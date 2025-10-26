On Book Reviews: my book reviews are some of my most successful posts, which implies a responsibility that I take seriously. I’ve now read Hillbilly Elegy, the memoir by Vice President Vance, twice. Given his importance as the heir apparent to MAGA and the fact that he comes from a culture (poor, white, Cluster B trash) I know intimately, that one is taking a lot of time and work to get right and will be for paid subs only. I’m also working on a review of the 900-page biography of George Washington that I chose to begin my US Presidential History project. If you’re interested in book reviews, here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.

The Dumbest Book Ever Written (So Far)

One of my informal and self-assigned jobs in life—right up there with “professional overthinker” and “woman most likely to narrate her own breakdown like it’s a Ken Burns documentary”—is reading the kind of political books that no sane person should have to read, so that you don’t have to.

Think of it as cultural pest control: I wade into the infestation, take detailed notes, and report back so you can stay unbitten.

You can then pay me a few bucks toward my ongoing student-loan exorcism instead of putting money in their pockets—and still convincingly fake that you’ve read the book at dinner parties, Twitter fights, or hostage situations involving NPR tote bags.

Also, this is the one time I allow myself to resurrect my former evil Twitter self: the snarky, sleep-deprived version of me who could reduce a bad argument to ashes in 280 characters or less. I retired her for moral reasons. But for projects like this, I bring her back—like a necromancer with Wi-Fi—to use one of my dark powers for good.

Which brings us to Karine Jean-Pierre.

I decided to review her book because I wanted a challenge. I suspected it would be dumber than Kamala’s and more delusional than Tapper’s—a sort of literary Bermuda Triangle where syntax, logic, and self-awareness all disappear.

I was right.

But it’s also so much more dumb and delusional than I expected that it loops back around into the realm of metaphysics. It’s like I was wrong in the way a Price Is Right contestant is wrong—when they guess $1 higher and the actual retail price turns out to be ten grand more and a free trip to hell.

That’s how far off my estimate was.

And now, dear reader, I invite you to join me as we open this book, take a deep breath, and stare into the cognitive void from which no reasonable thought has ever returned.

She was the press secretary for Joe Biden, and the very first line of her book is an exultation: “Now … I am free to speak for myself, ready to tell what I’ve seen, and eager to say what I think.”

As if the world didn’t already hear loud and clear what she thought. As if anyone at all had the slightest doubt of what this woman believes about everything.

This is the woman who invented “cheap fakes” to discredit actual videos showing Biden’s decline.

This is the woman who told reporters the border was “secure” while Border Patrol set new records for crossings.

This is the woman who dismissed the entirely factual Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation” long after the intelligence community itself had backed away from that line.

She frames those four years behind the podium as “channeling the thoughts and decisions of others.” FFS. She wasn’t hiding anything. Her role came with a megaphone and a podium with her name on it, and yet she now acts surprised that anyone could know where she stood.

And then there’s her transformation into the self-styled Independent. She left the Democratic Party, she says, because they must court black women harder, must show they care, must earn the vote. Fair enough.

Except let’s recall Kamala Harris. The party literally chose its vice-presidential candidate, who by default became the Presidential candidate, because she was a black woman. So the party didn’t just flirt with black women — they barged in wearing full campaign colors.

And yet Jean-Pierre frames herself as the neglected audience, the professional wounded, the conscience of the crowd.

On top of that: the decline of Biden didn’t sneak up on anyone. It was the teleprompter-era equivalent of a neon sign blinking “HELLO I HAVE PROBLEMS.” So yes — when even Jake Tapper felt the need to apologize to Lara Trump for accusing her of traumatizing America’s children by “mocking [Biden’s] stutter,” you don’t get to write your own martyrdom narrative.

So here we are: a former press secretary who claims she never had a voice, a party that already over-courted the demographic she laments was under-courted, and a cognitive decline visible from outer space.

Her prose rides shotgun on a road trip of narcissism so delusional you half-expect the GPS voice to ask, “Are we there yet?”

And know this—I will be delighted to give you the annotated map.

Act I: The Supplicant

Jean-Pierre leans into the delusion so hard it’s almost athletic.

“All the reporters wanted to talk about was Biden’s age. They were waiting for something to happen because they were looking for something to happen, and the debate performance became their proof. This was no longer just a cold, there was now something more going on. The debate gave credibility to the narrative they’d been building for a year.”

You have to pause and marvel at that level of denial. In her mind, reporters weren’t reacting to what millions of people had just seen with their own eyes—a sitting president malfunctioning in real time on live television—they were manifesting it through bad vibes and excessive interest. The man could have started reading his social security number off the teleprompter and she’d still call it “a narrative.”

It’s delusion of the purest form: the inability to imagine that a reasonable concern, one with months of accumulating small evidence, could eventually have big evidence. The moment it finally arrives — unedited, unscripted, and broadcast live — she doesn’t experience it as reality confirming itself.

She experiences it as a conspiracy finally striking gold.

And then, as if the self-delusion weren’t already doing parkour in traffic, she pivots straight into score-settling—her favorite sport.

She relays her feelings like a betrayed heroine in a Greek tragedy:

“One day, I ran into a member of the California congressional delegation. There’d been a group text or call, the congressperson told me. Nancy Pelosi was on it. And she was saying that Biden needed to abandon his reelection bid... Pelosi was being very vocal... that Biden needed to step aside. It was quite the about-face.”

You can feel the outrage dripping off the page. But notice what’s missing: any acknowledgment that maybe, just maybe, Pelosi was right. That stepping aside might have been better for the country, or even merciful for the man she claims to revere. The thought never even flirts with her mind.

There’s no moral calculus here, no grappling with duty or consequence. Just the tone of a jilted courtesan who can’t believe the court dared discuss succession before the king’s heart stopped beating. Pelosi’s “betrayal” isn’t treated as a political judgment — it’s treated like gossip in the servants’ hall.

Her narcissism is so airtight that the idea of national interest doesn’t even get a cameo. Every event in the republic’s collapse is refracted through her own sense of personal injury, as though Pelosi’s job were to keep Karine Jean-Pierre’s faith alive rather than to protect the country from a slow-motion constitutional emergency.

At this point, I should probably warn you that it’s not going to be easy to keep saying the same thing in new and interesting ways. But the delusion is so comprehensive — so foundational to how everything went wrong during the Biden years — that it keeps paying dividends. Every paragraph is a Rosetta Stone of dysfunction.

Then comes what might be the most jaw-dropping sentence yet:

“Some in the party’s leadership, including Pelosi, feared Biden’s debate showing reinforced the growing narrative that he had become frail, and that could make it difficult to win in November. And I get some might have feared, whether rightly or wrongly, that Biden was not fulfilling the idea in some voters’ minds that a president must be a smooth, charismatic communicator.”

Rightly or wrongly?!

As if there were some legitimate gray area between “frail” and “functioning.”

As if it were merely a stylistic debate about “charisma” instead of the small issue of whether the leader of the free world could complete a sentence unaided by divine intervention.

The rest of the snark, sarcasm, mockery, and vitriol — every bit of it well-deserved — is behind the paywall. Here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.