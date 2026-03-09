Yesterday, I accidentally ended up in what is probably — outside the bar scenes of Burlington or the support groups run by the gender clinics — the queerest place in Vermont.

I was stir-crazy. I loaded my drawing board, my current pet commission, my pencil roller, and a bag of sharpeners, erasers, and blenders into my backpack and headed out for my therapy appointment several hours early, intending to go to the library.

It was set to work out perfectly: I got to town at 1:30, with a 4pm phone appointment to call some friends and a 5pm therapy session ahead of me, and it was one of those glorious March days where Mother Nature briefly remembers that Vermonters are people.

Winter isn’t over — there will be more shoveling, more salt, more gray — but the high was 50 degrees and the library has a lovely patch of green space just outside the adult reading room. My plan was to sit outside until the wind got to be too much, come in and draw for a while, then go back out. Rinse, repeat.

In my habitual optimism — surely a character flaw at this point — I forgot to check the library website.

They no longer have Sunday hours.

I felt my stomach drop until I remembered that there was an opportunity here.

I’ve been experimenting with Claude lately instead of ChatGPT. (For professional reasons, it’s important that I know how the major LLMs perform on different tasks, so it was time for me to branch out.) I asked Claude to find me an indoor space where I could draw for several hours, accepting that I might have to spend a little money.

Claude sent me somewhere I didn’t know existed: a combination comic book shop and café, tucked into town like a secret someone had been keeping.

This is where I need to explain what I mean by “the queerest place in Vermont,” and why walking through that door felt like stepping into a particular corner of the internet and the culture war made physical.

I’ve written at length about the radicalizing nature of trans ideology, including about Discord as a recruitment pipeline.

Anyone who's found their way to my Substack knows these people — or, if you’re older and haven’t run into them in real life, many things I’ve written in the past may have enlightened you.

But knowing them from writing and encountering them in a room are, it turns out, different things.

I haven’t written much about the aesthetics — the visual and narrative world that forms the wallpaper of online queer identity, and that was covering every surface of this café.

Manga and anime (both types of art used in comics) occupy a particular corner of internet culture that overlaps, to a degree that is not coincidental, with both the trans community and the autistic community. (Props to everyone who just heard Josh Slocum say “Ke-meen-itee!!”)

The aesthetic is distinctive: large eyes, androgynous figures, characters whose gender presentation is fluid or ambiguous by design. The storytelling frequently centers outcasts, people with hidden powers or secret identities, people who are not what they appear to be on the outside.

For a lonely, neurodivergent teenager who has not yet learned how to fit the body or the social role they were handed, this is not just entertainment — it is a mirror that flatters.

The porn subset of manga, called hentai, includes entire genres organized around gender transformation and body-swapping fantasies. None of this is cause and effect by itself. But when you put a socially isolated autistic kid, a special interest in a medium saturated with gender-fluid imagery and transformation fantasy, a Discord server full of people who have found their tribe inside that aesthetic, and an ideology that promises a complete reboot of the self — you have assembled something that functions less like a subculture and more like a pipeline.

The detransitioners have been saying this for years. Most of them weren't diagnosed autistic until after they detransitioned, at which point the pattern became legible: the gender identity had been the special interest. The transition had been autistic perseveration made flesh. (Literally.)

The shop had a manga porn section. It was labeled. It was on a shelf just above eye level. To the shop owners’ credit, it had a notice that you must be 18 to buy it.

I ordered a steamer from the men running the place, all of whom appeared to be ordinary, straight-looking dad types. I caught myself speculating as to why. I wouldn’t want to work in a place like that — a place that surely caters to men who have been made unpredictable by hormonal hijacking.

I wondered if they had trouble getting women to work there.

Places that sell sexually explicit material often hire only women. I learned this during an interesting conversation with the owner of such a shop once.

I was part of a group of women who went to an “adult toy” store once during a bachelorette weekend before a female friend got married. It was run with a military level of professionalism, including our taking turns holding a baby outside — the baby was disallowed, quite obviously under the age of 18. I noticed that all of the employees — the ones helping choose vibrators, explaining the different genres of porn, everything — were women.

I asked the owner about it, and she said that it was just easier. Male employees answering questions about such things often come across “creepy” whether they intend to or not. “People are usually feeling embarrassed and self-conscious when they come here, and one of my primary reasons for opening this place was that I know I’m saving marriages. When couples come in here, I want them to feel very, very safe and comfortable. And both heterosexual men and women tend to be more comfortable asking questions of female employees.”

That made a lot of sense to me, and I carried that frame with me into what I expected to see behind the counter after noticing they sold porn.

Three straight dad-type guys was not it.

So I wondered what kind of problems the employees had, and if those problems had led to the sex ratio behind the counter.

I ordered a hot chocolate and sat down to draw.

The commission I was working on is a challenging one. Unlike the cat I just finished, this one was a dog with very little texture and mostly one color. I had packed a nice palette from my expensive, professional-grade colored pencils, the Caran D’ache Luminance, and sharpened them all to razor points, lined up next to my little tabletop travel easel.

I took a deep breath, checked that my drink had cooled a little, and began.

Within thirty seconds of my first sip, the door opened and a group walked in.

There were three of them, all visibly transwomen.

Every stereotype was fulfilled in their appearance, from the hair colors not found in nature to the badly applied, copious makeup to the professionally done nails.

Two of them went right for the manga porn section. The third went for the newest issue of something he was interested in, squealing with joy to find it.

A few minutes later, they had their purchases ready, paid, and ordered their drinks.

They chose the table beside me.

I still had my hearing aids in.

Drawing is usually something I do in blissful silence, but I hadn’t popped them out yet.

I left them in.

I would never record anyone in person without their consent, but I moved my phone a bit closer so that I could send myself a text when one of them said something absurd.

I fully expected to get at least two essays out of this accidental stumble into TikTok made 3D, and I wanted to quote accurately.

My particular technique for colored pencil shading requires constant re-sharpening, so I spent most of the next thirty minutes eavesdropping and sharpening.

The tallest of the three was complaining about having to work a lot of overtime and saying how nice it was to finally have a whole day off.

The hardest part of a hound is that there's almost nothing to hide behind — no fur texture to suggest form, just warm fawn skin pulled over bone and muscle, every value transition naked and unforgiving.

Sharpening the burnt ochre 50%.

The shortest of the three changed the subject to a book they had recently read, waxing rhapsodic about feeling seen in a discussion of a sprint (a coding sprint, not an athletic event).

I was working the eye, which was the only place the whole portrait could live or die — that deep amber-brown, the white catchlight, the way the lid drooped just enough to give her an expression of ancient, patient sadness.

Sharpening the deep indigo — much better and richer than black.

The middle-sized of the three looked up from his comic to remind the shorter one to pay the electric bill today — they were presumably partners, or perhaps roommates.

The ear was giving me trouble: a long flat plane of the same warm tan as everything else, differentiated from the cheek only by the faintest shift in value, the kind of edge that doesn't exist so much as it suggests itself.

Sharpening the terracota.

A lively debate sprang up about which of two names I didn't recognize — perhaps actors, perhaps manga writers or artists? — was superior, complete with friendly, male-typical accusations of having shitty taste and being a cultural troglodyte who wouldn't recognize brilliance if it slapped the eye shadow right off his face.

And…that was all.

Nothing insane, nothing even all that dramatic.

Not so much as a stray reference to one of them having PMS.

If I were blind instead of deaf-with-technologically-enabled-eavesdropping, I would have thought they were flamboyant, slightly histrionic gay men at brunch.

More than anything or anyone, they reminded me of my friend Josh when he’s being extra campy, usually out of kindness and to cheer me up.

I ended up spending the first half of my therapy session telling my therapist about this — the thwarted expectations and what they say about me; both the expectations themselves and the way I felt about their being thwarted.

He pointed out that when I mention Blair White, I say “she,” but I’m scrupulous about saying “he” for other transwomen, including the ones I saw in the comic shop.

I nodded.

“Blair has been incredibly courageous. She was the only trans person saying the things she says for YEARS. So I am partly regarding her the way she wants as my small way of respecting her courage and rewarding good behavior. But also, it just feels natural. It does not require mental gymnastics to say ‘she’ for Blair.

“Also, I think if Americans are ever going to be less polarized and less ready to kill each other, the compromise we’re going to have to reach on pronouns is going to look something like: use the pronouns that the person’s appearance and demeanor cause to feel natural for you. The right is going to have to suck it up when this is an opposite sex pronoun and the left is going to have to calm down and stop regarding it as attempted murder when this is a same sex pronoun.”

The three of them had finished their drinks and their comics by the time I packed up my pencils.

They left the way anyone leaves a place they like.

Reluctantly, still talking.