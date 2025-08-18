Source: Shuttercock/Canadian Press

“The first 20 miles are not difficult. As for the last six miles, I run while talking to God.” – Fauja Singh

The Age-defying Athlete Project researches, writes about, and celebrates men and women who play sports in later life.

Here’s the story of one such Age-defier…

In the year 2000, at age 89, Fauja Singh ran his first marathon, the London Marathon. Astonishingly, he finished in 6 hours, 54 minutes.

Just getting warmed up, Singh followed this achievement with other marathons in New York, Toronto, and London.

His marathon best, in which he competed in the 90-plus age bracket, was 5:40 at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Singh’s claimed age was 92.

After turning 100, Fauja Singh became the first reputed centenarian to complete a 26.2 mile race. That was a return to the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which he blasted through in 8 hours, 25 minutes, 16 seconds.

That’s the record book listing. However, his actual running time was 8 hours, 11 minutes, 5 seconds. The crush of participants required him essentially to run in place an additional 14 minutes just to reach the starting line.

He completed his final marathon at age 101.

Source: Kin Cheung/AP

In 2012, he ran a 10k event in Hong Kong (pictured above). That was his last formal run.

Hardly ready to hang up his running shoes, however, Fauja continued running and walking long distances – ten miles a day in East London, for instance.

Tragically, he was walking along a road when he was struck by an automobile and killed. He was 114. This happened in July 2025, in India.

Famous in global running circles, Fauja Singh was also featured, alongside David beckham and Muhammad Ali, in an Adidas advertising campaign.

A Sikh, he was nicknamed the Turbaned Tornado due to his distinctive headdress.

The kid cannot walk

For the first five years of his life, Singh was thought to be virtually paralyzed. His legs were weak and spindly, prompting others to refer to him as “Stick”.

Only around age five – but moreso after another five years – was he able to stand and walk on his own.

Fauja never attended school. Instead, he worked on a farm (sometimes harder than the farm animals, the story goes!). He grew corn and wheat, and tended cattle.

Eventually, he married; he and his wife had six children.

In the 1990s, sadly, a series of misfortunes hit the Singh family. First, in 1992, Singh’s wife, Gian Kaur, died, according to Fauja’s long-time Coach Harmander Singh (no apparent relation).

Next, his youngest daughter died in childbirth.

In 1994, one of his sons suffered a fatal head wound from a sheet of corrugated metal blown loose during a storm.

Reeling from these tragedies, Singh perhaps thought back to his own success in overcoming early incapacitation. He decided to start a masters running career in 2000, when he was said to be in his 80s.

“Running gave him a new focus in life, made it worth living,” Coach Harmander Singh said, adding that Fauja moved to London in the 1990s to live with a son after his wife’s death. In 2022, he returned to India.

Singh credited his lifestyle for his many years. "I am very careful about different foods,” he explained. “My diet is simple – [flatbread], [lentils], green vegetables, yogurt and milk. I do not touch parathas [another type of flatbread], [fritters], rice or any other fried food. I take lots of water and tea with ginger. ... I go to bed early taking the name of my Rabba [God] as I don't want all those negative thoughts crossing my mind."

He also abstained from alcohol and tobacco.

According to NPR, Singh’s biographer Khushwant Singh (also not apparently a relative) claims that if the road accident hadn’t occurred, Fauja might have lived many more years.

"I'd once asked him if he was afraid of dying," Khushwant recalls.

"Fauja said, 'I am afraid. Because now, I am fully living my life.'"

WIIFY? (What’s in it for You?)

Singh began marathoning at age 89. That’s older than most readers of this Substack.

Although Singh’s distance running resulted from the tragedy of his wife’s, son’s, and daughter’s deaths, he came through his depression as a reshaped man – a runner, defying, basically, his childhood walking difficulties.

Singh’s message – the message from any Age-defying Athlete - is that it’s never too late to start. Whether a new sport, a new address, a new relationship, life offers plenty of opportunity for fresh beginnings.

This is reminiscent of a comment made by the country and western singer Sunny Sweeny . In a recent interview, she was asked the provocative question: What do you like best about life? Her answer? “Options.” That is, as long as one lives, one can still choose different pathways.

Sports overflow with options for men and women in later life.

Maybe ice skating has always intrigued you: those lithe bodies almost flying through space. But fear of falling (not without reason) may have deterred you from pursuing the sport.

Consider this, however: if you could learn to skate in a rudimentary fashion, who knows how it might reshape you – as Singh was reshaped by running. Maybe your legs would become stronger, your balance would improve, perhaps you might meet like-minded souls.

Think you’re too ancient for soccer, basketball, softball, or other team sports? Not so. Again, all these activities have teams (formal or informal) for the plus-55 crowd.

Never too late to begin a new beginning. Nonetheless, you needn’t remain bound to it forever. If you become tepid about the ice, just skate to a stop and never return. Similarly for team sports which may or may not turn out to be the watering holes of camaraderie you hoped they would be.

These novel undertakings are options because…well, because that’s what options are – entryways to the roads not traveled. Even more important, there are always turnarounds in those roads.

