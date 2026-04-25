I have an announcement and a confession.

This is what I spent most of my writing break on — along with my backlog of pet portraits.

The Announcement

I’m starting a comic strip.

Until this month, I had never drawn a comic strip in my life, but here we are.

The project is called Visitor Notes. It’s about Dr. Vale Thorne, a time-traveling anthropologist from 2203 who has been sent back by the United States Time Ethics Committee (USTEC, TEC for short) to observe the early 21st century.

He keeps a digital notebook. Everyone else sees a phone.

His job is to fill in the gaps about what life was actually like here, now, so his century can decide whether to leave the timeline alone.

You will notice this is not an essay about the Duggars.

Nor does it have anything to do with my shitty childhood. Nor does it entail directly cribbing from my actual life, only from my imagination.

This pleases me to a degree that is probably diagnostic.

Also: yes, the title was bait. Dr. Vale Thorne is fictional. I made him. Apologies to anyone hoping for actual gossip.

The Confession

I have been tired for a while. Not of writing, exactly — of writing this way, at this pace, about my own life and the things that make me angry.

Mining yourself and your life for material is sustainable for a stretch and then it isn’t.

And then it really, really isn’t.

And I had reached the end of that stretch. A long time ago, truth be told.

My therapist and I have had the “Substack is interfering with your therapeutic progress — but staying in debt for the rest of your life would interfere with it too” discussion of trade-offs, oh, eleventy-nine times.

I took a break from Substack to try to remember I am a person and not a content creator. I was rewarded, at a nearly humiliating speed, with this idea.

The anthropologist turned out to be someone who had been rattling around in my head for years — a voice I used when I wanted to notice things without judging them. I had just never given him a name.

So here he is, years later, doing the same work in a better form.

What About this Substack?

This Substack is not going away. I will still write here — most likely book reviews (next up: Isaacson’s take on Ben Franklin’s life), the ongoing Vermont 251 project, data analysis on issues in our government, and occasional essays when I have something I actually want to say rather than something I need to produce.

But it will be slower.

The strip is going to be where most of my creative energy goes for a while.

What I Hope You Will Do

If a twice-a-week comic strip about a quietly melancholy future anthropologist noticing the absurdities of our civilization sounds like the kind of thing you want in your inbox, please follow me over to Visitor Notes. The first strip in the story proper goes up late this summer. I will not launch until I have a couple of months of runway and I've gotten meaningfully better at drawing interiors and vehicles. Faces I can do; rooms and cars are still catching up.

Two months, at least. As someone who has fallen and broken my drawing hand twice as an adult, I know better than to dare the universe on that score.

On Paid Tiers

The strip itself will always be free. Every strip, forever, in everyone’s inbox. At some point down the line I’ll open a paid tier for readers who want early access, and a higher tier for behind-the-scenes material — drawings that didn’t make the cut, notes on the world of 2203, the bureaucratic particulars of time travel, occasional giveaways of original artwork, that sort of thing. But the strip is the strip, and the strip is free. Paying for extras is optional and will stay that way.

I won’t turn paid subscriptions on until a couple of weeks after launch. If you want to pledge now — Substack’s way of saying “charge me when you’re ready” — you can, and you’ll have bragging rights about being a fan before it was cool.

A Sample Strip

A bit of omake (bonus material) — a sample strip, one I drew when I was figuring out what Vale Thorne looks like and remembering everything a younger version of me knew about how he saw the world — is below.

If it doesn’t sound like your thing, stay right here. There are no hard feelings. This is a different kind of work than you signed up for, and you are allowed to want the essays and not the drawings. I respect your inbox.

If you enjoyed it and sign up for the strip, you’ll be hearing more from Dr. Vale Thorne soon.

Thank you for being here all this time.

— Holly