Ten Loads of Laundry, my post about the most recent Duggar scandal, has now been read nearly 40,000 times. Eleven Loads of Laundry, the follow-up built on FOIA-obtained jailhouse calls and emails, is closing in on 16,000.

I didn’t set out to write a series. I set out to explain a mechanism — the way a theology that collapses all sin into a single undifferentiated category of fallen removes the very cognitive architecture that would allow someone to stop.

The Duggars were the occasion. The mechanism was the point.

Both pieces were already long, and there was a section I kept cutting because it kept threatening to swallow everything else.

It’s the section that matters most, and it isn’t really about the Duggars at all.

It’s about your family.

Or it might be. If you grew up in evangelical or fundamentalist Christianity — or anywhere near it, which in the rural American South means almost everyone, churched or not — the architecture I described in those pieces didn’t stay inside the Duggar house. It didn’t stay inside the IBLP.

It is in the walls of ordinary churches and ordinary homes and ordinary families that have never heard of Bill Gothard and would be offended by the comparison.

It is also, at this particular cultural moment, under active defense.

There is a backlash happening against adult children who go no contact with their parents. Some of it is responding to something real. And some of it is doing something else entirely — something the theology has always been very good at.

Let’s talk about that first.

The No Contact Backlash

A word about the backlash, because if I don’t say it someone will say it for me in the notes.

Yes. Some people have gone no contact with their parents for reasons that are, to put it charitably, disproportionate. The political environment of the last decade has done something genuinely corrosive to family relationships, and some of what gets labeled “going no contact” is less a response to a relationship and more a response to an election.

If you have cut off your parents because they voted for someone you find morally disqualifying, or because they didn’t find him morally disqualifying enough, that is a choice you are entitled to make — I’ll get to entitlement shortly — but it is not what I’m talking about here, and it is not what the research on family estrangement is mostly about.

That version of no contact is a political act wearing the clothing of a relational one. The distinction matters, even though it's easy to miss from the outside — the same way it's easy to miss the distinction between celiac disease and a gluten-free lifestyle choice. Same restaurant order. Same polite explanation to the waiter. Entirely different underlying reality, and if you've ever watched someone with actual celiac disease get lumped in with the people who just feel better when they avoid bread, you know exactly how useful that conflation is to no one.

What I’m talking about is older and quieter and has nothing to do with who anyone voted for.

It’s the adult child who has spent years — sometimes decades — trying to have an honest relationship with a parent inside a framework that was specifically designed to make that impossible.

It’s the person who has done the therapy, read the books, attempted the conversations, and arrived, exhausted, at the conclusion that the exits are structural.

That the problem is not a misunderstanding that could be cleared up with better communication.

That the wall is load-bearing.

The backlash does not distinguish between these two things. It would prefer not to, because distinguishing between them would require asking what, exactly, the adult child was trying to get out of — and that question has answers the backlash is not prepared to sit with.

So it treats them as one category: ungrateful children, radicalized by therapists and TikTok and a culture that has decided that inconvenience is trauma, abandoning parents who loved them imperfectly.

Imperfectly.

We’ll come back to that word.

The Authority Structure That Doesn’t Expire

To understand why the framework makes honest relationship impossible, you have to understand something about how authority works in complementarian theology — which is not a fringe theology.

This is important enough that I want to say it twice.

Complementarianism is not the IBLP. It is not a cult. It is the official doctrine of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States. It is the doctrine of the Presbyterian Church in America, of the Anglican Church in North America, of most nondenominational evangelical megachurches.

It is, in other words, the theological water that a very large number of American Christians have been swimming in their entire lives, many of them without knowing it had a name.

A brief but necessary clarification, because I am not here to argue with anyone about their marriage. Complementarianism, as most people who hold it actually live it, means something fairly modest: that you and your spouse make decisions together, and that if you reach a genuine impasse on something serious, the husband has the deciding vote — along with the responsibility for what follows from it.

I don't personally hold this view. I think the deciding vote on any given issue should go to whoever knows more about it or has more at stake in it, but I'm not married, and I have a pronounced lack of interest in how other people structure their households. That version of complementarianism is not what I'm talking about. It is not the thing that produces what I'm about to describe, any more than believing in equal pay and hiring the most qualified person is what I mean when I criticize the excesses of progressive feminism.

I'm talking about the load-bearing version — the one where authority isn't a tiebreaker between partners but a permanent hierarchy that flows downward, that requires submission rather than requesting it, and that does not expire when the children grow up.

Bill Gothard did not invent the umbrella of authority. He drew a diagram of something that was already everywhere, gave it a memorable name, and systematized it into something teachable.

The reason it spread so easily — the reason the concept saturated churches that had never heard of IBLP and would have recoiled from the association — is that it was translating something millions of Christians already believed into a form they could write on a whiteboard, which, as a side effect, made it more intense and extreme.

My church didn’t use the phrase. They didn’t need to. They already had the thing.

Here is the thing: in this framework, authority flows downward from God in a chain. God to husband. Husband to wife. Parents to children. The language around this is spiritual — the authority figure is described as a “covering,” a source of protection, a buffer between the person beneath and the chaos of a world not properly ordered under God.

To step outside your covering is not just disobedience. It is exposure. It is danger. It is, depending on how hot the preacher is running that Sunday, a door opened to Satan.

What this framework does not have is an expiration date.

For a son, the authority transfers eventually — he becomes a husband, he takes a wife under his covering, he steps into the role the theology built for him.

For a daughter, the authority transfers at marriage: from father to husband. She moves from one covering to the next without ever standing, uncovered, as a person whose conscience is fully her own.

But here is what happens when she doesn’t marry.

Or when she marries someone her parents don’t recognize as a legitimate authority. Or when she marries and divorces. Or when she is, at whatever age, without a husband.

The handoff never happens.

She remains, in the architecture of this theology, permanently under her parents’ jurisdiction. And I want to be precise about that word: parents. Because while the theology formally vests authority in the father, what it actually produces on the ground is often something different.

Mothers in this world have very little formal authority — over their husbands, over their sons, over much of anything. But an unmarried adult daughter is one of the few places where a mother’s informal authority has room to operate, and some mothers, consciously or not, feel that keenly.

I am one of many women whose primary antagonist in this dynamic was not her father. It was her mother.

The theology hands fathers the title. It hands mothers the territory. And an unmarried adult daughter, with no husband to transfer jurisdiction to, is territory that never gets handed off.

So the parent — father or mother, and do not let anyone tell you it is always (or even usually) the father — continues to experience their adult child as being under their authority. Their input is not opinion. It is stewardship. Their concern is not interference. It is covering. When she pushes back, when she asserts that she is a person with her own conscience and her own life and her own right to make decisions without their approval, she is not, in this framework, exercising adulthood.

She is rebelling.

Which means that every attempt she makes to be recognized as her own person is received as a spiritual problem she is having. The framework does not have a category for legitimate adult autonomy in an unmarried daughter.

It has obedience and it has rebellion, and it has very little in the space between.

No contact, in this world, is not a boundary.

It is the most extreme form of rebellion available.

It is exit from the jurisdiction.

It severs the covering entirely.

Which is exactly why it works, for those who need it. And exactly why it is treated, by the parent and the surrounding community, as the nuclear option — as something done by broken, bitter, unforgiving children to parents who loved them imperfectly.

Imperfectly. Still coming back to that word.

The Confession Mechanism

So. Imperfectly.

Here is what the theology does with parental sin, and I want you to follow this carefully because it is elegant in the way that a trap is elegant — you can admire the engineering even as it closes around you.

The framework has a mechanism for sin. It is confession.

You name what you did wrong, you bring it before God, you receive forgiveness, and the matter is closed. This is not unique to IBLP or to fundamentalism — it is broadly Christian, and for most sins in most contexts it functions more or less as advertised.

What it does to the parent-child relationship is something specific and worth naming precisely.

When a parent in this world is confronted — by a therapist, by a spouse, by an adult child who has done enough work to find words for what happened — the framework provides a response that is both genuine and catastrophically insufficient.

The parent admits imperfection. They may cry. They may say they did the best they could, which is probably true, and that they’re sorry, which may also be true. They bring it before God. They receive forgiveness.

And then they are done.

Done.

Not done in the sense of having worked through anything. Done in the sense that the mechanism has been completed. Sin identified, confessed, forgiven. File closed.

The framework does not have a next step, because in the framework there is no next step. Forgiveness is the destination.

There is nothing on the other side of it that requires further action.

What happens to the adult child’s ongoing pain at this point is theologically determined.

It becomes her problem.

Not in the way that healing is always, ultimately, your own work — that’s true and worth saying separately. In the specific sense that the framework has processed the sin and closed the file, and she is still standing there with her hands full of something the framework says no longer exists.

Her pain, after the confession, is no longer evidence of harm done. It is evidence of unforgiveness.

It is pride. It is bitterness. It is, depending on how the conversation goes, a spiritual problem she needs to take to God.

The moral weight has been transferred.

Quietly, completely, and with the full backing of the theology.

This is the mechanism I want you to hold onto, because it is what makes the system so perfectly suited to abusive parents specifically — not just authoritarian ones, not just difficult ones, but genuinely abusive ones.

A trap designed for deer will catch a rabbit if a rabbit wanders in, but it was designed for deer.

This mechanism was not designed for abusers. But it fits them the way a key fits a lock — not because anyone planned it that way, but because the shape is exactly right.

Here is what the mechanism does not do.

It does not scale.

It processes a father who worked too much and missed his daughter’s recitals the same way it processes a father who beat her.

It processes a mother who was emotionally cold the same way it processes a mother who was emotionally savage.

The confession is the same. The forgiveness is the same. The file closes the same way.

The cut-your-own-switches-pull-your-pants-down-and-get-lashed-until-blood-appears-twice-a-week childhood and the had-real-talent-you-never-encouraged childhood land in the same bucket, because the bucket is labeled “imperfect” and the theology does not have a finer sorting mechanism than that.

There is no category for harm serious enough that confession doesn’t close it.

There is no category for damage that requires more than an apology to address.

There is no category, if we are being precise, for the adult child who is not refusing to forgive but is instead declining to pretend that forgiveness means nothing happened.

That child — even the one who says I heard your apology and I believe you meant it and I am also not able to be in this relationship right now — has no place in the framework.

The framework has processed her pain and filed it under resolved. Her continued presence in her own story is, from inside the theology, a kind of selfishness.

Her absence, if it comes to that, is rebellion.

And the community around her parents will treat it accordingly.

A Data Point

I am going to keep this short, because this piece is not about me, and because most of what there is to say exists in longer form elsewhere on this Substack for anyone who wants it.

My childhood included sexual, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse serious enough that essentially no one, upon hearing the details, has ever suggested I should have handled it differently. I have permanent physical injuries. I have a complex PTSD diagnosis. My OCD is etiologically connected to what happened in that house.

If I had had the presence of mind, at five years old, to hide cameras everywhere, certain members of my family of origin would currently be incarcerated. I want to be careful not to be glib about that — it is both true and genuinely unfunny — but I include it because the scale matters for what comes next.

Last night, I assembled a new studio easel. I strained my shoulder doing it, and am currently riding 1000mg of Tylenol after falling asleep with a heating pad under me.

My shoulder is permanently injured as a consequence of childhood abuse, which is the kind of sentence that should probably land harder than it does after you’ve said it enough times to your therapist.

My parents’ response to all of this, when confronted with it, was, essentially: “Of course we weren’t perfect. We’ve been praying with Pastor that God would help you with your bitterness and unforgiveness before you ruin your life.”

That’s it. That’s the mechanism in action. Not on a switched-twice-a-week childhood or a locked-in-a-room childhood or some other case you might reasonably expect to break the system. On mine. The file closed. The forgiveness was received. The matter, from inside the framework, was resolved.

My ongoing existence as a person with injuries and diagnoses and a mangled shoulder is, in that framework, my spiritual problem.

My distance from my family of origin is not a response to what happened. It is bitterness. It is unforgiveness.

It is the wound I am choosing to keep open because I have not yet done the work of laying it at the foot of the cross.

I have, for the record, done quite a lot of work. It just didn’t take place at the foot of the cross. It took place in the offices of several very patient licensed professionals, and it is the work of a lifetime, and I am still doing it, and my shoulder still hurts when I assemble easels.

The framework is indifferent to all of this. It closed the file.

I’m the one still holding the contents, and in the framework, that is entirely my fault, my problem, and my responsibility.

Entitled

Adult children are entitled to go no contact with their parents.

I want to say that as plainly as I just said it, and then I want to say a few things around it, and then I want to come back to it, because I think the plainness is the point and I don’t want it to get lost in the qualification.

You are entitled to go no contact with your parents. This is a liberty claim, not a harm claim.

It does not require a certain threshold of abuse to be legitimate. It does not require external validation, a therapist’s sign-off, a community’s understanding, or your parents’ agreement that what happened was bad enough to warrant it.

The right exists independent of the reason, the same way your right to leave a job exists independent of whether your boss was actually terrible or whether you just decided you wanted to do something else.

If you exercise that right for bad reasons — if you cut off a genuinely loving parent over a political disagreement or a perceived slight that reasonable people would have absorbed and moved past — that is a reflection on your character. It may be something you regret. It may be something the people who love you gently push back on.

But it remains your right, and the existence of people who exercise it badly does not revoke it for everyone else, any more than people who abuse sick days revoke your right to call in when you have the flu.

Now. To the parents.

If your adult child has gone no contact with you and it wasn’t the political version I described earlier, but over relationship issues, and you are genuinely certain — not defensively certain, not theologically certain, but honestly, searchingly certain — that you were a loving parent who built real relationship with your child, who saw them as a person rather than a jurisdiction, who did not use the confession mechanism to close files that your child was still living inside of: I believe that you are hurting, and I am sorry.

I also, respectfully, question your reporting.

Not because parents are always wrong and children are always right. But because it is not normal for human beings to sever deep attachment without real reasons. Attachment is not casual. It is not easily walked away from.

The people we grew up with, the people who shaped the earliest architecture of our selfhood, do not get cut off on a whim — not by psychologically healthy people, and not even, usually, by psychologically damaged ones.

It costs too much. It requires too much sustained intention.

It leaves too much behind.

When someone does it anyway, the most parsimonious explanation is not that they were radicalized by a therapist or softened by a culture that pathologizes ordinary difficulty.

The most parsimonious explanation is that they had reasons.

The reasons are theirs. The bar is set where they set it. And if the framework they grew up in has handed you a mechanism that closes files they are still living inside of, the most useful thing you can do with that information is not to defend the mechanism.

It is to question it.

One more thing, and I say this with the specific directness it deserves: if part of your vision for having children included having someone to take care of you when you got old, that is not a relationship. That is a retirement plan with a person's name on it. I am a person who has chosen not to have children and is committed to that choice, and the most frequent response I get when I disclose this — more frequent than you would believe, from people across the ideological spectrum — is some version of but who will take care of you when you're old? My answer is always the same: the same minimum-wage nursing home workers who will take care of you.

This lands as a joke, and it is a little bit of one, but it is also just true. The odds that your children will personally provide your end-of-life care are not as good as the theology would like you to believe, and building a human being for that purpose is, even in the best case, a long and uncertain way to solve a problem that society has other, more reliable infrastructure for. If your children are financially, emotionally, and psychologically able to do that for you, you’ll be lucky — but if you had and raised kids expecting it, you did your own version of what the Duggars did, whether your theology is fundamentalist or nonexistent.

Children are not infrastructure.

One System

The same system that handed Joseph Duggar the psalms of the wrongly accused — that gave him a moral imagination with no category for perpetrator, only for fallen and redeemed — is the system that hands your parents the language of imperfection.

It is one system.

It has different roles available depending on where you sit inside it, but the architecture is the same, and the architecture is the point.

Joseph Duggar filed what he did under fallen, asked forgiveness, and moved it to redeemed. The nine-year-old is still living in what he filed away.

Your parents filed what they did under imperfect, admitted it, and received forgiveness. You are still living in what they filed away.

The framework is indifferent to the difference in scale between those two sentences.

That is not a bug. That is what the framework is for.

I have spent a significant portion of my adult life finding words for things that the world I grew up in did not have words for. That is slow work and it is never entirely finished and it is, I think, the most important work a person who grew up inside one of these systems can do — not because the words change what happened, but because the words are how you stop living inside a framework that was designed to make you hold the contents of a file the system already closed.

The adult children who go no contact are, in many cases, doing exactly that. They are not rebelling. They are not bitter. They are not failing a spiritual test.

They are declining to live inside a framework that has already decided what they are for.

The fourteen-year-old girl in Florida spent years finding the words for what Joseph Duggar did to her. Her father believed her and called the police. I ended both previous pieces with that, because it is still the thing that matters most in those particular stories.

This piece doesn’t have a fourteen-year-old. It has people who are, in many cases, considerably older than that, who spent considerably longer than five years finding their words, and who arrived at a conclusion the system around them will call rebellion and bitterness and unforgiveness for as long as they live.

I’d like to offer a different word.

Finished.

Not healed, necessarily. Not untouched. Not unaffected.

Finished.

Finished trying to make a structure hold something it was never built to hold.

Finished offering evidence to a system that has already ruled on your case.

Finished waiting for language to appear in a framework that cannot generate it.

You found the words anyway.

You looked at the architecture without flinching. You followed it all the way down to its load-bearing beams and saw what it was doing, not just what it claimed to do. And then you made a decision that architecture was explicitly designed to prevent.

Not impulsively. Not rebelliously. Not because you were confused.

Because you understood it.

You folded the laundry. You put it away.

And then you walked out of the house.

That’s not nothing.

That’s everything.

Brief Housekeeping Note

A few days ago I wrote about my quest to find an atelier program that would teach me to actually draw, as opposed to paying $60,000 to attend social events and write a Process Paper. The short version: I found Watts Atelier, I’ve done the math, and there is one loan payoff standing between me and enrollment.

You can help me saw through it.

I’ve created a coupon code — access it through this link— that brings an annual Substack subscription to under $50. I’m told by people who drink coffee that this is less than two trips to Starbucks, which in 2026 I assume means you’re getting a medium drip and leaving slightly annoyed. Every paid subscription shortens the distance between me and someone professionally telling me my shadows aren’t dark enough, which is, genuinely, all I want from this life.

That, and for the people who implemented Common Core math to be tried at The Hague.