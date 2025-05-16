The picture above is inscribed in the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C., unless ChatGPT lied to me. I found it in Unsplash by searching for “America”. I uploaded the photo and asked for an identification, and was told:

This inscription appears in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom, the same building that houses the original Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. It's often attributed as a paraphrase of Plato, though the phrasing here is modernized and adapted.

The image jumped out at me because it so perfectly sums up why I’m fighting not to swallow the black pill lately.

The argument I keep hearing — in dozens of versions — goes like this:

The excesses of Woke ideology were inevitable, because the classically liberal principles America was built on were too weak to prevent them. So the only way to defeat Woke is to fight fire with fire — to restrict the rights of women, homosexuals, and non-Christians. To save America by turning it into a Christian version of Iran.

If that sounds like cutting off your head to cure a migraine, then you’re tracking.

This argument is pushed most aggressively by young men who identify as Christian, and I get why. Many of them feel unable to compete. Some believe — despite the dismantling of DEI infrastructure under President Trump — that they’ll never get a fair shot. But most aren’t really asking for a level playing field.

They’re asking for the old playing field back — the one they’ve heard about that existed before they were born. The one where young white men didn’t have to compete fairly, except against each other, because they were structurally advantaged.

They want revenge for Woke’s excesses in the form of their own version of DEI. They justify it by insisting that someone has to be structurally advantaged — that true meritocracy is impossible, so we might as well structure society to favor them: Christian (adjacent, or at least not Jewish), heterosexual, often white men.

And here’s the part that’s harder to say cleanly: their anger is real. Often justified, in part or in whole. But we’ve gone from a society organized around feminine-coded emotional reflexes — empathy, inclusion, community — to one that’s increasingly built on masculine-coded emotional reflexes, especially rage.

We don’t call it that, of course.

We rarely name masculine emotion as emotion at all. But what we’re seeing now — socially, culturally, even algorithmically — is the normalization of male fury as the dominant moral force.

Not reason. Not justice. Just: “I’m angry, and therefore I’m right.”

It’s the emotional inverse of Woke at its worst. Instead of “your pain is sacred and overrides all reason,” it’s “your argument is irrelevant, and I won’t even deign to hear you out, because I’m pissed off.”

It’s demoralizing. It’s horrifying. It’s the black pill, in a tux.

And there’s plenty of evidence that this bleak diagnosis is correct. Just look at how someone like Dave Smith gets taken seriously. His appeal rests on the same emotional posture — a kneejerk anti-authority smirk, the illusion of depth hiding just enough fury to pass for principle.

If I were babysitting a group of nine-year-olds and one of them offered his analysis of the Israel/Palestine conflict — using peacetime analogies, because the poor, sheltered kid had never heard of just war theory — I’d gently redirect him to playtime. Or maybe hand him Harry Potter and hope to use it, someday, to teach him how to think beyond a puddle’s depth. That this shallow thinker gets treated like an intellectual says everything you need to know about the state of American discourse.

Sometimes, depression feels like the only rational response.

When things are really, really bad, depression is not a sign of mental illness — it’s a sign of mental health.

All of this has been the wind-up.

It’s now 5:18am and my mind won’t settle. Not in a heavy-hearted way — more in a rattled but stubborn way. A way that’s still trying to hold on to something true, and worth holding onto.

My friend Amanda just wrote something I want you to read. It’s not long. It’s a defense of the connection between Christianity and America’s founding values.

I once told a story about Amanda to my (very Buddhist) therapist. It was a story of interpersonal conflict — someone who knew both Amanda and me had behaved badly, and I felt helpless to repair the rupture.

The exchange went like this:

Therapist: “And what did Amanda have to say about that?”

Me: “That she was really worried about [the person], and hoped they were okay. She said she was praying for them.”

Therapist: [Pause] “Ah. You’ve met an actual Christian.”

That’s who Amanda is.

She was once called a “genocidal maniac” — a term more appropriately reserved for, you know, Hitler — by a fairly large, taken-quite-seriously voice on Twitter. Why? Because she had the gall to express a serious, principled belief in just war theory.

Unlike the clowns clogging up public discourse, she’s thought this stuff through. She’s not playing status games. She’s thinking aloud, with intelligence and in good faith.

And in her latest piece, she offers a vision of American liberty that isn’t about control or revenge — it’s about restraint, humility, and dignity. She argues that the Christian roots of American society lie not in theocracy, but in the deep Biblical recognition of man’s fallibility, the sacredness of individual conscience, and the moral limits of power.

It’s about virtue as the necessary foundation for freedom.

I commend to you her defense of freedom, virtue, and the principles that make our republic worth saving.