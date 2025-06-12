Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
12m

Substack gives you a week notice of renewal? Where? I don’t think I’ve ever gotten such a notice, and there is one (not you) I would have canceled if I’d seen it, as the charge had more than doubled what I’d signed up to pay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture