Why Aren’t You a Math Teacher?

I have a line I use a lot when parents lament that their kids’ teachers aren’t like me and ask why I’m not a math teacher.

“I’d be delighted to make that change,” I tell them. “Just find me a surgeon who wants to marry me, buy me a house, fill it with art supplies and LEGO and a couple of dogs, and make up the half of my income I’d be cutting — but otherwise leave me completely alone.”

They laugh, because it’s funny. But they’re also serious.

The question comes from a very specific kind of frustration: the moment when a parent realizes they can no longer help their child with math. Not because the math is too advanced for them — it’s often basic arithmetic.

The problem is that it has become unrecognizable. The symbols are familiar, but the process isn’t. The shared language is gone.

Earlier today, I watched that breakdown happen in real time.

I was tutoring a student on division, a fifth-grader who’s about to turn 11. I adore this kid. She’s the only student I kept when I got promoted last November and my job got much busier.

We have a great time together, and I’ll go to my grave remembering the joy on her face at something I said in our second session. She had just told me that her math teacher said her difficulty understanding the steps — even though she got the right answers — meant she had “a learning problem with regard to math,” to which I responded, “Well, that’s complete bullshit.”

I don’t normally swear in front of children. That part was an accident.

But it was complete bullshit, and she almost cried. “Thank you for saying that,” she gushed in relief. “You’re the only adult who thinks my brain isn’t broken.”

Today’s problem was 68 ÷ 5 — nothing exotic, nothing tricky.

She had been taught a method called “chunking,” and she approached the problem exactly as she’d been trained to do. She started by asking how many times 5 goes into 8. (No, this was not an error on her part. They taught it this way.)

Then she brought down the 6 and decided what to try for 5 going into 63 based on what she could do most easily in her head — again, part of the method they taught her — which was 5 × 10.

Then she subtracted. Then she subtracted again. The page began to fill with numbers written, crossed out, rewritten, and stacked on top of each other.

It took a long time.

As she worked, I could see what was happening. She wasn’t struggling with subtraction. She wasn’t struggling with division.

She was struggling to hold the method together.

Each step required her to decide what to do next, where to write it, how to keep track of what she’d already done, and how not to lose her place.

Frustration rose, and she had to force herself to stay focused. She began seeking distraction, glancing around my apartment and then back to the page, because there was too much to keep in her head at once.

The mess mattered. The lack of structure mattered. The demand to show every exploratory step mattered.

By the time she arrived at an answer, she wasn’t confident in it.

Then I showed her the standard long-division algorithm. (You’re probably used to algorithm as meaning only “maniacal method of manipulation currently being used to make half the country despise the other half” but it’s really just a series of known steps, executed in order.)

Her reaction was immediate.

She was astonished by how fast it was. How neat it was. How calm it felt. How the numbers stayed where they belonged. “The answer just fills up the top; you don’t have a lot of little answers to add up!”

Each step answered one question.

There was no improvisation required.

Division snapped back into focus as what it actually is: multiplication in reverse.

That shift mattered even more on the next problem: 144 ÷ 12. This was a fact she already knew. We had just talked about how 12 × 12 = 144, and how that multiplication fact is the division problem in reverse.

But using the chunking method had confused her enough that she briefly forgot the answer. She kept taking and releasing deep breaths, again forcing herself to stop looking around my apartment and back to the page. If you look carefully at the picture, you can see 1, 8, 1, 2 all above the problem — which she did eventually add up to get the correct answer, written off to the right.

Once we switched back to the standard algorithm, she was again almost overwhelmed with relief at the simplicity and structure.

The standard algorithm earned its former place all over again, doing what it had always done: making the relationship between multiplication and division clear.

Readers, she started doing the multiplication steps in her head.

The clearest example came with a real-world problem: 6,990 ÷ 260. Framed concretely, this was a question about how many more paychecks it would take to pay off my car loan if I stopped making extra payments, with each paycheck covering half a payment.

Without prompting, she immediately saw that 260 × 2 = 520 meant 2 was the first step — and did the multiplication mentally. No boxes. No number lines. No written explanation of her “strategy.” No developmentally inappropriate requirement to do meta-analysis of her strategy in real time.

Just fluency, surfacing the instant the problem was allowed to be orderly.

This is the part that’s hard to explain to people who haven’t watched it happen: the so-called “conceptual” method didn’t deepen her understanding. It buried it.

It increased cognitive load, scattered attention, and replaced a stable procedure with constant decision-making.

The standard algorithm didn’t feel old-fashioned to her. It felt like relief.

And this is where parents enter the picture.

Even if they want to help their kids “the Common Core way,” many of them can’t. They don’t understand the methods well enough to teach them, and they’re often explicitly told not to show the way they learned.

When a child gets stuck, there is no parental fallback system — no shared language to fall back on.

Just confusion. And, too often, the quiet sense that math is something other people understand.

What I watched in that tutoring session wasn’t a child failing to understand division.

It was a child losing access to understanding she already had.

Static and Signal

What I watched happen in that session is not mysterious, and it isn’t about intelligence, effort, or “learning styles.”

It’s about signal versus noise.

Good mathematical methods reduce noise. They compress information. They make it obvious what matters now and what can safely be ignored until the next step.

They free up working memory so the brain can do the part that actually feels like thinking.

Bad methods do the opposite. They multiply decisions. They require constant judgment calls about what to try next, where to write it, how to track partial results, and how not to lose your place.

None of that is the math. It’s bookkeeping layered on top of arithmetic.

Chunking, as it’s commonly taught, is extremely noisy. It asks students to juggle subtraction, estimation, place value, record-keeping, and self-monitoring all at once.

For a child who already has strong number sense and a calm relationship with math, that noise may be tolerable.

For a child who is still building fluency — or who is anxious, perfectionistic, distractible, or simply eleven — it’s overwhelming.

The irony is that this noise is often defended as “conceptual understanding.”

But confusion is not a concept. And for fuck’s sake, cognitive overload is not insight. Watching a student struggle to keep a method straight is not evidence that deep thinking is happening — it’s evidence that the signal can’t get through.

When the signal does get through, it looks predictable, even boring. It looks procedural. It looks calm.

And then, suddenly, the thinking happens anyway — in the head, effortlessly, without prompting.

That’s not a coincidence. It’s the point.

This Is Not a New Problem

If this feels familiar, particularly to parents, that’s because it is.

During COVID, when schools shut down and millions of parents were suddenly expected to supervise — or outright teach — their children’s math lessons, I started getting emails. A lot of them. (This was before I was on Substack — back when I was on Twitter, before I learned it’s an addictive derangement machine that turns people into the worst version of themselves and makes them addicted to how that feels.)

Parents weren’t writing because the material was advanced. They were writing because they couldn’t figure out what the hell their kids were being asked to do. The procedures looked alien. The explanations didn’t clarify anything. And attempts to help often made things worse, because they were told — explicitly and in so many words — not to show the way they’d learned.

What changed during COVID wasn’t the math. It was the visibility. Parents were suddenly allowed to see the instructional layer that normally stays hidden behind classroom doors.

And what many of them saw was exactly what I watched play out in that tutoring session: methods that generated confusion first, with the promise of understanding later.

That promise has been around for a while. The idea is that if students are forced to wrestle with methods, invent strategies, and explain their thinking at every step, deeper understanding will emerge on its own.

Sometimes it does. Often it doesn’t. And when it doesn’t, there is no safety net — no stable procedure to fall back on while understanding catches up.

What I saw wasn’t an outlier.

It was a particularly clean example of a pattern that’s been quietly frustrating families for years.

A Problem of Expertise, Not Intent

To be clear, the Common Core math standards themselves are not insane.

On paper, many of them are quite good. They reflect how people with deep mathematical understanding actually think — how concepts connect, how procedures arise from structure, how fluency and insight reinforce each other.

The problem is that standards like these only work when they’re taught by people who genuinely understand the math at a conceptual level and care enough to make that understanding contagious.

Our school system is not built to reliably supply that combination.

We pay teachers poorly enough that anyone with strong quantitative skills has powerful incentives to leave the classroom — I would personally be taking about a 50% pay cut to become a math teacher, hence this post’s opening joke — and we often assign math to the newest and least experienced teachers under seniority-based systems.

The result is predictable: standards written for expert guides are implemented by people who were never trained to be experts — who never had the skill or the passion required to become experts — and children are left to navigate abstraction without a map.

Abstraction Is Not the Enemy

I can hear the objections already — I could write the objection emails in advance — so let me say this now.

None of this is an argument against conceptual understanding, abstraction, or creative mathematical thinking.

Those things are the point of learning math in the first place.

The problem is timing and scaffolding. Abstraction works after fluency, not instead of it. It works when students have a stable procedural foundation, so new ideas add layers of meaning rather than competing for attention.

When abstraction is introduced too early — or used as a substitute for fluency — it stops being illuminating and becomes disorienting. Students are asked to reason about relationships they haven’t yet automated, using methods that demand constant decision-making.

What looks like “deep thinking” from the outside often feels like panic from the inside.

Structure isn’t the opposite of understanding.

It’s often the precondition for it.

When Abstraction Actually Works

I know abstraction can work, because I’ve seen it create understanding — beautifully — under the right conditions.

One of the students I used to tutor was a teenage boy with severe dyslexia and an obvious talent for mathematics. He understood mathematical relationships with ease, but struggled intensely with the parts of math class that, under current instructional norms, required heavy reading, writing, and verbal explanation.

What helped him wasn’t fewer concepts. It was less noise.

When I worked with him, I controlled the cognitive load aggressively. I wrote everything. I used color constantly. I broke problems into patterns that repeated across different contexts.

Instead of asking him to invent strategies on the fly, I showed him the underlying structure and let him recognize it.

That’s when abstraction clicked.

It took a few sessions, but they were worth waiting for: patterns replaced paragraphs and relationships replaced stories.

The math stopped competing with his weaknesses and started amplifying his strengths.

Abstraction didn’t work because it was forced early or constantly explained. It worked because the signal was protected long enough for insight to emerge.

What This Does to Kids

When math becomes noisy and inaccessible, kids don’t experience it as a problem with the method. They experience it as a problem with themselves.

They start to believe their brains are broken. That they’re missing some invisible insight everyone else has. They don’t understand incentive structures, that curricula can be poorly designed, or that adults can be wrong.

It took me months to help my current student believe she was allowed to memorize the times tables. Yes, they really do discourage memorization. Not to the point of threatening punishment — but they don’t have to. My student is the stereotypical firstborn girl: polite, eager-to-please, perfectionist.

She finally gets it now that the curriculum was changed about twenty years ago into something inferior, and that she’s learning “the adult way” to do math (yes, I chose that framing on purpose) — the way her parents, me, and all the other adults she knows learned it — but it took a long time.

The school really had convinced her that her struggle with the Common Core ephemera — the writing out of verbal steps, the picture drawing, and the rest — meant she was “bad at math,” that there was something wrong with her for not getting it.

For kids who might otherwise find confidence or pleasure in math, this is devastating. Most of them don’t have two parents and a tutor actively fighting the notion.

A subject that should offer clarity and power instead becomes a source of shame and anxiety. And once that belief sets in, it’s hard to dislodge —even when the understanding was there all along.

I’ve heard the relief in a child’s voice when an adult finally says, “No, this isn’t you.”

That relief shouldn’t be rare. It shouldn’t feel like a revelation.

Light Bulbs Are Not Accidental

When math teaching works, it doesn’t look dramatic. It looks calm. It looks orderly. It often looks boring from the outside.

And then, quietly, the thinking happens.

That isn’t an accident. Insight doesn’t emerge from confusion by default.

It emerges when the brain is freed from unnecessary noise and allowed to focus on the relationships that matter.

Structure doesn’t suppress understanding; it makes understanding possible.

If a method reliably produces panic, distraction, and the sense that one’s brain is broken, that’s not rigor. It’s static.

And no amount of insisting that the noise is “conceptual” will turn it into signal.

The question parents are really asking when they say, “Why aren’t you a math teacher?” isn’t about credentials or classroom management.

It’s about whether their children are being given tools that help them think — or obstacles they’re expected to climb before they’re allowed to.

Watching a child’s face light up when the math finally makes sense is one of the quiet privileges of tutoring.

It shouldn’t be a privilege at all.

A Quiet Reality Check

If all of this were just a matter of taste — old math versus new math — you might expect clear gains after two decades of reform. You might expect American students to be racing ahead, newly empowered by all this emphasis on “conceptual understanding.”

That isn’t what’s happened.

On national and international assessments, U.S. math performance has been flat at best and declining at worst, with especially steep drops since COVID made the instructional layer visible to parents.

We are not climbing the rankings.

We are not producing a sudden flowering of mathematical confidence or fluency.

We are, instead, watching more kids struggle with things that used to feel basic. Skills that nearly every blue-collar worker with no education beyond high school can do fluently — add, subtract, multiply, divide — are now treated as serious milestones, requiring IEPs, “math interventionists,” and other things that barely existed before Common Core.

And a lot of our kids aren’t reaching those milestones.

Common Core doesn’t work — not because the standards are bad, but because our schools aren’t set up for this kind of curriculum to work for our kids.

Parents aren’t asking for miracles when they ask, “Why aren’t you a math teacher?” They’re asking for their kids to be taught in a way that lets them think.

That’s not nostalgia.

It’s a reasonable demand.