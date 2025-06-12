I’ve filed two chargebacks in my life.

Both were against massive corporate subscription platforms — the kind that employ dark UX patterns specifically designed to keep you from canceling.

I’m not talking about “I didn’t feel like looking.” I’m talking about spending a solid ten minutes on their website — as a mathematics degree holder, someone reasonably intelligent; someone who can code time-series models and solve vector calculus problems — and still walking away without finding the off-switch.

So I gave up. I disputed the charge.

I didn’t lie — not technically. I didn’t claim fraud. I said I had canceled, which wasn’t factually true in the platform’s database sense. But it was morally true. I’d done my best. I’d navigated their maze, clicked their menus, searched their FAQ.

If I couldn’t find the button, they didn’t want me to.

And while I do still believe those companies deserved the backlash — I stand by that — I also know this:

Now that I’m on the other side of it (that’s the story I’m about to tell you), I’m not proud of myself.

Maybe it wasn’t karma, exactly. But it’s close enough to sting.

That’s why I’ve always had one policy here: if I have to choose between being read and being paid, I’d rather be read. Always. I’ve given away more than thirty paid subscriptions to people who emailed to say they couldn’t afford it.

And I’ll keep doing that, as long as I’m here. No questions, no vetting, no passive-aggressive qualifiers. If you want to read and can’t pay, I’ll comp it.

Which brings me here.

Substack, unlike the platforms I filed against, gives you a full 7-day warning before any renewal. A whole week. Just in case your life got busy. Just in case you forgot you subscribed. Just in case you need out. No tricks. No scroll-to-the-bottom-of-a-printout forms. Just a button.

And yet.

Sometimes, someone subscribes, reads every post, renews for years — and then files a chargeback for "fraud."

Not “I forgot to cancel.”

Not “this wasn’t worth it.”

Not “can I get a refund?”

Fraud.

That word has a specific meaning in the world of payments.

It means: this charge was unauthorized.

It means: I didn’t do this, someone stole my card, I want my money back.

It does not mean: “Oops.”

And yet.

All of the chargebacks I’ve ever received — all three of them, out of hundreds of paying subscribers — come not from strangers but from longtime readers.

People who open every email, often more than once.

People who’ve shared my work.

People who, by every available metric, were engaged and enthusiastic users.

People who, for whatever reason, didn’t cancel in time — and then decided to pretend they never signed up at all.

That’s deeply frustrating.

Not because I think everyone should pay forever. I’ve said many times, and I’ll say it again: if you enjoy reading but can’t afford it, just email me. I will give you a free subscription — no questions, no shame. I’ve written about how poor I used to be, and I know how brutal Bidenomics has been.

But a chargeback? Especially one flagged as “fraud”? That hits differently.

Because it doesn’t just cost me the refund.

It costs me fees. Penalties. A flag on my payment record. Time I can’t get back.

And the worst part? It tells the system — the one that lets independent writers get paid at all — that independent voices are not trustworthy.

That our work is suspicious. That people need to be protected from us.

All because someone forgot to cancel.

So if you're reading this and money is tight — truly, sincerely, I get it. I've lived it. Ask. I'll help.

What I won’t do is shame anyone for needing out.

What I will ask is: don’t misuse the word “fraud.”

Don’t tell your credit card company a charge was unauthorized when it wasn’t.

Don’t tell them you were defrauded by a writer whose work you’ve read, enjoyed, and renewed for three straight years.

Don’t let a billing oversight on your part become a legal accusation against someone whose only mistake was trusting the system to function in good faith.

Because the only thing fraud destroys faster than trust is infrastructure.

And Substack — flawed, promising, still evolving — might actually be the closest thing we’ve got to a viable space for independent thought.

For voices that aren’t algorithmically sorted, corporately filtered, or forced to pass through a donor class.

Substack could save the marketplace of ideas. 2024 was the podcast election, and there’s a very good chance that 2028 will be the Substack election.

Think about that. Think about what we could be part of here. It could be amazing.

But not if the people who value that freedom quietly dismantle the scaffolding that holds it up — just to avoid the small embarrassment of asking for help.

I’d rather give you a year, or a lifetime, of access for free than see all of us lose the platform entirely.

So just ask.

Please.