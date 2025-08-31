This post is a departure from my usual writing—meant as a resource you can share with survivors in your life who don’t travel often but may need to know what to expect at the airport.

If you’ve survived child sexual abuse or sexual assault (at any age) and don’t travel often, there are essential things to know before heading to the airport.

You Might Be Flagged by a Full-Body Scanner

Even if you’re wearing loose clothing and have nothing in your pockets, you could set off the AIT (Advanced Imaging Technology) scanner unexpectedly.

The only explanation you might hear is that it’s “looking for something that shouldn’t be there,” which isn’t informative—and can feel terrifying.

Knowing ahead of time that a triggering screening could happen gives you a chance to brace yourself.

Sometimes just expecting the possibility can make it less overwhelming.

What to Do if You're Flagged

You’ll be shown the image—so you'll know exactly why you're being pulled aside. Stay as calm as you possibly can. It won’t make the situation go away, but it can help you stay grounded. Know your rights: You can request a Passenger Support Specialist (PSS). Officially, they’re trained to assist with medical or emotional needs. In practice, what you get is another officer of the same sex in the room. It helps: you’re not alone, and you can talk to them during the patdown.

You can request a private screening, in a room where you won’t be exposed to other travelers. A same-sex officer will conduct the patdown, and you can have a witness or companion join you.

If you flag the alarm, immediately say: “I request a Passenger Support Specialist and the private room.” The agent will activate their walkie-talkie and request a PSS.

If the agent doesn’t use your sex in making the request, you can clarify: “I request a (female or male, depending on your sex) Passenger Support Specialist.”

This ensures your request is honored correctly. They are supposed to automatically get an agent of the same sex, but don’t be afraid to speak up and request this anyway — particularly if you have an androgynous appearance or if the airport is in a part of the country where “assuming your gender” may be something the agents hesitate to do.

Scar Tissue May Be the Invisible Trigger (A Hypothesis)

On my trip, I alarmed twice. Both times, the scanner lit up on exactly the two areas where I have scar tissue. That may be coincidence—but if you also have scar tissue, you might consider giving that possibility a mental heads up, as it may be more likely for you.

Which Is Less Re-traumatizing?

I had both: one in public, before I knew my rights, and one in private.

In my experience, the private patdown was more physically intrusive—but it felt far less emotionally distressing: no gawking strangers, no risk of phones recording me, and having a PSS there gave me someone to talk to, which was a helpful distraction.

Having experienced both, and recently (in August 2025), that’s my take — for what it’s worth.

The Patdown Procedure

Agents must explain what they’re doing and are required to use the back of the hand on sensitive areas (front of the hand may be used only in limited cases per TSA regs).

If the agent does not narrate exactly what they’re doing, by saying things like, “You will feel the back of my hand move across your buttocks,” you can ask them to do so. Say something like, “I need you to say how and where you’re going to touch me before you do so.”

Should You Get TSA Pre-Check?

You can pay for TSA Pre-check and it will reduce the likelihood of this happening, but it does not remove the possibility entirely. The agents told me that it happens “eighty or ninety percent less often” but they were careful to repeat that it’s no guarantee.

If I travel again, I’ll probably sign up—but know the trade-off: it requires giving TSA additional personal information and surveillance rights.

Read the fine print and decide carefully.

Bottom Line

TSA procedures can range from undignified to outright re-traumatizing.

But knowing your rights and knowing what may happen is the best way to protect yourself, reduce shock, and preserve some measure of control.

If it happens, it will still be uncomfortable. But at least it won’t take you by surprise. Because this is what trigger warnings are really for: reducing distress by removing the element of surprise.