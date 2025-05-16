Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
5h

Holly, thank you for sending us to your friend Amanda’s Substack. I have read it, and subscribed. (As if I have time for another stack to read.)

And likely Not coincidentally, I have been praying for you since I read the first article months ago. I will continue to do so. (My prayer list keeps growing…)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
6h

In support of your argument (I think?), here is Washington, in his Farewell Address.

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness--these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity. Let it simply be asked, Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice? And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.“

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Holly MathNerd and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture