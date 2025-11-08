This post is an analogy. If you don’t get it, I congratulate you on having a more interesting life than mine. Get back offline and be happy, seriously.

Picture it: you’re the host of a huge podcast, 2014.

You’ve built your platform on being the guy who “asks the real questions.”

You pride yourself on being sharp, unflappable, unconcerned with polite consensus.

You like to believe you see through illusions — to the structural, the hidden, the power behind the curtain.

Your guest today is a pediatric gender specialist: a doctor who works directly with distressed children. Children who’ve grown up with the Internet, whose bodies are just beginning to change, who are scared and uncertain.

You ask them what they do, and they tell you.

You nod along.

But you do not ask about the side effects of puberty blockers — not the bone density issues, not the unknown long-term effects, not the sterilization question.

You do not ask about the irreversible surgeries sometimes conducted on minors. You do not ask about the fact that, in this country, a 12-year-old girl cannot legally consent to a grown man touching her breasts, but she can consent to that same grown man surgically removing them. Permanently.

You do not ask whether there are other ways to help children who feel alienated inside their bodies.

You do not ask what happens when a child changes their mind.

You do not ask what “consent” means when the person giving it has no adult frame of reference.

Instead, you soften your voice.

You let the doctor explain the “affirming model.”

You smile to signal empathy.

You perform open-mindedness.

And in doing so, you help the audience accept something as normal that is, in truth, astonishing.

If we assume that you were fully aware — of the side effects, the surgeries, the ambiguities, the stakes — then we have an important question.

Is it fair to question your motives for how you conducted that interview?

Is it fair to assume you want — you support, you endorse — the mutilation of confused children? Perhaps not.

But it is fair to conclude that, at the very least, you were okay with it.

Okay enough not to push back.

Okay enough to let the doctor’s narrative stand untouched.

Okay enough to participate in the laundering of something you understood perfectly well.

You didn’t hold the scalpel.

You happily held the door.