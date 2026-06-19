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Redriver's avatar
Redriver
9h

Congratulations! What I saw in your writing is that people will always better appreciate something gained rather than something they always had (or given to them)...there is something very generalizable about this.

If you haven't begun re-listening to classical music, this could be an opportunity.

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Anna McCullough's avatar
Anna McCullough
6h

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=-ew_bfFvros&si=CHH1QPGz9xKjRXDG

Man of Constant Sorrow sung by Home Free

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=1qJU8G7gR_g&si=PrRYZ8anyUk0qZLU

At Last sung by Etta James

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=8AHCfZTRGiI&si=5m0QUxkm72YqnK6b

Hurt sung by Johnny Cash

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