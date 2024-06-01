This is an edited and expanded version of a model I developed in late 2020 as Trump’s first term was winding down.

Since Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, I’ve read hundreds of people who either hated Trump or were, at best, lukewarm towards him declare their support for his campaign, often posting screenshots of receipts for donations they’ve made to his campaign in the wake of the verdict.

Often the replies to these tweets say things like “Yeah right, you were always a Trumper.” I spot-checked a few of the Twitter users saying these things, and I found many anti-Trump tweets from previous years, in every case. So yes, I do think that this is a real phenomenon. I believe that the verdict has made his victory all but assured.

Are some people who were pro-Trump all along over-egging the pudding? Almost certainly. That doesn’t diminish that the verdict has caused many people to decide to support Trump, mostly out of sheer horror that such an obviously politically motivated trial and conviction could happen to any American, much less to a former President.

These discussions have made me re-examine my previous model for how to understand Trump, and to refine it a bit.

It is impossible to comment on Trump without people projecting their own biases onto everything you say, and this even holds for people who have a complex and nuanced view of the man. So I’ll give you a full explanation of how I see the man, but at the end.

My Model for Understanding Trump

One of the enduring, fascinating mysteries of the Trump era is how and why people see and understand him so differently from one another. Here is my model for this phenomenon.

The seed of it can be found in what we heard repeatedly during the 2016 election season, and particularly in the many “how the hell did this happen?” pieces written in its aftermath. Trump’s supporters, we were told, took him seriously but not literally. The people who scoffed at the very idea that Trump could win did so because they took him literally but not seriously.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) gets overly diagnosed, to the point of being almost trite, but it’s still an actual thing. The orgasmic joy over this verdict, from people who cannot explain the crime he was charged with (and often advocate for not prosecuting criminals guilty of crimes much more easily understood and societally damaging) is evidence of this. And of course there are major cultural figures who exemplify this.

I recently re-listened to the podcasts that Sam Harris and Andrew Sullivan recorded in October 2016 and October 2020. I have an essay in my drafts half-finished that amounts to a “close reading” of these podcasts, which I have struggled to finish because TDS is so boring. Going into it, I already knew they were both actual TDS sufferers, but the one really fascinating aspect is the contrast. In 2016, they were terrified of his perceived tendency towards authoritarianism. In 2020, they criticized him for not being more authoritarian—for not shutting down the borders and being much more hardcore on Covid restrictions, asserting he could have done “basically anything he wanted.” The shifting goalposts didn’t surprise me, of course. When you hate a politician so much that you have a clinical depression because he won an election (Sullivan) and declare that you, a father of two children who need you alive, would commit suicide if a neurological disorder would change you and make you more like him (Harris) you are beyond any capability of fair assessment.

So what’s the difference between these groups?

People with actual TDS,

People like the Trump worshippers who think that he’s a Christ figure, a martyr who is voluntarily putting himself through this ordeal when he could stop it, in order to save us all (yes, those people do exist, though they appear much more numerous than they are as a consequence of outsized media coverage),

People like me and almost all of my friends and acquaintances — people who recognize Trump’s character disorder, find him a repugnant and repulsive human being, and still see him as the best of a bad lot. We are people who probably won’t vote at all but would likely vote Trump or write-in someone else if persuaded to vote (me and a few friends), will definitely vote for Trump (many of them), or who will vote for RFK Jr. but if circumstances keep him off the ballot, will agonize over the horror of the decision. Some will vote for Biden and some will vote for Trump. One noteworthy fact about this group is that absolutely all of us were horrified by Trump in the beginning. I cried on November 9, 2016 — the election was on the 8th but his victory was confirmed after midnight in my time zone. I remember the date very well because I linked the 11/9 of the date with 9/11 in my mind, considering it an equally tragic date.

I propose that these groups coalesce around what is primarily a difference in interpretation and understanding of language, and specifically language that can be modeled in an understandable way.

Three Types of Untruths

Returning to the “seriously but not literally” vs “literally but not seriously” construct, I see three types of statements that Trump makes that are, if taken literally, untrue.

A) He uses the hyperbole of a narcissist. Yes, I believe that Trump has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (more on that at the end). Some examples of his narcissistic hyperbole: there is a long list of topics on which he has claimed to know more than anyone else. His claim to have amazed scientists with his understanding on the topic of COVID, early in the pandemic, is this type of untruth. A polite scientist likely said “good question, Mr. President,” or some such, and when put through his narcissistic filter, it became what he claimed.

B) Second, he is a blustery New York bullshitter who made his way as an entertainer and salesman for decades before entering politics. He works crowds with the skill of both a preacher and a stand-up comedian, finely honed skills after decades on television. A 1997 New Yorker story expresses this the best of anything I found while doing research on how Trump was perceived by the American public prior to 2015:

The patented Trump palaver, a gaseous blather of “fantastic”s and “amazing”s and “terrific”s and “incredible”s and various synonyms for “biggest,” is an indispensable ingredient of the name brand.

That is an excellent description of a blustery New York bullshitter, indeed.

C) Third, like all politicians, he tells deliberate and calculated lies. Deliberate and calculated lies are the untruths we regard as immoral and deserving of damaged trust. They are the words for which we punish children or workplace subordinates. They are the violations of a relationship that make us seek out family or marriage therapy.

There are times when a deliberate, calculated lie is a morally acceptable act. This is rare, but it absolutely happens. “No sir, I am not hiding Jews in my attic,” comes to mind—lying to a bad guy for a good reason. But there are others, too. Once, I lied to a good guy for a good reason. I gave someone I love, who is constitutionally incapable of meeting deadlines, a fake deadline well in advance of the real one. He was very grateful that I had saved him from himself, and our relationship was strengthened, not harmed, when I revealed my deception.

Carefully considered, temporary, and told-for-a-very-good-reason deliberate lies are not what I am referring to here.

When I accuse Trump (again, like all politicians) of deliberate and calculated lies, I mean things like telling Bob Woodward he was very concerned and knew that COVID-19 was very bad while telling the American people that there were few cases, and it would go away, and it would be a miracle.

How The Three Groups Interpret Trump’s Words

As far as I can tell, the Trump worshippers mostly believe that he is telling the truth about almost everything. When they recognize an untruth, they tend to interpret it as the kind of lie I referenced as being rare but real—a morally acceptable lie told for a noble purpose. These people are so few in number that I find them uninteresting and largely irrelevant.

The more interesting cases are the TDS people and the people like me and my friends. The TDS people seem both to believe that all, or almost all, of Trump’s untruths fall into category C), but they also believe that other politicians tell fewer category C) lies. Or that category C) lies told by other politicians are of the morally acceptable sort, but none of Trump’s untruths can be characterized this way. Their reactions to Trump actually make a lot of sense in this paradigm. If someone told you a stream of category C) lies, over and over, you would quickly grow to distrust and despise them. You would sever ties — you would file for divorce, quit that job, do whatever it took to get away. If you couldn’t get away, as no citizen of earth can fully escape the reality of the US President, you would be quite miserable. Perhaps even deranged.

The members of the third group, the group to which I and nearly all my friends and acquaintances belong, started off seeing only category C) untruths but gradually came to recognize categories A) and B). Seeing Trump’s untruths from a wider perspective made experiencing his presidency less fraught and reactions to his behavior less emotional, which in turn made it easier to assess his presidency on policy and less on personality.

We also tend to recognize that Trump’s repugnance is only more obvious than that of other politicians, and that more obvious is not necessarily the same thing as more severe.

For just one example: yes, Trump has made disgusting comments about his daughter Ivanka’s sexual attractiveness and about women in general, and has been credibly accused of unethical sexual behavior, including infidelity and general womanizing.

But we do not have a choice between a Presidential candidate who treats women as equals, autonomous adults worthy of dignity and fair treatment, and one who doesn’t.

We have a choice between: 1) a Republican Presidential candidate who has made disgusting comments about his daughter and about women in general and has been credibly accused of unethical sexual behavior and 2) a Democratic Presidential candidate who has been credibly accused of unethical sexual behavior and whose troubled daughter has written in her diary about his unethical sexual behavior towards her in childhood.

Has Biden made fewer disgusting comments about women? Yes, as far as I know.

If words about women is the deciding factor in an individual voter’s mind, Biden probably wins.

But if behavior towards women is the deciding factor for an individual voter, Trump probably wins.

They’re both sick bastards. They’re both men of a sort that any woman with self-respect would never date and would not want her sons to emulate. So why does Trump win if behavior towards women is the deciding factor?

Because Biden is directly responsible for the spread of an ideology that degrades “woman” to a feeling in a man’s mind, puts men in girls’ locker rooms and women’s prisons, and makes Title IX meaningless. This same ideology is directly responsible for the mutilation of many children who would otherwise grow up to be gay, an attack on homosexuals for which Biden is continuously let off the hook entirely.

People from the group with which I identify think they both are sick and sexually dysfunctional in unethical ways, but if forced to choose, would choose the one who isn’t spreading gender ideology and whose daughters have never accused him of sexual improprieties when they were little girls.

This is just one example of the many ways that TDS sufferers amount to this: they are those who hate Trump so much that they accept the veneer of “civility” and the seemingly more normal-range personalities of other politicians as preferable. Crucially, they do this despite the demonstrable harm that the more “civil” politicians cause to groups they purport to care about, and often go so far as to proclaim that morality itself requires voting for Biden.

How the Media Makes It Worse

Between ‘very fine people,’ where he specifically said “I am not talking about the Neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” (1:58 in the link), but continues to be reported as if he praised them to this day, the koi pond, and myriad other examples, the observation made by the brilliant Matt Taibbi is right. Taibbi wrote that Trump would be a hard case for historians because he is the President who has lied the most, but he is also the most lied-about President.

Journalists have rarely tried to use context and subtext to report on Trump. And Trump has made this exceptionally easy by continuing to communicate in a manner that is inappropriate and unfortunate for any President or serious contender for the Presidency; one that, besides all its other problems, makes context and subtext hard to discern.

Capture the Flag Day

Many TDS people regard January 6, 2021 as a day that should live in infamy, and cite it as a reason why Trump should not be elected again.

What happened on January 6, 2021 was appalling. It was both moronic and pathetic. It was also entirely impotent. Power in the US does not transfer based on Capture the Flag rules. There was never any chance that a bunch of idiots, many of whom were drunk or appeared to be so, were going to prevent the transfer of power. It was an appalling display and many of those people ruined their lives for no good reason. It was a shameful act of stupidity.

So were all of the riots of 2020, for which Kamala Harris raised money to get the rioters out of jail and for which there is a much bigger pile of dead bodies and more severe ongoing consequences.

So are the current campus encampments.

So are lots of other things, for which the perpetrators are not being prosecuted.

This is a contrast akin to that of the differences between untruths in my categories A, B, and C: the TDS people see January 6 as an exceptionally terrible bad thing because of its association with Trump while ignoring or minimizing equally or more terrible things associated with non-Trump politicians.

(Credit to Dr. Roller Gator for the trenchant “Capture the Flag” metaphor.)

What I Think of Trump

One really can’t write something like this without being transparent on this topic, so here goes.

I think he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder, of the sort that makes a person so desperate for praise and approval that it’s fairly pathetic. That’s why it’s so easy to manipulate him by praising him. He was a millionaire by age 8, from what I’ve read. Rich people, especially people who grow up rich, often never have real relationships. They don’t face real challenge and disappointment, as people are often too afraid to displease them—for fear of losing access to the money and power. He’s a blustery, womanizing bullshitter. I would rather be alone and celibate until I die than ever be with a man who is remotely like him in character, mannerisms, interests, curiosity, or myriad other factors. I am repulsed by almost everything about him, except many (not all) of his policies.

So why, if I am persuaded to vote, will it probably be for him?

Because I don’t think Biden is any better, and is in many cases much worse. Trump lies—it seems to me—out of narcissistic insecurity, a lifelong habit of blustery New York bullshitting, and a desire to get elected again and gain power. In that order.

I think Biden has severe cognitive dysfunction, but for the sake of this essay and contrast let’s assume he’s in conscious control of his words.

Biden lies about sacrifices he never made and experiences he never had, and not—it seems to me—from insecurity or as a salesman might lie in the course of blustery bullshitting. Biden lies from a desire to ingratiate himself to the media who will in turn help him retain power. And that’s all.

One is an insecure man-child who tends to surround himself with the wrong people but whose policies I more often than not agree with.

The other is a dementia patient who is surrounded by people willing to commit elder abuse to retain power through him—power through which they are implementing policies that I for the most part find disastrous, destructive, and appalling.

It’s an ugly, nightmarish, horrifying, demoralizing choice.

But not a hard one.

