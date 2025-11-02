My Gift to You: I removed the paywall on my review of Karine Jean-Pierre’s book. My review, titled Indepen-dunce, is now available for all readers. Enjoy!

The 2025 Holiday Shopping Season Is Here

Yes, it’s early. But the closer we get to Christmas, the more the good stuff will cost, so I try to get my tips out each year pretty soon after Halloween.

This year, I’m doing something a little different. One of my ongoing therapeutic goals is to treat Christmas differently than I have in the past. Christmas in the United States is inescapable; even if you wanted to ignore it completely, the season arrives like weather. For people with a lot of childhood baggage around it, there are usually only two directions to go: either become the Grinch, all barbed wire and avoidance — or go in exactly the opposite direction and try to brute-force a perfect Hallmark redemption arc every single December.

I’ve done the latter for years. It looks very impressive from the outside — trees, lights, themed wrapping paper, carefully curated playlists, the whole production — but internally it has always carried the frantic tone of this time I will get it right. This time it will feel like it was supposed to.

This time my nervous system will understand it is safe.

This time, at noon on Christmas Day I won’t feel the abyss move from shouting distance into whispering distance and start laughing while it calls my name.

This year, I’m trying something gentler.

Not less meaningful, at least I hope not — just less performative. I’m leaning into what I want Christmas to mean for me for the rest of my life, instead of reenacting some old script that never actually fit.

That has meant doing a lot of drawing, slowly and deliberately, for a few close friends. Something made by hand, one person at a time, in the quiet of early winter. Something I can be present for while I make it.

I’m also exploring new-to-me Christmas music and gourmet hot chocolate.

It turns out that if I don’t try to force Christmas into a movie scene, there is room for something more human and less brittle. I’m still figuring out what that is.

But it feels like it might be real….eventually?

Gifts As An Expression of Love

There is a self-help paradigm called “The 5 Languages of Love.” They have an online test and a variety of books on the topic. It posits that most people have one or two ways that they feel loved most directly and effectively. The languages are Physical Touch, Acts of Service, Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, and Receiving Gifts.

This paradigm has a lot of explanatory power. We’ve all known couples, or other relationships, for whom a mismatch of this paradigm explains a lot.

He thinks he’s a wonderful husband because he goes all out for her birthday, Christmas, and their anniversary, with random flowers-for-no-reason throughout the year, when what she desperately wants is more help with the housework or kids. (Receiving Gifts vs Acts of Service.)

She tells him she loves him by keeping a pristine house, making his lunch, and packing his bag for golf Saturdays, when he’d vastly prefer to hear compliments or just hang out with her a little more often. (Acts of Service vs Words of Affirmation or Quality Time.)

Susan thinks she’s a great roommate because she picks up after herself religiously and is always available to give rides; her roommate Allison thinks that Susan is cold and unfriendly because she doesn’t share meals or join movie nights. (Acts of Service vs Quality Time.)

In my opinion — as someone who is screwed up enough to have read nearly every self-help book you can name — the 5 love languages is more helpful and accurate than many self-help paradigms. For most of the people I know well, I think I can identify what makes them feel loved most effectively.

And it certainly applies in my case—Physical Touch is mine by about seventeen orders of magnitude, but Words of Affirmation are my second. For someone who lives alone, hugs are a rare treat, but my memories of people I love and respect saying, “I’m proud of you” are etched into my soul.

If anyone important to you has Receiving Gifts as a love language, or if you are in a situation similar to mine and most of the people you love live far away, shopping for gifts can be an important exercise in strengthening bonds—an “I love you and you matter to me” from a distance, brought to them by the United States Postal Service.

I got good at choosing gifts through a series of events that I’m never going to write about, but the benefit for you all is that I have some helpful tips!

Low Budget Ideas

BOX OF GRATITUDE: get a shoebox-sized box, or slightly bigger if you can find a nice one with a lid. The Walmart art supplies aisle usually has these for a few dollars. Decorate it if you wish, with stickers or just by writing the person’s name in a colored marker. Choose a few small, inexpensive items that represent a quality in the person that you admire. For example, if you appreciate that your father is handy and can fix anything, a roll of Duck Tape or a tape measure might work. Perhaps your little brother has always had an affinity for ducks, or your best friend has mentioned wistfully that she wanted to be an astronaut when she was a girl. A small duck or rocketship come to mind there. Your local art supply/craft store will have a section devoted to miniatures, which is a great place to find these things for very little money. A few of these items, with a handwritten letter explaining their significance, is a beautiful and significant gift. Depending on the items chosen, this one can be done for under $10 — possibly zero dollars, if you already own a box and small items that will represent what you appreciate about the recipient.

CALENDARS: there are page-a-day desk calendars and wall calendars on almost every topic and for almost every television show, movie franchise, and theme imaginable (animals, comic strips, lighthouses, quotes, books, music…). These are typically under $20 and are really nice gifts if you choose the topic well, since the recipient will enjoy something that they’re interested in and care about every single day in the new year. Bookstores generally stock these during December in great abundance.

COUPON BOOK: this is ideal for someone whose love language is Quality Time, but also good for anyone whose company you genuinely enjoy. You can download coupon templates by doing a google image search, or make them yourself out of index cards or cardstock from the art supply store. Decorate with stickers or not at all. Make a few coupons for things the recipient will enjoy or appreciate. 3 hours of babysitting for a single parent friend, going out to dinner for almost anyone, or a random favor for a friend who you know struggles to ask for needed help. If the recipient has ever wished they knew something you know, a coupon for a lesson is a great idea. A coupon for a drawing lesson that I gave someone for Christmas in 2016 turned into a lovely friendship that lasted most of college.

PLAYLIST: this one only requires time. Make a private YouTube playlist on a topic of interest to the recipient. The commercials of a shared childhood are likely on YouTube, along with music, lectures on topics of interest, historical news segments on events with which you have a shared memory.

To Repair A Broken Relationship

One of the best ways I’ve seen to get people talking again is to try to find common ground. If you, like so many of us, have lost a friendship or relationship with a family member to political differences in the last few years, if you think it might be salvageable—consider reaching out with a Christmas card and a coupon inside offering to read, and discuss with them, a book of their choosing.

Other Tips

The most important part of choosing a gift is choosing something that the person will love for its own sake, but that also shows that they matter to you—you noticed their love, affinity, or interest in the subject of the gift, or you noticed that they need something that perhaps they might struggle to give themselves.

One of the best gifts I ever received was a stuffed dragon. It took me a long time to get over my ego enough to buy myself the teddy bear I always wanted when I was a kid, and I probably wouldn’t have ever done it if I hadn’t been given Sparkle first.

Speaking of bears, and stuffed animals more generally, the Build-a-Bear company has all kinds of accessories for stuffed animals. If you might buy a stuffed animal for someone in your life and they use a wheelchair, an insulin pump, hearing aids, or other medical assistance devices, you can get them an animal like them. Here’s my teddy bear, Liam, who uses hearing aids.

Shopping online makes it easier than ever to find really good gifts in any niche you can imagine. Go to Etsy, Zazzle, or Amazon and put random words together, and you’ll be amazed at what will turn up.

I’ve found mathematical Christmas tree ornaments, Golden Girls kitchen utensils, Star Trek everything, and LEGO sets on almost every conceivable theme.

Print-on-demand services are everywhere now, and you can find something perfect for almost any niche—if you know to look. For example, I love mathematics and decorating for holidays. I found some amazing hoodies with Halloween math jokes and Christmas math jokes on Amazon just by searching “Halloween math hoodie” and “Christmas math hoodie.”

Etsy and other sites sell more than crafts—they are sites where many small businesses operate on a variety of themes, including hard-to-find autographs and custom-made items. You can have a photo of a child or pet turned into an ornament, t-shirt, or calendar. Many sites allow you to upload your smartphone pics and turn them into amazing gifts with ease, including Mpix, with which I have personally had only good experiences.

Is your Star Trek nerd brother a good cook who doesn’t do it very often? Etsy has the perfect thing for him.

A friend introduced me to the show “Breaking Bad” in 2022, which is flatly amazing. I found a signed copy of the pilot, from a reputable autograph dealer, for under $25. He’d never buy it for himself, but I think he has loved owning it, and it’s a reminder of a special experience we shared.

Check out a friend’s bookshelf and if you see any author more than once, you can probably get an autographed copy a lot cheaper than you think—often from the author him/herself, by asking on social media.

If Someone Truly Has Everything

If someone truly has everything, then a donation in their name, to a cause related to something they care about, can be a meaningful gift.

Is your stoic grandpa a military veteran? There are many scholarship-providing charities for the children of fallen soldiers.

Does your prickly mother-in-law always complain about how ugly modern architecture is? A gift to an historical preservation society in her name might signal respect for her views and make it harder for her to complain on Christmas morning.

Choosing Gifts Is A Skill

If it’s one that you’ve never developed very much, I hope this has helped!

If you or someone on your list likes art — below I have listed a few original drawings I have for sale. Email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com if you would like to own one. Make me an offer and I’ll get back to you quickly! I’m still figuring out how to get semi-decent photos of colored pencil work; in my judgment, these look better in person than they do here, but I’m not a photographer.

This page lists the originals and prints for sale and will be updated regularly as I’m doing a lot of Christmas drawings over the next couple of weeks.

May the coming holiday season be a blessing to you all.