About This Series (AI Literacy and Solutions)

This post contains the full solutions for the previous week of problems from my deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar. Each problem is designed so the numerical answer is simply the date. The work here is about understanding why that answer is correct.

The emphasis is not on speed or cleverness, but on being able to check your work and know that it actually holds together.

You’ll also find AI-literacy walkthroughs here: example prompts, refinements, and commentary showing how to use tools like ChatGPT as a teacher rather than an authority — and how to recognize when an explanation is helpful versus merely confident.

In a time of ambient chaos, darkness, and fury, this is meant to be the grounding half of the practice: a place where answers are checkable, reasoning is visible, and your own judgment remains in charge. A deeper look at the why behind the project is here.

If you’re working through these problems on the free tier, you’re welcome to use this post (the first one of 2026) as a reference point to see how the reasoning comes together.

Paid subscribers will get ongoing access to these solution posts as long as the series continues.

Most of this is me doing math in my own handwriting, but some of the equations here are written in LaTeX (the standard language for typesetting math), which can render poorly on phones, so if anything looks off, switch to a desktop or full browser view.

If you look at a problem and immediately think “absolutely not,” that’s fine — skip it; this is meant to be fun, and there will be many problems at your level as the series unfolds.

The AI Literacy Lessons are at the bottom; the problems and answers are first, both for the people who are only interested in that and so if you want to compare a fully human answer to an AI one, you can do so easily.

January 1, 2026: Thursday

The symbol that looks like a kind of stylized E is called Epsilon, and in mathematics it gives you specific instructions. The numerator tells you to start at 1 and go through every number up to and including 2026. To the right of the epsilon, you find your instructions for what to do to each term.

In this case, in the numerator you cube each number. That means 1 × 1 × 1, 2 × 2 × 2, and so on, and then summing the cubes. In the denominator, you add the numbers first and then, once you have a grand total, square it. (The parentheses indicate the order.)

I’m lazy, so I did this one in code — but the code itself is very simple and easy to understand.

sum(n**3 for n in range (1, 2027))

This single line of Python code says to cube each number from 1 to 2026 and return the sum.

denom_root = sum(n for n in range (1, 2027)) denom = denom_root**2 print(denom)

These lines assign the variable “denom_root” to the sum of the numbers 1 to 2026, the variable denom to the square of that sum, and then print it.

Both operations give the same result: 4,216,250,329,201.

When a numerator is divided by an identical denominator, the answer is, as we expect: 1.

Why Does This Work?

This problem works because of something called the sum of cubes identity.

\([ 1^3 + 2^3 + 3^3 + \cdots + n^3 = \left(\frac{n(n+1)}{2}\right)^2 ] \)

It means that you can take any sequence of numbers, cube them, and sum them (the left hand side (LHS)) and the same sequence of numbers, add them, and them square the sum (the RHS) and the answers will always be the same. ALWAYS.

Nicomachus discovered it many centuries ago, roughly one to two hundred years after the birth of the Christ. A mathematical identity is something you can memorize and use forever; it will always work, every time.

Why It Works: Using A Clear, Non-Theoretical Example

Here are the numbers from 1 to 5, represented as dots.

Here they are again, squared. 1 is treated as its own square, as how multiplication works (1 x 1 = 1). Notice that making a square out of each line leads you to the same number of dots as each number’s square. (The square of 2 has 4 dots, the square of 3 has 9 dots, etc.)

Now, because 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 = 15, here is a line of 15 dots.

And now that 15 is squared, which takes exactly 225 dots.

And now we will take these 225 dots and show how they represent the sum of cubes.

1 (the cube of 1) = 1

1 + the cube of 2 (8) = 9

9 + the cube of 3 (27) = 36

36 plus the cube of 4 (64) = 100

100 plus the cube of 5 (125) = 225

The reason this is not a quirk — the reason it works like this — has to do with the underlying structure of numbers. Every time you add the next cube, you’re adding exactly the right number of dots to extend a square evenly in both directions.

This is a very cool identity. If you grasp it, even if you just kinda-sorta grasp it, congratulations! You’re starting to get number theory.

January 2, 2026: Friday

This one is a little bit trickier than it looks, but the key thing to remember is that we can do anything we want to any equation, as long as we do the same thing to both sides.

I really like logarithms (refresher explanation here — watch it, they’re fun!), and I am also a huge fan of rewriting everything in terms of its prime factors, so that’s how I did it — but there are lots of other, totally valid ways. Here’s one way to do it:

January 3, 2026: Saturday

This one just involves using FOIL (front, outside, inside, last) to multiply and then adding the products up correctly.

Reminder: the square root is the thing that is multiplied by itself to get a number. The square root of 4 is 2 because 2 x 2 = 4. The square root of 9 is 3 because 3 x 3 = 9, etc.

These terms are under the square root operator, which doesn’t change anything at all when it comes to multiplying what’s inside it. 7 x 9 is 63 and the square root of 7 times the square root of 9 is the square root of 63. When you multiply two terms that are both under the square root operator, you multiply them normally and just keep the square root operator over the answer.

It can be helpful to rewrite numbers as their factors (to rewrite 63 as 7 x 9) because it helps you see what’s going on. Anything that is squared and under the square root can be easily simplified.

This can let you simplify a number under the square root operator.

And here’s the answer:

January 4, 2026: Sunday

There are lots of ways to solve this one (remember, we are solving for the area of the shaded square labeled x).

Mine requires you to remember the (x, y) plane from algebra, where x is the horizontal and y the vertical:

This is often a useful trick: put a shape on the (x, y) plane and use that to fashion an equation.

Anytime a circle is graphed on an (x, y) plane, we will always have a way to use the (x, y) coordinates to know the radius of the circle. This equation works 100% of the time, no matter what:

\(x^2 + y^2 = r^2\)

If a circle is plotted on an (x, y) plane, we can always find the radius this way. Or if we know the radius, we can work backwards and figure out what we need to figure out about x or y.

So what I did was plot the overall shape (the big square) on the x, y plane so that the lower left corner of the big square is on the origin (0, 0). That was the side we’re given labeled 5, the radius of the circle, stays at 0 on the x axis but goes up to 5 on the y axis, so the upper left corner is at (0, 5). The upper right corner is at (5, 5) because it’s still at 5 on the y (5 units high) but now 5 units on the x (5 units to the right)). And the lower right corner is at (5, 0) because it’s at 5 units to the right of the origin but stays at 0 on the y axis.

Doing this now lets me label the sides of the shaded square — the one whose area we are solving for — as s, which lets me label the corners of the small, shaded square appropriately. The upper right corner, shared with the big square, is still at (5, 5) and the others can all be properly labeled. The lower right corner of the small square is at (5, 5-s) because it’s still at 5 on the x axis but is lowered by s on the y axis (5-s). The upper left corner of the small square is at (5-s, 5) because it’s s units closer to the origin than 5, but still at 5 on the y axis. And the lower right corner of the small square is at (5-s, 5-s) because it’s closer to the origin on both axes by a distance of s.

I labeled the two points where the circle and the small square intersect because that’s the magic — the point where knowing that:

\(x^2 + y^2 = r^2\)

Lets us start getting what we need.

The big clue we are given for a good way to solve it — the reason we can do this pretty easily — is because the square is intersected by a circle. The key to the whole thing is using the formula above to deduce true things about the shaded square.

The red dot is halfway down the height of s, so it’s s/2 (half of s) for its y coordinate. The blue dot is halfway across the width of s, so it’s s/2 (half of s) for its x coordinate.

Knowing that r-squared is 5 squared lets us solve for the value of s, because we now have the (x, y) coordinates and the radius, which will fit with the formula of:

\(x^2 + y^2 = r^2\)

This will give us a quadratic, an equation with several squared terms and two answers. In a quadratic, we must always check our answers because often one is extraneous. If this sounds like cheating, it’s not. Remember that a negative times a negative is a positive, so the square root, for example, of 100 is both 10 and -10. If you’re asked to solve a problem of how many eggs to buy and you find the answer must be the square root of 100 — well, then you know it is either 10 or -10, and you can’t buy -10 eggs. That’s a silly example, but just meant to remind you that extraneous answers are a real thing.

So we use the formula, plugging in the (x, y) values from the red dot, and solve:

And because s is 2, the value of the area of the shaded square is 4.

This problem is the first AI Literacy Lesson, below.

January 5, 2026: Monday

Remember: a factorial counts down to 1 and multiplies.

3! = 3 x 2 x 1 = 6 and 7! = 7 x 6 x 5 x 4 x 3 x 2 x1 = 5,040

With this one, the answer basically speaks for itself except for one thing: when I need to figure out what 120 is the factorial of, I start at 1 x 2 and keep adding a new multiplier until I get to 120. That’s a sensible approach, and it works mostly because 120 is pretty small. Factorials grow so fast that most numbers are pretty small in the factorial world, but just for those of you who might question — if it was a much bigger number, then one would estimate and tweak. Not very satisfying, perhaps, but truthful and accurate.

Estimate-and-tweak happens a lot in mathematics, but it works because we can always check our answers!

January 6, 2026: Tuesday

For this one, we’ll first write down what we know, using b to stand for brownies and c to stand for cookies. We write down that b + c = 9, and then we substitute all uses of b for the equivalent values, in terms of c, since we’re asked how many cookies they bought. Last, we use the cost (2 dollars per brownie and half of a dollar per cookie) and the total spend of $9 to solve for c. Finally, we check our work!

January 7, 2026: Wednesday

For this one, we start by rewriting with the square root operator (that’s what the exponent of 1/2 means) and making the whole fraction the denominator in a new fraction (that’s what the negative means; anything with a negative exponent becomes a fraction with a one as numerator and the “anything” as the denominator).

Then it’s just a normal fraction division problem. 1 (written here as the square root of 1 over 1, which is how anything can be treated as a fraction — add a denominator of one) is then multiplied by the second fraction, after flipping it upside down.

Here’s a few example problems to help you remember, first:

and now the answer to the January 7 problem:

AI Literacy Lesson #1: The Birth of A Confidently WRONG Answer

I used this prompt and uploaded the picture for problem 4: Solve this problem with a beginner-friendly explanation, appropriate for an audience that has graduated high school but is scared of math.

The model responded with a long, confident, step-by-step explanation.

It was completely wrong.

We’re going to look at why it was wrong — not in a hand-wavy “AI makes mistakes” way, but in a precise, mechanical way that explains how these systems actually fail.

The very first thing to notice is that the explanation goes off the rails immediately, in step one.

It says “The far corner of the square lies exactly on the circle.”

This is false.

If you look at the image carefully, no corner of the square touches the circle at all. Not even close. The curved arc of the circle never intersects a square corner. That single visual fact is easy for a human to verify at a glance — but the model doesn’t actually see the image in the way people do.

Because it misinterprets the picture, everything that follows is built on sand.

The Compounding Error Problem

Once that initial mistake is made, the rest of the reasoning collapses in a very specific way.

Many geometry problems involving circles on an (x,y) plane are Pythagorean-theorem problems in disguise. That pattern exists in textbooks, worksheets, and example solutions all over the internet.

That part is true.

But here’s the key issue: large language models don’t understand problems. They don’t reason from first principles. They don’t check whether an assumption actually fits the diagram in front of them.

They pattern-match.

So once the model incorrectly decides, “Ah, this looks like a circle-plus-square setup where a corner touches the circle,” it immediately snaps the problem into a familiar template:

The Quietly Changing Variable

Here’s where it gets especially instructive.

In the original problem, x represents the area of the shaded square.

But once the model commits to the imaginary triangle it thinks exists, it quietly changes what x means.

Now, instead of being an area, x becomes:

part of the length of a leg of a triangle that isn’t actually drawn,

defined indirectly as “the difference between 5 and something else,”

and treated as if that transformation were obvious and legitimate.

Nothing in the explanation flags this change. There’s no warning. No acknowledgment that the symbol is being repurposed.

The model then solves that problem — the one it invented — and presents the result as if it answered the original question.

It didn’t.

Is The Answer Useful At All?

In a very narrow, technical sense? Eh, maybe.

If you already knew:

that the answer doesn’t correspond to the shaded square,

that the triangle is imaginary,

and that the quantity it solved for is just a difference of lengths,

you might be able to repurpose the number for something else, like checking whether three lengths could form a triangle.

(This is me bending over backwards to be generous, so far it’s miraculous I’m not concussing myself.)

For the actual problem asked, the answer is useless.

Why This Matters For Your Life

This is not a “gotcha” example. I didn’t trick the system. I didn’t use adversarial prompts. I asked for a gentle explanation for scared beginners.

What happened instead was:

A false assumption made early That assumption was never checked The model forced the problem into a familiar pattern Definitions quietly shifted without notice The result was delivered with absolute confidence

This is exactly how automated systems deny valid insurance claims, misclassify applications, and make decisions that look rational on paper but are grounded in an initial misunderstanding that no one ever revisits.

The danger isn’t that these systems are sometimes wrong.

The danger is that they are wrong in a structured, confident, and persuasive way, and people are increasingly letting them make consequential decisions without understanding how fragile the reasoning actually is.

Because I understand this sort of thing reasonably well, I was able to bully ChatGPT into getting the right answer, but it took a very long time. If there’s interest, I will include that in a future answer post. Comments are on for paid subs (not a promise they will be on in future posts; I’m just curious what is helpful here and what would be more helpful. Will turn them off in the next day or two.)

Future weeks will have two AI literacy components, and more varied ones (I have an iteration of working with it over and over until it gets the right answer in the works) but this one, being the first, has all the redundant explanations and such and thus was long enough.

Coming next week: a couple of problems where an AI provided a good, reliable explanation, and how you can tell the difference.

If you enjoyed this, becoming a paid subscriber will let you continue to access the explanation/answer posts. Thank you!