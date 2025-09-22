Happy Monday, Y’all!

I have finally moved away from my irresponsible, moronic former landlord’s property. (If you think that means I got my security deposit back, you must be new here.)

A court battle still looms — yes, even single women with no kids, no pets, and hotel-like housekeeping standards sometimes have to fight for their own money. This, incidentally, is why so many on the left reach for the term “land leeches.”

Now that I’m unpacked and halfway settled, I’ve got a lot coming down the pike. Consider this a short post of reminders and “coming soon” teasers, so you know what’s headed your way.

Tomorrow: The Kamala Book Review Nobody Asked For

Kamala Harris’s book 107 Days releases Tuesday, September 23. I made the supreme sacrifice of pre-ordering the Kindle edition so it hits my device at midnight. I’ve even scheduled naps today so I can mainline the thing straight through.

You’ll wake up to a full review, served hot with extra sarcasm.

Paid subs will get the full snark, because sometimes flipping the bitch switch is a moral duty.

Ends September 30: Survey on Red Flag Laws

Walk the Talk America (WTTA), an organization I actually support, is running a survey on “red flag” laws — laws that initiate legal mechanisms known as extreme risk protection orders. These laws allow temporary firearm removal if someone is adjudicated to be a danger to themselves or others.

WTTA is collecting actual data rather than pushing a prepackaged agenda. I volunteered as the data scientist analyzing the results.

If you own a firearm (or live with someone who does), you’re eligible. Please take the survey — especially if you’re the type who normally ignores 2A-related surveys. (The more representative the sample, the more reliable the results, which particularly means that women need to take it, as women are underrepresented in 2A-related research.) The survey closes September 30, in line with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. My thoughts on firearms and suicide risk (including my own) are here.

Coming Soon x 2: Art and Evil

1. Charlie Kirk Prints

Yes, someone commissioned me to draw Charlie Kirk. Yes, they asked me to sell prints. And yes, I had feelings about that.

After consulting a few wise elders, I landed here: it’s no different in principle from writing about him here on my monetized Substack, which I have done — both a small-picture take and a big-picture take. It just feels different, because people will hold the product in their hands. But difference in experience or vibe does not equal difference in moral category.

Also, Charlie himself would’ve approved of anyone using entrepreneurial grit to claw their way out of debt.

The process turned out surprisingly therapeutic, especially after watching ghouls dance on his grave in ways that echoed how my friend Adam’s funeral home website obituary was vandalized after his death.

Drawing Kirk, attempting to show his basic good nature and courage, wasn’t painful the way attempting to draw Adam has been. It made me smile, whereas drawing Adam still makes me cry enough to risk tears landing on the paper.

Despite substantial (not total) political agreement, I wasn’t a huge fan of Charlie Kirk, so the fact that I found drawing him to be therapeutic may say something about the benefits of art for processing historical pivot events.

Or, perhaps, about the limits of art for processing deep personal loss.

Prints will go on sale soon.

Also, there’s a very well-done tribute to Charlie Kirk, by my dear friend

, available for viewing

. You will enjoy watching it, particularly if you saw this coming as far back as “punch a Nazi.”

2. James Dobson: Good Riddance

I’ll also be publishing a long post on the life and work of James Dobson. His influence shaped generations of evangelical families — often in ways that left deep scars, both psychological and physical. The man spent decades cloaking cruelty in the language of “family values,” and I don’t mourn the end of that career.

Yes. There are times when relief and even gratitude at someone’s death are appropriate, but expressing that without crossing into vindictiveness (or other forms of evil) requires sobriety and moral seriousness. I am not going to become a grave-dancing ghoul, but I am going to tell the truth — with evidence, seriousness, and moral reckoning. That’s the balance I’m aiming for: truth-telling without dehumanization. An honest accounting of harm without mirroring the very spirit I’m criticizing. I don’t flatter myself that I’m a skilled enough writer to do Dobson’s horrific legacy full justice, but I can get close, and the trying itself demonstrates the very moral seriousness I’m calling for.

Art Updates

Mark your calendar: Friday, October 3, I’m launching a Halloween special. All my Halloween-related prints (plus a few new surprises) will be available at a special price. My auction of the original drawing of Perry, the duck referred to in this post (and so named for the parasocial drama he ignited) will close tonight — if you’re interested, email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com with your bid.

And because capitalism never sleeps: drop your Christmas print ideas in the comments. They’ll be ready for sale a few days before Thanksgiving.

How to Not Suck at Math

My How to Not Suck at Math series has slowly trudged from counting up through algebra. Now I’ve started tutoring a young man in trigonometry, which reminded me how much I love that branch of math.

I’m working on a trig supplement that could function as a mini-textbook, which will be published in chapters as part of the How to Not Suck at Math series here. Parents of kids in trig (school or homeschool): email me at hollymathnerd at gmail dot com with “trig study” in the subject line so my email bot doesn’t eat your message. I want to form a little feedback council to tell me what actually works in practice.

US History Self-Education Project

Having attended “school” in a church basement, my U.S. history education was, let’s say, abbreviated. Every time I’ve tried to patch the holes, I’ve gotten lost in the I-need-context-for-the-context-of-the-missing-context rabbit hole.

So I’ve settled on a manageable method: read a biography of each U.S. president. The most highly recommended Washington bio clocks in at 900 dense pages, which is a bit much while Vermont autumn still demands hikes and cider donuts and pumpkin spice lattes (yes, I am that basic white girl).

Once the leaves drop, which is just a couple of weeks away (the price we pay for the most gorgeous autumn on earth is that it’s short), then I’ll have more reading time. Look for the first installment — George Washington — around Halloween.

Closing Note

So that’s what’s on deck: Kamala snark tomorrow, a red-flag survey you should definitely take, Charlie Kirk prints, a James Dobson reckoning, Halloween art, a trig textbook-in-progress, and George Washington’s very long life story.

In short: I’ve got far more projects than sense. Stay tuned.