Two weeks ago, I published Ten Loads of Laundry: collectivism, children, and the Duggar predators.

That post has been read nearly 30,000 times.

I’ve had a few posts be read more than that, but they all shared a common boost: they were all mentioned on a large-audience podcast. That one, to the best of my knowledge, has not been.

People have been sharing it, arguing with it, sending it to their therapists and their mothers and their childhood pastors. The response has told me something I didn’t fully know when I wrote it: a lot of people grew up inside some version of this world, and a lot of them have been waiting for someone to explain the mechanism rather than just deplore the outcome.

I tried to do that. I wrote about collapsed gradation — the way a theology that treats a glance and an assault as morally equivalent — grievous sins, both — removes the very cognitive architecture that would allow someone to stop. I wrote about girls conscripted into managing male sexuality before they have language for their own. I wrote about what happens when you hand a child responsibility without agency and call it holiness.

I believed what I wrote. I also knew, going in, that I could be wrong.

My childhood was not a typical data set. The religious world I’m describing is the one I grew up in, and the trauma that came with it is the stuff I’ve done the most work on — which is not the same as being sure I’ve processed it cleanly.

There's a version of this piece where I'm not a careful analyst but a wounded person finding a framework that vindicates her own experience. I can't fully rule that out. No one can, about their own history.

Then the FOIA requests came in.

Spoiler alert: I was a lot more correct than I had any right to be, which should be vindicating but isn’t, really. Mostly, it just makes me sad.

Between March 18 and March 31, Joseph Duggar was held at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas while awaiting extradition to Florida. During that time, he made eleven recorded phone calls to his wife Kendra. He received emails from his father Jim Bob and his sister-in-law Anna. All of it was obtained via FOIA request and is now public record.

They knew the calls were recorded. Anna reminded Joseph of this in her first email. Joseph reminded Kendra of it at the start of at least one call. They were careful about legal specifics.

Everything else, they said out loud.

Disappointed

The word that keeps appearing in the calls and emails, the word the entire family reaches for independently, is disappointed.

Kendra tells Joseph that everyone loves him, even if they’re disappointed. Joseph says he understands the disappointment and is not upset about it. Jim Bob writes that Joseph has made some terrible decisions but that God has already forgiven him, if he has asked.

The emotional register across all of it — the calls, the emails — is consistent: this is a hard thing that happened, a stumble, a set of terrible decisions, and now there will be consequences, and God will get them through.

This is not the language of predation, of recognizing that a member of your family sexually assaulted a child.

It is the language of a man who drank too much and made an ass of himself at Christmas.

Lest we all forget precisely what happened: Joseph Duggar confessed.

He admitted what he did to the victim’s father and to law enforcement. He is not being treated by his large family as falsely accused.

He is being treated as someone who made terrible decisions — the same category, in this framework, as pride, or gossip, or looking at a woman the wrong way. The spectrum I described in the original piece, the one the theology collapses entirely, is collapsed here in real time, in their own words, on recorded calls they knew were being recorded.

They are not hiding anything. They don’t experience it as something that needs hiding.

A sin was committed. It was confessed. God has forgiven it, if Joseph asked. The consequences are unfortunate but navigable. Everyone still loves him.

That’s the whole theology, applied.

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

There is a word that runs through every call like a current. Not a word, really — more of a sound. Joseph uses it when Kendra speaks. Kendra uses it when Joseph speaks. It fills the space where a response would be.

Encouraged. Encouraging. Encouragement.

These words do the work of an entire emotional vocabulary. There is no language in these calls for grief, or shame, or genuine reckoning, or — and this is the one that stays with me — intimacy.

Two people who have been married for eight years and have four children together speak to each other with the affect of acquaintances being carefully polite.

Joseph tells Kendra that hearing her voice is “very encouraging” to him. It is the highlight of his day. He thinks about her “sweet laugh” all the time.

She doesn’t have her laugh right now. She tells him so.

He moves on.

This is not a failure of feeling. It is a failure of language, which is a different thing and a worse one, because you can learn to feel what you already feel more fully, but you cannot grieve what you have no words for.

These two people were raised in a world where negative emotions were not permitted expression. One of the Duggar household rules, documented by family members, was to “use soft words even when you don’t feel well.”

Amy Duggar King, cousin to the family, has written a memoir, Holy Disruptor, which I recommend to anyone who wants to understand this world or childhood trauma more broadly. In it, she says that one of the things she loved about spending time with her cousins was that no one was ever angry, ever upset — and that it was only as an older teenager that she began to understand how profoundly wrong that was.

What you get, when you raise children that way, is adults who sound like this.

At one point in the calls, Kendra — speaking to her husband, who is in jail, who has confessed to molesting a child, whose actions have resulted in her losing custody of her own children — says: “Can I just interrupt really quick?”

She asks permission to speak.

I have listened to that moment several times. Having grown up in this world but been largely out of it as an adult, I experience it on both levels at once.

It leaves me shocked, but not surprised.

The Wrong Psalms

Joseph Duggar is reading the Bible approximately one to two books per day.

He says this with something close to pride, and I want to be careful not to mock it, because I know what it is. When you are alone in an 8-by-10 cell for twenty-three hours a day with nothing but your thoughts, the Bible is not nothing.

I understand the reaching for it. I have done versions of that reaching myself.

What I want to talk about is what he reaches for.

Across the calls, Joseph curates what amounts to a personal playlist of comfort psalms. He mentions Psalm 54, Psalm 18, Psalm 91, Psalm 119. He recommends them to Kendra. He prays them over her, over the children, over Michelle. He tells Kendra to write them down before the call ends.

Every single one is a psalm of protection, refuge, or vindication.

Not one is a psalm of repentance. Not one is a psalm of lament for harm caused to another person.

The selection is not random. He is reading toward comfort and away from accountability.

When I listen to this and imagine myself in solitary confinement, my mind doesn’t add a Bible for comfort. If I force my mind to add a book, it’s something very long and involved that will keep me busy for a long time, like The Stand by Stephen King, The Complete Sherlock Holmes, or a big, thick American history textbook.

But that’s only if I force it. My mind’s initial comfort object, primed by the way Joseph Duggar invokes these Psalms for comfort, is a teddy bear. My imagination puts one of my teddy bears on the prison bunk next to me.

That’s not a reflection of my dysfunction. It’s an accurate parallel to the emotional register.

He is seeking comfort and comfort alone — encouragement, in his limited vocabulary — and the texts he chooses tell you everything about where he understands himself to be in the story.

Psalm 54 is the one he mentions first, and the one he has personalized most deliberately. He tells Kendra he has been praying it with the pronouns replaced by family members’ names — Kendra, their son Garrett, the other children, Michelle. He prays it over Michelle specifically because, he says, “the attacks coming to our family are also coming to her.”

Psalm 54 is a psalm written for the falsely accused. Its central petition is for God to vindicate the righteous sufferer against violent enemies who care nothing for God. It asks that the evil plans of his enemies be turned against them.

Joseph Duggar confessed.

He is not being falsely accused. He admitted what he did to the victim’s father and to detectives. He is praying a vindication psalm, with his wife’s name and his children’s names inserted by hand, not because he has been falsely accused.

He knows he is guilty.

He is praying it because the psalm feels true to his experience — because in this framework, the legal system coming for him reads as an attack, as enemies rising against him, as the world doing what the world does to God’s people.

This is not cynical. That’s what makes it so hard to look at directly.

He is not manipulating Scripture.

He is reading it with the only moral imagination he was ever given, and that imagination has no category for “I did this, and the consequences are just.”

It has persecuted and vindicated.

It has fallen and redeemed.

It does not have perpetrator.

He reads Ruth and finds a story about Boaz loving someone “a lot of people are rejecting.”

He reads the story of Joseph in Genesis and finds a man who had to embrace where God had him and serve. Jim Bob, his father, mentions the same story in his email and finds a man who was also in prison and made lemonade out of lemons.

Neither of them mentions that the biblical Joseph was in prison because a woman falsely accused him of sexual misconduct. Indeed, his father seems to affirm his guilt: “You have made terrible decisions.”

They chose, independently, a story about a man imprisoned on fabricated sexual charges. They chose it for comfort. They found it comforting.

He is just as shallow in his reading of Scripture as he is in his reading of his wife. It is all surface.

The text is a mirror, and the mirror shows him what he already believes: that he is a good man in a hard place, that God is with him, that this too will be redeemed.

The nine-year-old does not appear in any of the psalms he has chosen.

She wouldn’t. They’re not about her.

None of this is about her to the Duggars.

The Airbnb

Calls 8 and 9 are the ones that have stayed with me longest.

Joseph and Kendra spend the better part of two consecutive calls discussing the Airbnb business. The hot tub chemical ratios. The cleaner rotation. The fire damage claim and which State Farm folder has the documents. The zero-turn mower, and which bolt breaks on it, and why, and how many times it's happened.

He knows the mower. He knows it the way you know something you have cared for over time, something that belongs to your life.

He explains it to Kendra in careful detail so she’ll know what to tell whoever has to fix it while he’s gone.

I want you to hold that image for a moment — the specificity of it, the intimacy of it, the way he moves through the details of his property with fluency and even something like tenderness — and then I want you to notice that this is the most emotionally present Joseph Duggar sounds in any of the calls.

Not when Kendra tells him she’s barely eating. Not when she says she doesn’t know how to be there for him right now. Not when she breaks down.

Not when she mentions, in passing, that she can’t see her children.

The mower. The countertops. The Airbnb pricing — he thinks the weekend rate should be around $300, maybe more this time of year.

This is not because he doesn’t love his wife or his children. I don’t think that’s what’s happening.

I think what’s happening is that he has language for the business — precise, functional, specific language built up over years of actual engagement — and he does not have comparable language for what is happening to his family, because that language was never built.

You can only be present in the vocabulary you have.

Anna

Anna Duggar was raised IBLP.

I want to start there because it matters more than anything else. She didn’t marry into this world from outside it. She was formed by it, the same architecture, the same theology, the same umbrella of authority and soft words and submission as the family she married into. When she became a Duggar at twenty, she wasn’t crossing a border. She was moving deeper into a country she’d always lived in.

She has watched her husband be arrested, tried, convicted, and imprisoned for possession of child sexual abuse material. She has raised seven children largely alone while he serves a twelve-and-a-half year federal sentence. She will not see him released until 2032.

And three days after her brother-in-law is arrested for molesting a nine-year-old, she emails him.

She puts money on his books. She asks whether he’s in solitary or a pod. She notes that “Joshua’s experience there at Washington County was fairly safe.” She advises him on the two-week commissary delay. She tells him to request a visit from the jail chaplain for more books. She warns him not to discuss anything legal on the calls or emails because everything is recorded and turned over to prosecutors.

She writes this in an email. Which is recorded. And turned over to prosecutors.

Anna Duggar is not stupid. She is the most practically competent person in this entire record. She knows exactly how jail works. She knows the intake process, the communication systems, the legal vulnerabilities, the emotional needs of a newly incarcerated man. She has done this before. She has developed, over the past several years, a genuine expertise.

She is using that expertise to onboard the next generation.

I have thought a lot about Anna Duggar over the years, and I have mostly thought about her with something close to grief. She is a woman who was raised to submit, handed to a man at twenty, and has spent her adult life managing the consequences of who he turned out to be — within a framework that gave her no exit, no language for wanting one, and no self that existed prior to and independent of the system that made her.

I don’t think she is a villain. I think she is one of the most complete products this system has ever made. It formed her from childhood. It gave her competencies, a role, a place to put her considerable capacity for loyalty and endurance and practical intelligence.

It just aims all of it in the wrong direction. It has always aimed all of it in the wrong direction. For her entire life.

And so Anna Duggar, who knows better than anyone in this family what it costs to be bound to a man who does these things — who has lived that cost for years and will live it for years more — emails her brother-in-law three days after his arrest and tells him Joshua’s pod was fairly safe and the commissary has a two-week delay.

She is not helping him get away with anything. She is just doing what she was made to do.

That’s the part that makes me shiver.

What We Do Not Know

There are things in this record that I want to address directly, because I think intellectual honesty requires it, and because my readers deserve to know where the solid ground ends.

Kendra Duggar was arrested on four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment — charges unrelated to the Florida molestation case, applying to her own children. The authorities came to check on her children because her husband confessed to molesting a nine-year-old.

They haven’t been able, to the best of my knowledge, to require Anna to let the seven children she shares with Josh undergo forensic interviews, because Josh was convicted of possessing CSAM, not of physically touching a child.

I think about that a lot. I think about it in the specific way you think about something that has no resolution — a door that was never opened, a question that was never permitted to be asked.

When federal investigators first approached Josh at his car lot, one of the first things he said to them was “uploading?”

Not “what is this about.” Not “I want my lawyer.”

Uploading?

He was asking which specific crime they had caught him at. He was that certain there were multiple options.

I have never been able to get that word out of my head.

Kendra Duggar was booked and released the same day on a $1,470 bond. Her court date for these charges is April 29.

The charges suggest physical confinement of some kind. The rumor circulating online is that there are locks on the outside of the children’s bedroom doors.

I cannot confirm this. Neither can anyone who has reported on it publicly, as far as I can find.

What I can tell you is that it’s not implausible. I know this world. I babysat as a teenager for a large Christian family — not Duggar-adjacent, just large and devout and overextended — and the mother, who was exhausted in the specific way that women are exhausted when they have been given more children than any one person can manage and a theology that calls that exhaustion ingratitude, sometimes locked the younger children in their rooms so she could sleep.

She was not a monster. She was a person at the end of her rope who had been handed a rope that was too short from the beginning.

I am not offering this as mitigation for whatever Kendra did or didn’t do. The charges are serious and a child’s safety is not a context in which exhaustion functions as an excuse. I’m offering it as context for how these things happen inside these families, in case anyone is finding the charges difficult to imagine.

We don’t know. The charges tell us something happened. That’s where I’ll leave it.

The eviction is similarly opaque. In call 8, it emerges matter-of-factly that her family — her parents and siblings, who have been living in a house he built and let them use — is moving out. They have a month. Everyone is going to “hold them to it.”

Joseph moves on within seconds to discuss which brother will handle the renovation.

The reason has not been made public. It may be asset liquidation for legal costs. It may be an attempt to generate rental income to support Kendra while Joseph is unable to. It may be something else entirely.

What I can tell you is that Kendra’s father is, in all likelihood, the man who believed his daughter and called the police. The man I ended the original piece with. The one who did the revolutionary thing.

He is moving out of his house in a month.

I don’t know why. I’m not going to tell you I do.

I’m just going to tell you that I noticed.

Her Unknown Name

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed publicly, and I’m not going to speculate beyond what I’ve already said.

She was nine years old in 2020. She is fourteen now. She came forward this year to Tontitown detectives and described what happened. Joseph Duggar admitted his actions to her father and to law enforcement. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement says that at some point during the vacation, he apologized to her, and the incidents stopped.

She carried this for four years before she found the words.

I want to be precise about what that means, because I think it’s easy to read “she came forward” as a simple act, a decision made and executed.

It is not simple. For a girl raised in this world — handed a vocabulary of modesty and purity and her responsibility to the spiritual lives of the males around her, given no language for bodily autonomy, taught that her value is inseparable from her silence and her sweetness — finding the words to say what he did to me was wrong and I am allowed to say so is not a small thing.

It may be the bravest thing in this entire story.

Her father believed her. He called the police. I said in the original piece that this was the revolutionary act, and I meant it, and I mean it still.

In the world this family comes from, he blew the system open.

We don’t know what comes next for her. We don’t know what the trial will require of her, whether she will have to testify, what the next months and years will hold. We don’t know her name.

What we know is that she is fourteen years old, and she told the truth, and the truth is now public record, and Joseph Duggar is out on $600,000 bond paid by his father while she lives with what he did.

What the Record Shows

I want to end where I began, which is with the question of whether I was right.

I was. The calls and emails confirm it, in the participants’ own voices, on recordings they knew were being made. The collapsed spectrum. The flattened vocabulary.

The Bible as comfort object rather than moral mirror.

The child who does not appear in the conversation.

But I want to be careful about what “being right” means here, because I think there’s a version of this follow-up that reads as triumphant, and I don’t feel triumphant.

I feel the way you feel when you predict rain and it rains and someone’s house floods and they almost drown and they don’t have flood insurance.

The most important thing I can say about these calls is not what they reveal about Joseph and Kendra Duggar specifically. It’s what they reveal about the system, and about how legible that system becomes when you know what you’re listening for.

They didn’t try to hide any of this.

They couldn’t have, not really — not because the calls were recorded, but because they have no framework for understanding that there is anything to hide.

Joseph is not a man who knows he is doing something wrong and is concealing it.

He is a man who was handed a moral architecture with no middle floors, who reached for the psalms of the wrongly accused because that is genuinely how he experiences his situation: his offenses have been repented of and forgiven. The matter should rightly be closed. He talked about the Airbnb hot tub with more precision and feeling than he brought to any conversation about what he did to a child.

And not because he is a sociopath, but because the language for the former was built over years of careful attention and the language for the latter was never built at all.

This is what I meant by mechanism. This is what I was trying to explain.

You, reader, who would never hurt a child — many of you Christian male readers who have prayed those same psalms, who have read Ruth and Chronicles and found genuine comfort there — you would take a knife to your own throat before you’d touch a child.

I believe you. I’m not talking about you.

You think he has to be a sociopath. You think that because the distance between where you stand and where he stands feels, to you, like the distance between two planets. You think it has to be pathology. It has to be something organic, something broken at the factory, or perhaps something done to him that rewired him into something unrecognizable.

I understand why you need that to be true. It’s a more comfortable universe.

You think that because you grew up in a Christianity that held the law of the land and the law of God in some kind of balance. Because you were taught a spectrum, not a binary of pure and fallen. Because Romans 3:23 — all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God — meant to you that everyone needs grace, not that all sins are therefore equivalent.

You were lucky.

You were lucky the way a person is lucky who grew up in a car where buckling your seatbelt was so automatic, so early, so completely unremarkable that you never once in your life thought about whether to do it — and who therefore cannot fully imagine what it is to have grown up in a car where seatbelts were considered an insult to God’s protection, where the only options the adults around you acknowledged were “God keeps us safe” and “we die,” with nothing in between.

You buckled up your whole life without thinking about it, and you assumed everyone who went through the windshield must have wanted to. Must have been reckless. Must have been stupid or lazy.

They must have been broken in some way that you, mercifully, were not.

The IBLP is many things, and one of them is internally consistent.

Its extremes follow from its premises with a kind of terrible logic — the same shallow, flattening logic by which any absolute binary, followed faithfully to its conclusion, produces monstrous results. I disagree with the premises. But I understand the logic.

A mind that has been handed only pure and fallen, only safe and damned, only righteous and destroyed — that mind will find a way to file even the worst thing into one of those two folders. And once it’s filed, it’s processed. And once it’s processed, it’s over.

Joseph Duggar filed what he did. He filed it under fallen, asked forgiveness, and moved it to redeemed.

The nine-year-old is still living in what he filed away.

The children currently being raised inside systems that treat them as vessels — on the right and on the left, in the ways I described in the original piece — deserve adults who can hear these calls and understand what they’re hearing.

Not just that a bad man did a bad thing. But how the badness was made. How it was made ordinary. How it was made invisible to the people closest to it.

I ended the original piece with a father who believed his daughter.

I'll end this one the same way. He is moving out of his house in a month.

He called the police anyway.

That's still everything.