now left me to make sense of without her — to give it a body, to let it meet what is, to see what holds up.

That is the method. She gave it to me. I am still using it.

Baby, you are going to be all right.

I am trying.