There’s no paywall on this post. I realized when I sat down to write that I should explain why some posts are paywalled, especially since my subscriber base has grown a lot in the last couple of weeks — mostly thanks to my analyses of the horseshit coming out of Washington as the administration takes aim at the deeply conservative, teach-them-to-fish-and-then-make-them-compete 8(a) program in service of future corporate board seats.

I paywall some content for a very simple reason: I am up to my eyeballs in student loan debt. Substack money goes straight to those balances. When the loans are gone, I’ll be redirecting paid subscribers toward writers who need the support more. At the current pace, that’s about twenty-nine months out — less if some consulting work materializes.

No matter how much you hate paywalls, I promise you don’t hate them even 10% as much as I do. The day I get to hit publish on the post announcing that I’m out of debt and done with the paywall game will be a top-five day of my life. Until then, that’s why future posts from this remarkable book will be paywalled. I’m trying to get the government out of my bank account.

Can you really blame me?

On Monday, I picked up an 1877 history book, A Popular History of the United States of America. I got it at an antique shop where I stopped with Josh Slocum on the way home from getting a cortisone shot in the Snowpocalypse. The full story of that adventure is here.

The section on President Washington’s administration runs ten pages. I photographed each page and had ChatGPT convert them into copy-and-pasteable text blocks, since some of you have told me you dislike having to read text by clicking through photos.

I also consulted the 1828 edition of Noah Webster’s dictionary whenever I had even a faint suspicion that a word didn’t mean quite what it means today. And holy crap, am I glad I did.

What follows is a reflection on both what this book reports and what it assumes. The experience of reading it is so compelling that I doubt I could exaggerate it, and there will be many more reflections to come. The section on the Civil War, in particular, is so unnervingly relevant to the present moment that I’m still a little stunned by my luck in finding this book now.

The illustrations are magnificent. The featured image — the first page of the Washington chapter — presents a calm, dignified Washington rendered with absolute confidence that this is a settled figure in a settled story. The engraving does not invite debate or interpretation; it announces authority. You can already see, before reading a word of the text, that this book was written for readers who were expected to accept that authority as natural, proper, and complete.

From page 365:

In the first months of his administration Washington was much

vexed about questions of ceremony and etiquette. How should he

appear in public? How often? What kind of entertainment should

he give? Who should be invited? What title should he bear? And

in what manner be introduced? In these matters there was no pre-

cedent to guide him; for who had ever held such a station before?

He must not, on the one hand, demean himself like a king, surrounded

with peers and courtiers, nor, on the other hand, must he degrade his

high office by such blunt democratical ceremonies as would render

himself ridiculous and the Presidency contemptible. In his embar-

rassment Washington sought the advice of Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton,

and others in regard to a suitable etiquette and ceremonial for the

Republican court. Adams in answer would have much ceremony;

Jefferson, none at all. The latter said: “I hope that the terms Excel-

lency, Honor, Worship, Esquire, and even Mr. shall shortly and

forever disappear from among us.” Hamilton’s reply favored a mod-

erate and simple formality; and this view was adopted by Washington

as most consistent with the new frame of government. In the mean-

time Congress had declared that the chief magistrate should have no

title other than that of his office; namely, President of the United

States. So with ceremonies few and simple the order of affairs in the

presidential office was established.

One of the most striking things in this section is how openly unsettled everything still is. We tend to imagine the early Republic as already wrapped in powdered wigs and settled decorum, but what Ridpath actually describes is a genuine anxiety about tone, posture, and self-presentation — about how a President should demean himself in the older sense of the word: how he should conduct himself, how he should carry the office in public and private.

From the 1828 dictionary:

The contrast in advice Washington receives is sharp. Adams wants ceremony; Jefferson wants none at all, going so far as to hope that “Excellency, Honor, Worship, Esquire, and even Mr.” would vanish entirely from American life.

Hamilton, characteristically, argues for a middle path — not monarchy, not anti-authority theater, but restrained formality. Washington ultimately chooses that middle, not because it resolves the disagreement, but because it contains it. He is explicitly trying not to demean himself like a king or demean the office by making it contemptible.

The problem he is solving is not etiquette.

It is legitimacy.

What’s hard to miss, reading this now, is that this is an early example of what I’ve called APBPD — American Political Borderline Personality Disorder. The all-good / all-bad split is already present: monarchy versus vulgar democracy, reverence versus ridicule, authority versus rejection.

What’s different is that the people involved seem to understand that indulging the split itself would be destabilizing. Washington does not attempt to win the argument. He contains it by behaving in a way that allows both sides to tolerate the outcome without feeling annihilated.

We often assume the past was simply more formal, but that’s not quite right. Jefferson’s desire to abolish “even Mr.” is, if anything, more radical than anything most modern anti-elitists seriously propose.

Today, no one is arguing that basic forms of address should disappear entirely; we’re arguing over which ones signal moral legitimacy and which signal corruption.

The difference is subtle but important. The early Republic seems to have understood that symbolism matters — and that if you swing too hard in either direction, you don’t liberate people, you destabilize the shared frame that lets disagreement remain political rather than existential.

In other words: we’ve probably always had APBPD.

America is a very young country. As I’ve said, only half-joking, many times — we’re a 13-year-old whose parents have gone for the weekend, leaving us home alone with guns, unlimited cash, and an open liquor cabinet.

We just used to be better at pretending we were grown-ups — and at building norms that dampened our worst impulses instead of amplifying them.

In the next section, we learn how Washington responded to a preventable tragedy — the catastrophic and largely preventable defeat of General St. Clair’s army, ambushed after repeated warnings and cut down in one of the worst military disasters in early American history.

For once the benignant spirit of

Washington gave way to wrath. “Here,” said he in a tempest of

indignation,—“HERE, in this very room, I took leave of General St.

Clair. I wished him success and honor. I said to him, ‘You have

careful instructions from the secretary of war, and I myself will add

one word—beware of a surprise. You know how the Indians fight us.

BEWARE OF A SURPRISE!’ He went off with that, my last warning,

ringing in his ears. And yet he has suffered that army to be cut to

pieces, hacked, butchered, tomahawked by a surprise,—the very thing

I guarded him against! How can he answer to his country? The

blood of the slain is upon him,—the curse of widows and orphans!”

Mr. Lear, the secretary, in whose presence this storm of wrath burst

forth, sat speechless. Presently Washington grew silent. “What I

have uttered must not go beyond this room,” said he in a manner of

great seriousness. Another pause of several minutes ensued, and then

he continued in a low and solemn tone: “I looked at the despatches

hastily and did not note all the particulars. General St. Clair shall

have justice. I will receive him without displeasure,—he shall have

full justice.” Notwithstanding his exculpation by a committee of Con-

gress, poor St. Clair, overwhelmed with censures and reproaches,

resigned his command and was superseded by General Wayne, whom

the people had named Mad Anthony.

It’s worth pausing over the scale of what Washington was carrying at this moment. The national debt alone stood at nearly eighty million dollars — an almost incomprehensible sum for a young country with no established credit, no administrative muscle, and no settled sense of itself.

Hamilton’s solution (the federal assumption and full repayment of both national and state war debts, designed to establish U.S. credit-worthiness and bind the states to the new government) works not because it is universally loved (it very much isn’t), but because it stabilizes the system long enough for disagreement to remain survivable.

That theme keeps repeating: the goal is not unanimity, but containment.

Washington’s reaction to St. Clair’s defeat is what may be the most quietly important thing in this entire chapter.

Washington loses his temper. Fully.

He rages.

He says things that, if they had been recorded in real time, clipped into shareable outrage fragments, or blasted out to a public primed for moral theater, would have defined him permanently.

And then — crucially, most crucially of all — he stops. He draws a boundary. What I have uttered must not go beyond this room. He revisits the evidence. He insists on justice rather than vengeance. He restrains himself not because he lacks feeling, empathy, compassion, or any other virtue; but because he understands the consequences of indulging those things at the cost of reason.

It’s hard not to notice how much our own political environment is engineered to make that kind of restraint nearly impossible. If Washington had been carrying a dopamine-or-despair dispensing machine in his pocket — a device calibrated to reward outrage, punish reflection, and constantly update him on the reactions of the loudest seven percent of the population — well.

It’s difficult….fuck, let me be blunt. It’s completely impossible to imagine this moment ending the same way. The ability to feel anger privately, to metabolize it without an audience, and to return to judgment after the spike has passed is not a personal virtue alone; it’s an environmental affordance.

We’ve systematically removed it.

This isn’t about nostalgia or hero worship. I took American History at a state university in 2017; I know the sins of our founders well.

It’s about recognizing that we’ve built systems that actively handicap our capacity for adult behavior.

We flood ourselves with partial information, compress complex events into moral cartoons, and then act surprised when legitimacy collapses under the weight of constant performative judgment.

Washington’s maturity here isn’t superhuman. It’s situational.

He is allowed to be wrong in private, furious in private, and thoughtful afterward.

We are not.

There’s another detail here that matters. Washington does not try to erase the anger or deny it. He doesn’t rebrand it as virtue. He also doesn’t make our modern mistake of assuming that anger is reason. We tend to do this with all the male-coded emotions: pretend they’re reason, not emotion.

He acknowledges it as feeling, contains it, and then deliberately shifts back into process. That pattern — emotion, boundary, reassessment, restraint — is almost entirely absent from modern political life, where emotion is treated as evidence and volume as proof of sincerity or “authenticity”.

If APBPD — the constant oscillation between idealization and contempt — is our national condition (and it very much is), then what this chapter suggests is that we once understood how dangerous that oscillation was.

We didn’t cure it. We managed it.

And in trading that management for immediacy, validation, and endless feedback, we’ve made it vastly harder to do the one thing a self-governing society actually requires: to be angry without becoming unjust.

Washington was solicited to become a candidate for a third elec-

tion to the presidency; but he would not. His resolution had already

been made to end his public career. With the Father of his Country

the evening of life drew on, and rest was necessary. Accordingly, in

September of 1796, he issued to the people of the United States his

Farewell Address — a document crowded with precepts of political

wisdom, prudent counsels, and chastened patriotism.* As soon as the

President’s determination was made known the political parties mar-

shaled their forces and put forward their champions, John Adams ap-

pearing as the candidate of the Federal, and Thomas Jefferson of the

anti-Federal party. Antagonism to the Constitution, which had thus

far been the chief question between the parties, now gave place to

another issue — whether it was the true policy of the United States to

enter into intimate relations with the republic of France.

He said “intimate relations”. Heh.

What follows in the remainder of the chapter is not resolution so much as sustained pressure.

President Washington is tested from every direction at once: foreign governments that treat the United States as a pawn or a provocation; domestic factions that increasingly organize themselves around identity and allegiance rather than governance; regional unrest that turns violent; treaties that are broadly hated but strategically necessary.

Over and over, Washington’s political legitimacy is strained, but it holds.

Why? Well, surely not because decisions are easy, popular, or morally clean, but because restraint keeps being chosen anyway.

The pattern we see earlier holds: prudence over passion, process over performance, delay over escalation. Even when the House opposes him, even when the public is inflamed, even when mobs burn treaties in the street, the system bends but does not break.

Again, not because conflict is absent, but because it is contained. The APBPD pendulum is grabbed and held in the middle.

And then President Washington leaves.

He refuses a third term. Maybe he was tired, but I don’t think so.

Nor do I think it was an act of symbolic purity. Rather, it really seems to have been a decision made as a recognition of limits — of himself, of the office, and of what sustained legitimacy requires.

Almost immediately, the organizing question of American politics shifts from constitutional structure to factional alignment. It moves from institutional argument to moral allegiance, from governance to identity as Americans.

The container he provided does not disappear because it was wrong; it disappears because it was temporary. That, more than anything else in these pages, feels clarifying.

The early Republic did not survive because its leaders were wiser, calmer, or better than we are.

It survived because its most powerful figure understood that restraint, delay, and exit were responsibilities — and because the environment still allowed those things to function.

We didn’t outgrow APBPD. I hope we will, someday, but the infrastructure of our lives is such that it seems completely unlikely.

Rather, we lost the scaffolding that kept it from tearing the house apart.

How we can get it back is above my pay grade, but I believe we can, if we try.

Conclusion: On Reading Old Books

One last thing, before I close.

The language in this book is a pleasure in its own right. It is confident without being triumphalist, moral without being hysterical, and unabashedly pro-American in a way that feels exotic-to-the-point-of-maybe-illegal now.

Not naïve — not blind to failure, blood, or error — but fundamentally convinced that this country is worth the work.

Reading it feels like stepping into a mental climate where patriotism is not a costume or a provocation, but an underlying premise.

A fundamental axiom, like the Peano axioms to arithmetic: something everyone relies on even if they’ve never heard of it as such.

I didn’t realize how hungry I was for that until I found myself applying book darts to entire paragraphs just for the cadence.

I am enjoying this book enormously. More than I expected to.

And while I meant to proceed in order, the Civil War section is so intellectually alive — so unsettling in its assumptions, so sharp in what it reveals about memory, blame, and moral certainty, and so entirely relevant to 2026 — that I may skip ahead and start writing about it next. Fair warning.

For my paid subscribers: thank you. Truly. Your support is what makes it possible for me to spend this kind of time thinking carefully, reading slowly, and writing without chasing the dopamine incentives of the moment.

I could have made a thousand bucks in the last two weeks with hot takes on the latest culture war bullshit. Easily.

I’d have lowered my debt.

And I’d hate myself. I’d have no answer for my therapist on why I kept making a problem worse by participating in it just to see my net worth get closer to zero.

I admit that I thought about it — about returning to culture war hot takes, just to make the money.

I’m glad that I didn’t. Because with your help, I get to still make progress on my debt while doing cool stuff like this.

You’re not just funding posts; you’re funding restraint, which feels increasingly rare and increasingly necessary. More soon!