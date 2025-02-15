Winter in this godforsaken, snow-drenched year of 2025 has buried Vermont under its weight.

Recent winters barely dusted the ground, but this one has made up for lost time. My teenage househusband-for-pay has been earning every cent, shoveling me out multiple times a week while my landlord remains unmoved—even by my Christmas 2021 broken wrist, which, to his luck, didn’t result in legal action.

I bought purple thermal underwear in a half-hearted attempt to aestheticize winter into submission. It failed spectacularly, but at least it complements my Count von Count t-shirts.

The snow keeps falling, the cold refuses to break, and parking lots everywhere have turned into mountain ranges of ice and filth, snow mountains everywhere that are a mix of blinding white and frozen mud.

This morning, my brain fumbled something it had, until now, been kind enough to keep buried.

Ten weeks ago, Adam Burgoyne, my dear friend, died. An essay he wrote on American patriotism, just a few weeks before he died, is here. The eulogy I wrote for him is here:

What I forgot—until today—was buried in the snow mountains.

Adam learned to drive in the last year of his life, a late shift for a lifelong urban Canadian. He was a cyclist, a walker, someone who spent more time in the open air than most—someone who knew cold and snow the way others know their own breath.

We had a contest, Adam and I—who could find the biggest snow mountains? Smaller walls of snow got their own category—context shots, proof-of-depth images, the kind that told the real story. The one at the top of my driveway, at the top of this post? That would have counted.

I used to complain that I was at a disadvantage—me in my car, him on foot or bike. “Are you objecting to life being unfair?” he’d say, then cackle.

And all I could do was laugh. Because, of course, he was right. Our contest, like life, was unfair. And?

Today, I found a snow mountain and snapped a picture.

I grinned, my fingers moving without hesitation—tabbing over to iMessage, pulling up Adam’s name.

And then, I remembered.

Adam is gone.

Wherever he is, my phone can’t dial that country code.

No plan includes adding it, at any price.

No carrier covers the distance between the living and the dead.

Death, like life, is unfair.

And?