About a month ago, I discovered I was going deaf.

(That is the dramatic version, since I was already deaf.)

The accurate version is that my hearing aids — the ones I have been quietly nursing along like a pair of elderly cats — started dying, in the specific way hearing aids die, which is that what used to be a solid fifteen hours between charges on Monday is ten on Tuesday and Wednesday but eight on Thursday and six on Friday, and then you’re carrying your charger everywhere, hearing them die always at a moment when you’re not near an outlet, and you end up doing a lot of smiling and hoping you weren’t asked a yes-or-no question with consequences.

Here is the part that is genuinely funny if you know me, and genuinely mortifying because I know me.

I am a mathematician. I am a data scientist. I track my debt payoff to the day. I have a number and a spreadsheet, and a little internal scoreboard that tells me how many days ahead of schedule I am, and I check it the way other people check their horoscopes.

I have spent the better part of a year optimizing one variable with the single-minded intensity of a woman who grew up in survival mode and never quite filed the paperwork to leave.

And in optimizing that one variable so beautifully, so aggressively, so correctly, I had done the thing I would flag in thirty seconds if it were anyone else’s spreadsheet: I had left myself no real cushion.

The emergency fund was enough to evacuate if Montpelier floods again, i.e. to get a hotel and food and necessities long enough to get in touch with my insurance company; to get new tires if I piss off one of the local activists and get slashed; or to bail a friend out of jail on a minor charge.

It was enough for one of the above, not two or three.

Which is its own error, since my life is crazy enough to have all three happen.

Before lunch.

Anyway, it was not enough to handle powerful, prescription hearing aids for someone in the gray area where hearing aids are required for life but too much residual hearing to get cochlear implant surgery.

So when the rapid battery-death arrived and I got a quote for new hearing aids — a number large enough that you sit down for it, the kind of number health insurance looks at and politely excuses itself from the room — I did not have it sitting in savings.

If I ran my own life through the hostile-nit-picker prompt I use on my professional work, the one I instruct to treat me like a moron it is desperate to catch, it would have found this in about four seconds.

You have a single point of failure and it is your ears.

I would have been mortified. I was mortified. I am the person who writes essays about other people’s failures to plan, and I had built a household budget with the structural resilience of a propane tank in a basement.

So I did the only thing I know how to do, which is earn my way out.

The Hustle

For about a month I have been a small, frantic, one-woman GDP. I tutored. I took commissions. I drew birds and auctioned the originals here — to the people who bid on those, more on you in a second, because you are the heroes of this story.

And I ran the thing that has worked for me before: the big paywalled project with a subscriber goal, where if enough of you sign up, the paywall comes down and the piece goes free for everybody.

This is a model I more or less stumbled into last year when I reviewed Jake Tapper’s Original Sin, the book about the cover-up of Biden’s decline, and watched the subscriber counter do something I did not expect. It turns out that if you do the work — actually read the thing, actually check the numbers, actually say the quiet part — people will fund the free version for their friends. I find this genuinely moving every single time, and I refuse to get cynical about it.

So I lined up the projects. Three of them, in a month, which is a pace I do not recommend and will be feeling in my right thumb for the foreseeable future.

There was the review of the DNC’s 2024 autopsy, which I want to talk about for a second purely because of how much free comedy the Democratic Party generously provided me in my hour of need. I went into that 192-page document looking for rigor and found, instead, a report whose Executive Summary was blank, whose Conclusion was blank, whose Sources were blank, and whose own publisher stapled a red disclaimer to every single page essentially reading we cannot stand behind any of this. The chair posted on his own Substack that he didn’t endorse it. Somewhere in there the DNC’s own staff wrote the words “mathematical errors” onto the page in red, which is a thing that has never once happened to me professionally and which, if it did, I would consider the end of the engagement and refund the money.

I, a woman trying to buy hearing aids, spent some of my most precious billable hours that month doing the fourth-grade subtraction the DNC could not be bothered to do — checking four bolded headline findings in four consecutive case studies and discovering every one of them was wrong, all in the same direction, the direction the author’s argument needed.

My favorite single line in the whole report, and I will treasure it always, was the claim that a campaign was “forced to invest in broadcast because of limited digital inventory.” Y’all, limited digital inventory is literally not a thing. The internet does not have finite space that runs out. They were not buying TV ads because the internet was full, FFS.

That sentence paid for approximately one-fortieth of a hearing aid and I would not trade it.

There was also the re-published review of Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation and the review of her memoir, which I will let speak for themselves, except to say that reading a dissertation closely is a specific kind of penance and I did it for you.

And then there was the one I did not expect.

The One I Did Not Expect

I reviewed Sue Klebold’s A Mother’s Reckoning — her memoir about being the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the Columbine killers. I expected it to be the heaviest thing I wrote that month and the least read, because who, exactly, goes looking for a long, careful essay about a school shooter’s mother on a Tuesday.

You did. A lot of you did. As I write this, that review is sitting in my top five most-read pieces of all time, and I keep coming back to the counter the way I keep coming back to the debt scoreboard, except this time with something closer to awe than anxiety.

I do not fully know how to hold that.

It is a strange thing to be grateful for the reach of an essay about thirteen — now fourteen — innocent dead people, and I am not going to pretend it isn’t. But I think what people responded to was the thing I was actually trying to do, which was refuse the two easy readings. Not maternal denial, not brave advocacy, full stop, but the harder middle: a mother doing the most honest looking I have ever read a parent do at a child who did something monstrous, wrapped in an advocacy framework that doesn’t quite fit her own son’s case.

The piece argues that Sue Klebold did everything right by the standards almost all of us parent by, and that this is not a comfort, because it means the system that mostly works has no feedback mechanism for the one thing it cannot do.

That both things are true at once.

That’s the whole essay, really. Both.

If you read that one and it landed, thank you. If you read it and shared it, you are a meaningful fraction of the reason my new hearing aids will arrive in a few days. I’m not being cute. You are.

To the Bidders and the Waiting

I need to be specific with my gratitude here, because vague gratitude is cheap and I mean this one in the bones.

To everyone who bid on a bird, who bought a commission, who upgraded to paid, who signed up to push a paywall down for strangers — thank you. You did not have to do any of it. You turned a quiet panic about my own ears into a solved problem, one subscription and one auction bid at a time, and I will not forget which month this was.

And to everyone currently in the commission queue: I owe you a real update, and the update is good news. The backlog of birthday pieces, the Mother’s Day rush, and the Father’s Day work are all finished and out the door. I walked down to the post office over lunch and mailed the last tube with a deadline attached.

That means I am returning to the regular queue this week. If you’ve been patiently waiting your turn while I drew somebody else’s golden retriever for a deadline, your turn is now. Thank you for the patience. I see it and I appreciate it.

They Are Ordered

Between the tutoring, the commissions, the birds, the three new reviews, and a bonus at work that landed at exactly the right moment — this is one reason why those of you who occasionally email trying to poach me to come work for you get the polite “No thank you, I love my job and my company and my boss, and unless you want to buy me a house as a signing bonus, I’m not interested” email in return — I crossed the line.

The hearing aids are ordered. And they’re great. I insisted on the ones with no AI chip because I actually know something about the technology and it is in no way ready to make decisions about what I need to hear and what I don’t. I also got the ones that run on batteries, so I will no longer be dependent on electricity. And I am especially pleased to have gotten ones that have the option to not be app-controlled. I hated being tethered to my phone, and now I won’t be!

For those keeping track of the recurring promise I make at the bottom of every paywalled post — when I have bought my hearing aids and paid off my student loans, there will be no more paywalls here, ever — we are now officially one down.

The ears are handled. The student loans remain, glaring at me.

But the no-paywall utopia is no longer a bit. It’s a roadmap with one box checked.

One More Thing

When the order finally went through, I felt a specific feeling I had not felt in a month: the cotton-soft, shoulders-dropping, the-thing-is-handled relief of a nervous system that has been bracing and is finally allowed to stop.

And like always, when I feel a thing strongly, I want to draw it.

So I started a new drawing about the feeling — relief, safety, the particular calm of being a small creature in a warm patch of sun with everything taken care of. My teddy bear, Liam, in a window, autumn light throwing colors, a stack of old books, a few pencils, an eraser, and a sharpener within reach. The visual vocabulary of, for me anyway, you are okay now. It’s the most parasympathetic thing I’ve ever set out to draw, which after the month I’ve had feels exactly correct.

I had a couple of major creative victories with this one, which feels appropriate. The bear’s fur includes two shades of orange, one of yellow, three of blue, two of gray, and four of brown. The muzzle and paws are a mixture of cream and eggshell and warm gray 30% for the shadows, which nails the look of the real bear that the drawing is based on so well that I regard this one as my personal high water mark for skill with colored pencil. I’m not up to my graphite or charcoal level with colored pencil (yet) but having fun trying.

If you would like to own the original, send your bid to vtwriterartist at gmail dot com. I’ll mail it on Monday morning when I go pick up my new hearing aids, so the auction will run until some time over the weekend.

The hearing aids are ordered. The student loans are still glaring.

But for the first time in a month, I can hear the difference between a problem and a plan.

My new project is a comic strip, Visitor Notes, coming later this year.