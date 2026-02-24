Oh, he’s running.

Of course he’s running.

The cover tells you that before you even read the subtitle. Young Man in a Hurry. Not “A Seasoned Public Servant Reflects.” Not “Lessons in Governance.”

A man in motion. A man mid-stride. A man who looks like he’s late, he’s late, for a very important date….with destiny.

And in a jaw-dropping display of unmitigated audacity, the picture is not even present-day Gavin Newsom. Oh no. We get the sepia-toned, 20-to-30-years-younger edition — sleeves rolled, tie loosened, jaw set at that careful angle that says, “I was born to stride purposefully past parked sedans.” It’s less memoir and more audition reel.

If nostalgia were a campaign ad, it would look like this.

There is something breathtakingly audacious about publishing a book with that title while presiding over a state that has been quietly hemorrhaging congressional seats. California is now famous for U-Hauls heading east.

But people don’t usually flee paradise.

They leave when the rent is crushing, the streets feel unstable, the regulatory thicket grows wild, and the budget math requires following departing taxpayers by statute like an ex who is just crazy enough that it wouldn’t be entirely smart to block him, just in case you need evidence for the cops in the future.

And yet here we are.

This is a sprint. It is not a sober reckoning.

My readers, largely center-right and to the right of that, tend to regard Gavin Newsom as something between a Bond villain and a malfunctioning hologram of 1998 Democratic ambition.

“Psychopath” gets thrown around with some enthusiasm. I’m not convinced that diagnosis holds, but I understand the impulse.

The lockdown-era footage alone is seared into memory: businesses shuttered, churches padlocked, sobbing toddlers on video being masked into silence in a display of authoritarian fantasy that crossed the line into delusional the moment it was conceived.

And then the French Laundry dinner, candlelight glowing like a parody of Versailles while the rest of the state was told to stay home and eat responsibly.

You don’t forget that image.

And neither does he, apparently — which may explain the urgency.

Because this cover is not defensive. It is defiant. It doesn’t say, “I made mistakes.” It says, “I’ve always been on my way.” The subtitle, A Memoir of Discovery, suggests introspection.

The typography screams campaign launch.

And just in case you wondered whether the relatability pivot has begun, he recently informed an Atlanta audience that he’s “a 960 SAT guy” — the sort of accidentally tone-deaf performance of humility that has become almost de rigeur for white male Democrats attempting to prove they are just regular folks.

The quiet part is no longer quiet.

This is a book written by a man who would like to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and has decided that the runway to get there begins with a carefully curated origin story.

If you’re going to run while your house is still visibly on fire, you had better make the story compelling.

So let’s read it carefully.

Let’s see what this “discovery” amounts to — and whether the hurry is ambition, destiny, or something else entirely.

I wondered if this book would be an attempt to pander to the Left — and give himself the best shot at making it through the primary — or if it was an attempt to position himself as more moderate, which one could argue his recent podcast episodes (in which he talks to really dangerous, terrifying Nazis like, oh, Charlie Kirk) serve as an attempt to do.

He’s apparently decided that the center right swing voters (which is, in my opinion, most of the fucking country) don’t read books, because he starts the pandering to the Left in the prologue. He mentions his Catholic education, but makes sure to position himself as a rebel who got booted out in third grade — fighting the power all the way back then, eh? And then goes on to genuflect at the feet of the “Indigenous,” as if land currently “occupied” by White Americans is the only land on this planet that hasn’t been conquered, re-conquered, and conquered again.

Of course, the true invention of California was a story the schoolchildren of my generation were never taught. Certainly not by the nuns at Notre Dame des Victoires, where we wore little sailor outfits and blue socks up to our knees and I got booted out in the third grade for one shortcoming or another. Surely not by my teachers at Neil Cummins K–8 or Redwood High School. The story of California’s original sin would have required a more forthright narration: how a century before gold’s finding, the decimation of California’s Indigenous had commenced. While it played out haphazardly, there was no mistaking the result. California was born in genocide.

He also admits, right there in the prologue, that people flee in his state, but he finds a way to talk about it that is, shockingly, even oilier than his hair (quite an accomplishment for page 4).

Whatever frontier legend invigorates them, they come with the same look in their eyes. They needn’t be completely true, and they needn’t be completely loyal. They tap into our spirit, and hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies, and sometimes they move on to Texas or Florida. May their landing places greet them with great fanfare, for it is California they take with them.

Notice what he does. Out-migration is not treated as a policy signal. It is not framed as a referendum on taxation, regulatory density, public safety, housing costs, or school quality. It is recast as temperament. A “frontier legend.” A personality type. A faintly disloyal restlessness.

People are not responding to incentives. No, not incentives!

They are succumbing to myth.

And in one of the slicker rhetorical moves in the book so far, he manages to imply that those who leave are animated by narratives that “needn’t be completely true,” while also conceding — almost boastfully — that they depart with “hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies” tucked into the California spirit.

That line is doing quiet work. It is almost pathologically manipulative.

They aren’t fleeing.

They are carrying California outward.

It is mythic language deployed to anesthetize mathematics, which irritates me in a deeply personal way.

And this is the tonal throughline of the prologue: narrative over numbers. Identity over incentives. Spirit over structure.

You can write like this when you are running for something larger than the governorship. You write for history. You write for aura. You write as if decline is just misunderstood destiny.

But if your state has lost congressional seats, if U-Hauls really are pointed east, if middle-class families are calculating whether they can afford to stay — and of course all of these things are true of his state — then reframing exit as frontier cosplay is not discovery.

It’s branding, and in this case, it’s so obvious that one wonders who he expects to fall for it.

And if this book is meant to introduce a national audience to Gavin Newsom, then the prologue makes one thing clear: he is not moderating. He is mythologizing.

Which, to be fair, may be the more honest move. Though the question of who he expects to be attracted to this is….interesting.

Still in the prologue, the sheer oiliness is more astonishing with every paragraph.

I struggle at times to make sense of the challenge of governance before me, in part because it is a challenge that has few precedents in history and in part because the means to meet it are not always within my grasp.

That is an extraordinary sentence to include in the opening pages of a book titled Young Man in a Hurry. Men who believe history has presented them with unprecedented burdens and insufficient tools do not usually write memoirs that read like launch ramps. They write laments. They write apologies. They write technocratic white papers about constraints.

But this is not a white paper. This is a self-mythologizing origin story. So which is it? Is he the constrained executive, hamstrung by forces beyond his control? Or is he the striding protagonist of destiny, sleeves rolled, perpetually in motion?

The tension between those two self-portraits is not subtle. One diffuses responsibility. The other claims inevitability.

It is very hard to be both trapped by history and called by it.

To position oneself that way is to position oneself with plausible deniability and performative humility all at once.

And this is all just from the Prologue. On to chapter one.

In chapter one, we begin with a discussion of his undiagnosed-as-a-child dyslexia and the coping mechanisms by which he turned himself into an effective public speaker, and move through family history and trauma.

Dyslexia explains my compulsion to master every facet of policy and every number in the state budget and maybe even my fastidious note-taking and recordkeeping.

And family history (Tessa is his mother):

Tessa came from a family of brilliant and daring misfits who had carved new paths in botany and medicine and left-wing politics. Her father, Arthur Menzies, who had served in the army during World War II and endured a brutal captivity in a Japanese prisoner of war camp, was an expert in horticulture, especially California wildflowers. Among the family secrets was his decades-long battle with alcoholism and depression. His life of flora, it was said, wasn’t enough to blot out the monsters of his wartime confinement. To the horror of my mother and her two sisters, he ended up committing suicide in his bedroom with a .38-caliber bullet to the head. He was fifty-seven years old and left behind no note.

This is all quite tragic and deeply sad, of course. And whether he is revealing it to be more relatable or not, it does serious work in the architecture of the memoir. It situates him inside generational trauma rather than simple privilege.

It complicates the caricature.

As the family history continues, we learn that his maternal grandmother was a Communist.

In the 1930s, when she was barely twenty, her socialist passion took her to Soviet Russia, where she mixed it up with other young American Reds.

That detail is not incidental. It places ideological conviction, which is very different from simple elite networking, in the bloodstream of the family. Left-wing politics is not a recent branding choice. It is lineage.

And now the pattern sharpens: war trauma, suicide, dyslexia, ideological fervor, political ambition. The memoir is constructing a man forged in forces larger than himself.

The question that lingers is not whether these stories are true. They almost certainly are. The question is what they are meant to explain.

Drive?

Hurry?

Or inevitability?

Because when you stack climate catastrophe, civilizational guilt, neurological wiring, generational trauma, and ideological inheritance on top of one another, you are not just telling a childhood story.

You are building a myth of origin.

And myths, once constructed carefully enough, have a way of dulling critique.

Fatherlessness is a central fact of his origin story. It is not incidental. It is not background color. It is the emotional spine. He recounts this story from a custody exchange after visiting his father — a memory he does not personally retain, but credits to his younger sister:

During one such exchange, she recalls, Dad had treated us to hamburgers and milkshakes at the Nut Tree’s restaurant and was watching as we rode the carousel and choo-choo train and marveled at the sleek twin-engine airplanes parked one behind the other in an exhibit of flying machines. We were sucking on treats from the Nut Tree’s candy store and riding these big rocking horses when Mom, still youthful and starting to date again, pulled up to take us home. “You were devastated to leave Dad,” Hilary told me. “You were holding on to him and crying, and you wouldn’t let go. It was just agonizing to watch. I remember feeling crushed for Mom because she had to see that. That has to hurt her, I remember thinking. Gavin doesn’t want to come home. It hurt me to see how much pain you were in.”

This is not manipulative writing. It is painful and human. A child clinging to a father he only sees intermittently. A sister aware enough to feel compassion for both parents. A divided loyalty stamped early.

We then learn how that mostly fatherless boy — seeing his father roughly once a month — becomes an easy target:

The footsteps behind me belonged to a boy named Jason, otherwise known as the bully of Baltimore Avenue. He was cunning and cruel and possessed a GPS system for kids who were the opposite. He zeroed in on my skinny legs and unruly hair, which did not mind comb or brush. I’ve managed to erase from my brain nearly all the stunts he pulled on me. Hilary remembers only his telling her this: “If you want to find your brother, look for him hanging on the fence by the threads of his underwear,” which strikes me today as one of the all-time great lines of bullydom.

Fatherlessness. Dyslexia. Bullying. Divorce. Geographic splitting of home.

It is a classic American pattern.

But here is where the myth complicates.

Because this is not merely a story of absence and vulnerability. Interwoven with it are scenes of proximity to extraordinary wealth and power. His father is not just the distant parent in a Volkswagen reading poetry on the drive back to San Francisco. He is also a man close enough to the Getty family to assist in ransom logistics during one of the most infamous kidnappings of the twentieth century. The children meet Paul Getty shortly after his release.

The orbit includes Pelosis, Willie Brown, Moscone — the gravitational center of California political and financial life.

So the childhood is bifurcated.

Emotionally: unstable, divided, precarious.

Structurally: embedded, connected, elite-adjacent.

And that tension is what makes the memoir compelling.

My window on the Gettys would serve up many lessons of a realm I could see and touch but never hold, but none was more vivid than Paul’s absolute insistence on affirming life no matter the circumstances.

There it is again — distance and proximity. A realm visible but not fully possessed.

A father visible but not fully present. Power visible but not fully owned.

The myth taking shape is not simply one of privilege, nor simply one of adversity.

It is one of a boy on the edge of immense structures — wealth, ideology, trauma, ambition — absorbing their force without fully controlling them.

And if you are building a national candidacy, that is a useful myth to build:

Not born into nothing. Not fully born into everything. Forged at the fault line between the two.

The question, as always, is what that origin story is meant to justify.

It is remarkably effective at positioning him to be all things to all people. Who, at this point, can he not relate to?

And we’re only at the end of Chapter Two.

Chapter Three is mostly more family history — we learn his paternal grandfather, of whom he has few but very positive memories, was well-connected and generous, and that people called him “The Boss”. His maternal grandmother paid him to sweep away spider webs but not kill the spiders, an admonition she layered with moral gravity.

And we learn more about how the parental divorce affected him.

Whether they routinely compared notes on how Hilary and I were faring wasn’t made clear to us. Looking back, I’m of the mind that Dad was fine with Mom keeping him in the dark on most domestic matters, including how I was doing in school.

That line lands quietly, but it carries weight. Fine with being kept in the dark. Fine with not knowing. Fine with distance.

Then comes the moment with his mother:

“It’s okay to be average, Gavin.”

He describes those as the cruelest words ever said to him — though he recognizes they came from love, from exhaustion, from a woman who had worked all day and did not know what to do with a dyslexic son who could not read or spell.

And then this:

Confessions of that sort aren’t the kind of thing a kid shares when he’s looking to give his father reasons to be a bigger part of his life.

There it is. The internal logic becomes explicit.

You don’t tell the distant parent how badly you’re doing. You don’t hand him reasons to withdraw further. You harden.

You curate yourself, like…like a politician.

And then, almost seamlessly, the narrative shifts to the paper route.

The paper route is not a quaint childhood anecdote. It is the apprenticeship.

He describes rain-soaked Thursdays, rubber bands snapping, angry customers, redelivery at dusk. He memorizes routes, learns which houses will complain no matter what — fifteen percent, he estimates — and resolves to deliver the paper again anyway. He moves fast, aims precisely, never skips a house. He prides himself on being a detail guy. He does not miss. He does not quit.

This is fatherlessness translated into discipline.

If you cannot rely on the father to show up, you become the one who shows up.

If you cannot control whether you are seen, you control whether the paper lands exactly where it should.

If fifteen percent of customers complain no matter what, you bite your tongue and redeliver.

The wounded boy becomes the reliable operator.

And then he adds the modern gloss: even then, he says, people were retreating into echo chambers. He was delivering the news of the day to neighbors already driven by fear of communism or civil rights or the Black Panthers — but they still trusted the ink on their doorstep.

It is subtle, but unmistakable.

Paperboy becomes metaphor.

Information courier.

Criticism absorber.

Logistics manager.

Complaint handler.

The origin story is no longer just emotional.

It is vocational.

And that is a far more useful myth for someone in a hurry.

Chapter four is where the rain-soaked paper route gives way to private jets.

Up to this point, the memoir has been constructing competence. Grit. Precision. Restraint. The boy who never skipped a house. The kid who redelivered the paper to the fifteen percent who would complain no matter what. The young man who refused the joint and scrubbed resin out of a carved pipe because order mattered.

And then, without much fanfare, we are on the Getty jet.

One minute it’s rubber bands snapping in a drizzle off the Pacific; the next it’s Pacific Heights mansions with fifteen-piece butler uniforms and block parties for five hundred guests celebrating the premiere of an opera funded by oil money and poured with champagne whose lineage predates the American Constitution.

This is not a pivot away from the myth. It is an expansion of it.

The scrappy operator does not disappear. He simply learns how to walk across marble floors without slipping.

We are introduced to Gordon and Ann Getty not as caricatures of decadence but as fixtures of a parallel universe — a universe in which Placido Domingo stays over, presidents raise money in the living room, and a British butler with a name out of a Victorian novel polishes silver with surgical precision. A universe where suits are tailored at Wilkes Bashford “appropriate to meet a king,” where six crisp hundred-dollar bills are pressed into a teenager’s hand with a casual “This is your spending money,” and where a coming-out party in Spain means custom Brioni and Valentino under chandeliers.

And yet — and this is important — the book insists that he always knew the line.

“Which Getty are you?” a couple asks at the party in Madrid.

“I’m not a Getty,” he says. “I’m a Newsom.”

He describes feeling the retraction in their body language — the social air withdrawing. It is one of the few moments in the chapter where the glamour cracks and you glimpse the fault line. He is inside the room but not of it. Close enough to observe, not quite close enough to belong.

That duality is the real subject of Chapter Four.

He is not writing as a resentful outsider. He is not writing as an entitled heir. He is writing as a translator.

The kid who once learned which houses would complain no matter what is now learning which rooms are performance and which are power. He studies the choreography of wealth: the prostrations of hotel staff, the brittle politeness of royal courts, the absurdity of joints passed in a private screening room while kings and opera patrons hover one floor up.

He notices the fraudulence — “No one held you to task; no one called BS on your wants” — and he notices the cost. The way his mother must perform enthusiasm over Neiman Marcus boxes, only to quietly return the clothes for store credit and stuff stockings with Walgreens toothpaste. The way two realities coexist: the Jetty to Spain, and the Safeway jug of wine.

If the paper route was apprenticeship in accountability, the Getty years were apprenticeship in fluency. Fluency in power, access, and money.

It is not the mythology of self-made ascent.

It is the mythology of dual citizenship.

And for someone who would one day seek the presidency, that may be the more useful inheritance of all.

Chapter Five, in retrospect, reads like a résumé disguised as vulnerability. The dyslexic kid becomes the disciplined worker. The janitor becomes the real estate licensee. The real estate licensee becomes the scrappy entrepreneur. The scrappy entrepreneur becomes the darling of Napa, endorsed by Mondavi and financed by Getty.

Every apparent setback becomes a credential. Every proximity to wealth becomes “mentorship.” Every infusion of capital becomes “risk.”

By the end of the chapter, PlumpJack a San Francisco wine-store-turned-hospitality empire — restaurants, wineries, hotels — launched with Getty capital and political proximity. is no longer a wine store. It is proof of concept. He has battled city hall. He has innovated with screw tops. He has launched restaurants and hotels. He has created a “Failure Award” because even his mistakes must be branded.

The myth has matured.

He is not the kid outside the gates of power.

He is the kid who can walk in and out of them.

Which brings us to Chapter Six.

In 1996, he gets a call from an aide to Mayor Willie Brown — one of their regulars at PlumpJack Cafe. He has hosted a fundraiser as a favor. He has walked precincts. He is offered an appointment to the city’s Film Commission.

Public service, he tells us, intrigued him. It took him only a moment to say yes.

Of course it did.

Because this was never a story about clawing upward from nowhere. It was a story about learning how to move seamlessly between rooms.

Wine merchant. Trust-fund-adjacent operator. Political donor. Commission appointee.

Dual citizenship.

Private capital and public office. Restaurant back room and city hall chamber. Getty jet and precinct walking.

This is where the memoir stops being a coming-of-age story and becomes an origin story for power.

Not outsider power.

Networked power.

And this — not the paper route, not the Safeway jug of wine, not the dyslexia — is the real hinge.

Because once you understand that his ascent is not self-made but co-signed — not rebellious but relational — the “Young Man in a Hurry” cover reads differently.

He is not sprinting toward something.

He has been ushered toward it.

And the usher has a donor list.

That’s where we slow down.

That’s where we ask who exactly opened which doors — and why.

And that’s where the hurry becomes interesting. That’s where we get past all the childhood scene-setting and throat-clearing, much of which reads as pre-defending, and get to what political forces shaped the man who would be our next President.

And Chapter Six immediately shows you what “ushered” looks like in practice.

He gets a call: Willie Brown wants to appoint him to the city’s Film Commission.

He says yes.

Then he shows up for the swearing-in…and Willie Brown swears him into something else entirely: chair of the Parking and Traffic Commission. Newsom is so unprepared he thinks it’s a joke, gets sworn in “in a blink,” and when a reporter asks his “vision” for Parking and Traffic, he blurts out something about paying his outstanding tickets and basically flees the scene.

So: welcome to public service. Your first job is a surprise job. Your first press interaction is a hostage situation. Your first “vision” is parking enforcement amnesty for yourself.

Then the book tries to launder this into nobility. He describes learning Robert’s Rules, learning how not to be heavy-handed, learning that even a lowly commission could make workers’ lives better — specifically parking control officers (many of them black women, he notes) who get abused in public while doing the job everyone pretends they support in theory and despises in practice.

And then Willie upgrades him again — this time with the real prize: a vacant seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Newsom himself flags the obvious question: why me? His own answer is basically: Willie knew my father, and Willie had seen my “more or less competent performance” on Parking and Traffic.

That is the system in one sentence.

Election? No. Selection. Mandate? No. Sponsorship.

The will of the people? No. Just phone calls.

And the phone calls arrive immediately.

On the day he’s sworn in as a Supervisor, he goes on local TV and says the most boringly reasonable thing a human can say about a public bond: before voters approve $100 million to help fund a stadium project, shouldn’t we see the business plan? He even says, flat-out, there isn’t one.

Within hours, a state power broker (John Burton — friend of Willie, friend of his father) is on the phone: what the hell did you just do? He’s ordered to City Hall.

There, Willie gives him the whole theology:

You didn’t get elected. You didn’t get a single vote. Except mine.

So Newsom does what the initiated do: he learns. He gets with the program. Mayor Brown explains the reversal to reporters as “rookie mistakes”— not changing positions, just “fully understanding the facts.”

The bond passes with 50.1%. The deal collapses anyway — because the numbers don’t pencil out.

And the 49ers leave anyway.

If you’re looking for the origin story of modern California governance, it’s hard to beat: forced loyalty, narrated as maturity, topped off with a coin-flip ballot margin and a failed outcome.

And then — because the universe has a sense of humor — his father swears him in, Willie introduces him as the future, and Newsom introduces himself as a “social liberal and fiscal watchdog” representing a district defined by old San Francisco names, high income levels, and the kind of politics where “finding the middle on taxes” is what you call it when you want to keep your coalition while the machine keeps running.

This is where the childhood throat-clearing finally cashes out: not into a moral awakening, but into fluency in the language of political bullshit — the ability to get corrected in private, rebranded in public, and moved upward anyway.

And from here, the book stops being a memoir and becomes a manual.

