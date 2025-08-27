Note from Holly: I’m running guest posts and cross-posts for the rest of August while I handle two legal messes I didn’t create — one with my landlord, one with Verizon — and try to keep my planned trauma recovery retreat on the calendar. For now, my Substack and art print income are going toward legal and moving costs. If you’ve been thinking about subscribing or picking up a print, this would be a great time.

Like any self-respecting adult of a certain age, I have a driver’s licence. And a car. And I’m a good driver. I’ve never had an at-fault accident, and any involvement of the insurance companies was only of the ‘my car was stolen or damaged’ variety. Over two decades of driving, I remain free of both speeding and the ‘you ran a red light’ type tickets. I am, by all measures, a safe and courteous driver.

To get to work, I put myself into my fancy red metal cage, slouching next to the steering wheel. I confine myself, sitting still in an environment where only the painted lines on some concrete somehow keep other metal cages from slamming into me through the magic of collective agreements we call ‘road rules.’ I move through the world with speeds that would make my ancestors’ heads spin, ones we decidedly did not evolve to move with – or, most importantly, stop from – physically immobilized and mentally in fight-or-flight mode whenever someone cuts me off.

I am a safe driver, yes.

But am I a healthy human?

ActSafe is a BC organization tasked with the Health and Safety of the people in show biz in our province, and a few days ago, I came across the following on their website.

I stared at it all, slightly dumbfounded, realizing that none of these topics had anything to do with health. (I venture that they don’t have as much to do with safety as we make ourselves believe, either. While the majority of folks working in the ‘safety’ space genuinely want to keep workers safe, much of this is very much designed for corporate liability ass-covering, the avoidance of the lawsuit.)

We are pretty good at talking about safety – ‘wear your safety gear’, ‘put up a railing so you don’t fall off the stage’, ‘no, you can’t rig 80 feet in the air without wearing a harness, this isn’t the fucking 80’s, dude’. Y’know, the ‘get your driver’s license’ stuff.

We’ll teach you how to dot the I’s and cross the T’s so when an unspeakable happens – and it will happen – all Legal will have to do is write a strongly legalese-worded letter.

But with conversations about health, it feels like we are very much stuck in the fucking 80’s, dude. Or maybe even in the 50’s, when more doctors smoked Camels than any other cigarette. The progress of ‘we don’t do lines of coke while we are working anymore, not like the good ol’ days’ is great and all, but it’s obvious that our ‘health and safety fundamentals’ courses have nothing to do with actual health any more than driver’s licensing does.

Asking a film industry friend over dinner about his schedule revealed that he’s averaging 70-hr work weeks. He has 10 hours between shifts – an hour to drive home, 8 hours to rest, and another hour to drive back to work. If he wants to shower, have breakfast, or get a hug from a loved one, well, you better want less sleep, buddy!

And then I got this from the Union hiring call:

I’ve talked before about the concept of Smuesday in the Broadway touring world – and here it is in the form of a text message for the local crew. A scheduled 15.5 hr work day.

I’ve done those.

Theatre isn’t just a job – it’s a calling, a passion, and I won’t forget, can’t regret and all that jazz… But let’s face it, passions change, but those 15 hr days leave a lasting health imprint…

Sigh.

To be clear – I am NOT picking on ActSafe or on my union. I’m really not.

They were just the trigger to thinking about what is a system-wide problem.

The ‘A-Z index of health and safety topics’ on the WorkSafeBC website talks about things like ammonia, bears, burns, mercury, noise, and winter driving – but the importance of sleep is nowhere to be found.

They do have a way to get certified as an Electrofisher – which is where you electrocute a lake to catch fish. Under HEALTH and safety.

I don’t know about you, but I really feel like we’ve dropped a stitch somewhere when electrocuting a lake is a health topic for the electrocuter, but sleep is not.

And OSHA’s website has the same issue. Their health and safety index has no info on the actual health fundamentals.

Look, I’m not suggesting that we stop talking about the dangers of ammonia, or bears, or burns – any more than I’m suggesting we get rid of licensing for drivers. (Although maybe we should rethink the whole electrofishing idea, because seriously…)

All I propose is that we face the facts. A class on hazard identification or incident investigations isn’t about health at all. It’s about safety and about organizational liability avoidance.

Can we talk about actual health?

If we do, it will become starkly evident to everyone that what we do backstage — and how we built our entire biz — is wholly incompatible with human health. The 70-hour weeks, the 15.5-hour days… Those aren’t health-encouraging, no matter how many workplace inspections we perform with the help of a course.

How about this as a ‘health fundamentals’ learning stack:

“Brain Rules” lays down the fundamentals of how brains evolved

“Breath” goes deep on a part of physiology we cannot survive without for more than two minutes

“Why We Sleep” is self explanatory in its title

“The Selfish Gene” is a foundational background on genetics and what makes all living things go forward

“Behave” is a beautiful exploration into human behaviour

“An Immense World” is senses unlocked

“The Body Keeps the Score” reminds you how those 70-hour weeks stay with us

“How Emotions Are Made” dives into the evolutionary basis for our feelings

“Stolen Focus” is about reclaiming our attention from tiny glowing screens

There are more, of course, brilliant authors and scientists who happily share their knowledge. A day-long learning session – with behavioural suggestions – based on any of the books above will do more for our health than all the Joint Health And Safety Committees out there.

Let’s, of course, keep the courses we already have – don’t want randos driving without driving licenses, after all. Even the ones about dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s of liability and procedures are useful.

How about we split the ‘health’ and the ‘safety’ topics on these organizational fronts, separately add the liability bits, and teach them all, connected but also very distinct?

I posit that we can all use a little less equivalent of driving and a little more of grass-touching, sun-bathing, breaking bread with good friends, resting, and even letting an occasional hug into our lives.

My suggested course stack will teach that.

The show must go on.

*If you are with an organization, you find what I (Masha, not Holly — this is a guest post) said compelling, and would like to bring some evolutionary knowledge for entertainment professionals to your people, let’s talk. Send me an email at EvolutionaryStagehand@gmail.com

You can find Masha’s Substack, The Show Must Go On, here.