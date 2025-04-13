Last month, the fifth entry in the Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, was released. The movie, which I am already looking forward to, is scheduled for November 2026.

I read it, and then I re-read the other four. Now I’m reviewing it, as well as sort of soft-reviewing the whole series, in the hopes of recommending it — especially to parents.

This review contains spoilers for the series, not really for the new book — nothing that will influence your enjoyment, in my best judgment. Mostly, I am focusing on why I think this series is an excellent choice for parents to read with their kids — any kid old enough to handle the graphic violence can handle this series, and it’s incredibly rich with material for serious moral reflection, with dozens of examples pertinent to our daily lives in 2025.