Comments on this post are open for paid subscribers and will remain open over the long weekend, unless someone annoys me enough to make me turn them off. 😂😂😂

I recently got new hearing aids, thanks partly to some of you buying drawing commissions (I’m drawing all through the long weekend, some of you will be getting tubes in the mail soon!), some of you upgrading to paid subs, and largely to the best boss alive giving me a bonus that landed at the perfect moment.

The new ones are amazing. The main thing that's changed is very, very difficult to explain, because I don't know how to describe what I hear when I've never heard what you hear.

And, well, description pretty much lives in contrast.

For general sound, the best I have is this — most things seem more real.

To illustrate: here’s an AI-generated image of the Vermont state house that I got by asking ChatGPT to “generate an image of the Vermont state house”.

Now here’s a real image, that I took myself on my iPhone:

My new experience of sound is that everything sounds like the second image.

Before, everything carried a faint patina of fakeness — but I had no idea, because you can't easily articulate the ways the first image is wrong until the second one is sitting next to it.

Both give you the general idea: the gold dome, the statue on top, the gorgeous landscaping, the overall shapes. Only one of them is real.

Music, especially, I now experience quite differently.

I know nothing about music, so I discussed what’s happening with Claude to try to have language to explain it all to you. I don’t know enough about music to fact-check a robot, so here’s hoping Claude didn’t lie, ha ha. Here’s what I think I learned.

A single note — one note, from one voice or one guitar string — isn’t a single sound. It’s a low main tone with a whole stack of fainter, higher tones piled on top of it. Those higher tones are called overtones, and they’re the reason a guitar and a piano playing the very same note still sound nothing alike. They’re the brightness, the shimmer, the air around a sound. And they live high up — higher than a lot of hearing loss reaches, and, it turns out, higher than my old hearing aids could go.

So for years I was getting the bottom of the stack. The main tones came through, which is why a song was still recognizably the song — same melody, same words, the overall shape — but the top of every sound was simply missing. Cymbals and the hiss of a hi-hat, the breath in a singer’s voice, the squeak of fingers sliding on a string, the sense of a room around the music, the harmony singers tucked in behind the lead — gone, or so faint they may as well have been. That’s the patina. That’s the AI state house: all the big shapes right, and no way to know anything was missing, because you can’t miss what you’ve never heard.

The new ones reach the rest of the stack. So now there are sounds in songs I’ve heard a hundred times — sounds that were always there, that everyone else was hearing the whole time — arriving for the first time.

It isn’t that there are more notes. It’s that there’s more of every note.

And here’s the part I keep turning over, somewhat amazed. My old aids weren’t badly programmed. Both pairs were tuned carefully to my exact hearing loss. But a hearing aid can only amplify sound it’s physically built to reproduce, and the roughly-$3,000 pair that very generous Vermont Medicaid (most state medicaids don’t cover hearing aids at all) bought me just couldn’t reach the high end.

You can’t turn up a frequency the device can’t make in the first place. The $7,000+ pair now resting in my ear canals reaches much higher, splits sound into far more bands so it can be shaped to my ears with real precision, and handles music — which is much harder for a hearing aid than speech — without flattening it.

No amount of programming could have closed that gap. The hardware simply couldn’t do it.

Now it can, and today is a holiday (Juneteenth, for those of you who don’t get it off), so I’ve opened comments from paid subscribers. My dear friends Josh Slocum and Dr RollerGator PhD have given me beautiful music to enjoy (Josh wrote about one selection here) but I’m very much open to others, so fill the comments: tell me what I should hear properly for the first time!

Separately — I continue to have no idea why some things land with readers and other things don’t. My book review of Sue Klebold’s (10-year-old!) book about her son Dylan, who was one of the Columbine shooters, is still going gangbusters, while my dissection of the DNC’s 2024 autopsy, which I would have expected to have far broader appeal, fizzled out within a day.

My recent post on what it means to be an American is below my 48-hour average, which surprises me, especially given that America’s 250th birthday is coming up. If our country’s upcoming semiquincentennial has you feeling nostalgic, you may enjoy it.

Now, lovely paid subscribers, send me songs in the comments.

For the first time in my life, I'll actually hear them.