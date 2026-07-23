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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
7hEdited

Example: Google Documents.

Seven months ago, an important feature "broke" and they've decided to let it remain broken. I've now developed muscle memory and do extra work to accommodate it. I'm doing their job because I have no choice.

Docs has a function called "save to keep." This is badly designed, but it used to work. You have to go several click layers deep to get to the function, which in plain English is:

"Take this image I have inserted in my document, and save it to the same folder in which this document lives. Save it as a separate image file."

Seven months ago, the little pop up on the right that used to populate with a thumbnail of that picture, thus allowing you to right-click and save it, simply doesn't populate with the picture anymore. The new standard is "broken is normal."

So I open a separate browser tab that takes me directly to the "keep" function at the root. I have to tab back and forth while doing the save, and then only save from the new tab. The new tab is the only one that will show a picture of the picture, and thus invoke a "save" function interface.

New normal. Broken is normal. Customer does the work. Nothing changes.

(I swear to God if one person responds to this with "lol why r u even using Google Docs ur stupid u shud use this other thing" that person will become digitally dead to me through an immediate block. Not kidding, mutuals.)

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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
7h

Adding to the problem your article describes: the fact that software now is on a "for me" basis. Every person, with every different device, with every different version of the device, with every different numbered operating system update of the device, sees a DIFFERENT interface.

So when you say something online is broken, all of society has been trained to immediately turn the problem back to the user and say "it works FOR ME, so you must be wrong/stupid/citing something that's not true and is really only your personal experience and mistake."

Result? Problem can be called not real and ignored.

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