Winter in this godforsaken, snow-drenched year of 2025 has buried Vermont under its weight.
Recent winters barely dusted the ground, but this one has made up for lost time. My teenage househusband-for-pay has been earning every cent, shoveling me out multiple times a week while my landlord remains unmoved—even by my Christmas 2021 broken wrist, which, to his luck, didn’t result in legal action.
I bought purple thermal underwear in a half-hearted attempt to aestheticize winter into submission. It failed spectacularly, but at least it complements my Count von Count t-shirts.
The snow keeps falling, the cold refuses to break, and parking lots everywhere have turned into mountain ranges of ice and filth, snow mountains everywhere that are a mix of blinding white and frozen mud.
This morning, my brain fumbled something it had, until now, been kind enough to keep buried.
Ten weeks ago, Adam Burgoyne, my dear friend, died. An essay he wrote on American patriotism, just a few weeks before he died, is here. The eulogy I wrote for him is here:
What I forgot—until today—was buried in the snow mountains.
Adam learned to drive in the last year of his life, a late shift for a lifelong urban Canadian. He was a cyclist, a walker, someone who spent more time in the open air than most—someone who knew cold and snow the way others know their own breath.
We had a contest, Adam and I—who could find the biggest snow mountains? Smaller walls of snow got their own category—context shots, proof-of-depth images, the kind that told the real story. The one at the top of my driveway, at the top of this post? That would have counted.
I used to complain that I was at a disadvantage—me in my car, him on foot or bike. “Are you objecting to life being unfair?” he’d say, then cackle.
And all I could do was laugh. Because, of course, he was right. Our contest, like life, was unfair. And?
Today, I found a snow mountain and snapped a picture.
I grinned, my fingers moving without hesitation—tabbing over to iMessage, pulling up Adam’s name.
And then, I remembered.
Adam is gone.
Wherever he is, my phone can’t dial that country code.
No plan includes adding it, at any price.
No carrier covers the distance between the living and the dead.
Death, like life, is unfair.
And?
I'm so sorry and I can relate, and your story made ME cry. My brother died earlier than he should have due to shitty genetics, and I lost another to the streets. It took me a year or two to stop trying to FB message them.
A friend who also lost so many loved ones shared an insight that feels very true -- we have these vivid memories snap us where we are, memories that are overwhelming and just so devastating. In my case, maybe at the supermarket, puzzling shoppers, why is this woman crying at the fat-free yogurt because they don't know that actually, the song playing overhead was one my brother and I used to make up stupid dances to.
The next time the memory surfaces, revisiting it will be less sad than the first time. But our brains have to process these memories one at a time. It sucks but it does one day just become a sadness-tinged memory that is OK and does not make you cry at yogurt. But then you’ll cry also at someone else’s story of grief, because yeah, you know and you’ll never stop knowing.
(Oops - kitty jumped on my keyboard -continued…) I had a soulmate of a best friend, who died a few decades ago. He was an amazing, creative, magical man. I have a hundred-year-old pocket watch that I’ve named after him, and every morning when I wind my watches, I say, “Good morning, David - thank you for being my angel”. I send love to him, and feel the love. That watch doesn’t always run; I usually have to shake it to start it running.
But in all these years, I’ve never had to WIND IT.