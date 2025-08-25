This guest post from Mrs. Mathison is the second — her first, “Why Some Public Schools Succeed,” was one of my most-shared posts ever and can be read here. She spent nearly half a century teaching in Title I schools, and she brings a candid, ground-level perspective to questions that most politicians and policymakers treat only as slogans.

This new essay tackles the same subject from a different angle: not the character of good leadership, but the failures of national policy, and the real students left behind when education gets used as a stage for political branding.

“To think incisively and to think for one’s self is very difficult. We are prone to let our mental life become invaded by legions of half-truths, prejudices, and propaganda. At this point, I often wonder whether or not education is fulfilling its purpose. A great majority of the so-called educated people do not think logically and scientifically. Even the press, the classroom, the platform, and the pulpit in many instances do not give us objective and unbiased truths. To save man from the morass of propaganda, in my opinion, is one of the chief aims of education. Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction. The function of education, therefore, is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once wrote that the true function of education is “to teach one to think intensively and to think critically,” enabling us to sift truth from propaganda.

That line has been ringing in my ears for years now. Because if propaganda has a home, it is in the slogans our political leaders attach to education. The gap between rhetoric and reality has grown so wide that parents, students, and teachers alike stumble into it.

And the ones who fall hardest are always the children.

The Empty Promise of “No Child Left Behind”

When President George W. Bush rolled out No Child Left Behind (NCLB), the name alone created instant confusion. Parents would tell me, sincerely, that they thought it meant their child could never fail a grade. I remember mothers and fathers demanding to know why their son or daughter, sitting on a 50 average with half the assignments missing, wasn’t being “promoted.”

No amount of explaining could overcome the slogan. Even when I called home, even when I allowed failed tests to be retaken, even when I bent myself backwards trying to keep a struggling child afloat — the parents had absorbed the words, not the reality. No Child Left Behind became, in their minds, a blanket guarantee.

What it actually became was a tangle of mandates and measurements that satisfied politicians and confused families, while teachers on the ground had to live with the impossible mismatch between words and reality.

Racing to the Middle

Then came Race to the Top.

I still ask: the top of what? Certainly not the top of the world’s education rankings. The United States hasn’t held that spot for decades.

What we actually got was a “Slide to the Middle” dressed in the language of urgency and aspiration. Instead of raising standards, the effect was to water them down, to make sure students “felt good” about themselves even when the substance was slipping away. A culture of comfort without rigor is no path to excellence.

When “Keeping Kids in School” Meant Looking Away

One of the most destructive shifts came with the policy emphasis on keeping “troubled” students in school at all costs — even when those costs included the safety of others.

Beginning in 1999 with Columbine, and in the years since at Sandy Hook and Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Americans have watched horrific violence unfold in our schools. These young men gave off warning signs — disciplinary problems, psychological instability, prior run-ins with law enforcement — yet the system consistently chose lenience over intervention.

Suspension and expulsion became dirty words. But pretending problems aren’t problems does not solve them. These students did not need bureaucratic indulgence. They needed real psychological care, firm boundaries, and an honest reckoning with the dangers they posed.

Instead, we blurred the lines until tragedy forced us to see them again.

The Covid Experiment

And then came Covid.

The Department of Education and the teachers’ unions aligned on a simple premise: close the schools, move everything online, and pretend that “learning” was happening.

I was already retired, but parents kept calling me. They told me their children were stumbling, bumbling, falling further behind every day. Many were terrified — not just of the virus, but of what this lost year meant for their child’s future.

And the Department of Education? They suspended state tests. They froze the NAEP, the so-called Nation’s Report Card. Why? In my view, because they didn’t want the data. They didn’t want to see the magnitude of the loss, or face the anger of parents who would see it in black and white.

Meanwhile, a few states kept their schools open. Their students didn’t see the same collapse in achievement. That contrast should have been a wake-up call. Instead, it was buried under talking points.

Grades Without Learning

Long before Covid, grades themselves had already been cheapened.

A 3.75 GPA sounds impressive — until you find out the class average is 4.1. Inflated grades make parents proud and administrators look good, but they do not make children smarter. They do not prepare students for college or life. They are a counterfeit currency.

And every time a student “earns” that currency without learning the content behind it, we tell them — without words — that we do not believe they are capable of more.

What Students Really Want

I spent my career in Title I schools, where more than 80% of the children lived in poverty. These were not lazy kids. Most of them wanted to succeed.

They knew which teachers handed out grades like candy at a Christmas parade, and which teachers stayed after hours to help them wrestle through hard concepts. They knew the difference between charity and real education.

They also knew when adults believed in them. When I told a struggling student that education was the one possession no one could ever take away, they understood. They leaned into that promise. And when, after hours of frustration, the lightbulb finally went on — the pride in their faces was all the proof I ever needed that real success is worth the fight.

Who Education Is Supposed to Be For

I am cynical about the Department of Education because I watched it up close, year after year, fail to put children first.

But here’s the truth: it should always be about the kids. Not the teachers. Not the administrators. Not the unions. Not the boards. And certainly not the politicians who use our children as a backdrop for their speeches.

If children are not at the center, then the whole system is a fraud.

A Teacher’s Measure

I never claimed to be a great teacher, maybe not even a good one. But I do know this: I went to work every day determined to give my students everything I had.

Can the Department of Education say the same? Can the bureaucrats, the superintendents, the policymakers who invent these slogans honestly say they gave everything for the children?

If not — they should resign. For the good of the kids. For the good of the country.

Where We Stand

If you want to see the results for yourself, visit nationsreportcard.gov. Look at the long slide in math and reading scores since the Department of Education was created. That is the measure that matters — not the slogans, not the programs, not the speeches.

We have lost clarity. We have lost rigor. We have lost honesty.

And we will keep losing until we remember that education’s true purpose is not to decorate political platforms or satisfy bureaucratic egos, but to teach children how to think critically, live independently, and succeed on their own terms.

That is what Dr. King called us to.

That is what our children deserve.

And that is what America cannot survive without.