This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here.

I aimed the car toward Jeffersonville for one very specific reason: there was a colored-pencil portrait hanging at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, and lately my whole brain has been arranged around graphite’s louder cousin.

Seeing my new medium on a real wall — not a feed — was reason enough to make the drive.

Jeffersonville turned out to be more than a single wall.

The gallery itself sits right on Main Street in a town named, with zero subtlety, for Thomas Jefferson, and it carries the region’s long, stubborn devotion to landscape — a sun-lit space that treats New England painters as a living tradition rather than a museum wing. (Founded in honor of Mary Bryan; Alden Bryan painted for sixty years; the place has been anchoring art here for decades.)

But the surprise was how porous the whole village feels to art. The Bryan shows across mediums — yes, including colored pencil — and just down the street another cluster of rooms, Visions of Vermont, keeps the local landscape vocabulary fluent in multiple artistic dialects.

I came for pigment in wax and binder.

I found a tiny town that treats looking as a civic skill.

The gallery was so full that I did my deaf-girl-in-a-crowd thing, looking around every ninety seconds or so to make sure I wasn’t in anyone’s way. The three rooms were packed — maybe thirty-five, forty people — and not for an opening or an artist talk, just an ordinary Saturday in Jeffersonville.

Everywhere I turned, there was that old Vermont conversation between light and labor.

Oils so thick you could feel the brush bristles in them.

Snowfields burnished gold under late sun.

Barns in all moods — bright, ghosted, skeletal, collapsing into history.

The colored-pencil piece that brought me here — Coastal Stream in Blue by Rick Powell — stopped me cold. It’s one of those works that quiets a room without trying. It was impossible to get good smartphone pics in a room with lots of light and reflections, but I tried:

The technique is the opposite of performative: slow hatching, patient layering, that luminous surface you can only get when waxed pigment builds light instead of reflecting it. The subject is simple — a river curving through marshland — but every blade of grass and ripple of water carries the logic of someone who’s really looked.

Maybe that’s why I came: to be reminded that seeing can be labor.

Not far behind me, a couple was debating whether another piece — an oil of autumn barns — was “too perfect.” There were several others in the same style. I couldn’t believe they were oil; they looked like black and white photographs (more pictures in the galleries at the bottom of this post).

A small child pointed at a snow scene and said, “That looks like Grandpa’s bridge.”

The air was soft with the kind of low murmuring that happens when people are genuinely paying attention.

I’d expected reverence for paint; it’s the norm. Paint gets all the respect. I hadn’t expected such delightful democracy of medium. Colored pencil, oil, pastel, textile, mixed media — all hung as equals.

One wall shimmered with graphite barns rendered so carefully they looked photographic, until you noticed the warmth that cameras never catch. Another wall broke into abstract color: gold fields dissolving into green light, a reminder that even in rural Vermont, modernism never fully left the building.

Somewhere between those contrasts — between wax and oil, realism and abstraction — I realized how wrong I’d been to imagine I was coming for one medium. What Jeffersonville offered was proof that materials are just dialects of the same language: attention translated through hand and time.

And beyond the walls, Jeffersonville itself feels painted. The town sits in that wide northern valley where the mountains begin to gather height again, all barn roofs and weathered porches, every corner looking like it could be the cover of a book about “life in Vermont.”

There’s a risk, traveling the state, that the charm will blur — that another general store and another white church will start to feel like déjà vu. But Jeffersonville doesn’t repeat the pattern so much as refine it.

The scenery feels deliberate, like someone sketched it first.

The whole place seems to be conspiring with the artists. The air itself feels tuned for plein air — mountains cupping the light, river cutting through the middle distance, everything built to remind you that this state has never stopped making landscapes, whether in paint or just by existing. The galleries aren’t an add-on to that; they’re a continuation of it.

You get the sense that people here don’t just display art — they live inside it.

I would’ve been satisfied with one framed proof that pencil belongs on the wall. Instead, Jeffersonville handed me a thesis: that here, the medium isn’t an apology — it’s part of a longer conversation between light, land, and the people disciplined enough to see both.

Driving home, I was ridiculously happy to have seen colored pencil on the wall.

I know why it’s unpopular — it’s labor intensive. The questions I’ve turned over in earlier essays — about why dry media vanish from galleries, why drawing gets treated like rehearsal instead of performance — are legitimate for museums, maybe, but not for places like this. Museums hang history. Galleries hang the living.

After a lot of investigation, including conversations with serious artists, the reason kept coming back to the same thing: time. A colored-pencil landscape and an oil landscape of equal skill and detail aren’t remotely equal in hours. The ratio runs something like one to thirty.

I don’t care.

Except for occasionally touching a wet brush to watercolor pencil, I have no interest in wet media. Paint is overly complicated to use and the process bores me. With pencil, you just need a sharpener, an eraser, and perhaps a blender, and the simplicity is glorious.

Colored pencil marries the nuances of color theory to the technical skill of making 3D magic with pencil.

The skill involved in building rich, textured color — in coaxing luminosity out of pressure and wax and patience — is the most intellectually demanding thing I’ve done since math and my original apprenticeship to graphite.

Jeffersonville reminded me how much the medium itself matters to me — not as an underdog cause, but as a way of thinking.

Even though there was only one colored-pencil piece, the whole atmosphere of the place — the crowded rooms, the quiet reverence, the way everyone seemed to be truly looking — made me more enthusiastic about what I do.

Maybe that’s the real gift of the day: seeing that reverence for art doesn’t have to mean reverence for a particular medium.

Jeffersonville doesn’t just show art; it legitimizes effort.

And maybe that’s what I’ve been chasing all along — the sense that slow work, invisible work, can still hang proudly on the wall.

