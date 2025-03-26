I worked late last night finishing a project—a genuinely fun, exciting assignment I’d spent days working on and had an absolute blast with.

This morning, I slept late (for me), made breakfast and sat down at my desk.

I opened Twitter to get updates on something that actually matters: the legal status of the gang members President Trump deported.

But instead, I found myself wading through a flood of performative outrage.

My feed was clogged with right-wing men—yes, it was almost exclusively men—clutching their pearls because Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Let me say this plainly: that is not an insult. It might be cheeky. It might be pointed. But it’s not pejorative. Honestly, it’s kind of cool. “Hot Wheels” evokes speed, style, power.

She could’ve called him “Wheelchair Wimp” or “Cripple-in-Chief” if she were gunning for cruelty, but she didn’t. She went with Hot Wheels—and now the right wing is melting down like she threw his chair down a flight of stairs.

So this is the new strategy?

We’re going to out-victim the left? We’re going to try to cry harder, clutch tighter, and squeal louder than the crowd we’ve spent years mocking for exactly that behavior?

We’re going to out-bitch the bitches?

What’s the endgame here?

To expose their hypocrisy?

Please. If hypocrisy were kryptonite, the left would’ve been vaporized around the third Women’s March. But they weren’t.

Because the game isn’t about consistency.

The game is about power—and how well you play it.

This is where game theory comes in. And not in some idealized ceteris paribus, “all else equal” academic fantasy where the system is neutral and everyone has a fair shot at winning.

This isn’t a fair match. This is you getting clobbered by an opponent who invented the game, built the arena, paid off the referees, and wrote the rules to flatter their strengths.

Then—suddenly—you get put in charge, briefly. Until November of next year, say. Maybe you won a round. Maybe you tripped them. Maybe the crowd turned and started booing.

Whatever the reason, you have the mic and the spotlight for one small moment.

You have two options:

Dismantle the ring and build a new one. Change the game. Create a system where strength isn’t measured by who can cry prettiest or moralize loudest. Build something that rewards substance, not sanctimony. Stay in the ring and start taunting. You’ve seen them win this way, so maybe now it’s your turn. You call them names. You feign outrage. You play the same pathetic game, hoping to beat them at it while they regroup for their next move.

And that next move? It comes in November of next year.

Spoiler: they’re better at this game. Always have been.

You’re the linebacker trying to do gymnastics, and worse, you’re trying to beat Simone Biles at it.

They have the muscle memory, the cultural script, the practice.

You—on the other hand—look like a parody of yourself. The border-defending, mean-tweet-loving, ultra-masculine party crying into its tactical mug because someone made a joke.

And don’t think for a second that Democrats aren’t already cutting campaign spots featuring every loudmouthed right-wing man who ever called Hillary Clinton a hag, Kamala a whore, or Nancy Pelosi a witch—now suddenly whining about “Hot Wheels.” Those ads write themselves.

You think you're playing 4D chess by “forcing them to live by their own rules”? They’re not playing chess. They’re playing Calvinball. And you keep handing them the ball.

Maybe it’s time to stop trying to out-bitch the bitches.

Maybe it’s time to be adults. To build a system worth defending, instead of constantly reacting to the one you claim to hate.

I won’t vote next November if my choices are the Blue Bitches or the Red Bitches. I’m not here to take sides in the Fragility Olympics. I want to vote for someone who builds, not someone who whines louder.

Maybe that makes me an outlier. Maybe I’m the only one who’s sick of watching both parties cosplay as the most aggrieved kid on the playground.

But I doubt it.

And if I’m not alone, then this game they’re so desperate to win?

They’re both about to lose.