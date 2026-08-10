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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1d

You need an ID to drive a car, board a plane, sign a lease, open a bank account, cash a check, or buy a beer--essentially, to function in our economy. However to require ID at the border or to vote is racist.

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Pro Bona Publica's avatar
Pro Bona Publica
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On both sides, the police are not a part of the government. Therefore, the right believes all government employees are incompetent and/ or corrupt but backs the blue, and the left thinks all government employees are hardworking exemplars of professionalism but all cops are bastards.

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