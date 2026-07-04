Today is Independence Day.

Two hundred fifty years ago we declared ourselves believers in the most radical idea any government has ever tried: that ordinary people are capable of governing themselves.

The founders weren’t naive about it—they knew we weren’t innately virtuous. That’s exactly why they didn’t trust any one person, or one region, or one branch with too much power. They built separation of powers and local control because they understood that the system, not human goodness, had to be what we relied on.

The bet was never that we’d all be decent. The bet was that we’d structure things so decency was the rational choice, and that strangers could trust strangers because the rules made it worthwhile to keep your word.

It’s a wild thing to build a country on. And I’m not sure how deeply I understood what that actually means until a man at the next table watched me draw, asked to buy it mid-creation, handed me his faith like it was the most natural transaction in the world, and walked away believing I’d follow through.

A few days ago, I was working on the above drawing while having lunch at a place with outdoor seating. It was roughly here:

when I ordered, and roughly here:

when I had finished eating and was just soaking up sun and working on it.

Then the guy at the next table saw it.

He immediately asked to buy it, even though it wasn’t done yet. I offered to get his number and text him when I finished it, but he insisted on giving me cash and his address on the spot and said he wanted it badly enough to trust me to send it to him.

Here’s what knocked me sideways: he didn’t buy a drawing.

He bought a promise. He bought an idea — saw it half-formed on paper and decided it was worth his money on the faith that I’d follow through. He was a complete stranger.

He had no way to know I wouldn’t take his cash and vanish. He trusted me anyway.

It struck me, sitting there having just texted myself his address, how deeply American that is.

Only in a country built on the assumption that people are fundamentally reliable does someone hand cash to a stranger and walk away. He took a bet on my character. On work ethic.

On the idea that a girl who grew up poor enough that playing with art supplies (which ain’t cheap and it’s only the fact that I sell some of what I draw that lets me indulge myself) made her radiate joy on a patio — enough joy to make him curious what she was working on — is trustworthy with his money and will keep her word.

I have no artistic talent. I never did. That’s not me fishing for compliments; it’s my deepest understanding of my experience, as I’ve written about here and here.

What I have is a decade of practice — thousands of hours of looking, drawing, failing, drawing again. The kind of unglamorous work that nobody sees until it’s finished.

That I’ve gotten to a point where a stranger walks up and literally does the meme:

is one of the coolest things to happen in my life in a long time. Because drawing feels like me in a way that nothing else ever has, including writing. Writing feels like untangling the knots in my head, which is nice but not especially transcendent.

Drawing is transcendent.

Walking home from that experience, I realized anew: I owe everything in that moment to people I’ll never meet. I’m paying off school debt with drawings because someone, somewhere, decided I was worth educating. I get to sell my work in public, unmolested, because someone stood a watch I don’t think about.

Because people I grew up with chose the uniform instead of the street, and some of them never came home.

In “To Boss Ourselves,” I wrote about the men and women (but mostly men) in our military — the ones who stand so we don’t have to think about standing. This stranger’s trust, this moment, this whole blessed ordinary thing — I get to have it because they chose the harder road.

Because they paid in ways that matter more than money ever could.

I was screwing around with lower-quality materials (sketch paper, Prismacolor pencils) for this version.

For those of you who aren’t art nerds, Prismacolor pencils are wax-based. The two other big artist’s brands, Faber-Castell polychromos and Caran D’Ache Luminance, are very different. Polychromos are oil-based and Caran D’Ache is both, a hybrid that makes them very different to draw with from the other two.

But it turned out so well, and I learned so much from it, that I want to try again with my higher-quality paper and pencils.

So I’m going to draw it again — twice. Once with Faber-Castell polychromos and once with Caran D’Ache Luminance, both times on better paper, because it’s an ideal subject to compare the nuances of the two. And because I did the first one in Prismacolor, and I really want a solid comparison of the three most popular colored pencil brands, and this is the best way to do it.

If you want one, send your bid to vtwriterartist at gmail dot com. The top two will get them.

And to the stranger at lunch: thank you for seeing the work and trusting the worker.

You reminded me what I’m really paying off.

Happy Independence Day, y’all.

ICYMI

There’s an entire cottage industry of conspiracy theories around the Karmelo Anthony case growing online. I examine and analyze them here.