Recently, my dear friend Josh Slocum told me about an insurance bill he pays by phone every month. Why by phone? The website doesn’t work. Every month, he tells them when he calls: “I tried to pay on the website, but it didn’t work.”

And every month, they say, “Yeah, we know. Sorry.” Nothing ever changes.

My version of this story: I like to buy art supplies locally, at small businesses, when I can. But the website Jerry’s Artarama meets a need no local store does — open stock pencils. As an artist, I work in pencils almost exclusively — typically graphite and colored pencil. Jerry’s will sell me, for example, three of the deep scarlet Faber-Castell polychromos pencils, instead of requiring me to purchase three full sets of pencils to get three of that one.

Jerry’s has an amazing selection, consistently fast shipping, and excellent customer service — the one problem I ever had with an order was fixed at warp speed — but their website has a consistent glitch. Every time I place an order, within an hour I get an email about having left my supplies in my cart.

The first two times, I responded urgently, thinking that my order hadn’t gone through. But it had. It’s just a website glitch, consistent for years now, and I have trained myself to ignore it.

Even more maddening, the note-taking app, Notability, is phenomenal. Works beautifully with my Apple pencil and iPad, which lets me write by hand as I like, take notes, and draw on days when my arthritic thumb hurts a lot.

It works great for awhile — 10/10, no complaints.

Then they change it. Every update moves important features, re-arranges menus, makes things opt-out that used to be opt-in, or crams in new AI options.

The app was fantastic before they fucked with it. Then it takes weeks or months to adjust and get it back to feeling fantastic.

Then they fuck with it again.

Why We Put Up With This

I think we put up with this because we’ve trained ourselves that what happens on a screen is not quite real. Digital life flattens everything. People become their avatars, not human beings with lives, hearts, and feelings. Social media turns people into middle schoolers with friend and enemy lists every bit as obnoxious as seventh grade lunch.

And the commerce version of this is that digital failures don’t feel quite real.

Imagine that my local art supply store started selling my pencils open stock, but every time I left, an employee ran out behind me shouting that I forgot something…when I hadn’t.

Imagine that every month, Josh had to go pay in person and their register literally never worked, requiring him to call the home office and pay by phone instead.

Or imagine that every time you go to your local grocery store, the shelves are completely rearranged and the loyalty program has re-enrolled you by default, until you opt out — again.

How long would any of us put up with this crap in real life, not behind a screen?

Taxonomy

I’m a mathematician and a pattern-finder by nature, so here are the patterns I see.

One: Broken and acknowledged — as with Josh’s monthly bill.

Two: Broken and invisible — with the second-order damage: Jerry’s has trained me to ignore the exact communication channel that would matter if something were ever actually wrong.

Three: Never allowed to settle — not broken at all, and that’s what makes it the strange one. Nothing is failing. Something works, and then it is taken away from you by the same people who built it, on a schedule you don’t control.

Notice that these escalate. The first two are failures of information, clarity, and effort. The first cost Josh one inference, months ago. The second cost me one inference, several years ago.

But the third bills me again every time they drop a new version. It is the only one of the three that generates fresh confusion on a schedule, which makes it far and away the most expensive — and the only one where the company is actively destroying information I already had.

We Do The Work

What interests me about this is that we do the work. We are captured customers. Every single one of these patterns puts labor on the customer.

Josh performs the payment function.

I perform the email triage.

Notability users perform the re-learning.

I have gotten efficient at it, too. The email arrives, I clock the sender, I delete it without opening it, and I go back to whatever I was doing. Total elapsed time, maybe two seconds.

I have optimized my performance of an unpaid job I never applied for, at a company that does not know I work for them.

And some small proud part of my twisted brain registers this as competence.

Clarity Fixes Almost Everything

Up to this point, every example has had something in common: the customer has to supply information the company didn’t.

I had to infer that the abandoned-cart email was wrong.

Josh has to infer that the website is still broken.

Notability users have to infer where yesterday’s feature has gone. A stable interface is a promise kept. When you learn where things are, the app has told you something true, and every reshuffle is a lie-by-omission retraction of it.

In every case, the customer does the interpretive work.

That got me thinking about something Josh has taught me over the years: clarity isn’t just kindness, and it isn’t just the foundation of any good relationship.

It’s labor. Someone has to do it. The only question is who.

Clarity takes effort and real attention, but it has enormous dividends — for everyone. Here’s an example from our private chat. I hadn’t seem him in a few days and wanted to share a meal, so I invited him and sent this message about where we would eat:

You may be thinking “Yeah, and?” but if so, you’ve missed the point.

I said exactly what I wanted, and why. I gave an alternative that would be fine. Crucially, I meant it. I did not have my heart set on the new place, and would have been equally pleased to defer to his preference if he had one.

If my heart was set on the new place, I’d have said so. And Josh knew that.

Again, notice what happened here. I spent thirty seconds making my intentions clear so Josh wouldn't have to guess. I did the work instead of handing it to him, and this is exactly the kind of clear, direct communication he gives me too.

Compare that to “Yeah, we know. Sorry.”

Both are short. Both are polite. Only one of them contains any information.

“Yeah, we know. Sorry.” tells Josh nothing he can act on. Nothing follows from it. It’s like the first layer of one of my pencil drawings — an outline that vaguely resembles the person but is not yet the person.

It could be, if someone were to put in effort, but it isn’t yet.

This is why Josh no longer expects the website to be fixed; he just budgets fifteen minutes a month for the call.

The grilled cheese message tells him what I want, why I want it, and exactly how much room he has to want something else. He can act on every part of it.

And because the alternative I offered was both genuine and genuinely offered, he could take it without wondering whether he’d disappointed me.

That avoidance of disappointment is more important than it first seems. We are good friends and care for each other reciprocally, and we work at clarity in our friendship together. Clarity is not a solo performance. It degrades in a single round if the other person hedges. If Josh ever softened a “no thanks, I’d rather have Chinese” into “sure, whatever you want,” I’d start hedging too, because I’d no longer know what his answers meant.

Within a month we’d both be talking in mush and calling it politeness.

He holds up his half. That’s why mine is worth anything.

And here is what makes this relevant to a broken payment portal: clarity is cheap. It cost me thirty seconds and zero dollars. I don’t even have an engineering budget.

The insurance company employs people who could fix that page.

Jerry’s has a developer somewhere who could fix a boolean.

What’s missing isn’t capacity, and it probably isn’t effort, either. Jerry’s has a team who works hard, and their customer service is exceptional by 2026 standards. Nobody is lazy there.

What’s missing is, I suspect, the willingness to be exposed. That’s the actual price.

If I say clearly what I want, it can be clearly declined.

My thirty seconds cost me thirty seconds because I’m one woman with no legal department. When an insurance company says “we’ve decided this isn’t worth fixing,” that sentence can be quoted by a regulator, screenshotted by a journalist, or entered into evidence in a deposition.

Clarity is cheap in dollars. But it’s expensive in accountability.

So they say “yeah, we know, sorry,” which costs nothing and commits to nothing, and the customer supplies the rest.

The insurance company could spend the effort to tell customers what is actually happening. Jerry's could spend the effort to stop sending false alarms. Notability could spend the effort to preserve people's mental maps instead of forcing everyone to build new ones.

In every case, the organization saves effort by asking the customer to spend it instead and avoiding any semblance of clarity.

None of these individual costs is wicked large: two seconds to delete an email.

Fifteen minutes once a month to pay a bill — that’s three hours a year, which is easy to mentally categorize as part of the cost of being insured.

Ten minutes hunting for the button that used to be exactly where you left it.

Any one of them is trivial enough to warrant being ignored this time. And next time. And the time after that.

That's exactly why they survive. Nobody starts a campaign over two seconds.

But our brains do not keep separate ledgers. Our brains carry all of them at once.

Every workaround becomes another exception to remember, another tiny instruction manual you write for yourself because someone else wouldn't.

The entropy isn't really in the software. It's in us.

That’s why people hedge, and it’s why companies say “we know, sorry” instead of “we’ve decided this isn’t worth fixing, and we’re betting you won’t leave.”

The second sentence is true. It’s also one you could respond to.

Please Tell Me Your Stories

I’m convinced that this phenomenon — simply living with digital bullshit that we’d never tolerate in real life — is widespread.

But I’d like to test that notion, so comments are open for paid subs.

If you’re a paid subscriber and you’re willing, please leave a comment in which you describe a digital failure you tolerate. Or, if you have time, even what it would look like if a brick-and-mortar business did the same thing to you (which could get hilariously funny; here’s to hoping) and what it would require them to say for you to stop resenting it.

If you have nothing of this nature in your life, or if there’s a fourth or fifth pattern that I’m not seeing, please tell me that, too. I could be wrong; it could be that I’m extrapolating too far from a few personal stories and the stories of personal friends. (Wouldn’t be the first time I made that mistake.)

I’m not going to get the insurance website fixed. I’m not going to stop the abandoned cart emails, and Notability is going to keep moving my menus around until the heat death of the universe or the end of the subscription, whichever comes first.

What I want to know is how much of this everyone is carrying. How much are you?

Not the big outrages — the small ones. The workaround so worn in that you don’t experience it as a workaround anymore.

The thing you’d have raised hell about in 2011 and now just do, monthly, without comment.

Mostly I want to know when you stopped noticing.

Because I sure as hell can’t tell you when I did.