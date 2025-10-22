Personal Note: I’m still recovering from a concussion, though the physical symptoms are improving faster than my patience. I worked on this, off and on, for a month — meaning most of it was written without a traumatic brain injury. I hope that’s evident, though I make no promises. Got a few emails asking if I need anything —

“The most important thing to remember about the Mormons,” said Pastor Norman, “is that they share our vocabulary, but they do not share our dictionary.”

With those words, my children’s pastor gave me my first theory-of-mind light-bulb moment. I was eight, sitting cross-legged on carpet that smelled like crayons and grape juice, listening as he warned us about false prophets who twisted language to fool the faithful.

I felt a rush of indignation—grown-ups weren’t supposed to cheat! They were supposed to mean what they said. But they didn’t. If adults could use the same words but secretly change the definitions, what chance did the rest of us have?

And yet, beneath the outrage, another feeling flickered: curiosity. The move was wrong, but it was smart. I caught myself thinking, so that’s how adult power works—you win the argument before it starts, just by owning the dictionary.

It was the first time I understood that language could be both weapon and key.

Lately, I think about that metaphor every day. In 2025, Americans no longer divide into a few religious groups with different dictionaries; every citizen now carries their own, a private lexicon shaped by experience, algorithms, political signaling, and cultural fashion.

The defining feature of 2025 is this: Americans trying to talk to one another without any reasonable assumption of shared definitions.

This essay is my attempt to make sense of that. It’s an attempt to map how meaning slips, why it matters, and what gets broken when we stop noticing. It’s part diagnosis, part field report, and part apology for laying another brick on Babel before checking the blueprints.

If Babel is now personal — each of us carrying a private lexicon — then the only honest test is to watch what happens to a few ordinary words in the wild.

The Three Words

No single story can contain this problem, so to set the stage I’ll show you three words — Christian, feminist, and racist — each illuminating a different corner of the same Babel.

When someone says “I’m a Christian,” what do you think they mean?

Some mean, simply, not Jewish — a cultural label, a box checked on the census form, the default category for anyone who celebrates Christmas and doesn’t eat matzo in April. Others mean, not a bad person — someone who tries not to lie, cheat, or hurt people, and figures that decency counts the same as discipleship. Still others mean, not an atheist — someone who believes in “something bigger,” though they couldn’t tell you the Nicene Creed if you paid them.

A smaller group means something more specific: belief in a deity who took human form, died, and rose again to atone for human sin. Some were baptized as infants and haven’t thought about it since; to them, Christian is inherited the way eye color is. Others wield the word politically — especially around sexuality — using Christian as shorthand for anti-gay, or for resistance to whatever the culture happens to be normalizing this week.

In 2025, Christian is a word so broad it can reasonably describe both the Westboro Baptist Church and Pete Buttigieg and his husband. Westboro’s picket signs and Buttigieg’s wedding vows could not be more different, yet both claim the same scripture. Westboro wields Christian as exclusion — a mark of purity guarded by outrage. The Buttigieg family uses it as inclusion — a theology of public service and covenantal love. The word holds both because the culture that once enforced a single creed now multiplies its meanings faster than it can arbitrate them.

Same vocabulary, different dictionary. And the gap only widens when the word tries to do moral work.

Watch what happens to feminist — another word whose meaning has split like a prism. It’s common, especially online, to watch people I know — both self-proclaimed feminists and self-proclaimed anti-feminists — debate fiercely while agreeing on everything that actually matters.

The feminist means, I believe women are moral agents entitled to equal protection under the law, equal pay for equal work, bodily autonomy, and protection from sex-based discrimination — none of which are entitlements she would deny to men. The anti-feminist means, I reject the idea that women are morally superior to men or that abortion rights must trump all other moral concerns. They disagree on labels, not principles.

Others use feminist to mean, I support abortion rights, at least early in pregnancy, or I oppose the treatment of women under Islam and won’t apologize for saying so. Still others mean, I think female-only spaces matter, or I want to raise my daughter to be confident enough to turn down sex she doesn’t want, or My son should be able to stay home and raise his kids or be an interior decorator and my daughter should be able to be a computer engineer if those paths are what they want for their lives.

In 2025, feminist can describe both the stay-at-home mother who simply expects an equal say in household finances and the blue-haired college radical who thinks abortion should remain legal after the woman’s water breaks.

The translation failure I’m describing isn’t theoretical. It rearranges lives in small, intimate ways.

I learned the cost of that ambiguity on a first date years ago. Trying to sound reasonable, I said, “I’m not really a feminist.” What I meant was, I like men; I don’t see them as the enemy. What he heard — filtered through his own conservative upbringing — was, I want you to make every decision and I want to fold my will into yours. He found that kind of submission unappealing enough that the evening ended early.

He wanted a partner who could, and would, challenge him. He did not want what a conservative, religious childhood had told him he should want: a dependent who would cater to his whims like a servant, but with whom he was allowed to have sex.

We ran into each other a year later, compared translations, and laughed at how two people could sit across the same table speaking fluent English and still need subtitles.

But the sharpest fractures appear where the stakes feel highest; there the drift turns moral.

Enter racist — the word that has swallowed more meaning than any other.

To some, a racist is simply a person who harbors racial animus. Others use it more broadly: not just the overt bigot but anyone who benefits from inequality or participates in it unconsciously.

Sociologist Robin DiAngelo built an industry around that interpretation, flying from boardroom to boardroom to explain that racism isn’t an act but a totalizing moral condition, an inherited original sin that afflicts all white people by default. In White Fragility, she framed the word as an inescapable bias. Fortunately for her wallet, the corporate eagerness to purchase absolution turned theology into expensive training.

And there’s the in-between group who say, “We all have bias,” meaning, “We all live in a racialized society, but that doesn’t make us the moral equivalent of Bull Connor.”

In 2025, racist can mean a man burning a cross, a woman who questions DEI policy, or a teenager who once laughed at the wrong meme. The only thing everyone agrees on is that it’s the worst thing you can be called — and, increasingly, the easiest.

This is our new normal. Words that once connected people now misfire. Everyone is sincere, but no one is communicating. Each side assumes the other understands what they mean, because the words sound familiar.

No one stops to clarify; no one even realizes clarification is needed. The conversation proceeds as if meaning were shared, until it detonates. Then silence.

When every conversation ends in explosion, it’s easy to mistake the blast for malice. But what actually goes off is the gap between meanings — the pressure that builds when translation fails.

What looks like vice is often vocabulary: we keep indicting character where the real charge is failed translation.

What we call moral crisis is often just semantic drift left unacknowledged — a failure of translation mistaken for a failure of virtue. Rage steps in to fill the gap. It feels like conviction, but it’s really heat leaking from a cooling system — neither moral victory nor moral failure, just semantic entropy.

If that confusion feels personal, it’s because it scales — what happens between two people over dinner now happens between regions, generations, and screens.

Philosophers have been charting this drift for a century. Saussure split the sign from its meaning; Wittgenstein collapsed the gap into use. Foucault traced power through archives; Derrida found it in the space between words.

They mapped the fault lines. Our century just lives on them.

Mechanics of Meaning Drift

I started noticing the power of geographic bubbles when I moved north, choosing an adulthood in New England after a childhood in the Bible Belt Deep South.

In the South, language sorts people fast. When someone calls themselves a Christian, it usually means church on Sunday and hellfire on Monday for those who skip it. The word still has edge and consequence. If you’re calling yourself a Christian, you are, at the very least, hiding your non-marital sexual activity.

In New England, Christian means something closer to a theist who isn’t Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, or Wiccan. Hell and resurrection are the sort of specifics you’d be surprised someone still believes. It’s more a demographic signal than a moral one.

Feminist has drifted too. In the South, it sometimes means, roughly, “a woman who votes Democrat and has had at least nine abortions, maybe more.” In New England, it’s more likely to indicate one-issue voting on abortion than anything else, but that’s hardly universal. For many, it’s simply decent parenting — letting kids follow curiosity and interests instead of forcing them into sex roles.

And racist — that one changes most. In the South, it still lands like a weapon. Up here, it’s ambient, invoked to explain any disparity. If a neighborhood is mostly white, that’s racism; if someone asks why, the question itself is suspect.

The word is everywhere, which means it means almost nothing.

That drift is older than the internet. Even the word brainstorm once meant a fit of temper, not a bright idea. The Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, published in 1939, warned that “the grouch and the brainstorm were not for us.” At the time, a “brainstorm” meant a breakdown — a fit of manic anger or moral chaos. Eight decades later, corporate culture has reclaimed the word as a virtue, a team exercise in creativity.

What once signaled instability now signals innovation. The vocabulary flipped, but the confidence in naming virtue — and sanity — stayed the same.

But geography is only the slow current; online, a faster riptide pulls at every word.

Algorithms reward extremity. The internet amplifies what provokes, not what’s true. Nuance doesn’t trend. Every word is trained to overreact. Once the algorithms finish their work, even our referees lose the rulebook.

Shared institutions have collapsed. Schools, churches, newspapers once offered a rough consensus on meaning. Now the only shared institution is the feed, which fragments everyone by design. Words drift like balloons cut loose – they’re still transmitting, but to no one. Meaning rises, signal fades, and silence sounds like speech.

Identity becomes performance. Every statement doubles as branding. Once a word proves loyalty, precision is treason.

Polarization destroys both theory of mind and any possibility for theory of mind. To imagine what another person believes, you first have to believe they believe — and lately, even that is morally suspect. Trying to understand the “other side” reads like fraternizing with the enemy. In that climate, language stops being a bridge and becomes a weapon rack. Every side fluent in vocabulary, but no one sharing a dictionary. And now that identity itself has become performance, theory starts to sound prophetic.

The drift isn’t confined to personal or regional misunderstanding; it’s rewritten the grammar of public life itself. Orwell thought politics corrupted language; we’ve managed to let language corrupt politics. He was right in principle and obsolete in practice — his dictionary was too small for the feed.

It’s the same pattern in miniature: the moment our theories collapse into metaphor, we reach again for scripture.

At Babel, God confused the languages of mankind to humble their arrogance. The old story begins on a plain in Shinar, where humanity, still speaking one tongue, decided to build a tower tall enough to reach heaven. The act wasn’t architectural hubris so much as a bid for control: a single people. One language, just one hierarchy of meaning.

God’s answer was fragmentation. Confusion as an act of mercy. The myth has lasted because it captures something we keep relearning: comprehension without humility always ends in collapse.

We’ve done it ourselves, no divine intervention required. The old builders wanted to touch heaven; we just wanted faster Wi-Fi. And like them, we succeeded — right up until we couldn’t understand each other anymore. The tower still stands, humming with hubris.

If those earlier philosophers exposed the instability of language, the twenty-first century has industrialized it.

What It Means

Drift in language eventually drags the moral world with it; confusion about words becomes confusion about worth. When meanings disintegrate, values follow.

Values wobble, vowels wander—and the collapse sounds almost the same.

The left’s long romance with communism was always visible: the utopian hunger for equality, the suspicion that ownership itself was corrupting. What’s new is how the right now echoes the same pattern. Listen closely to talk of feminization or decadence and you’ll hear an old echo: Marx’s suspicion that culture masks the real struggle for power. His German Ideology argued that the ruling class shapes moral language to sanctify its own interests.

The twenty-first century has inverted the claim — now every faction suspects every other of moral fabrication. When conservatives lament “decadence,” they’re fighting a cultural revolution in reverse, still speaking Marx’s grammar even as they curse his name.

And beneath that chorus, something distinctly American has gone missing. The ideal of rugged individualism — the stubborn belief that character could outweigh category — has almost vanished. Both left and right now parse morality through group identity, trading the language of conscience for the language of coalition.

Competing tribes diagnose society as a power struggle and miss the quiet miracle of personal responsibility. The frontier closed long ago, but the self has closed with it.

And no one seems to notice.

Even nonsexual vices get gendered. A man who gossips isn’t indiscreet; he’s “acting like a woman.” A man who prioritizes appearances over substance isn’t vain; he’s “emasculated.” The revolution, apparently, will not challenge human nature — only reassign its pronouns.

Americans have always been prone to overreactions and pendulum swings; moderation feels unpatriotic. I can’t help wondering, with bated breath, what the next, seemingly inevitable, swing — back toward “feminization” — will bring.

And the pendulum doesn’t stop at gender. Decadence now covers everything from drag queens to Disney, from art that’s “too abstract” to coffee that costs more than three dollars. Whole corners of the internet treat curiosity itself as corruption — scientists as sellouts, readers as snobs, and anyone who still enjoys a difficult book as part of the problem.

The same country that once built libraries like cathedrals now treats nuance like blasphemy and academic expertise like a particularly nasty form of deceit.

The moral enemy is no longer the factory owner but the woman with an HR job and a therapist. All that remains is to seize the means of reproduction — metaphorically.

Or perhaps not.

Meanwhile, the moralists of every camp reenact what they condemn. Self-proclaimed Christians spend Sunday mornings — prime worship hours — online, denouncing atheists and insufficiently Christian Christians. They sound like closeted men railing against “queers”: furious at their own reflection.

And then some atheists answer in kind — missionaries of disbelief who can’t stop talking about the God they don’t believe in. Both sides are performing faith; they’ve just swapped pulpits.

When words lose weight, belief becomes display. Rage roars. Then it cools. Certainty replaces truth. Everyone lives out a distorted version of the thing they hate.

Field Test

Recently, I tested these ideas the way a scientist tests a theory most purely — by accident.

I submitted this very essay to an AI evaluator built by

, who is offering

. I was curious: how would a machine trained on human consensus judge an essay about the loss of consensus? And since his algorithm helps determine who advances to the finals, it seemed a fair test — a real-world experiment in meaning.

It was worth it, almost too perfectly.

The results were almost comic. It lowered my score for “argument” because I hadn’t cited enough theorists, and advised me to fix that by quoting Marx, Wittgenstein, or communication scholars — precisely the sort of appeal to the authority of shared history and meaning that this essay says no longer holds meaning. In trying to help me prove my point, it proved it for me.

The machine wanted footnotes; I was describing the world that made footnotes useless.

Me: we have lost shared meaning.

AI evaluator: your argument score is low because this essay fails to root itself in shared meaning.

That’s Babel in miniature: two intelligences, human and artificial, sharing a vocabulary but not a dictionary.

The irony was perfect enough to feel divine — proof that confusion now writes its own commentary.

Then came the most revealing feedback of all. The machine critiqued me for lacking scenes of misunderstanding — for failing, it said, to “dramatize confusion with concrete episodes or dialogue.”

Never mind the first-date debacle, the Substack comment wars, or the experiment it was itself participating in. Faced with an essay about semantic collapse, it couldn’t recognize evidence of it even while quoting it. Naturally; it has no human mind to understand — these systems heavily weight sentence-surface features, not narrative function. That’s the deeper irony: an algorithm trained on consensus cannot recognize the original or the self-referential.

It demanded proof of misunderstanding written in a dialect it could parse and missed the living proof on the page.

If artificial intelligence can’t tell when meaning is already embodied in the work, it’s not going to save us from the crisis — it’s part of it.

This is why AI is not in any way, shape, form, or fashion part of the solution.

Would that it could be. Would that it could be that easy.

And I say that as a techie who works with the structural underpinnings of large language models for a living. My professional opinion confirms what this little experiment already showed: graders of this sort are useless if you’re not complying with their built-in assumptions. Their usefulness ends roughly where originality begins. Original in the literal sense: the origin is me, not some consensus embedded in a training corpus.

Even here, at the edge of language, my old pastor’s warning echoes: same vocabulary, different dictionary.

Terms and Conditions

If the AI experiment was Babel in miniature, life outside the screen is Babel at scale.

It’s exhausting, this living in a society without shared definitions.

Every conversation carries an invisible burden: the knowledge that you do not know what the other person means unless you ask, and they answer, and you check, and they answer again. The cognitive overhead of constant clarification is staggering. And yet no one seems to notice it.

Online, the misunderstanding has its own ritual. Someone makes a point; someone else rushes in with “Not all men,” or “Not all Christians,” or “Not all whatever.” It’s an instinct toward precision — but the wrong kind. It corrects examples instead of definitions. The not-all impulse is a plea for fairness that misses the real problem: we’re using the same words from different dictionaries.

Some readers insist the crisis isn’t semantic at all — it’s moral. If people would just agree on what’s good, the words would follow, they tell me. They see the drift not as entropy but as rot, a loss of courage disguised as confusion. To them, the refusal to call evil by its name is the real betrayal; precision feels like hair-splitting while the world burns.

They have a point. Inside small communities, where tone and trust do most of the work, shared values can hold meaning steady. A church, a classroom, even a family can survive on moral shorthand because everyone already knows the story beneath the words. But at scale — online, between strangers — morality without translation becomes performance.

The sermon hardens into slogan. The virtue collapses back into vocabulary.

A 2016 study from Columbia University found that 59 percent of links shared on Twitter are never clicked. People react to headlines, not arguments.

The odds that someone will read you competently are slim, charitably even slimmer, and completely? Minuscule. The odds that they’ll read you through their own dictionary are near certain. Refusing to clarify your terms in that environment isn’t moral integrity; it’s moral self-sabotage.

Clarification doesn’t erase moral disagreement. It’s what makes moral disagreement possible. You can’t persuade someone who doesn’t understand what you mean, and you can’t understand them if you don’t ask.

After a while, I stopped trying. I closed comments on my Substack.

For months, I’d watched debates bloom below my essays – long, confident rebuttals to things I hadn’t said. I’d answer patiently, clarifying what I did mean and what I didn’t. It was like teaching logic to fog. Every clarification spawned two new misunderstandings. I’d finish one careful reply only to find a stranger arguing with a version of me translated through their own lexicon.

One night, after hours of chasing ghosts through the comment thread, I stared at the blue-white glare of my screen. The cursor blinked like a pulse I couldn’t resuscitate. My Coke Zero had gone warm and flat. Outside, the Wi-Fi router kept its steady green light — the tower humming on, indifferent.

It grew intolerable, this sense that precision itself had become a provocation. Closing the comments wasn’t surrender; it was survival.

And yet, once I did it, I felt something I hadn’t felt in years: freedom.

Now, when I scroll Substack Notes, I feel a kind of double vision: sadness for everyone still trapped in the translation exercise, and relief that I’m no longer volunteering for it. It’s tragic to watch people spend their waking hours in Babel, each mistaking noise for connection.

But it’s clarifying too. Once you grasp how rare true comprehension is, you stop chasing it in places designed to prevent it. When I stepped back from the noise, the pattern was unmistakable: the hunger for belonging had replaced the hunger for understanding.

Belonging, righteousness, moral clarity — those are the prizes everyone’s chasing, but they’re counterfeit if the words beneath them won’t hold.

You can’t find belonging without mutual meaning.

You can’t find righteousness when the language of right and wrong has been rerouted through algorithms.

You can’t find moral clarity when the words themselves are fogged.

This is what 2025 feels like: a country fluent in vocabulary and bankrupt in definition. We’re all living at the foot of a digital Tower of Babel, shouting upward through the static, hoping someone — anyone — will understand what we meant to say.

Our tower doesn’t crumble into dust; it hums and glows and never stops refreshing. The confusion isn’t thunder and smoke. It’s the quiet flicker of No Internet Connection across a thousand little screens. And yet the metaphor still holds, even in pixels instead of stone; our tower hums, but the confusion sounds the same.

The old story ends with dispersion: the builders scattered, the tower abandoned, language broken. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We are allowed to change. We are allowed to grow up.

Maybe this time we could notice the confusion before the collapse. Maybe we could stop mid-sentence, ask what the other person means, and mean it when we listen.

Maybe we could read to understand what the writer meant, and listen to hear what the speaker means — to translate, not to correct.

To rebuild. To connect, not to win. To practice virtue instead of performing it.

Ask. Listen. Translate. Repeat.

Repair, if it comes, will start the same way Babel fell apart: with words, and what we choose to mean by them.

Translation can’t be systematized, but it can be practiced. Start by assuming every word is a provisional bridge, not a fixed border.

Ask. Listen. Translate. Repeat.

Ask what the speaker means before deciding whether they’re wrong. Repeat their language back until both sides recognize it.

Ask. Listen. Translate. Repeat.

This is tedious, unglamorous work — the moral equivalent of tuning an instrument — but meaning, like pitch, drifts if no one keeps adjusting.

We could strive not for the dopamine of “same,” but for the discipline of the same meaning.

We may never rebuild the tower, but we can still light it — signal by signal, word by clarified word — until someone answers back.

Every act of clear understanding is a small defiance against the drift.

Precision is empathy — not the soft kind that feels, but the hard kind that listens. Translation with conscious, charitable attention.

The old theorists warned of slippage; they could never imagine the speed.

Ours is a live experiment in semantics — Wittgenstein’s language game running on autoplay.

In 2025, comprehension itself feels like rebellion.